Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2020

News provided by

Ameris Bancorp

Jul 27, 2020, 06:01 ET

ATLANTA, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $32.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $38.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The decrease in net income is primarily attributable to increases in provision for credit loss expense of $83.5 million and salaries and employee benefits of $19.2 million, partially offset by an increase of $86.4 million in mortgage banking activity compared with the second quarter of 2019.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $42.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $45.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.  Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $51.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared with $78.8 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $81.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $87.8 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.  Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period. 

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The challenges of COVID-19 and the global economy certainly affect how we do business, but our bankers have quickly adapted to the new operating environment.  We successfully managed deposit costs to improve the margin by 13 basis points, allowing us to fund over $1.4 billion in new loan growth (including PPP loans), and our mortgage division continued to see historic production and profitability.  We increased our allowance for credit losses on loans to over $208 million, while still earning $32 million for the quarter.  We believe we are properly positioned for the future."

Significant items from the Company's results for the second quarter of 2020 include the following:

  • Net income of $32.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared with $19.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020
  • Growth in adjusted total revenue of $67.7 million, or 30.0%, compared with the first quarter of 2020
  • Increase in income from mortgage banking activity of $69.6 million compared with the first quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio of 51.08%, compared with 59.87% in the first quarter of 2020
  • Net interest margin of 3.83%, compared with 3.70% in the first quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 0.89%, compared with 0.87% in the first quarter of 2020
  • Improvement in deposit mix such that noninterest bearing deposits represent 35.89% of total deposits, up from 29.94% at December 31, 2019 and 28.92% a year ago
  • Annualized net charge-offs of 0.27% of average total loans
  • Non-performing assets of 0.59% of total assets, compared with 0.56% at the end of 2019

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income available to common shareholders

$

32,236

$

38,904

$

51,558

$

78,809








Adjustment items:






Merger and conversion charges

895

3,475

1,435

5,532

Restructuring charges

1,463



1,463

245

Servicing right impairment

7,989

1,460

30,154

1,460

Natural disaster and pandemic charges

2,043

50

2,591

(39)

Gain on BOLI proceeds

(845)



(845)


Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation

1,294



2,737


Loss on sale of premises

281

2,800

751

3,719

Tax effect of adjustment items

(2,933)

(1,479)

(8,216)

(1,929)

After-tax adjustment items

10,187

6,306

30,070

8,988








Adjusted net income

$

42,423

$

45,210

$

81,628

$

87,797








Reported net income per diluted share

$

0.47

$

0.82

$

0.74

$

1.66

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

0.61

$

0.96

$

1.18

$

1.85








Reported return on average assets

0.67

%

1.34

%

0.56

%

1.38

%

Adjusted return on average assets

0.89

%

1.56

%

0.88

%

1.54

%








Reported return on average common equity

5.23

%

10.27

%

4.17

%

10.60

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

11.66

%

18.79

%

11.18

%

18.81

%

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $165.2 million, compared with $149.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $102.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.83% for the second quarter of 2020, up from 3.70% reported for the first quarter of 2020 and down from 3.91% reported for the second quarter of 2019.  The increase in net interest margin in the current quarter is primarily attributable to an increase in accretion income and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on loans as market interest rates declined.  Accretion income for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $9.6 million, compared with $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, and increased from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The increase in accretion income in the second quarter is primarily attributable to payoffs of acquired loans. 

Yields on all loans decreased to 4.70% during the second quarter of 2020, compared with 5.02% for the first quarter of 2020 and 5.34% reported for the second quarter of 2019.  Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2020 totaled $472.1 million, with weighted average yields of 4.16%, compared with $918.4 million and 4.55%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020 and $854.7 million and 5.49%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $7.2 billion during the second quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.17%, compared with $3.9 billion and 4.15%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2020 and $2.6 billion and 5.20%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2019.  Loan production yields in the lines of business were materially impacted by originations of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in our SBA division.  Excluding PPP loans, loan production in the lines of business amounted to $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.53%.

Interest expense during the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $21.2 million, compared with $34.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $27.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.  The Company's total cost of funds moved 39 basis points lower to 0.52% in the second quarter of 2020 as compared with the first quarter of 2020.  Deposit costs decreased 32 basis points during the second quarter of 2020 to 0.39%, compared with 0.71% in the first quarter of 2020.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 1.01% in the first quarter of 2020 to 0.58% in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $66.6 million, or 122.4%, in the second quarter of 2020 to $121.0 million, compared with $54.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity. 

Mortgage banking activity increased $69.6 million, or 197.0%, to $104.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $35.3 million for the first quarter of 2020.  This increase was a result of both increased production and expansion in our gain on sale spread. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.53% in the second quarter of 2020 from 2.88% for the first quarter of 2020. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $2.67 billion in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $1.36 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the second quarter of 2020 by an $8.2 million servicing right impairment, compared with an impairment of $20.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $2.67 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020, compared with $2.43 billion at March 31, 2020.

Service charge revenue decreased $1.9 million, or 16.2%, to $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2020.  This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $2.6 million in NSF income resulting from a decrease in volume, partially offset by an increase in interchange income of $743,000.

Other noninterest income decreased $1.1 million, or 18.3%, in the second quarter of 2020 to $4.9 million, compared with $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a decrease in the gain on sales of SBA loans of $1.0 million, as the SBA division shifted its focus temporarily to PPP loan production during the second quarter.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $17.7 million, or 12.8%, to $155.8 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared with $138.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.  During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $6.0 million of charges to earnings, related to restructuring charges associated with branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, charges related to the previously announced SEC/DOJ investigations, merger and conversion charges, natural disaster and pandemic charges and loss on sale of premises, compared with $3.0 million in charges in the first quarter of 2020 that were related principally to merger and conversion charges, the SEC/DOJ investigations, natural disaster and pandemic expenses and loss on sale of premises.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $14.7 million, or 10.9%, to $149.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $135.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.  The majority of this increase is attributable to variable expenses related to increased mortgage production. The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio, such that the adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 59.87% in the first quarter of 2020 to 51.08% in the second quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 21.1%, compared with 16.8% in the first quarter of 2020. The decreased rate for the first quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of loss carrybacks allowed as a result of the recently enacted CARES Act.

Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $19.87 billion, compared with $18.24 billion at December 31, 2019.  Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.24 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2019.  Total loans held for investment were $14.50 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $12.82 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.68 billion, or 13.1%, compared with December 31, 2019.  Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2020 was down 49% from the first quarter of 2020 and 45% from the second quarter of 2019.  Loan growth in the first half of 2020 was principally driven by PPP loan originations, which totaled $1.06 billion in outstanding balances at June 30, 2020. 

At June 30, 2020, total deposits amounted to $15.59 billion, or 90.9% of total funding, compared with $14.03 billion and 90.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2019.  At June 30, 2020, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $5.60 billion, or 35.9% of total deposits, compared with $4.20 billion, or 29.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019.  Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was meaningfully impacted by PPP loan fundings during the quarter.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $9.02 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $7.21 billion at December 31, 2019.  These funds represented 57.9% of the Company's total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared with 51.4% at the end of 2019.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 totaled $2.46 billion, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2019.  The decrease in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of the CECL adoption impact of $56.7 million and dividends declared, partially offset by earnings of $51.6 million during 2020.  Tangible book value per share was $20.90 at June 30, 2020, compared with $20.81 at December 31, 2019.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 7.70% at June 30, 2020, compared with 8.40% at the end of the 2019.

Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded provision for credit losses of $88.2 million, compared with $41.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.  This increase in provision was primarily attributable to declines in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of unemployment and GDP, compared with forecast conditions during the first quarter of 2020.  The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and monitoring the level of modifications on a daily basis.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by two basis points to 0.59% during the quarter.  The net charge-off ratio was 27 basis points for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and seven basis points in the second quarter of 2019.

Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time Monday, July 27, 2020, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants).  The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until August 10, 2020.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants).  The conference replay access code is 10146087.  The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 170 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations; movements in interest rates and our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control.  For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES


FINANCIAL TABLES










Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

EARNINGS












Net income

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

38,904

$

51,558

$

78,809

Adjusted net income

$

42,423

$

39,205

$

66,608

$

68,539

$

45,210

$

81,628

$

87,797














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common
shareholders












Basic

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

0.82

$

0.74

$

1.66

Diluted

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

0.82

$

0.74

$

1.66

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

0.61

$

0.56

$

0.96

$

0.98

$

0.96

$

1.18

$

1.85

Cash dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.10

$

0.30

$

0.20

Book value per share (period end)

$

35.42

$

35.10

$

35.53

$

34.78

$

32.52

$

35.42

$

32.52

Tangible book value per share (period
end)

$

20.90

$

20.44

$

20.81

$

20.29

$

20.81

$

20.90

$

20.81

Weighted average number of shares












Basic

69,191,778

69,247,661

69,429,193

69,372,125

47,310,561

69,235,117

47,353,678

Diluted

69,292,972

69,502,022

69,683,999

69,600,499

47,337,809

69,413,027

47,394,911

Period end number of shares

69,461,968

69,441,274

69,503,833

69,593,833

47,261,584

69,461,968

47,261,584

Market data












High intraday price

$

29.82

$

43.79

$

44.90

$

40.65

$

39.60

$

43.79

$

42.01

Low intraday price

$

17.12

$

17.89

$

38.34

$

33.71

$

33.57

$

17.12

$

31.27

Period end closing price

$

23.59

$

23.76

$

42.54

$

40.24

$

39.19

$

23.59

$

39.19

Average daily volume

470,151

461,692

353,783

461,289

352,684

465,955

369,959














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

0.67

%

0.43

%

1.35

%

0.49

%

1.34

%

0.56

%

1.38

%

Adjusted return on average assets

0.89

%

0.87

%

1.47

%

1.57

%

1.56

%

0.88

%

1.54

%

Return on average common equity

5.23

%

3.16

%

9.97

%

3.49

%

10.27

%

4.17

%

10.60

%

Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity

11.66

%

10.98

%

18.45

%

18.95

%

18.79

%

11.18

%

18.81

%

Earning asset yield (TE)

4.32

%

4.56

%

4.82

%

4.86

%

4.95

%

4.44

%

4.95

%

Total cost of funds

0.52

%

0.91

%

1.00

%

1.07

%

1.10

%

0.99

%

1.08

%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.83

%

3.70

%

3.86

%

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.77

%

3.93

%

Noninterest income excluding securities
transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

39.35

%

22.83

%

22.02

%

28.89

%

21.27

%

32.14

%

20.45

%

Efficiency ratio

54.70

%

68.23

%

58.24

%

85.35

%

59.36

%

60.32

%

58.67

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

51.08

%

59.87

%

55.61

%

57.25

%

53.77

%

54.90

%

54.43

%














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

12.38

%

13.37

%

13.54

%

13.63

%

12.93

%

12.38

%

12.93

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.70

%

8.25

%

8.40

%

8.43

%

8.68

%

7.70

%

8.68

%














EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION












Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.70

%

8.25

%

8.40

%

8.43

%

8.68

%

7.70

%

8.68

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

4.68

%

5.12

%

5.14

%

5.20

%

4.25

%

4.68

%

4.25

%

Equity to assets (GAAP)

12.38

%

13.37

%

13.54

%

13.63

%

12.93

%

12.38

%

12.93

%














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












Banking Division

1,832

1,865

1,913

2,001

1,336

1,832

1,336

Retail Mortgage Division

692

689

690

785

348

692

348

Warehouse Lending Division

9

9

9

9

10

9

10

SBA Division

42

44

42

45

21

42

21

Premium Finance Division

70

72

68

66

62

70

62

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,645

2,679

2,722

2,906

1,777

2,645

1,777














Assets per Banking Division FTE

$

10,848

$

9,772

$

9,536

$

8,878

$

8,889

$

10,848

$

8,889

Branch locations

170

170

170

172

114

170

114

Deposits per branch location

$

91,705

$

81,439

$

82,512

$

79,416

$

84,056

$

91,705

$

84,056


 

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$

175,345

$

171,242

$

182,391

$

175,046

$

117,010

$

346,587

$

229,411

Interest on taxable securities

9,347

10,082

10,358

11,354

9,383

19,429

18,426

Interest on nontaxable securities

157

157

167

168

102

314

258

Interest on deposits in other banks

123

1,211

1,091

1,622

2,276

1,334

5,426

Interest on federal funds sold

46

76

69

171

257

122

436

Total interest income

185,018

182,768

194,076

188,361

129,028

367,786

253,957














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

14,273

24,102

27,970

29,425

23,454

38,375

45,138

Interest on other borrowings

6,931

10,721

10,755

10,167

3,923

17,652

7,773

Total interest expense

21,204

34,823

38,725

39,592

27,377

56,027

52,911














Net interest income

163,814

147,945

155,351

148,769

101,651

311,759

201,046














Provision for loan losses

68,449

37,047

5,693

5,989

4,668

105,496

8,076

Provision for unfunded commitments

19,712

4,000







23,712


Provision for credit losses

88,161

41,047

5,693

5,989

4,668

129,208

8,076

Net interest income after provision for
credit losses

75,653

106,898

149,658

142,780

96,983

182,551

192,970














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposits accounts

9,922

11,844

13,567

13,411

12,168

21,766

23,814

Mortgage banking activity

104,925

35,333

33,168

53,041

18,523

140,258

33,200

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,130

1,128

1,085

1,236

803

2,258

1,592

Gain (loss) on securities

14

(9)

(1)

4

69

5

135

Other noninterest income

4,969

6,083

7,294

9,301

3,673

11,052

7,266

Total noninterest income

120,960

54,379

55,113

76,993

35,236

175,339

66,007














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

95,168

75,946

69,642

77,633

38,331

171,114

76,663

Occupancy and equipment expenses

13,807

12,028

11,919

12,639

7,834

25,835

16,038

Data processing and telecommunications
expenses

10,514

11,954

11,362

10,372

8,388

22,468

16,779

Credit resolution related expenses(1)

950

2,198

1,098

1,094

979

3,148

1,890

Advertising and marketing expenses

1,455

2,358

2,250

1,949

1,987

3,813

3,728

Amortization of intangible assets

5,601

5,631

5,741

5,719

3,121

11,232

6,253

Merger and conversion charges

895

540

2,415

65,158

3,475

1,435

5,532

Other noninterest expenses

27,378

27,398

18,137

18,133

17,136

54,776

29,793

Total noninterest expense

155,768

138,053

122,564

192,697

81,251

293,821

156,676














Income before income tax expense

40,845

23,224

82,207

27,076

50,968

64,069

102,301

Income tax expense

8,609

3,902

20,959

5,692

12,064

12,511

23,492

Net income

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

38,904

$

51,558

$

78,809














Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

0.82

$

0.74

$

1.66














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Three Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$

292,899

$

255,312

$

246,234

$

193,976

$

151,186

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
in banks

428,560

396,844

375,615

285,713

186,969

Time deposits in other banks

249

249

249

499

748

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

1,238,896

1,353,040

1,403,403

1,491,207

1,273,244

Other investments

76,453

81,754

66,919

66,921

32,481

Loans held for sale, at fair value

1,736,397

1,398,229

1,656,711

1,187,551

261,073










Loans, net of unearned income

14,503,157

13,094,106

12,818,476

12,826,284

9,049,870

Allowance for loan losses

(208,793)

(149,524)

(38,189)

(35,530)

(31,793)

Loans, net

14,294,364

12,944,582

12,780,287

12,790,754

9,018,077










Other real estate owned

23,563

21,027

19,500

20,710

14,675










Premises and equipment, net

230,118

231,347

233,102

239,428

141,378

Goodwill

928,005

931,947

931,637

911,488

501,140

Other intangible assets, net

80,354

85,955

91,586

97,328

52,437

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

175,011

176,239

175,270

174,442

105,064

Deferred income taxes, net

56,306

24,196

2,180

22,111

30,812

Other assets

311,454

323,827

259,886

282,149

120,052

Total assets

$

19,872,629

$

18,224,548

$

18,242,579

$

17,764,277

$

11,889,336










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$

5,595,868

$

4,226,253

$

4,199,448

$

4,077,856

$

2,771,443

Interest-bearing

9,993,950

9,618,365

9,827,625

9,581,738

6,810,927

Total deposits

15,589,818

13,844,618

14,027,073

13,659,594

9,582,370

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreements to repurchase

12,879

15,160

20,635

17,744

3,307

Other borrowings

1,418,336

1,543,371

1,398,709

1,351,172

564,636

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123,375

122,890

127,560

127,075

89,871

FDIC loss-share payable, net

18,903

18,111

19,642

19,490

20,596

Other liabilities

249,188

243,248

179,378

168,479

91,435

Total liabilities

17,412,499

15,787,398

15,772,997

15,343,554

10,352,215










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock










Common stock

71,674

71,652

71,500

71,447

49,099

Capital stock

1,909,839

1,908,721

1,907,108

1,904,789

1,053,500

Retained earnings

481,948

460,153

507,950

457,127

446,182

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

39,613

39,551

17,995

15,482

16,462

Treasury stock

(42,944)

(42,927)

(34,971)

(28,122)

(28,122)

Total shareholders' equity

2,460,130

2,437,150

2,469,582

2,420,723

1,537,121

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

19,872,629

$

18,224,548

$

18,242,579

$

17,764,277

$

11,889,336










Other Data








Earning assets

$

17,983,712

$

16,324,222

$

16,321,373

$

15,858,175

$

10,804,385

Intangible assets

1,008,359

1,017,902

1,023,223

1,008,816

553,577

Interest-bearing liabilities

11,548,540

11,299,786

11,374,529

11,077,729

7,468,741

Average assets

19,222,181

18,056,445

17,998,494

17,340,387

11,625,344

Average common shareholders' equity

2,478,373

2,456,617

2,437,272

2,432,182

1,519,598

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Allowance for Credit Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$

167,315

$

39,266

$

36,607

$

31,793

$

28,659

$

39,266

$

28,819














CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan
losses



78,661







78,661


CECL adoption impact on allowance for
unfunded commitments



12,714







12,714


Total CECL adoption impact



91,375







91,375
















Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments







1,077




















Provision for loan losses

68,449

37,047

5,693

5,989

4,668

105,496

8,076

Provision for unfunded commitments

19,712

4,000







23,712


Provision for credit losses

88,161

41,047

5,693

5,989

4,668

129,208

8,076














Charge-offs

11,282

6,718

5,664

5,249

3,496

18,000

8,875

Recoveries

2,101

2,345

2,630

2,997

1,962

4,446

3,773

Net charge-offs

9,181

4,373

3,034

2,252

1,534

13,554

5,102














Ending balance

$

246,295

$

167,315

$

39,266

$

36,607

$

31,793

$

246,295

$

31,793














Allowance for loan losses

$

208,793

$

149,524

$

38,189

$

35,530

$

31,793

$

208,793

$

31,793

Allowance for unfunded commitments

37,502

17,791

1,077

1,077



37,502


Total allowance for credit losses

$

246,295

$

167,315

$

39,266

$

36,607

$

31,793

$

246,295

$

31,793














Net  Charge-off Information












Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

486

$

2,486

$

1,813

$

490

$

473

$

2,972

$

1,157

Consumer installment

962

1,142

1,586

1,245

1,171

2,104

3,068

Indirect automobile

1,016

1,231

939

965



2,247


Mortgage warehouse














Municipal














Premium Finance

1,904

831

899

1,267

865

2,735

2,185

Real estate - construction and development

74



146



243

74

268

Real estate - commercial and farmland

6,315

928

181

1,318

589

7,243

1,843

Real estate - residential

525

100

100

37

155

625

354

Total charge-offs

11,282

6,718

5,664

5,322

3,496

18,000

8,875














Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

303

362

934

300

382

665

604

Consumer installment

777

643

640

476

289

1,420

504

Indirect automobile

18

22

60

385



40


Mortgage warehouse














Municipal














Premium Finance

676

684

358

736

650

1,360

1,660

Real estate - construction and development

168

342

430

930

268

510

385

Real estate - commercial and farmland

21

85

140

74

78

106

118

Real estate - residential

138

207

68

169

295

345

502

Total recoveries

2,101

2,345

2,630

3,070

1,962

4,446

3,773














Net charge-offs

$

9,181

$

4,373

$

3,034

$

2,252

$

1,534

$

13,554

$

5,102














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual loans

$

77,745

$

77,866

$

75,124

$

100,501

$

41,479

$

77,745

$

41,479

Other real estate owned

23,563

21,027

19,500

20,710

14,675

23,563

14,675

Repossessed assets

1,348

783

939

1,258



1,348


Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

15,127

11,969

5,754

6,325

4,613

15,127

4,613

Total non-performing assets

$

117,783

$

111,645

$

101,317

$

128,794

$

60,767

$

117,783

$

60,767














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing assets as a percent of total
assets

0.59

%

0.61

%

0.56

%

0.73

%

0.51

%

0.59

%

0.51

%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans
(annualized)

0.27

%

0.14

%

0.09

%

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.20

%

0.12

%

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,839,921

$

827,392

$

802,171

$

931,755

$

703,290

Consumer installment

575,782

520,592

498,577

500,067

474,195

Indirect automobile

739,543

937,736

1,061,824

1,111,815


Mortgage warehouse

748,853

547,328

526,369

562,598

462,481

Municipal

731,508

749,633

564,304

578,267

583,558

Premium Finance

690,584

661,845

654,669

656,570

613,964

Real estate - construction and development

1,641,744

1,628,367

1,549,062

1,468,696

1,103,550

Real estate - commercial and farmland

4,804,420

4,516,451

4,353,039

4,198,759

3,182,213

Real estate - residential

2,730,802

2,704,762

2,808,461

2,817,757

1,926,619

Total loans

$

14,503,157

$

13,094,106

$

12,818,476

$

12,826,284

$

9,049,870










Troubled Debt Restructurings








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

591

$

575

$

516

$

521

$

140

Consumer installment

42

4

8

9

10

Indirect automobile










Mortgage warehouse










Municipal










Premium Finance



159

156

159

191

Real estate - construction and development

919

925

936

948

1,124

Real estate - commercial and farmland

5,252

5,587

6,732

8,616

8,793

Real estate - residential

30,253

22,775

21,261

21,472

21,124

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$

37,057

$

30,025

$

29,609

$

31,725

$

31,382

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,034

$

334

$

335

$

144

$

162

Consumer installment

67

105

107

120

123

Indirect automobile










Mortgage warehouse










Municipal










Premium Finance










Real estate - construction and development

307

289

253

258

265

Real estate - commercial and farmland

1,878

2,415

2,071

1,958

2,109

Real estate - residential

2,231

3,078

2,857

2,103

1,760

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$

5,517

$

6,221

$

5,623

$

4,583

$

4,419

   Total troubled debt restructurings

$

42,574

$

36,246

$

35,232

$

36,308

$

35,801










Loans by Risk Grade








Grade 1 - Prime credit

$

1,789,709

$

774,956

$

587,877

$

613,281

$

622,034

Grade 2 - Strong credit

801,273

785,770

840,372

856,618

811,690

Grade 3 - Good credit

5,784,754

5,772,834

6,034,398

6,086,576

3,829,422

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit

5,643,133

4,353,733

4,884,541

4,746,020

3,401,265

Grade 5 - Fair credit

212,667

1,131,128

233,020

252,424

211,229

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

108,704

106,885

86,412

114,235

64,075

Grade 7 - Substandard

162,917

168,561

151,846

157,114

110,152

Grade 8 - Doubtful



239

8

14


Grade 9 - Loss





2

2

3

Total loans

$

14,503,157

$

13,094,106

$

12,818,476

$

12,826,284

$

9,049,870

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$

24,265

$

27,380

$

23,104

$

28,459

$

41,683

$

25,822

$

36,515

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

398,284

419,260

304,427

324,127

341,937

408,772

404,311

Time deposits in other banks

249

249

401

548

3,792

249

6,989

Investment securities - taxable

1,281,980

1,359,651

1,426,062

1,514,534

1,233,297

1,320,815

1,210,225

Investment securities - nontaxable

21,576

22,839

23,580

23,759

15,288

22,208

19,688

Other investments

79,143

73,972

64,852

53,712

15,830

76,557

15,185

Loans held for sale

1,614,080

1,587,131

1,537,648

856,572

154,707

1,600,606

128,261

Loans

13,915,406

12,712,997

12,697,912

12,677,063

8,740,561

13,308,960

8,612,978

Total Earning Assets

$

17,334,983

$

16,203,479

$

16,077,986

$

15,478,774

$

10,547,095

$

16,763,989

$

10,434,152














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

5,061,578

$

4,080,920

$

4,124,872

$

4,040,592

$

2,723,843

$

4,571,249

$

2,634,937

NOW accounts

2,441,305

2,287,947

2,204,666

2,049,175

1,506,721

2,364,626

1,530,224

MMDA

4,221,906

4,004,644

3,953,717

3,815,185

2,655,108

4,113,275

2,666,001

Savings accounts

692,382

643,422

649,118

661,555

405,506

667,902

402,315

Retail CDs

2,471,134

2,624,209

2,721,829

2,804,243

1,962,422

2,547,671

1,927,474

Brokered CDs

2,043

61,190

249,644

150,176

486,292

31,617

498,230

Total Deposits

14,890,348

13,702,332

13,903,846

13,520,926

9,739,892

14,296,340

9,659,181

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase

12,452

15,637

17,088

19,914

3,213

14,045

9,511

FHLB advances

1,212,537

1,267,303

1,080,516

810,384

22,390

1,239,920

14,368

Other borrowings

269,300

269,454

234,001

220,918

145,453

269,377

145,463

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123,120

127,731

127,292

133,519

89,686

125,426

89,516

Total Non-Deposit Funding

1,617,409

1,680,125

1,458,897

1,184,735

260,742

1,648,768

258,858

Total Funding

$

16,507,757

$

15,382,457

$

15,362,743

$

14,705,661

$

10,000,634

$

15,945,108

$

9,918,039

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$

45

$

76

$

69

$

171

$

257

$

121

$

436

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

122

1,210

1,089

1,620

2,260

1,332

5,359

Time deposits in other banks

1

1

2

2

16

2

67

Investment securities - taxable

9,346

10,082

10,358

11,354

9,383

19,428

18,426

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

198

199

212

213

129

397

327

Loans held for sale

14,053

13,637

14,330

7,889

1,632

27,690

2,784

Loans (TE)

162,617

158,636

169,119

168,239

116,413

321,253

228,678

Total Earning Assets

$

186,382

$

183,841

$

195,179

$

189,488

$

130,090

$

370,223

$

256,077














Accretion income (included above)

$

9,576

$

6,562

$

9,727

$

4,222

$

3,103

$

16,138

$

5,986














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

$

1,265

$

2,774

$

2,728

$

2,843

$

2,260

$

4,039

$

4,369

MMDA

3,764

9,748

11,311

12,593

9,488

13,512

18,535

Savings accounts

94

210

233

274

85

304

162

Retail CDs

9,136

11,064

12,220

12,905

8,585

20,200

15,915

Brokered CDs

14

306

1,478

810

3,036

320

6,157

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

14,273

24,102

27,970

29,425

23,454

38,375

45,138

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreements to repurchase

25

40

41

32

2

65

13

FHLB advances

1,686

5,109

5,241

4,618

141

6,795

185

Other borrowings

3,487

3,511

3,358

3,332

2,210

6,998

4,437

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1,733

2,061

2,115

2,185

1,570

3,794

3,138

Total Non-Deposit Funding

6,931

10,721

10,755

10,167

3,923

17,652

7,773

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$

21,204

$

34,823

$

38,725

$

39,592

$

27,377

$

56,027

$

52,911














Net Interest Income (TE)

$

165,178

$

149,018

$

156,454

$

149,896

$

102,713

$

314,196

$

203,166

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

0.75

%

1.12

%

1.18

%

2.38

%

2.47

%

0.94

%

2.41

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

0.12

%

1.16

%

1.42

%

1.98

%

2.65

%

0.66

%

2.67

%

Time deposits in other banks

1.62

%

1.62

%

1.98

%

1.45

%

1.69

%

1.62

%

1.93

%

Investment securities - taxable

2.93

%

2.98

%

2.88

%

2.97

%

3.05

%

2.96

%

3.07

%

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.69

%

3.50

%

3.57

%

3.56

%

3.38

%

3.59

%

3.35

%

Loans held for sale

3.50

%

3.46

%

3.70

%

3.65

%

4.23

%

3.48

%

4.38

%

Loans (TE)

4.70

%

5.02

%

5.28

%

5.27

%

5.34

%

4.85

%

5.35

%

Total Earning Assets

4.32

%

4.56

%

4.82

%

4.86

%

4.95

%

4.44

%

4.95

%














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

0.21

%

0.49

%

0.49

%

0.55

%

0.60

%

0.34

%

0.58

%

MMDA

0.36

%

0.98

%

1.14

%

1.31

%

1.43

%

0.66

%

1.40

%

Savings accounts

0.05

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

0.16

%

0.08

%

0.09

%

0.08

%

Retail CDs

1.49

%

1.70

%

1.78

%

1.83

%

1.75

%

1.59

%

1.67

%

Brokered CDs

2.76

%

2.01

%

2.35

%

2.14

%

2.50

%

2.04

%

2.49

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

0.58

%

1.01

%

1.13

%

1.23

%

1.34

%

0.79

%

1.30

%

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase

0.81

%

1.03

%

0.95

%

0.64

%

0.25

%

0.93

%

0.28

%

FHLB advances

0.56

%

1.62

%

1.92

%

2.26

%

2.53

%

1.10

%

2.60

%

Other borrowings

5.21

%

5.24

%

5.69

%

5.98

%

6.09

%

5.22

%

6.15

%

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

5.66

%

6.49

%

6.59

%

6.49

%

7.02

%

6.08

%

7.07

%

Total Non-Deposit Funding

1.72

%

2.57

%

2.92

%

3.40

%

6.03

%

2.15

%

6.06

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.75

%

1.24

%

1.37

%

1.47

%

1.51

%

0.99

%

1.47

%














Net Interest Spread

3.57

%

3.32

%

3.45

%

3.39

%

3.44

%

3.45

%

3.48

%














Net Interest Margin(2)

3.83

%

3.70

%

3.86

%

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.77

%

3.93

%














Total Cost of Funds(3)

0.52

%

0.91

%

1.00

%

1.07

%

1.10

%

0.71

%

1.08

%

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations




Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Net income available to common
shareholders

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

38,904

$

51,558

$

78,809














Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges

895

540

2,415

65,158

3,475

1,435

5,532

Restructuring charges

1,463









1,463

245

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

7,989

22,165

366

(1,319)

1,460

30,154

1,460

Gain on BOLI proceeds

(845)



752

(4,335)



(845)


Expenses related to SEC/DOJ
Investigation

1,294

1,443

463





2,737


Natural disaster and pandemic charges
(Note 1)

2,043

548





50

2,591

(39)

Loss on sale of premises

281

470

1,413

889

2,800

751

3,719

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)

(2,933)

(5,283)

(898)

(13,238)

(1,479)

(8,216)

(1,929)

After tax adjustment items

10,187

19,883

4,511

47,155

6,306

30,070

8,988














Tax expense attributable to acquisition
related compensation and acquired BOLI





849






















Adjusted net income

$

42,423

$

39,205

$

66,608

$

68,539

$

45,210

$

81,628

$

87,797














Weighted average number of shares -
diluted

69,292,972

69,502,022

69,683,999

69,600,499

47,337,809

69,413,027

47,394,911

Net income per diluted share

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

0.82

$

0.74

$

1.66

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

0.61

$

0.56

$

0.96

$

0.98

$

0.96

$

1.18

$

1.85














Average assets

$

19,222,181

$

18,056,445

$

17,998,494

$

17,340,387

$

11,625,344

$

18,649,746

$

11,525,068

Return on average assets

0.67

%

0.43

%

1.35

%

0.49

%

1.34

%

0.56

%

1.38

%

Adjusted return on average assets

0.89

%

0.87

%

1.47

%

1.57

%

1.56

%

0.88

%

1.54

%














Average common equity

$

2,478,373

$

2,456,617

$

2,437,272

$

2,432,182

$

1,519,598

$

2,486,140

$

1,499,144

Average tangible common equity

$

1,462,871

$

1,436,108

$

1,432,081

$

1,434,829

$

964,841

$

1,468,135

$

941,489

Return on average common equity

5.23

%

3.16

%

9.97

%

3.49

%

10.27

%

4.17

%

10.60

%

Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity

11.66

%

10.98

%

18.45

%

18.95

%

18.79

%

11.18

%

18.81

%














Note 1:  Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.

Note 2:  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for all periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Adjusted Noninterest Expense












Total noninterest expense

$

155,768

$

138,053

$

122,564

$

192,697

$

81,251

$

293,821

$

156,676

Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges

(895)

(540)

(2,415)

(65,158)

(3,475)

(1,435)

(5,532)

Restructuring charges

(1,463)









(1,463)

(245)

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation

(1,294)

(1,443)

(463)





(2,737)


Natural disaster and pandemic charges

(2,043)

(548)





(50)

(2,591)

39

Loss on sale of premises

(281)

(470)

(1,413)

(889)

(2,800)

(751)

(3,719)

Adjusted noninterest expense

$

149,792

$

135,052

$

118,273

$

126,650

$

74,926

$

284,844

$

147,219














Total Revenue












Net interest income

$

163,814

$

147,945

$

155,351

$

148,769

$

101,651

$

311,759

$

201,046

Noninterest income

120,960

54,379

55,113

76,993

35,236

175,339

66,007

Total revenue

$

284,774

$

202,324

$

210,464

$

225,762

$

136,887

$

487,098

$

267,053














Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income (TE)

$

165,178

$

149,018

$

156,454

$

149,896

$

102,713

$

314,196

$

203,166

Noninterest income

120,960

54,379

55,113

76,993

35,236

175,339

66,007

Total revenue (TE)

286,138

203,397

211,567

226,889

137,949

489,535

269,173

Adjustment items:












(Gain) loss on securities

(14)

9

(1)

(4)

(69)

(5)

(135)

Loss (gain) on BOLI proceeds

(845)



752

(4,335)



(845)


Servicing right impairment (recovery)

7,989

22,165

366

(1,319)

1,460

30,154

1,460

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$

293,268

$

225,571

$

212,684

$

221,231

$

139,340

$

518,839

$

270,498














Efficiency ratio

54.70

%

68.23

%

58.24

%

85.35

%

59.36

%

60.32

%

58.67

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

51.08

%

59.87

%

55.61

%

57.25

%

53.77

%

54.90

%

54.43

%














Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,460,130

$

2,437,150

$

2,469,582

$

2,420,723

$

1,537,121

$

2,460,130

$

1,537,121

Less:












Goodwill

928,005

931,947

931,637

911,488

501,140

928,005

501,140

Other intangibles, net

80,354

85,955

91,586

97,328

52,437

80,354

52,437

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$

1,451,771

$

1,419,248

$

1,446,359

$

1,411,907

$

983,544

$

1,451,771

$

983,544














Period end number of shares

69,461,968

69,441,274

69,503,833

69,593,833

47,261,584

69,461,968

47,261,584

Book value per share (period end)

$

35.42

$

35.10

$

35.53

$

34.78

$

32.52

$

35.42

$

32.52

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

20.90

$

20.44

$

20.81

$

20.29

$

20.81

$

20.90

$

20.81

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Banking Division












Net interest income

$

120,330

$

118,375

$

124,957

$

124,262

$

84,755

$

238,705

$

169,794

Provision for credit losses

86,805

35,997

4,741

3,549

2,306

122,802

4,364

Noninterest income

14,468

17,773

18,632

21,173

14,830

32,241

29,200

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

40,423

41,621

38,180

39,794

24,228

82,044

52,160

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,679

10,347

10,216

10,750

7,034

22,026

14,315

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

8,919

10,797

10,156

9,551

7,635

19,716

15,227

Other noninterest expenses

27,997

30,645

23,176

87,059

22,728

58,642

39,684

Total noninterest expense

89,018

93,410

81,728

147,154

61,625

182,428

121,386

Income before income tax expense

(41,025)

6,741

57,120

(5,268)

35,654

(34,284)

73,244

Income tax expense (benefit)

(8,582)

275

15,412

(1,269)

8,691

(8,307)

17,466

Net income (loss)

$

(32,443)

$

6,466

$

41,708

$

(3,999)

$

26,963

$

(25,977)

$

55,778














Retail Mortgage Division












Net interest income

$

24,302

$

17,756

$

18,223

$

13,009

$

7,567

$

42,058

$

13,320

Provision for credit losses

423

1,997

1,237

1,490

609

2,420

745

Noninterest income

104,195

34,369

33,335

52,493

18,070

138,564

32,360

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

50,003

31,097

28,233

34,144

11,886

81,100

20,093

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,953

1,504

1,544

1,686

670

3,457

1,436

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,406

986

1,034

660

394

2,392

724

Other noninterest expenses

6,949

5,875

4,553

3,484

2,385

12,824

4,499

Total noninterest expense

60,311

39,462

35,364

39,974

15,335

99,773

26,752

Income before income tax expense

67,763

10,666

14,957

24,038

9,693

78,429

18,183

Income tax expense

14,231

2,408

3,371

5,048

2,170

16,639

3,783

Net income

$

53,532

$

8,258

$

11,586

$

18,990

$

7,523

$

61,790

$

14,400














Warehouse Lending Division












Net interest income

$

5,026

$

3,302

$

3,771

$

3,169

$

2,987

$

8,328

$

5,677

Provision for credit losses

403

(9)

67





394


Noninterest income

727

960

610

560

450

1,687

829

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

209

210

325

286

162

419

323

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1

1

1

2

1

2

2

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

55

41

47

41

38

96

68

Other noninterest expenses

88

34

53

27

75

122

143

Total noninterest expense

353

286

426

356

276

639

536

Income before income tax expense

4,997

3,985

3,888

3,373

3,161

8,982

5,970

Income tax expense

1,049

837

816

708

664

1,886

1,254

Net income

$

3,948

$

3,148

$

3,072

$

2,665

$

2,497

$

7,096

$

4,716

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

SBA Division












Net interest income

$

7,034

$

2,181

$

2,190

$

2,573

$

1,182

$

9,215

$

2,268

Provision for credit losses

2,322

(903)

150

(15)

178

1,419

409

Noninterest income

1,570

1,277

2,536

2,766

1,883

2,847

3,613

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

2,612

1,476

1,336

1,985

735

4,088

1,462

Occupancy and equipment expenses

97

97

79

66

65

194

124

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

15

13

5

22

3

28

5

Other noninterest expenses

359

515

402

503

359

874

746

Total noninterest expense

3,083

2,101

1,822

2,576

1,162

5,184

2,337

Income before income tax expense

3,199

2,260

2,754

2,778

1,725

5,459

3,135

Income tax expense

671

475

578

584

362

1,146

658

Net income

$

2,528

$

1,785

$

2,176

$

2,194

$

1,363

$

4,313

$

2,477














Premium Finance Division












Net interest income

$

7,122

$

6,331

$

6,210

$

5,756

$

5,160

$

13,453

$

9,987

Provision for credit losses

(1,792)

3,965

(502)

965

1,575

2,173

2,558

Noninterest income







1

3



5

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,921

1,542

1,568

1,424

1,320

3,463

2,625

Occupancy and equipment expenses

77

79

79

135

64

156

161

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

119

117

120

98

318

236

755

Other noninterest expenses

886

1,056

1,457

980

1,151

1,942

2,124

Total noninterest expense

3,003

2,794

3,224

2,637

2,853

5,797

5,665

(Loss) income before income tax expense

5,911

(428)

3,488

2,155

735

5,483

1,769

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,240

(93)

782

621

177

1,147

331

Net (loss) income

$

4,671

$

(335)

$

2,706

$

1,534

$

558

$

4,336

$

1,438














Total Consolidated












Net interest income

$

163,814

$

147,945

$

155,351

$

148,769

$

101,651

$

311,759

$

201,046

Provision for credit losses

88,161

41,047

5,693

5,989

4,668

129,208

8,076

Noninterest income

120,960

54,379

55,113

76,993

35,236

175,339

66,007

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

95,168

75,946

69,642

77,633

38,331

171,114

76,663

Occupancy and equipment expenses

13,807

12,028

11,919

12,639

7,834

25,835

16,038

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

10,514

11,954

11,362

10,372

8,388

22,468

16,779

Other noninterest expenses

36,279

38,125

29,641

92,053

26,698

74,404

47,196

Total noninterest expense

155,768

138,053

122,564

192,697

81,251

293,821

156,676

Income before income tax expense

40,845

23,224

82,207

27,076

50,968

64,069

102,301

Income tax expense

8,609

3,902

20,959

5,692

12,064

12,511

23,492

Net income

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

38,904

$

51,558

$

78,809

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp

Related Links

http://www.amerisbank.com

Also from this source

Ameris Bancorp Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings...

Ameris Bancorp To Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics