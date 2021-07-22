Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2021

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $88.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $32.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $87.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $42.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, (gain)/loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $213.3 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, compared with $51.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $203.3 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $81.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our positive second quarter results are a clear testament to our focus and discipline over the past year. I am proud of our bankers, being able to report 5% annualized net loan growth for the quarter, with the headwinds of PPP forgiveness, and 14% annualized loan growth exclusive of the PPP reductions. We are in some of the best markets in the Southeast, and we continue to see real organic opportunities within these markets. We are pleased with the disciplined improvement in our efficiency ratio compared to last quarter, and we are excited to report 4.7% growth in tangible book value for the quarter. We continue to remain focused on delivering top-of-class results and are optimistic about the remainder of 2021, and we look forward to 2022."

Significant items from the Company's results for the second quarter of 2021 include the following:

Net income of $88.3 million , or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with $125.0 million , or $1.79 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021 Growth in tangible book value of 4.7%, or $1.18 per share, to $26.45 at June 30, 2021 , compared with $25.27 at March 31, 2021

per share, to at , compared with at Organic growth in loans of $181.0 million , or 5.0% annualized (and $485.1 million , or 14.1% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans), during the second quarter of 2021

, or 5.0% annualized (and , or 14.1% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans), during the second quarter of 2021 Adjusted return on average assets of 1.63%, compared with 2.26% in the first quarter of 2021

Adjusted efficiency ratio of 54.07%, compared with 54.62% in the first quarter of 2021 and 51.08% in the second quarter of 2020

Net interest margin of 3.34%, compared with 3.57% in the first quarter of 2021

Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 38.25% of total deposits, up from 36.27% at December 31, 2020 and 35.89% a year ago

and 35.89% a year ago Non-performing assets decreased eight basis points to 0.32% of total assets, compared with 0.40% at March 31, 2021

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $163.0 million, compared with $166.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $165.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The Company's net interest margin was 3.34% for the second quarter of 2021, down from 3.57% reported for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.83% reported for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet, as the average balance in interest-bearing deposits in banks continued to increase during the quarter. The yield on earning assets declined 27 basis points due to this excess liquidity, as well as declines in accretion income and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income, and the decline was partially offset by improvement in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of five basis points during the quarter and increases in average loans. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to $4.5 million, compared with $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in accretion income for the second quarter is primarily attributable to decreased payoffs of acquired loans during the second quarter of 2021.

Yields on loans decreased to 4.33% during the second quarter of 2021, compared with 4.53% for the first quarter of 2021 and 4.70% reported for the second quarter of 2020. Contributing to interest income on loans for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.1 million related to accelerated fee income on PPP loan forgiveness, compared with $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2021 was $911.3 million, with weighted average yields of 3.75%, compared with $600.6 million and 3.80%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021 and $472.1 million and 4.16%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $6.4 billion during the second quarter of 2021, with weighted average yields of 3.36%, compared with $7.5 billion and 3.15%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2021 and $7.2 billion and 3.17%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2020. Loan production yields in the lines of business were negatively impacted three basis points during the second quarter of 2021 by originations of PPP loans in our SBA division.

Interest expense during the second quarter of 2021 decreased to $11.9 million, compared with $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company's total cost of funds moved four basis points lower to 0.26% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared with the first quarter of 2021. Deposit costs decreased three basis points during the second quarter of 2021 to 0.13%, compared with 0.16% in the first quarter of 2021. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.25% in the first quarter of 2021 to 0.21% in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $28.7 million, or 24.4%, in the second quarter of 2021 to $89.2 million, compared with $118.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity and other noninterest income, as further discussed below.

Mortgage banking activity decreased $28.3 million, or 28.7%, to $70.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $98.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was the result of a reduced recovery of previously recorded servicing right impairment, reduced production and a reduction in gain on sale margins. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 2.77% in the second quarter of 2021 from 3.95% for the first quarter of 2021. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $2.39 billion in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $2.64 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking activity was positively impacted during the second quarter of 2021 by a $749,000 servicing right recovery, compared with a recovery of $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $1.75 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021, compared with $2.33 billion at March 31, 2021.

Service charge revenue increased $178,000, or 1.6%, to $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, resulting from an increase in interchange income. Other noninterest income decreased $709,000, or 9.3%, in the second quarter of 2021 to $6.9 million, compared with $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of decreases in SBA servicing right recovery of $906,000 and gain on BOLI proceeds of $603,000, partially offset by an increase in BOLI income of $520,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $13.0 million, or 8.8%, to $135.8 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared with $148.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net gain of $236,000 related to sale of premises, compared to a net gain of $264,000 during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $13.1 million, or 8.8%, to $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, from $149.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The majority of this decrease is attributable to a $10.5 million reduction in salaries and employee benefits including payroll taxes, variable compensation related to mortgage production and increased deferred costs related to loan originations in the banking division. Also contributing to the decrease were decreases in OREO losses, legal and other professional fees, and other variable expenses related to mortgage production. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.07% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 54.62% in the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $21.89 billion, compared with $20.44 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $15.99 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans held for investment were $14.78 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $299.9 million, or 2.1%. Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2021 was up 52% from the first quarter of 2021 and 93% from the second quarter of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, total deposits amounted to $18.26 billion, or 97.0% of total funding, compared with $16.96 billion and 96.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $6.98 billion, or 38.3% of total deposits, compared with $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $11.39 billion at June 30, 2021, compared with $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020. These funds represented 62.4% of the Company's total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared with 60.3% at the end of 2020.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2021 totaled $2.84 billion, an increase of $189.9 million, or 7.2%, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $213.3 million during the first six months of 2021, partially offset by dividends declared. Tangible book value per share was $26.45 at June 30, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.83% at June 30, 2021, compared with 8.47% at the end of 2020.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $142,000, compared with a provision reversal of $28.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. This provision was primarily attributable to growth in unfunded commitments compared with the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of home prices, commercial real estate prices and retail sales, compared with forecast conditions during the first quarter of 2021. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and is monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the second quarter of 2021 equaled approximately 1.2% of total loans, down from approximately 1.9% and 19.0% of total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by eight basis points to 0.32% during the quarter. The net charge-off ratio was seven basis points for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 12 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 and 27 basis points in the second quarter of 2020.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 23, 2021, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants). The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until August 6, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants). The conference replay access code is 10158164. The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com .

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 88,327



$ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 213,289



$ 51,558

Adjusted net income $ 87,548



$ 115,746



$ 101,995



$ 116,879



$ 42,423



$ 203,294



$ 81,628





























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common shareholders

























Basic $ 1.27



$ 1.80



$ 1.36



$ 1.68



$ 0.47



$ 3.07



$ 0.74

Diluted $ 1.27



$ 1.79



$ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 3.06



$ 0.74

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.25



$ 1.66



$ 1.47



$ 1.69



$ 0.61



$ 2.91



$ 1.18

Cash dividends per share $ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.30



$ 0.30

Book value per share (period end) $ 40.66



$ 39.56



$ 38.07



$ 36.91



$ 35.42



$ 40.66



$ 35.42

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 26.45



$ 25.27



$ 23.69



$ 22.46



$ 20.90



$ 26.45



$ 20.90

Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 69,496,666



69,391,734



69,252,307



69,230,667



69,191,778



69,447,503



69,235,117

Diluted 69,791,670



69,740,860



69,493,105



69,346,141



69,292,972



69,764,923



69,413,027

Period end number of shares 69,767,209



69,713,426



69,541,481



69,490,546



69,462,782



69,767,209



69,462,782

Market data

























High intraday price $ 59.85



$ 57.81



$ 39.53



$ 27.81



$ 29.82



$ 59.85



$ 43.79

Low intraday price $ 47.44



$ 36.60



$ 22.37



$ 19.91



$ 17.12



$ 36.60



$ 17.12

Period end closing price $ 50.63



$ 52.51



$ 38.07



$ 22.78



$ 23.59



$ 50.63



$ 23.59

Average daily volume 429,233



460,744



394,641



359,059



470,151



444,733



465,955





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.64 %

2.44 %

1.89 %

2.33 %

0.67 %

2.03 %

0.56 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.63 %

2.26 %

2.04 %

2.35 %

0.89 %

1.94 %

0.88 % Return on average common equity 12.66 %

18.80 %

14.30 %

18.27 %

5.23 %

15.66 %

4.17 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 19.46 %

27.66 %

25.04 %

30.53 %

11.66 %

23.41 %

11.18 % Earning asset yield (TE) 3.58 %

3.85 %

3.98 %

4.02 %

4.32 %

3.71 %

4.44 % Total cost of funds 0.26 %

0.30 %

0.36 %

0.41 %

0.52 %

0.28 %

0.99 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.34 %

3.57 %

3.64 %

3.64 %

3.83 %

3.45 %

3.77 % Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 33.78 %

39.71 %

38.37 %

46.72 %

39.35 %

36.92 %

32.14 % Efficiency ratio 54.07 %

52.59 %

54.83 %

47.80 %

54.70 %

53.28 %

60.32 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 54.07 %

54.62 %

52.67 %

47.34 %

51.08 %

54.36 %

54.90 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 12.96 %

12.87 %

12.95 %

12.90 %

12.38 %

12.96 %

12.38 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.83 %

8.62 %

8.47 %

8.27 %

7.70 %

8.83 %

7.70 %



























EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.83 %

8.62 %

8.47 %

8.27 %

7.70 %

8.83 %

7.70 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.13 %

4.25 %

4.48 %

4.63 %

4.68 %

4.13 %

4.68 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.96 %

12.87 %

12.95 %

12.90 %

12.38 %

12.96 %

12.38 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 1,817



1,815



1,816



1,807



1,832



1,817



1,832

Retail Mortgage Division 759



765



748



734



692



759



692

Warehouse Lending Division 12



12



12



11



9



12



9

SBA Division 30



29



24



33



42



30



42

Premium Finance Division 68



70



71



71



70



68



70

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,686



2,691



2,671



2,656



2,645



2,686



2,645





























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 12,046



$ 11,806



$ 11,255



$ 10,998



$ 10,848



$ 12,046



$ 10,848

Branch locations 165



165



164



170



170



165



170

Deposits per branch location $ 110,655



$ 108,339



$ 103,401



$ 94,493



$ 91,705



$ 110,655



$ 91,705



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 167,761



$ 171,157



$ 171,971



$ 172,351



$ 175,345



$ 338,918



$ 346,587

Interest on taxable securities 5,244



6,118



6,398



7,259



9,347



11,362



19,429

Interest on nontaxable securities 139



141



150



159



157



280



314

Interest on deposits in other banks 595



522



252



153



123



1,117



1,334

Interest on federal funds sold 12



12



12



12



46



24



122

Total interest income 173,751



177,950



178,783



179,934



185,018



351,701



367,786





























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 5,775



6,798



8,870



11,822



14,273



12,573



38,375

Interest on other borrowings 6,124



6,175



6,457



5,574



6,931



12,299



17,652

Total interest expense 11,899



12,973



15,327



17,396



21,204



24,872



56,027





























Net interest income 161,852



164,977



163,456



162,538



163,814



326,829



311,759





























Provision for loan losses (899)



(16,579)



(6,700)



26,692



68,449



(17,478)



105,496

Provision for unfunded commitments 1,299



(11,839)



5,481



(10,131)



19,712



(10,540)



23,712

Provision for other credit losses (258)



(173)



(291)



1,121



—



(431)



—

Provision for credit losses 142



(28,591)



(1,510)



17,682



88,161



(28,449)



129,208

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 161,710



193,568



164,966



144,856



75,653



355,278



182,551





























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposit accounts 11,007



10,829



11,465



10,914



9,922



21,836



21,766

Mortgage banking activity 70,231



98,486



95,192



138,627



104,925



168,717



140,258

Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,056



1,016



965



1,039



949



2,072



1,910

Gain (loss) on securities 1



(12)



—



—



14



(11)



5

Other noninterest income 6,945



7,654



4,521



8,438



5,150



14,599



11,400

Total noninterest income 89,240



117,973



112,143



159,018



120,960



207,213



175,339





























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 85,505



95,985



92,466



96,698



95,168



181,490



171,114

Occupancy and equipment 10,812



11,781



12,709



13,805



13,807



22,593



25,835

Data processing and communications expenses 11,877



11,884



11,323



12,226



10,514



23,761



22,468

Credit resolution-related expenses(1) 622



547



1,156



802



950



1,169



3,148

Advertising and marketing 1,946



1,431



3,267



966



1,455



3,377



3,813

Amortization of intangible assets 4,065



4,126



4,190



4,190



5,601



8,191



11,232

Merger and conversion charges —



—



—



(44)



895



—



1,435

Other noninterest expenses 20,934



23,044



26,005



25,049



27,378



43,978



54,776

Total noninterest expense 135,761



148,798



151,116



153,692



155,768



284,559



293,821





























Income before income tax expense 115,189



162,743



125,993



150,182



40,845



277,932



64,069

Income tax expense 26,862



37,781



31,708



34,037



8,609



64,643



12,511

Net income $ 88,327



$ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 213,289



$ 51,558





























Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.27



$ 1.79



$ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 3.06



$ 0.74





























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Three Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 259,729



$ 224,159



$ 203,349



$ 257,026



$ 292,899

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 3,044,795



2,534,969



1,913,957



494,765



428,560

Time deposits in other banks —



249



249



249



249

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 778,167



859,652



982,879



1,117,436



1,238,896

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 29,055



—



—



—



—

Other investments 27,621



27,620



28,202



47,329



76,453

Loans held for sale 1,210,589



1,509,528



1,167,659



1,414,889



1,736,397





















Loans, net of unearned income 14,780,791



14,599,805



14,480,925



14,943,593



14,503,157

Allowance for credit losses (175,070)



(178,570)



(199,422)



(231,924)



(208,793)

Loans, net 14,605,721



14,421,235



14,281,503



14,711,669



14,294,364





















Other real estate owned 5,775



8,841



11,880



17,969



23,563

Premises and equipment, net 229,994



231,550



222,890



231,278



230,118

Goodwill 928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005

Other intangible assets, net 63,783



67,848



71,974



76,164



80,354

Cash value of bank owned life insurance 277,839



176,575



176,467



175,605



175,011

Deferred income taxes, net 9,081



22,367



33,314



53,039



56,306

Other assets 416,777



414,529



416,310



348,428



311,454

Total assets $ 21,886,931



$ 21,427,127



$ 20,438,638



$ 19,873,851



$ 19,872,629





















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 6,983,761



$ 6,804,776



$ 6,151,070



$ 5,909,316



$ 5,595,868

Interest-bearing 11,274,236



11,071,097



10,806,753



10,154,490



9,993,950

Total deposits 18,257,997



17,875,873



16,957,823



16,063,806



15,589,818

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,544



9,320



11,641



9,103



12,879

Other borrowings 425,303



425,231



425,155



875,255



1,418,336

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 125,331



124,833



124,345



123,860



123,375

FDIC loss-share payable, net —



—



—



19,476



18,903

Other liabilities 235,752



234,274



272,586



217,668



249,188

Total liabilities 19,049,927



18,669,531



17,791,550



17,309,168



17,412,499





















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —



—



—



—



—

Common stock 72,008



71,954



71,754



71,703



71,674

Capital stock 1,920,566



1,917,990



1,913,285



1,911,031



1,909,839

Retained earnings 863,828



785,984



671,510



587,657



481,948

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 25,024



26,090



33,505



37,252



39,613

Treasury stock (44,422)



(44,422)



(42,966)



(42,960)



(42,944)

Total shareholders' equity 2,837,004



2,757,596



2,647,088



2,564,683



2,460,130

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,886,931



$ 21,427,127



$ 20,438,638



$ 19,873,851



$ 19,872,629





















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 19,871,018



$ 19,531,823



$ 18,573,871



$ 18,018,261



$ 17,983,712

Intangible assets 991,788



995,853



999,979



1,004,169



1,008,359

Interest-bearing liabilities 11,830,414



11,630,481



11,367,894



11,162,708



11,548,540

Average assets 21,538,894



20,734,414



19,876,338



19,810,084



19,222,181

Average common shareholders' equity 2,798,269



2,695,005



2,622,942



2,529,471



2,478,373



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 200,241



$ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 167,315



$ 233,105



$ 39,266





























CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses —



—



—



—



—



—



78,661

CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments —



—



—



—



—



—



12,714

Total CECL adoption impact —



—



—



—



—



—



91,375





























Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments —



—



—



—



—



—



—





























Provision for loan losses (899)



(16,579)



(6,700)



26,692



68,449



(17,478)



105,496

Provision for unfunded commitments 1,299



(11,839)



5,481



(10,131)



19,712



(10,540)



23,712

Provision for other credit losses (258)



(173)



(291)



1,121



—



(431)



—

Provision for credit losses 142



(28,591)



(1,510)



17,682



88,161



(28,449)



129,208





























Charge-offs 7,138



7,574



29,094



7,370



11,282



14,712



18,000

Recoveries 4,537



3,301



3,292



3,810



2,101



7,838



4,446

Net charge-offs 2,601



4,273



25,802



3,560



9,181



6,874



13,554





























Ending balance $ 197,782



$ 200,241



$ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 197,782



$ 246,295





























Allowance for loan losses $ 175,070



$ 178,570



$ 199,422



$ 231,924



$ 208,793



$ 175,070



$ 208,793

Allowance for unfunded commitments 22,313



21,014



32,853



27,372



37,502



22,313



37,502

Allowance for other credit losses 399



657



830



1,121



—



399



—

Total allowance for credit losses $ 197,782



$ 200,241



$ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 197,782



$ 246,295





























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 3,529



$ 2,370



$ 5,960



$ 1,715



$ 486



$ 5,899



$ 2,972

Consumer installment 1,669



1,448



2,861



677



962



3,117



2,104

Indirect automobile 141



829



658



697



1,016



970



2,247

Premium Finance 1,194



1,343



2,240



1,158



1,904



2,537



2,735

Real estate - construction and development 186



26



—



9



74



212



74

Real estate - commercial and farmland 27



1,395



17,284



2,977



6,315



1,422



7,243

Real estate - residential 392



163



91



137



525



555



625

Total charge-offs 7,138



7,574



29,094



7,370



11,282



14,712



18,000





























Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 625



727



754



470



303



1,352



665

Consumer installment 212



356



480



516



436



568



1,420

Indirect automobile 372



700



637



317



359



1,072



40

Premium Finance 2,466



1,122



605



1,224



676



3,588



1,360

Real estate - construction and development 84



167



125



182



168



251



510

Real estate - commercial and farmland 185



41



439



904



21



226



106

Real estate - residential 593



188



252



197



138



781



345

Total recoveries 4,537



3,301



3,292



3,810



2,101



7,838



4,446





























Net charge-offs $ 2,601



$ 4,273



$ 25,802



$ 3,560



$ 9,181



$ 6,874



$ 13,554





























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual loans $ 59,921



$ 71,189



$ 76,457



$ 138,163



$ 77,745



$ 59,921



$ 77,745

Other real estate owned 5,775



8,841



11,880



17,969



23,563



5,775



23,563

Repossessed assets 226



840



544



258



1,348



226



1,348

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 4,874



5,097



8,326



7,003



15,126



4,874



15,127

Total non-performing assets $ 70,796



$ 85,967



$ 97,207



$ 163,393



$ 117,782



$ 70,796



$ 117,783





























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.32 %

0.40 %

0.48 %

0.82 %

0.59 %

0.32 %

0.59 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.07 %

0.12 %

0.70 %

0.10 %

0.27 %

0.10 %

0.20 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,406,421



$ 1,611,029



$ 1,627,477



$ 1,879,788



$ 1,839,921

Consumer installment 229,411



257,097



306,995



450,810



575,782

Indirect automobile 397,373



482,637



580,083



682,396



739,543

Mortgage warehouse 841,347



880,216



916,353



995,942



748,853

Municipal 647,578



659,228



659,403



725,669



731,508

Premium Finance 780,328



706,379



687,841



710,890



690,584

Real estate - construction and development 1,527,883



1,533,234



1,606,710



1,628,255



1,641,744

Real estate - commercial and farmland 6,051,472



5,616,826



5,300,006



5,116,252



4,804,420

Real estate - residential 2,898,978



2,853,159



2,796,057



2,753,591



2,730,802

Total loans $ 14,780,791



$ 14,599,805



$ 14,480,925



$ 14,943,593



$ 14,503,157





















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,038



$ 930



$ 521



$ 459



$ 592

Consumer installment 28



27



32



36



42

Indirect automobile 1,647



1,931



2,277



2,689



—

Real estate - construction and development 898



501



506



510



919

Real estate - commercial and farmland 46,025



43,398



36,707



73,763



5,252

Real estate - residential 31,570



33,324



38,800



28,777



29,935

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 81,206



$ 80,111



$ 78,843



$ 106,234



$ 36,740

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 805



$ 854



$ 849



$ 1,002



$ 1,034

Consumer installment 43



53



56



64



67

Indirect automobile 301



321



461



482



—

Real estate - construction and development 301



706



707



709



307

Real estate - commercial and farmland 7,103



2,233



1,401



19,942



1,878

Real estate - residential 2,515



2,818



2,671



4,477



2,231

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 11,068



$ 6,985



$ 6,145



$ 26,676



$ 5,517

Total troubled debt restructurings $ 92,274



$ 87,096



$ 84,988



$ 132,910



$ 42,257





















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grade 1 - Prime credit $ 1,147,589



$ 1,381,205



$ 1,368,661



$ 1,845,900



$ 1,789,709

Grade 2 - Strong credit 1,002,463



893,387



869,581



838,267



801,273

Grade 3 - Good credit 6,891,556



6,805,583



6,624,154



6,189,269



5,784,754

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit 4,657,358



4,507,148



4,794,672



4,989,617



5,643,133

Grade 5 - Fair credit 778,939



616,896



452,350



643,502



212,667

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 100,750



135,213



108,541



151,501



108,704

Grade 7 - Substandard 202,134



260,369



262,947



285,537



162,917

Grade 8 - Doubtful —



—



19



—



—

Grade 9 - Loss 2



4



—



—



—

Total loans $ 14,780,791



$ 14,599,805



$ 14,480,925



$ 14,943,593



$ 14,503,157



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ 20,000



$ 20,000



$ 20,000



$ 20,004



$ 24,265



$ 20,000



$ 25,822

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 2,461,092



2,145,403



879,481



467,188



398,284



2,304,119



408,772

Time deposits in other banks 244



249



249



249



249



246



249

Investment securities - taxable 811,234



910,834



1,024,335



1,160,585



1,281,980



860,759



1,320,815

Investment securities - nontaxable 18,225



19,225



20,112



21,619



21,576



18,722



22,208

Other investments 27,620



27,516



31,552



64,656



79,143



27,568



76,557

Loans held for sale 1,705,167



1,284,821



1,281,762



1,507,481



1,614,080



1,496,155



1,600,606

Loans 14,549,104



14,453,975



14,752,664



14,688,317



13,915,406



14,501,802



13,308,960

Total Earning Assets $ 19,592,686



$ 18,862,023



$ 18,010,155



$ 17,930,099



$ 17,334,983



$ 19,229,371



$ 16,763,989





























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,874,471



$ 6,412,268



$ 5,970,672



$ 5,782,163



$ 5,061,578



$ 6,644,646



$ 4,571,249

NOW accounts 3,314,334



3,182,245



2,968,596



2,718,315



2,441,305



3,248,655



2,364,626

MMDA 4,872,500



4,761,279



4,534,243



4,273,899



4,221,906



4,817,197



4,113,275

Savings accounts 876,887



823,039



793,414



749,314



692,382



850,112



667,902

Retail CDs 2,005,265



2,066,410



2,109,600



2,274,150



2,471,134



2,035,668



2,547,671

Brokered CDs 1,000



1,000



1,140



1,933



2,043



1,000



31,617

Total Deposits 17,944,457



17,246,241



16,377,665



15,799,774



14,890,348



17,597,278



14,296,340

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6,883



9,284



9,929



10,483



12,452



8,077



14,045

FHLB advances 48,910



48,951



127,797



799,034



1,212,537



48,931



1,239,920

Other borrowings 376,376



376,260



376,295



272,443



269,300



376,318



269,377

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 125,068



124,574



124,091



123,604



123,120



124,823



125,426

Total Non-Deposit Funding 557,237



559,069



638,112



1,205,564



1,617,409



558,149



1,648,768

Total Funding $ 18,501,694



$ 17,805,310



$ 17,015,777



$ 17,005,338



$ 16,507,757



$ 18,155,427



$ 15,945,108



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ 12



$ 12



$ 13



$ 13



$ 45



$ 24



$ 121

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 594



521



251



152



122



1,115



1,332

Time deposits in other banks 1



1



1



1



1



2



2

Investment securities - taxable 5,244



6,118



6,398



7,260



9,346



11,362



19,428

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 176



178



190



202



198



354



397

Loans held for sale 11,773



10,827



9,705



10,365



14,053



22,600



27,690

Loans (TE) 157,112



161,473



163,532



163,352



162,617



318,585



321,253

Total Earning Assets $ 174,912



$ 179,130



$ 180,090



$ 181,345



$ 186,382



$ 354,042



$ 370,223





























Accretion income (included above) $ 4,462



$ 6,127



$ 4,688



$ 6,525



$ 9,576



$ 10,589



$ 16,138





























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 816



$ 926



$ 1,091



$ 1,394



$ 1,265



$ 1,742



$ 4,039

MMDA 1,908



1,998



2,326



2,823



3,764



3,906



13,512

Savings accounts 122



124



143



112



94



246



304

Retail CDs 2,921



3,744



5,301



7,484



9,136



6,665



20,200

Brokered CDs 8



6



9



9



14



14



320

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 5,775



6,798



8,870



11,822



14,273



12,573



38,375

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5



7



8



9



25



12



65

FHLB advances 193



192



245



661



1,686



385



6,795

Other borrowings 4,683



4,638



4,635



3,558



3,487



9,321



6,998

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1,243



1,338



1,569



1,346



1,733



2,581



3,794

Total Non-Deposit Funding 6,124



6,175



6,457



5,574



6,931



12,299



17,652

Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 11,899



$ 12,973



$ 15,327



$ 17,396



$ 21,204



$ 24,872



$ 56,027





























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 163,013



$ 166,157



$ 164,763



$ 163,949



$ 165,178



$ 329,170



$ 314,196



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold 0.24 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.26 %

0.75 %

0.24 %

0.94 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 0.10 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.13 %

0.12 %

0.10 %

0.66 % Time deposits in other banks 1.64 %

1.63 %

1.60 %

1.60 %

1.62 %

1.64 %

1.62 % Investment securities - taxable 2.59 %

2.72 %

2.48 %

2.49 %

2.93 %

2.66 %

2.96 % Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.87 %

3.75 %

3.76 %

3.72 %

3.69 %

3.81 %

3.59 % Loans held for sale 2.77 %

3.42 %

3.01 %

2.74 %

3.50 %

3.05 %

3.48 % Loans (TE) 4.33 %

4.53 %

4.41 %

4.42 %

4.70 %

4.43 %

4.85 % Total Earning Assets 3.58 %

3.85 %

3.98 %

4.02 %

4.32 %

3.71 %

4.44 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 0.10 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.11 %

0.34 % MMDA 0.16 %

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.26 %

0.36 %

0.16 %

0.66 % Savings accounts 0.06 %

0.06 %

0.07 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.09 % Retail CDs 0.58 %

0.73 %

1.00 %

1.31 %

1.49 %

0.66 %

1.59 % Brokered CDs 3.21 %

2.43 %

3.14 %

1.85 %

2.76 %

2.82 %

2.04 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.21 %

0.25 %

0.34 %

0.47 %

0.58 %

0.23 %

0.79 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0.29 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.34 %

0.81 %

0.30 %

0.93 % FHLB advances 1.58 %

1.59 %

0.76 %

0.33 %

0.56 %

1.59 %

1.10 % Other borrowings 4.99 %

5.00 %

4.90 %

5.20 %

5.21 %

4.99 %

5.22 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 3.99 %

4.36 %

5.03 %

4.33 %

5.66 %

4.17 %

6.08 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 4.41 %

4.48 %

4.03 %

1.84 %

1.72 %

4.44 %

2.15 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.41 %

0.46 %

0.55 %

0.62 %

0.75 %

0.44 %

0.99 %



























Net Interest Spread 3.17 %

3.39 %

3.43 %

3.40 %

3.57 %

3.27 %

3.45 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.34 %

3.57 %

3.64 %

3.64 %

3.83 %

3.45 %

3.77 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.26 %

0.30 %

0.36 %

0.41 %

0.52 %

0.28 %

0.71 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets. (3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Non-GAAP Reconciliations





















































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Net income available to common shareholders $ 88,327



$ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 213,289



$ 51,558





























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —



—



—



(44)



895



—



1,435

Restructuring charges —



—



—



50



1,463



—



1,463

Servicing right impairment (recovery) (749)



(10,639)



9,501



412



7,989



(11,388)



30,154

Gain on BOLI proceeds —



(603)



—



(103)



(845)



(603)



(845)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation —



—



53



268



1,294



—



2,737

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1) —



—



235



470



2,043



—



2,591

(Gain) loss on sale of premises (236)



(264)



(30)



(97)



281



(500)



751

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2) 206



2,290



(2,049)



(222)



(2,933)



2,496



(8,216)

After tax adjustment items (779)



(9,216)



7,710



734



10,187



(9,995)



30,070

Adjusted net income $ 87,548



$ 115,746



$ 101,995



$ 116,879



$ 42,423



$ 203,294



$ 81,628





























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,791,670



69,740,860



69,493,105



69,346,141



69,292,972



69,764,923



69,413,027

Net income per diluted share $ 1.27



$ 1.79



$ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 3.06



$ 0.74

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.25



$ 1.66



$ 1.47



$ 1.69



$ 0.61



$ 2.91



$ 1.18





























Average assets $ 21,538,894



$ 20,734,414



$ 19,876,338



$ 19,810,084



$ 19,222,181



$ 21,144,751



$ 18,649,746

Return on average assets 1.64 %

2.44 %

1.89 %

2.33 %

0.67 %

2.03 %

0.56 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.63 %

2.26 %

2.04 %

2.35 %

0.89 %

1.94 %

0.88 %



























Average common equity $ 2,798,269



$ 2,695,005



$ 2,622,942



$ 2,529,471



$ 2,478,373



$ 2,746,922



$ 2,486,140

Average tangible common equity $ 1,804,324



$ 1,696,946



$ 1,620,742



$ 1,523,066



$ 1,462,871



$ 1,750,931



$ 1,468,135

Return on average common equity 12.66 %

18.80 %

14.30 %

18.27 %

5.23 %

15.66 %

4.17 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 19.46 %

27.66 %

25.04 %

30.53 %

11.66 %

23.41 %

11.18 %



























Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce. Note 2: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 2Q20 and year-to-date 2020 periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 135,761



$ 148,798



$ 151,116



$ 153,692



$ 155,768



$ 284,559



$ 293,821

Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —



—



—



44



(895)



—



(1,435)

Restructuring charges —



—



—



(50)



(1,463)



—



(1,463)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation —



—



(53)



(268)



(1,294)



—



(2,737)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges —



—



(235)



(470)



(2,043)



—



(2,591)

Gain (loss) on sale of premises 236



264



30



97



(281)



500



(751)

Adjusted noninterest expense $ 135,997



$ 149,062



$ 150,858



$ 153,045



$ 149,792



$ 285,059



$ 284,844





























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 161,852



$ 164,977



$ 163,456



$ 162,538



$ 163,814



$ 326,829



$ 311,759

Noninterest income 89,240



117,973



112,143



159,018



120,960



207,213



175,339

Total revenue $ 251,092



$ 282,950



$ 275,599



$ 321,556



$ 284,774



$ 534,042



$ 487,098





























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 163,013



$ 166,157



$ 164,763



$ 163,949



$ 165,178



$ 329,170



$ 314,196

Noninterest income 89,240



117,973



112,143



159,018



120,960



207,213



175,339

Total revenue (TE) 252,253



284,130



276,906



322,967



286,138



536,383



489,535

Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities (1)



12



—



—



(14)



11



(5)

Gain on BOLI proceeds —



(603)



—



(103)



(845)



(603)



(845)

Servicing right impairment (recovery) (749)



(10,639)



9,501



412



7,989



(11,388)



30,154

Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 251,503



$ 272,900



$ 286,407



$ 323,276



$ 293,268



$ 524,403



$ 518,839





























Efficiency ratio 54.07 %

52.59 %

54.83 %

47.80 %

54.70 %

53.28 %

60.32 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 54.07 %

54.62 %

52.67 %

47.34 %

51.08 %

54.36 %

54.90 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Total shareholders' equity $ 2,837,004



$ 2,757,596



$ 2,647,088



$ 2,564,683



$ 2,460,130



$ 2,837,004



$ 2,460,130

Less:

























Goodwill 928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005



928,005

Other intangibles, net 63,783



67,848



71,974



76,164



80,354



63,783



80,354

Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,845,216



$ 1,761,743



$ 1,647,109



$ 1,560,514



$ 1,451,771



$ 1,845,216



$ 1,451,771





























Period end number of shares 69,767,209



69,713,426



69,541,481



69,490,546



69,462,782



69,767,209



69,462,782

Book value per share (period end) $ 40.66



$ 39.56



$ 38.07



$ 36.91



$ 35.42



$ 40.66



$ 35.42

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 26.45



$ 25.27



$ 23.69



$ 22.46



$ 20.90



$ 26.45



$ 20.90



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 110,670



$ 112,816



$ 112,964



$ 119,562



$ 120,330



$ 223,486



$ 238,705

Provision for credit losses (3,949)



(23,904)



1,847



487



86,805



(27,853)



122,802

Noninterest income 16,171



16,738



15,659



15,265



14,468



32,909



32,241

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 37,814



42,723



38,668



39,718



40,423



80,537



82,044

Occupancy and equipment expenses 9,050



10,120



10,958



11,955



11,679



19,170



22,026

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 10,280



10,201



9,608



9,716



8,919



20,481



19,716

Other noninterest expenses 18,763



19,710



25,806



21,517



27,997



38,473



58,642

Total noninterest expense 75,907



82,754



85,040



82,906



89,018



158,661



182,428

Income (loss) before income tax expense 54,883



70,704



41,736



51,434



(41,025)



125,587



(34,284)

Income tax expense (benefit) 14,196



18,456



13,992



13,453



(8,582)



32,652



(8,307)

Net income (loss) $ 40,687



$ 52,248



$ 27,744



$ 37,981



$ (32,443)



$ 92,935



$ (25,977)





























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 22,533



$ 18,984



$ 19,908



$ 20,393



$ 24,302



$ 41,517



$ 42,058

Provision for credit losses 5,647



(4,553)



(1,621)



15,051



423



1,094



2,420

Noninterest income 69,055



97,640



94,109



137,583



104,195



166,695



138,564

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 44,798



49,838



50,165



53,500



50,003



94,636



81,100

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,553



1,476



1,577



1,676



1,953



3,029



3,457

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,435



1,546



1,534



2,349



1,406



2,981



2,392

Other noninterest expenses 7,638



8,189



7,442



7,889



6,949



15,827



12,824

Total noninterest expense 55,424



61,049



60,718



65,414



60,311



116,473



99,773

Income before income tax expense 30,517



60,128



54,920



77,511



67,763



90,645



78,429

Income tax expense 6,408



12,627



11,535



16,112



14,231



19,035



16,639

Net income $ 24,109



$ 47,501



$ 43,385



$ 61,399



$ 53,532



$ 71,610



$ 61,790





























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 8,720



$ 9,906



$ 9,017



$ 6,546



$ 5,026



$ 18,626



$ 8,328

Provision for credit losses (155)



(145)



1,673



495



403



(300)



394

Noninterest income 1,333



980



1,113



1,064



727



2,313



1,687

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 278



330



296



266



209



608



419

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1



1



1



1



1



2



2

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 68



49



101



73



55



117



96

Other noninterest expenses 30



33



26



28



88



63



122

Total noninterest expense 377



413



424



368



353



790



639

Income before income tax expense 9,831



10,618



8,033



6,747



4,997



20,449



8,982

Income tax expense 2,064



2,230



1,687



1,431



1,049



4,294



1,886

Net income $ 7,767



$ 8,388



$ 6,346



$ 5,316



$ 3,948



$ 16,155



$ 7,096



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 12,882



$ 16,635



$ 14,909



$ 8,966



$ 7,034



$ 29,517



$ 9,215

Provision for credit losses (607)



(547)



(2,997)



4,297



2,322



(1,154)



1,419

Noninterest income 2,677



2,611



1,247



5,106



1,570



5,288



2,847

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 937



1,382



1,233



1,572



2,612



2,319



4,088

Occupancy and equipment expenses 132



106



100



97



97



238



194

Data processing and telecommunications expenses —



1



1



4



15



1



28

Other noninterest expenses 284



295



363



595



359



579



874

Total noninterest expense 1,353



1,784



1,697



2,268



3,083



3,137



5,184

Income before income tax expense 14,813



18,009



17,456



7,507



3,199



32,822



5,459

Income tax expense 3,111



3,782



3,666



1,577



671



6,893



1,146

Net income $ 11,702



$ 14,227



$ 13,790



$ 5,930



$ 2,528



$ 25,929



$ 4,313





























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 7,047



$ 6,636



$ 6,658



$ 7,071



$ 7,122



$ 13,683



$ 13,453

Provision for credit losses (794)



558



(412)



(2,648)



(1,792)



(236)



2,173

Noninterest income 4



4



15



—



—



8



—

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,678



1,712



2,104



1,642



1,921



3,390



3,463

Occupancy and equipment expenses 76



78



73



76



77



154



156

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 94



87



79



84



119



181



236

Other noninterest expenses 852



921



981



934



886



1,773



1,942

Total noninterest expense 2,700



2,798



3,237



2,736



3,003



5,498



5,797

Income (loss) before income tax expense 5,145



3,284



3,848



6,983



5,911



8,429



5,483

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,083



686



828



1,464



1,240



1,769



1,147

Net income (loss) $ 4,062



$ 2,598



$ 3,020



$ 5,519



$ 4,671



$ 6,660



$ 4,336





























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 161,852



$ 164,977



$ 163,456



$ 162,538



$ 163,814



$ 326,829



$ 311,759

Provision for credit losses 142



(28,591)



(1,510)



17,682



88,161



(28,449)



129,208

Noninterest income 89,240



117,973



112,143



159,018



120,960



207,213



175,339

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 85,505



95,985



92,466



96,698



95,168



181,490



171,114

Occupancy and equipment expenses 10,812



11,781



12,709



13,805



13,807



22,593



25,835

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,877



11,884



11,323



12,226



10,514



23,761



22,468

Other noninterest expenses 27,567



29,148



34,618



30,963



36,279



56,715



74,404

Total noninterest expense 135,761



148,798



151,116



153,692



155,768



284,559



293,821

Income before income tax expense 115,189



162,743



125,993



150,182



40,845



277,932



64,069

Income tax expense 26,862



37,781



31,708



34,037



8,609



64,643



12,511

Net income $ 88,327



$ 124,962



$ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 213,289



$ 51,558



