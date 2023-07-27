AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023

Highlights of Ameris's results for the second quarter of 2023 include the following:

Net income of $62.6 million , or $0.91 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA (1) of 2.01%

of 2.01% Growth in tangible book value (1) of $0.63 per share, or 8.2% annualized, to $31.42 at June 30, 2023

of per share, or 8.2% annualized, to at Increase in the allowance for credit losses to 1.33% of loans, from 1.21% at March 31, 2023 , due to forecasted economic conditions, particularly related to commercial real estate price levels

, due to forecasted economic conditions, particularly related to commercial real estate price levels Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 53.41%, compared with 53.66% in the second quarter of last year

of 53.41%, compared with 53.66% in the second quarter of last year Nonperforming assets, excluding government-guaranteed loans, as a percentage of total assets improved three basis point to 0.30% at June 30, 2023 , compared with 0.33% at March 31, 2023

, compared with 0.33% at Net interest margin of 3.60% for the second quarter of 2023

Organic growth in loans of $473.9 million , or 9.5% annualized

, or 9.5% annualized Growth in total deposits of $545.7 million or 11.0% annualized

or 11.0% annualized TCE ratio(1) of 8.80%, compared with 8.55% at March 31, 2023 and 8.58% one year ago

ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $90.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Included in the Company's second quarter results was a $45.5 million provision for credit losses related to the updated economic forecast, compared with $14.9 million in the second quarter of last year.

For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $123.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared with $171.8 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2023 included a provision for credit losses of $95.2 million, compared with $21.2 million for the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2022 included a recovery of servicing right impairment $20.5 million, with no such recovery in the same period in 2023.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our second quarter financial results. We continue to operate at a PPNR ROA above 2% with an efficiency ratio of 53.4%, while growing tangible book value by over 8% annualized. We increased our allowance for credit losses to 1.33% of loans, all due to the economic modeling forecast. Our credit metrics improved this quarter such that nonperforming assets now represent only 0.30% of total assets. We also grew core deposits in one of the most competitive margin scenarios imaginable. The diversification in our loan portfolio, combined with the core funding of our liabilities and our multiple revenue streams, gives us momentum as we move into the second half of 2023."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $210.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 1.0%, from last quarter and an increase of $18.2 million, or 9.4%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The Company's net interest margin was 3.60% for the second quarter of 2023, down from 3.76% reported for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.66% reported for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin this quarter is primarily attributable to rising deposit costs in the current interest rate environment.

Yields on earning assets increased 27 basis points during the quarter to 5.52%, compared with 5.25% in the first quarter of 2023, and increased 164 basis points from 3.88% in the second quarter of 2022. Yields on loans increased to 5.66% during the second quarter of 2023, compared with 5.44% for the first quarter of 2023 and 4.32% for the second quarter of 2022.

Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2023 was $544.3 million, with weighted average yields of 9.35%, compared with $563.0 million and 8.72%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.07 billion and 5.24%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.7 billion during the second quarter of 2023, with weighted average yields of 6.83%, compared with $3.4 billion and 6.57%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2023 and $5.3 billion and 4.29%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022.

The Company's total cost of funds was 2.05% in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 46 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2023. Deposit costs increased 63 basis points during the second quarter of 2023 to 1.76%, compared with 1.13% in the first quarter of 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 1.82% in the first quarter of 2023 to 2.64% in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a shift in mix to CDs in the rising rate environment.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $11.3 million, or 20.2%, in the second quarter of 2023 to $67.3 million, compared with $56.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which increased by $9.4 million, or 29.8%, to $40.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gain on sale spreads increased to 2.18% in the second quarter of 2023 from 1.96% for the first quarter of 2023. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased $386.4 million, or 40.8%, to $1.33 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $946.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $652.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared with $725.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. Other noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or 12.5%, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily resulting from an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $880,000 and a gain on debt redemption of $1.0 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $9.0 million, or 6.4%, to $148.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared with $139.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expenses was driven by a decrease in deferred loan origination costs of $2.5 million, a $2.2 million increase in variable compensation related to mortgage production and a $3.1 million increase in fraud/forgery and litigation resolution expenses. Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) increased to 53.41% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 51.99% in the first quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 24.5%, compared with 23.1% for the first quarter of 2023. The increased rate for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of increased permanent differences related to nondeductible compensation and FDIC insurance premiums and a reduction in tax benefits related to stock compensation vesting, compared with the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $25.80 billion, compared with $25.05 billion at December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased 18.0% to $1.32 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $1.12 billion at December 31, 2022. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased to $1.46 billion, compared with $1.50 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $616.5 million, or 6.3% annualized, to $20.47 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale decreased slightly to $391.5 million at June 30, 2023 from $392.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Investment securities remained consistent at $1.60 billion, or 6.8% of earning assets at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared with $1.63 billion, or 7.2% of earning assets at December 31, 2022. This compares with $1.16 billion, or 5.5% of earning assets at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The Company did not deploy excess liquidity into the securities portfolio until after rates began rising during 2022; as a result, the unrealized loss position in the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio remains modest at just 4.2% of the portfolio.

At June 30, 2023, total deposits amounted to $20.44 billion, compared with $19.46 billion at December 31, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, deposits grew $545.7 million, with interest bearing demand accounts increasing $358.0 million, retail CDs increasing $268.6 million and brokered CDs increasing $357.8 million, with such increases offset in part by a $591.0 million decrease in noninterest bearing accounts. Due to the increased interest rate environment, the Company continued to see the shift of customer deposits from noninterest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts, such that at June 30, 2023, noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented $6.71 billion, or 32.8% of total deposits, compared with $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, utilizing existing liquidity, the Company reduced borrowings with the FHLB by $875.0 million and redeemed $9.5 million in principal amount, at a discount, of its 4.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023 totaled $3.28 billion, an increase of $87.2 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $123.1 million during the first six months of 2023, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and an increase in other comprehensive loss of $4.1 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $1.50 per share, or 10.1% annualized, during the first six months of 2023 to $31.42 at June 30, 2023. The Company recorded dilution of $0.06 per share, or 0.2%, to tangible book value(1) from other comprehensive loss related to the increase in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio during this same period. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.80% at June 30, 2023, compared with 8.67% at the end of 2022.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $45.5 million, compared with a provision of $49.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter provision was primarily attributable to the updated economic forecast and loan growth of $473.9 million during the quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were down four basis points to 0.57% during the quarter. Approximately $69.7 million, or 47.6%, of the nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved three basis points to 0.30% at June 30, 2023, compared with 0.33% at the first quarter of 2023. The net charge-off ratio was 28 basis points for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 28, 2023, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-550-5279. The conference call access code is 9375737. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until August 11, 2023. To listen to the replay, dial 1-800-770-2030. The conference replay access code is 9375737. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com .

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin, investment security valuations and other performance measures; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 123,056

$ 171,764 Adjusted net income(1) $ 62,635

$ 59,935

$ 81,086

$ 91,817

$ 81,473

$ 122,570

$ 156,512



























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common shareholders

























Basic $ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.19

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.78

$ 2.48 Diluted $ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.78

$ 2.47 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 0.91

$ 0.86

$ 1.17

$ 1.32

$ 1.18

$ 1.77

$ 2.25 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.30

$ 0.30 Book value per share (period end) $ 47.51

$ 46.89

$ 46.09

$ 44.97

$ 44.31

$ 47.51

$ 44.31 Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) $ 31.42

$ 30.79

$ 29.92

$ 28.62

$ 27.89

$ 31.42

$ 27.89 Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 68,989,549

69,171,562

69,138,431

69,124,855

69,136,046

69,084,746

69,246,084 Diluted 69,034,763

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,191,512

69,484,508 Period end number of shares 69,139,783

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,139,783

69,360,461 Market data

























High intraday price $ 37.18

$ 50.54

$ 54.24

$ 50.94

$ 46.28

$ 50.54

$ 55.62 Low intraday price $ 28.33

$ 34.28

$ 44.61

$ 38.22

$ 39.37

$ 28.33

$ 39.37 Period end closing price $ 34.21

$ 36.58

$ 47.14

$ 44.71

$ 40.18

$ 34.21

$ 40.18 Average daily volume $ 475,198

$ 452,242

$ 340,890

$ 346,522

$ 446,121

$ 463,720

458,990



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

0.98 %

1.48 % Adjusted return on average assets(1) 0.98 %

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

0.97 %

1.35 % Return on average common equity 7.63 %

7.54 %

10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

7.58 %

11.47 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.53 %

11.41 %

15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

11.47 %

16.79 % Earning asset yield (TE) 5.52 %

5.25 %

4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

5.38 %

3.72 % Total cost of funds 2.05 %

1.59 %

0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

1.82 %

0.22 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.60 %

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.68 %

3.51 % Efficiency ratio 53.60 %

52.08 %

49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

52.85 %

53.49 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1) 53.41 %

51.99 %

49.61 %

50.12 %

53.66 %

52.72 %

55.26 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 12.73 %

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.73 %

12.97 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.80 %

8.55 %

8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.80 %

8.58 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 2,069

2,093

2,079

2,071

2,050

2,069

2,050 Retail Mortgage Division 613

630

633

671

712

613

712 Warehouse Lending Division 8

8

8

9

9

8

9 SBA Division 35

39

39

40

36

35

36 Premium Finance Division 76

78

76

77

78

76

78 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,801

2,848

2,835

2,868

2,885

2,801

2,885



























Branch locations 164

164

164

164

164

164

164 Deposits per branch location $ 124,653

$ 121,326

$ 118,675

$ 118,701

$ 120,030

$ 124,653

$ 120,030

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 292,012

$ 271,964

$ 250,263

$ 216,400

$ 190,740

$ 563,976

$ 368,306 Interest on taxable securities 15,915

14,300

13,029

10,324

7,064

30,215

11,303 Interest on nontaxable securities 339

339

358

363

269

678

455 Interest on deposits in other banks 13,686

9,113

9,984

7,188

4,463

22,799

5,836 Interest on federal funds sold —

—

8

27

32

—

42 Total interest income 321,952

295,716

273,642

234,302

202,568

617,668

385,942



























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 88,087

53,182

33,071

14,034

4,908

141,269

9,000 Interest on other borrowings 24,325

30,882

16,434

7,287

6,296

55,207

13,034 Total interest expense 112,412

84,064

49,505

21,321

11,204

196,476

22,034



























Net interest income 209,540

211,652

224,137

212,981

191,364

421,192

363,908



























Provision for loan losses 43,643

49,376

24,648

17,469

13,227

93,019

10,493 Provision for unfunded commitments 1,873

346

8,246

192

1,779

2,219

10,788 Provision for other credit losses —

7

(4)

(9)

(82)

7

(126) Provision for credit losses 45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

95,245

21,155 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 164,024

161,923

191,247

195,329

176,440

325,947

342,753



























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposit accounts 11,295

10,936

11,125

11,168

11,148

22,231

22,206 Mortgage banking activity 40,742

31,392

22,855

40,350

58,761

72,134

121,699 Other service charges, commissions and fees 975

971

968

970

998

1,946

1,937 Gain (loss) on securities (6)

6

3

(21)

248

—

221 Other noninterest income 14,343

12,745

13,397

12,857

12,686

27,088

24,689 Total noninterest income 67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

123,399

170,752



























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 81,336

80,910

75,196

78,697

81,545

162,246

165,826 Occupancy and equipment 12,522

12,986

12,905

12,983

12,746

25,508

25,473 Data processing and communications expenses 13,451

13,034

12,486

12,015

12,155

26,485

24,727 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) 848

435

372

126

496

1,283

(469) Advertising and marketing 2,627

3,532

3,818

3,553

3,122

6,159

5,110 Amortization of intangible assets 4,688

4,706

4,709

4,710

5,144

9,394

10,325 Merger and conversion charges —

—

235

—

—

—

977 Other noninterest expenses 32,931

23,818

25,340

27,494

26,988

56,749

54,047 Total noninterest expense 148,403

139,421

135,061

139,578

142,196

287,824

286,016



























Income before income tax expense 82,970

78,552

104,534

121,075

118,085

161,522

227,489 Income tax expense 20,335

18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

38,466

55,725 Net income $ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 123,056

$ 171,764



























Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.78

$ 2.47



























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 284,552

$ 266,400

$ 284,567

$ 269,193

$ 345,627 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,034,578

1,754,453

833,565

1,061,975

1,961,209 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,460,356

1,496,836

1,500,060

1,255,149

1,052,268 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 142,513

134,175

134,864

130,214

111,654 Other investments 109,656

146,715

110,992

60,560

49,500 Loans held for sale 391,472

395,096

392,078

297,987

555,665



















Loans, net of unearned income 20,471,759

19,997,871

19,855,253

18,806,856

17,561,022 Allowance for credit losses (272,071)

(242,658)

(205,677)

(184,891)

(172,642) Loans, net 20,199,688

19,755,213

19,649,576

18,621,965

17,388,380



















Other real estate owned 6,170

1,502

843

843

835 Premises and equipment, net 218,662

218,878

220,283

222,694

224,249 Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056 Other intangible assets, net 96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 391,483

389,201

388,405

386,533

384,862 Other assets 449,042

412,781

416,213

372,570

474,552 Total assets $ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470



















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 6,706,897

$ 7,297,893

$ 7,929,579

$ 8,343,200

$ 8,262,929 Interest-bearing 13,736,228

12,599,562

11,533,159

11,123,719

11,422,053 Total deposits 20,443,125

19,897,455

19,462,738

19,466,919

19,684,982 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

—

—

—

953 Other borrowings 1,536,989

2,401,327

1,875,736

725,664

425,592 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 129,319

128,820

128,322

127,823

127,325 Other liabilities 406,555

407,587

389,090

374,181

375,242 Total liabilities 22,515,988

22,835,189

21,855,886

20,694,587

20,614,094



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —

—

—

—

— Common stock 72,515

72,484

72,264

72,247

72,251 Capital stock 1,939,865

1,937,664

1,935,211

1,932,906

1,931,088 Retained earnings 1,414,742

1,362,512

1,311,258

1,239,477

1,157,359 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (50,618)

(35,581)

(46,507)

(50,734)

(12,635) Treasury stock (91,874)

(83,884)

(74,826)

(74,826)

(74,687) Total shareholders' equity 3,284,630

3,253,195

3,197,400

3,119,070

3,073,376 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470



















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 23,610,334

$ 23,925,146

$ 22,826,812

$ 21,612,741

$ 21,291,318 Intangible assets 1,112,446

1,117,134

1,121,840

1,133,974

1,138,669 Interest-bearing liabilities 15,402,536

15,129,709

13,537,217

11,977,206

11,975,923 Average assets 25,631,846

25,115,927

24,354,979

23,598,465

23,405,201 Average common shareholders' equity 3,293,049

3,250,289

3,168,320

3,123,718

3,043,280

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 203,615

$ 258,163

$ 200,981



























Adoption of ASU 2022-02 —

(1,711)

—

—

—

(1,711)

—



























Provision for loan losses 43,643

49,376

24,648

17,469

13,227

93,019

10,493 Provision for unfunded commitments 1,873

346

8,246

192

1,779

2,219

10,788 Provision for other credit losses —

7

(4)

(9)

(82)

7

(126) Provision for credit losses 45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

95,245

21,155



























Charge-offs 20,670

14,956

8,371

9,272

6,853

35,626

15,432 Recoveries 6,440

4,272

4,509

4,052

5,017

10,712

9,999 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 14,230

10,684

3,862

5,220

1,836

24,914

5,433



























Ending balance $ 326,783

$ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 326,783

$ 216,703



























Allowance for loan losses $ 272,071

$ 242,658

$ 205,677

$ 184,891

$ 172,642

$ 272,071

$ 172,642 Allowance for unfunded commitments 54,630

52,757

52,411

44,165

43,973

54,630

43,973 Allowance for other credit losses 82

82

75

79

88

82

88 Total allowance for credit losses $ 326,783

$ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 326,783

$ 216,703



























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 13,316

$ 12,233

$ 5,108

$ 4,722

$ 4,391

$ 25,549

$ 8,805 Consumer 2,052

1,140

1,136

1,228

1,137

3,192

2,562 Indirect automobile 65

34

86

50

41

99

129 Premium Finance 1,848

1,421

1,812

1,205

1,066

3,269

2,435 Real estate - construction and development —

—

27

—

—

—

— Real estate - commercial and farmland 3,320

—

196

2,014

81

3,320

1,364 Real estate - residential 69

128

6

53

137

197

137 Total charge-offs 20,670

14,956

8,371

9,272

6,853

35,626

15,432 Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 3,545

2,043

2,072

2,201

2,785

5,588

5,681 Consumer 194

297

217

277

230

491

388 Indirect automobile 225

216

229

276

265

441

540 Premium Finance 1,680

1,382

1,682

1,023

1,113

3,062

2,360 Real estate - construction and development 472

100

223

96

355

572

573 Real estate - commercial and farmland 61

44

48

96

44

105

81 Real estate - residential 263

190

38

83

225

453

376 Total recoveries 6,440

4,272

4,509

4,052

5,017

10,712

9,999 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 14,230

$ 10,684

$ 3,862

$ 5,220

$ 1,836

$ 24,914

$ 5,433



























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual portfolio loans $ 57,025

$ 68,028

$ 65,221

$ 64,055

$ 72,352

$ 57,025

$ 72,352 Other real estate owned 6,170

1,502

843

843

835

6,170

835 Repossessed assets 9

25

28

60

122

9

122 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 13,424

15,792

17,865

12,378

8,542

13,424

8,542 Non-performing portfolio assets $ 76,628

$ 85,347

$ 83,957

$ 77,336

$ 81,851

$ 76,628

$ 81,851 Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans 69,655

74,999

69,587

54,621

50,560

69,655

50,560 Total non-performing assets $ 146,283

$ 160,346

$ 153,544

$ 131,957

$ 132,411

$ 146,283

$ 132,411



























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets 0.30 %

0.33 %

0.34 %

0.32 %

0.35 %

0.30 %

0.35 % Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.57 %

0.61 %

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.56 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.28 %

0.22 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.04 %

0.25 %

0.07 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,718,831

$ 2,722,180

$ 2,679,403

$ 2,245,287

$ 2,022,845 Consumer 307,486

349,775

384,037

162,345

167,237 Indirect automobile 63,231

83,466

108,648

137,183

172,245 Mortgage warehouse 1,147,413

958,418

1,038,924

980,342

949,191 Municipal 510,410

505,515

509,151

516,797

529,268 Premium Finance 988,731

947,257

1,023,479

1,062,724

942,357 Real estate - construction and development 2,217,744

2,144,605

2,086,438

2,009,726

1,747,284 Real estate - commercial and farmland 7,815,779

7,721,732

7,604,868

7,516,309

7,156,017 Real estate - residential 4,702,134

4,564,923

4,420,305

4,176,143

3,874,578 Total loans $ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 20,114,816

$ 19,654,232

$ 19,513,726

$ 18,483,046

$ 17,296,520 Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 171,035

116,345

104,614

110,408

68,444 Grade 7 - Substandard 185,908

227,294

236,913

213,402

196,058 Grade 8 - Doubtful —

—

—

—

— Grade 9 - Loss —

—

—

—

— Total loans $ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ —

$ —

$ 924

$ 5,000

$ 17,692

$ —

$ 18,840 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 998,609

859,614

1,009,935

1,394,529

2,209,761

929,496

2,798,231 Debt securities - taxable 1,582,076

1,586,404

1,451,861

1,242,811

932,824

1,584,228

779,016 Debt securities - nontaxable 42,580

43,052

44,320

45,730

39,236

42,814

34,446 Other investments 117,020

131,044

83,730

51,209

49,550

123,994

48,716 Loans held for sale 577,606

490,295

371,952

471,070

944,964

534,192

1,020,611 Loans 20,164,938

19,820,749

19,212,560

18,146,083

16,861,674

19,993,794

16,344,409 Total Earning Assets $ 23,482,829

$ 22,931,158

$ 22,175,282

$ 21,356,432

$ 21,055,701

$ 23,208,518

$ 21,044,269



























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,729,789

$ 7,136,373

$ 8,138,887

$ 8,259,625

$ 7,955,765

$ 6,931,852

$ 7,807,929 NOW accounts 3,949,850

4,145,991

3,621,454

3,701,045

3,695,490

4,047,484

3,690,161 MMDA 5,002,590

4,994,195

5,161,047

5,026,815

5,087,199

4,998,417

5,163,636 Savings accounts 1,009,749

1,005,614

1,010,966

1,030,298

1,007,340

1,007,693

990,625 Retail CDs 2,024,014

1,612,325

1,450,037

1,506,761

1,693,740

1,819,307

1,733,656 Brokered CDs 1,393,206

125,133

—

—

—

762,672

— Total Deposits 20,109,198

19,019,631

19,382,391

19,524,544

19,439,534

19,567,425

19,386,007 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

—

1

92

1,854

—

2,931 FHLB advances 1,408,855

1,968,811

918,228

94,357

48,746

1,687,286

48,766 Other borrowings 316,626

361,445

377,056

376,942

376,829

338,912

410,058 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 129,056

128,557

128,060

127,560

127,063

128,808

126,814 Total Non-Deposit Funding 1,854,537

2,458,813

1,423,345

598,951

554,492

2,155,006

588,569 Total Funding $ 21,963,735

$ 21,478,444

$ 20,805,736

$ 20,123,495

$ 19,994,026

$ 21,722,431

$ 19,974,576

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ —

$ —

$ 8

$ 27

$ 32

$ —

$ 42 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 13,686

9,113

9,984

7,188

4,463

22,799

5,836 Debt securities - taxable 15,915

14,300

13,029

10,324

7,064

30,215

11,303 Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 430

429

454

459

341

859

576 Loans held for sale 8,398

7,007

5,519

6,012

10,036

15,405

18,168 Loans (TE) 284,471

265,802

245,603

211,223

181,602

550,273

352,000 Total Earning Assets $ 322,900

$ 296,651

$ 274,597

$ 235,233

$ 203,538

$ 619,551

$ 387,925



























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 18,003

$ 15,033

$ 8,564

$ 3,733

$ 1,246

$ 33,036

$ 2,070 MMDA 35,224

27,809

20,683

8,613

2,204

63,033

3,847 Savings accounts 2,296

1,288

654

360

140

3,584

273 Retail CDs 14,751

7,629

3,170

1,328

1,318

22,380

2,810 Brokered CDs 17,813

1,423

—

—

—

19,236

— Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 88,087

53,182

33,071

14,034

4,908

141,269

9,000 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

—

—

—

1

—

4 FHLB advances 17,222

22,448

8,801

527

192

39,670

382 Other borrowings 3,902

5,349

4,953

4,655

4,437

9,251

9,601 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 3,201

3,085

2,680

2,105

1,666

6,286

3,047 Total Non-Deposit Funding 24,325

30,882

16,434

7,287

6,296

55,207

13,034 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 112,412

$ 84,064

$ 49,505

$ 21,321

$ 11,204

$ 196,476

$ 22,034



























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 210,488

$ 212,587

$ 225,092

$ 213,912

$ 192,334

$ 423,075

$ 365,891

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold — %

— %

3.43 %

2.14 %

0.73 %

— %

0.45 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 5.50 %

4.30 %

3.92 %

2.04 %

0.81 %

4.95 %

0.42 % Debt securities - taxable 4.03 %

3.66 %

3.56 %

3.30 %

3.04 %

3.85 %

2.93 % Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 4.05 %

4.04 %

4.06 %

3.98 %

3.49 %

4.05 %

3.37 % Loans held for sale 5.83 %

5.80 %

5.89 %

5.06 %

4.26 %

5.82 %

3.59 % Loans (TE) 5.66 %

5.44 %

5.07 %

4.62 %

4.32 %

5.55 %

4.34 % Total Earning Assets 5.52 %

5.25 %

4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

5.38 %

3.72 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 1.83 %

1.47 %

0.94 %

0.40 %

0.14 %

1.65 %

0.11 % MMDA 2.82 %

2.26 %

1.59 %

0.68 %

0.17 %

2.54 %

0.15 % Savings accounts 0.91 %

0.52 %

0.26 %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.72 %

0.06 % Retail CDs 2.92 %

1.92 %

0.87 %

0.35 %

0.31 %

2.48 %

0.33 % Brokered CDs 5.13 %

4.61 %

— %

— %

— %

5.09 %

— % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2.64 %

1.82 %

1.17 %

0.49 %

0.17 %

2.25 %

0.16 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase — %

— %

— %

— %

0.22 %

— %

0.28 % FHLB advances 4.90 %

4.62 %

3.80 %

2.22 %

1.58 %

4.74 %

1.58 % Other borrowings 4.94 %

6.00 %

5.21 %

4.90 %

4.72 %

5.50 %

4.72 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 9.95 %

9.73 %

8.30 %

6.55 %

5.26 %

9.84 %

4.85 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 5.26 %

5.09 %

4.58 %

4.83 %

4.55 %

5.17 %

4.47 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.96 %

2.38 %

1.55 %

0.71 %

0.37 %

2.68 %

0.37 %



























Net Interest Spread 2.56 %

2.87 %

3.36 %

3.66 %

3.51 %

2.70 %

3.35 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.60 %

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.68 %

3.51 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 2.05 %

1.59 %

0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

1.82 %

0.22 %









(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Non-GAAP Reconciliations





















































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 123,056

$ 171,764



























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —

—

235

—

—

—

977 (Gain) loss on sale of MSR —

—

(1,672)

316

—

—



Servicing right impairment (recovery) —

—

—

(1,332)

(10,838)

—

(20,492) Gain on BOLI proceeds —

(486)

—

(55)

—

(486)

— Natural disaster and pandemic charges —

—

—

151

—

—

— (Gain) loss on bank premises —

—

—

—

(39)

—

(45) Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1) —

—

302

182

2,284

—

4,308 After tax adjustment items —

(486)

(1,135)

(738)

(8,593)

(486)

(15,252) Adjusted net income $ 62,635

$ 59,935

$ 81,086

$ 91,817

$ 81,473

$ 122,570

$ 156,512



























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,034,763

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,191,512

69,484,508 Net income per diluted share $ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.78

$ 2.47 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.91

$ 0.86

$ 1.17

$ 1.32

$ 1.18

$ 1.77

$ 2.25



























Average assets $ 25,631,846

$ 25,115,927

$ 24,354,979

$ 23,598,465

$ 23,405,201

$ 25,375,312

$ 23,340,785 Return on average assets 0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

0.98 %

1.48 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.98 %

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

0.97 %

1.35 %



























Average common equity $ 3,293,049

$ 3,250,289

$ 3,168,320

$ 3,123,718

$ 3,043,280

$ 3,271,787

$ 3,019,100 Average tangible common equity $ 2,178,323

$ 2,130,856

$ 2,039,094

$ 1,987,385

$ 1,902,265

$ 2,154,720

$ 1,880,112 Return on average common equity 7.63 %

7.54 %

10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

7.58 %

11.47 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 11.53 %

11.41 %

15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

11.47 %

16.79 %



Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for the six months ended June 2022 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 148,403

$ 139,421

$ 135,061

$ 139,578

$ 142,196

$ 287,824

$ 286,016 Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —

—

(235)

—

—

—

(977) Natural disaster and pandemic charges —

—

—

(151)

—

—

— Gain (loss) on bank premises —

—

—

—

39

—

45 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 148,403

$ 139,421

$ 134,826

$ 139,427

$ 142,235

$ 287,824

$ 285,084



























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 209,540

$ 211,652

$ 224,137

$ 212,981

$ 191,364

$ 421,192

$ 363,908 Noninterest income 67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

123,399

170,752 Total revenue $ 276,889

$ 267,702

$ 272,485

$ 278,305

$ 275,205

$ 544,591

$ 534,660



























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 210,488

$ 212,587

$ 225,092

$ 213,912

$ 192,334

$ 423,075

$ 365,891 Noninterest income 67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

123,399

170,752 Total revenue (TE) 277,837

268,637

273,440

279,236

276,175

546,474

536,643 Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities 6

(6)

(3)

21

(248)

—

(221) (Gain) loss on sale of MSR —

—

(1,672)

316

—

—

— Gain on BOLI proceeds —

(486)

—

(55)

—

(486)

— Servicing right impairment (recovery) —

—

—

(1,332)

(10,838)

—

(20,492) Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 277,843

$ 268,145

$ 271,765

$ 278,186

$ 265,089

$ 545,988

$ 515,930



























Efficiency ratio 53.60 %

52.08 %

49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

52.85 %

53.49 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 53.41 %

51.99 %

49.61 %

50.12 %

53.66 %

52.72 %

55.26 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,284,630

$ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,073,376

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,073,376 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,015,646

1,023,056 Other intangibles, net 96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

96,800

115,613 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,172,184

$ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 1,934,707

$ 2,172,184

$ 1,934,707



























Period end number of shares 69,139,783

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,139,783

69,360,461 Book value per share (period end) $ 47.51

$ 46.89

$ 46.09

$ 44.97

$ 44.31

$ 47.51

$ 44.31 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 31.42

$ 30.79

$ 29.92

$ 28.62

$ 27.89

$ 31.42

$ 27.89

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,284,630

$ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,073,376

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,073,376 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,015,646

1,023,056 Other intangibles, net 96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

96,800

115,613 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,172,184

$ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 1,934,707

$ 2,172,184

$ 1,934,707



























Total assets $ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 25,800,618

$ 23,687,470 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,015,646

1,023,056 Other intangibles, net 96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

96,800

115,613 Total tangible assets $ 24,688,172

$ 24,971,250

$ 23,931,446

$ 22,679,683

$ 22,548,801

$ 24,688,172

$ 22,548,801



























Equity to Assets 12.73 %

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.73 %

12.97 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.80 %

8.55 %

8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.80 %

8.58 %



























PPNR ROA Table 9E

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 123,056

$ 171,764 Plus:

























Income taxes 20,335

18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

38,466

55,725 Provision for credit losses 45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

95,245

21,155 PPNR $ 128,486

$ 128,281

$ 137,424

$ 138,727

$ 133,009

$ 256,767

$ 248,644



























Average Assets $ 25,631,846

$ 25,115,927

$ 24,354,979

$ 23,598,465

$ 23,405,201

$ 25,375,312

$ 23,340,785



























Return on Average Assets (ROA) 0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

0.98 %

1.48 % PPNR ROA 2.01 %

2.07 %

2.24 %

2.33 %

2.28 %

2.04 %

2.15 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 171,441

$ 175,328

$ 185,909

$ 174,507

$ 152,122

$ 346,769

$ 285,867 Provision for credit losses 40,831

47,140

35,946

10,551

10,175

87,971

15,401 Noninterest income 24,652

23,898

23,448

23,269

23,469

48,550

44,833 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 55,196

56,442

52,296

48,599

46,733

111,638

95,928 Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,175

11,606

11,482

11,357

11,168

22,781

22,242 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,898

11,797

11,085

10,779

10,863

23,695

22,093 Other noninterest expenses 27,643

19,023

21,811

22,974

21,123

46,666

41,168 Total noninterest expense 105,912

98,868

96,674

93,709

89,887

204,780

181,431 Income before income tax expense 49,350

53,218

76,737

93,516

75,529

102,568

133,868 Income tax expense 13,312

12,848

16,545

22,706

19,120

26,160

36,116 Net income $ 36,038

$ 40,370

$ 60,192

$ 70,810

$ 56,409

$ 76,408

$ 97,752



























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 21,417

$ 20,027

$ 19,837

$ 19,283

$ 20,779

$ 41,444

$ 40,074 Provision for credit losses 3,278

2,853

(2,778)

9,043

4,499

6,131

6,086 Noninterest income 39,808

31,058

24,011

38,584

57,795

70,866

119,444 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 21,930

20,160

19,164

25,813

31,219

42,090

62,833 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,224

1,283

1,242

1,460

1,406

2,507

2,877 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,397

1,069

1,203

1,082

1,123

2,466

2,295 Other noninterest expenses 11,859

11,747

11,126

11,641

12,812

23,606

25,457 Total noninterest expense 36,410

34,259

32,735

39,996

46,560

70,669

93,462 Income before income tax expense 21,537

13,973

13,891

8,828

27,515

35,510

59,970 Income tax expense 4,523

2,934

2,916

1,854

5,779

7,457

12,594 Net income $ 17,014

$ 11,039

$ 10,975

$ 6,974

$ 21,736

$ 28,053

$ 47,376



























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 6,166

$ 5,700

$ 6,601

$ 6,979

$ 6,700

$ 11,866

$ 13,147 Provision for credit losses 411

(194)

117

(1,836)

867

217

645 Noninterest income 1,404

480

579

1,516

1,041

1,884

2,442 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 772

802

427

1,055

208

1,574

491 Occupancy and equipment expenses —

1

1

1

1

1

2 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 44

46

49

43

48

90

95 Other noninterest expenses 223

202

191

209

212

425

430 Total noninterest expense 1,039

1,051

668

1,308

469

2,090

1,018 Income before income tax expense 6,120

5,323

6,395

9,023

6,405

11,443

13,926 Income tax expense 1,285

1,118

1,342

1,895

1,346

2,403

2,925 Net income $ 4,835

$ 4,205

$ 5,053

$ 7,128

$ 5,059

$ 9,040

$ 11,001

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 2,331

$ 1,957

$ 2,491

$ 2,424

$ 3,798

$ 4,288

$ 9,809 Provision for credit losses 424

(104)

265

52

(523)

320

(666) Noninterest income 1,476

605

302

1,946

1,526

2,081

4,017 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,316

1,309

1,306

1,412

1,316

2,625

2,587 Occupancy and equipment expenses 40

37

98

82

81

77

180 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 46

37

30

29

29

83

57 Other noninterest expenses 333

422

368

100

539

755

919 Total noninterest expense 1,735

1,805

1,802

1,623

1,965

3,540

3,743 Income before income tax expense 1,648

861

726

2,695

3,882

2,509

10,749 Income tax expense 346

181

153

566

815

527

2,257 Net income $ 1,302

$ 680

$ 573

$ 2,129

$ 3,067

$ 1,982

$ 8,492



























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 8,185

$ 8,640

$ 9,299

$ 9,788

$ 7,965

$ 16,825

$ 15,011 Provision for credit losses 572

34

(660)

(158)

(94)

606

(311) Noninterest income 9

9

8

9

10

18

16 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 2,122

2,197

2,003

1,818

2,069

4,319

3,987 Occupancy and equipment expenses 83

59

82

83

90

142

172 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 66

85

119

82

92

151

187 Other noninterest expenses 1,036

1,097

978

959

1,064

2,133

2,016 Total noninterest expense 3,307

3,438

3,182

2,942

3,315

6,745

6,362 Income before income tax expense 4,315

5,177

6,785

7,013

4,754

9,492

8,976 Income tax expense 869

1,050

1,357

1,499

959

1,919

1,833 Net income $ 3,446

$ 4,127

$ 5,428

$ 5,514

$ 3,795

$ 7,573

$ 7,143



























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 209,540

$ 211,652

$ 224,137

$ 212,981

$ 191,364

$ 421,192

$ 363,908 Provision for credit losses 45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

95,245

21,155 Noninterest income 67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

123,399

170,752 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 81,336

80,910

75,196

78,697

81,545

162,246

165,826 Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,522

12,986

12,905

12,983

12,746

25,508

25,473 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 13,451

13,034

12,486

12,015

12,155

26,485

24,727 Other noninterest expenses 41,094

32,491

34,474

35,883

35,750

73,585

69,990 Total noninterest expense 148,403

139,421

135,061

139,578

142,196

287,824

286,016 Income before income tax expense 82,970

78,552

104,534

121,075

118,085

161,522

227,489 Income tax expense 20,335

18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

38,466

55,725 Net income $ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 123,056

$ 171,764

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp