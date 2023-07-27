AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023

Highlights of Ameris's results for the second quarter of 2023 include the following:

  • Net income of $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA(1) of 2.01%
  • Growth in tangible book value(1) of $0.63 per share, or 8.2% annualized, to $31.42 at June 30, 2023
  • Increase in the allowance for credit losses to 1.33% of loans, from 1.21% at March 31, 2023, due to forecasted economic conditions, particularly related to commercial real estate price levels
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 53.41%, compared with 53.66% in the second quarter of last year
  • Nonperforming assets, excluding government-guaranteed loans, as a percentage of total assets improved three basis point to 0.30% at June 30, 2023, compared with 0.33% at March 31, 2023
  • Net interest margin of 3.60% for the second quarter of 2023
  • Organic growth in loans of $473.9 million, or 9.5% annualized
  • Growth in total deposits of $545.7 million or 11.0% annualized
  • TCE ratio(1) of 8.80%, compared with 8.55% at March 31, 2023 and 8.58% one year ago

ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $90.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended  June 30, 2022. Included in the Company's second quarter results was a $45.5 million provision for credit losses related to the updated economic forecast, compared with $14.9 million in the second quarter of last year.

For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $123.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared with $171.8 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2023 included a provision for credit losses of $95.2 million, compared with $21.2 million for the same period in 2022.  The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2022 included a recovery of servicing right impairment $20.5 million, with no such recovery in the same period in 2023.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our second quarter financial results.  We continue to operate at a PPNR ROA above 2% with an efficiency ratio of 53.4%, while growing tangible book value by over 8% annualized.  We increased our allowance for credit losses to 1.33% of loans, all due to the economic modeling forecast.  Our credit metrics improved this quarter such that nonperforming assets now represent only 0.30% of total assets. We also grew core deposits in one of the most competitive margin scenarios imaginable.  The diversification in our loan portfolio, combined with the core funding of our liabilities and our multiple revenue streams, gives us momentum as we move into the second half of 2023."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $210.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 1.0%, from last quarter and an increase of $18.2 million, or 9.4%, compared with the second quarter of 2022.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.60% for the second quarter of 2023, down from 3.76% reported for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.66% reported for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin this quarter is primarily attributable to rising deposit costs in the current interest rate environment.

Yields on earning assets increased 27 basis points during the quarter to 5.52%, compared with 5.25% in the first quarter of 2023, and increased 164 basis points from 3.88% in the second quarter of 2022.  Yields on loans increased to 5.66% during the second quarter of 2023, compared with 5.44% for the first quarter of 2023 and 4.32% for the second quarter of 2022.

Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2023 was $544.3 million, with weighted average yields of 9.35%, compared with $563.0 million and 8.72%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.07 billion and 5.24%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.7 billion during the second quarter of 2023, with weighted average yields of 6.83%, compared with $3.4 billion and 6.57%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2023 and $5.3 billion and 4.29%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022.   

The Company's total cost of funds was 2.05% in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 46 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2023.  Deposit costs increased 63 basis points during the second quarter of 2023 to 1.76%, compared with 1.13% in the first quarter of 2023.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 1.82% in the first quarter of 2023 to 2.64% in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a shift in mix to CDs in the rising rate environment.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $11.3 million, or 20.2%, in the second quarter of 2023 to $67.3 million, compared with $56.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which increased by $9.4 million, or 29.8%, to $40.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2023.  Gain on sale spreads increased to 2.18% in the second quarter of 2023 from 1.96% for the first quarter of 2023. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased $386.4 million, or 40.8%, to $1.33 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $946.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $652.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared with $725.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.  Other noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or 12.5%, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, primarily resulting from an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $880,000 and a gain on debt redemption of $1.0 million

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $9.0 million, or 6.4%, to $148.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared with $139.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expenses was driven by a decrease in deferred loan origination costs of $2.5 million, a $2.2 million increase in variable compensation related to mortgage production and a $3.1 million increase in fraud/forgery and litigation resolution expenses.  Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) increased to 53.41% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 51.99% in the first quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 24.5%, compared with 23.1% for the first quarter of 2023.  The increased rate for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of increased permanent differences related to nondeductible compensation and FDIC insurance premiums and a reduction in tax benefits related to stock compensation vesting, compared with the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $25.80 billion, compared with $25.05 billion at December 31, 2022.  Cash and cash equivalents increased 18.0% to $1.32 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $1.12 billion at December 31, 2022.  Debt securities available-for-sale decreased to $1.46 billion, compared with $1.50 billion at December 31, 2022.  Loans, net of unearned income, increased $616.5 million, or 6.3% annualized, to $20.47 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale decreased slightly to $391.5 million at June 30, 2023 from $392.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Investment securities remained consistent at $1.60 billion, or 6.8% of earning assets at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared with $1.63 billion, or 7.2% of earning assets at December 31, 2022.  This compares with $1.16 billion, or 5.5% of earning assets at the end of the second quarter of 2022.  The Company did not deploy excess liquidity into the securities portfolio until after rates began rising during 2022; as a result, the unrealized loss position in the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio remains modest at just 4.2% of the portfolio.

At June 30, 2023, total deposits amounted to $20.44 billion, compared with $19.46 billion at December 31, 2022.  During the second quarter of 2023, deposits grew $545.7 million, with interest bearing demand accounts increasing $358.0 million, retail CDs increasing $268.6 million and brokered CDs increasing $357.8 million, with such increases offset in part by a $591.0 million decrease in noninterest bearing accounts.  Due to the increased interest rate environment, the Company continued to see the shift of customer deposits from noninterest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts, such that at June 30, 2023, noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented $6.71 billion, or 32.8% of total deposits, compared with $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.  

During the second quarter of 2023, utilizing existing liquidity, the Company reduced borrowings with the FHLB by $875.0 million and redeemed $9.5 million in principal amount, at a discount, of its 4.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023 totaled $3.28 billion, an increase of $87.2 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2022.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $123.1 million during the first six months of 2023, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and an increase in other comprehensive loss of $4.1 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio.  Tangible book value per share(1) increased $1.50 per share, or 10.1% annualized, during the first six months of 2023 to $31.42 at June 30, 2023.  The Company recorded dilution of $0.06 per share, or 0.2%, to tangible book value(1) from other comprehensive loss related to the increase in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio during this same period.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.80% at June 30, 2023, compared with 8.67% at the end of 2022.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $45.5 million, compared with a provision of $49.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.  The second quarter provision was primarily attributable to the updated economic forecast and loan growth of $473.9 million during the quarter.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were down four basis points to 0.57% during the quarter.  Approximately $69.7 million, or 47.6%, of the nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure.  Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved three basis points to 0.30% at June 30, 2023, compared with 0.33% at the first quarter of 2023. The net charge-off ratio was 28 basis points for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 28, 2023, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-550-5279.  The conference call access code is 9375737.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until August 11, 2023.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-800-770-2030.  The conference replay access code is 9375737.  The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin, investment security valuations and other performance measures; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

EARNINGS












Net income

$    62,635

$    60,421

$    82,221

$    92,555

$    90,066

$  123,056

$  171,764

Adjusted net income(1)

$    62,635

$    59,935

$    81,086

$    91,817

$    81,473

$  122,570

$  156,512














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common shareholders












Basic

$        0.91

$        0.87

$        1.19

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.78

$        2.48

Diluted

$        0.91

$        0.87

$        1.18

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.78

$        2.47

Adjusted diluted EPS(1)

$        0.91

$        0.86

$        1.17

$        1.32

$        1.18

$        1.77

$        2.25

Cash dividends per share

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.30

$        0.30

Book value per share (period end)

$      47.51

$      46.89

$      46.09

$      44.97

$      44.31

$      47.51

$      44.31

Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)

$      31.42

$      30.79

$      29.92

$      28.62

$      27.89

$      31.42

$      27.89

Weighted average number of shares












Basic

68,989,549

69,171,562

69,138,431

69,124,855

69,136,046

69,084,746

69,246,084

Diluted

69,034,763

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,191,512

69,484,508

Period end number of shares

69,139,783

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,139,783

69,360,461

Market data












High intraday price

$      37.18

$      50.54

$      54.24

$      50.94

$      46.28

$      50.54

$      55.62

Low intraday price

$      28.33

$      34.28

$      44.61

$      38.22

$      39.37

$      28.33

$      39.37

Period end closing price

$      34.21

$      36.58

$      47.14

$      44.71

$      40.18

$      34.21

$      40.18

Average daily volume

$  475,198

$  452,242

$  340,890

$  346,522

$  446,121

$  463,720

458,990














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

0.98 %

1.48 %

Adjusted return on average assets(1)

0.98 %

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

0.97 %

1.35 %

Return on average common equity

7.63 %

7.54 %

10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

7.58 %

11.47 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)

11.53 %

11.41 %

15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

11.47 %

16.79 %

Earning asset yield (TE)

5.52 %

5.25 %

4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

5.38 %

3.72 %

Total cost of funds

2.05 %

1.59 %

0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

1.82 %

0.22 %

Net interest margin (TE)

3.60 %

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.68 %

3.51 %

Efficiency ratio

53.60 %

52.08 %

49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

52.85 %

53.49 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)

53.41 %

51.99 %

49.61 %

50.12 %

53.66 %

52.72 %

55.26 %














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

12.73 %

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.73 %

12.97 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

8.80 %

8.55 %

8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.80 %

8.58 %














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












Banking Division

2,069

2,093

2,079

2,071

2,050

2,069

2,050

Retail Mortgage Division

613

630

633

671

712

613

712

Warehouse Lending Division

8

8

8

9

9

8

9

SBA Division

35

39

39

40

36

35

36

Premium Finance Division

76

78

76

77

78

76

78

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,801

2,848

2,835

2,868

2,885

2,801

2,885














Branch locations

164

164

164

164

164

164

164

Deposits per branch location

$  124,653

$  121,326

$  118,675

$  118,701

$  120,030

$  124,653

$  120,030

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$     292,012

$     271,964

$     250,263

$     216,400

$     190,740

$     563,976

$     368,306

Interest on taxable securities

15,915

14,300

13,029

10,324

7,064

30,215

11,303

Interest on nontaxable securities

339

339

358

363

269

678

455

Interest on deposits in other banks

13,686

9,113

9,984

7,188

4,463

22,799

5,836

Interest on federal funds sold



8

27

32


42

Total interest income

321,952

295,716

273,642

234,302

202,568

617,668

385,942














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

88,087

53,182

33,071

14,034

4,908

141,269

9,000

Interest on other borrowings

24,325

30,882

16,434

7,287

6,296

55,207

13,034

Total interest expense

112,412

84,064

49,505

21,321

11,204

196,476

22,034














Net interest income

209,540

211,652

224,137

212,981

191,364

421,192

363,908














Provision for loan losses

43,643

49,376

24,648

17,469

13,227

93,019

10,493

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,873

346

8,246

192

1,779

2,219

10,788

Provision for other credit losses


7

(4)

(9)

(82)

7

(126)

Provision for credit losses

45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

95,245

21,155

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

164,024

161,923

191,247

195,329

176,440

325,947

342,753














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

11,295

10,936

11,125

11,168

11,148

22,231

22,206

Mortgage banking activity

40,742

31,392

22,855

40,350

58,761

72,134

121,699

Other service charges, commissions and fees

975

971

968

970

998

1,946

1,937

Gain (loss) on securities

(6)

6

3

(21)

248


221

Other noninterest income

14,343

12,745

13,397

12,857

12,686

27,088

24,689

Total noninterest income

67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

123,399

170,752














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

81,336

80,910

75,196

78,697

81,545

162,246

165,826

Occupancy and equipment

12,522

12,986

12,905

12,983

12,746

25,508

25,473

Data processing and communications expenses

13,451

13,034

12,486

12,015

12,155

26,485

24,727

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

848

435

372

126

496

1,283

(469)

Advertising and marketing

2,627

3,532

3,818

3,553

3,122

6,159

5,110

Amortization of intangible assets

4,688

4,706

4,709

4,710

5,144

9,394

10,325

Merger and conversion charges



235




977

Other noninterest expenses

32,931

23,818

25,340

27,494

26,988

56,749

54,047

Total noninterest expense

148,403

139,421

135,061

139,578

142,196

287,824

286,016














Income before income tax expense

82,970

78,552

104,534

121,075

118,085

161,522

227,489

Income tax expense

20,335

18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

38,466

55,725

Net income

$       62,635

$       60,421

$       82,221

$       92,555

$       90,066

$     123,056

$     171,764














Diluted earnings per common share

$          0.91

$          0.87

$          1.18

$          1.34

$          1.30

$          1.78

$          2.47














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$     284,552

$     266,400

$     284,567

$     269,193

$     345,627

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,034,578

1,754,453

833,565

1,061,975

1,961,209

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,460,356

1,496,836

1,500,060

1,255,149

1,052,268

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

142,513

134,175

134,864

130,214

111,654

Other investments

109,656

146,715

110,992

60,560

49,500

Loans held for sale

391,472

395,096

392,078

297,987

555,665










Loans, net of unearned income

20,471,759

19,997,871

19,855,253

18,806,856

17,561,022

Allowance for credit losses

(272,071)

(242,658)

(205,677)

(184,891)

(172,642)

Loans, net

20,199,688

19,755,213

19,649,576

18,621,965

17,388,380










Other real estate owned

6,170

1,502

843

843

835

Premises and equipment, net

218,662

218,878

220,283

222,694

224,249

Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

Other intangible assets, net

96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

391,483

389,201

388,405

386,533

384,862

Other assets

449,042

412,781

416,213

372,570

474,552

Total assets

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$  6,706,897

$  7,297,893

$  7,929,579

$  8,343,200

$  8,262,929

Interest-bearing

13,736,228

12,599,562

11,533,159

11,123,719

11,422,053

Total deposits

20,443,125

19,897,455

19,462,738

19,466,919

19,684,982

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase





953

Other borrowings

1,536,989

2,401,327

1,875,736

725,664

425,592

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

129,319

128,820

128,322

127,823

127,325

Other liabilities

406,555

407,587

389,090

374,181

375,242

Total liabilities

22,515,988

22,835,189

21,855,886

20,694,587

20,614,094










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock





Common stock

72,515

72,484

72,264

72,247

72,251

Capital stock

1,939,865

1,937,664

1,935,211

1,932,906

1,931,088

Retained earnings

1,414,742

1,362,512

1,311,258

1,239,477

1,157,359

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(50,618)

(35,581)

(46,507)

(50,734)

(12,635)

Treasury stock

(91,874)

(83,884)

(74,826)

(74,826)

(74,687)

Total shareholders' equity

3,284,630

3,253,195

3,197,400

3,119,070

3,073,376

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470










Other Data








Earning assets

$ 23,610,334

$ 23,925,146

$ 22,826,812

$ 21,612,741

$ 21,291,318

Intangible assets

1,112,446

1,117,134

1,121,840

1,133,974

1,138,669

Interest-bearing liabilities

15,402,536

15,129,709

13,537,217

11,977,206

11,975,923

Average assets

25,631,846

25,115,927

24,354,979

23,598,465

23,405,201

Average common shareholders' equity

3,293,049

3,250,289

3,168,320

3,123,718

3,043,280

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Allowance for Credit Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$  295,497

$  258,163

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  203,615

$  258,163

$  200,981














Adoption of ASU 2022-02


(1,711)




(1,711)















Provision for loan losses

43,643

49,376

24,648

17,469

13,227

93,019

10,493

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,873

346

8,246

192

1,779

2,219

10,788

Provision for other credit losses


7

(4)

(9)

(82)

7

(126)

Provision for credit losses

45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

95,245

21,155














Charge-offs

20,670

14,956

8,371

9,272

6,853

35,626

15,432

Recoveries

6,440

4,272

4,509

4,052

5,017

10,712

9,999

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

14,230

10,684

3,862

5,220

1,836

24,914

5,433














Ending balance

$  326,783

$  295,497

$  258,163

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  326,783

$  216,703














Allowance for loan losses

$  272,071

$  242,658

$  205,677

$  184,891

$  172,642

$  272,071

$  172,642

Allowance for unfunded commitments

54,630

52,757

52,411

44,165

43,973

54,630

43,973

Allowance for other credit losses

82

82

75

79

88

82

88

Total allowance for credit losses

$  326,783

$  295,497

$  258,163

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  326,783

$  216,703














Net  Charge-off Information












Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$    13,316

$    12,233

$      5,108

$     4,722

$      4,391

$    25,549

$      8,805

Consumer

2,052

1,140

1,136

1,228

1,137

3,192

2,562

Indirect automobile

65

34

86

50

41

99

129

Premium Finance

1,848

1,421

1,812

1,205

1,066

3,269

2,435

Real estate - construction and development



27




Real estate - commercial and farmland

3,320


196

2,014

81

3,320

1,364

Real estate - residential

69

128

6

53

137

197

137

Total charge-offs

20,670

14,956

8,371

9,272

6,853

35,626

15,432

Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

3,545

2,043

2,072

2,201

2,785

5,588

5,681

Consumer

194

297

217

277

230

491

388

Indirect automobile

225

216

229

276

265

441

540

Premium Finance

1,680

1,382

1,682

1,023

1,113

3,062

2,360

Real estate - construction and development

472

100

223

96

355

572

573

Real estate - commercial and farmland

61

44

48

96

44

105

81

Real estate - residential

263

190

38

83

225

453

376

Total recoveries

6,440

4,272

4,509

4,052

5,017

10,712

9,999

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$    14,230

$    10,684

$      3,862

$     5,220

$      1,836

$    24,914

$      5,433














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual portfolio loans

$    57,025

$    68,028

$    65,221

$    64,055

$    72,352

$    57,025

$    72,352

Other real estate owned

6,170

1,502

843

843

835

6,170

835

Repossessed assets

9

25

28

60

122

9

122

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

13,424

15,792

17,865

12,378

8,542

13,424

8,542

Non-performing portfolio assets

$    76,628

$    85,347

$    83,957

$    77,336

$    81,851

$    76,628

$    81,851

Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans

69,655

74,999

69,587

54,621

50,560

69,655

50,560

Total non-performing assets

$  146,283

$  160,346

$  153,544

$  131,957

$  132,411

$  146,283

$  132,411














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets

0.30 %

0.33 %

0.34 %

0.32 %

0.35 %

0.30 %

0.35 %

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.57 %

0.61 %

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.56 %

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.04 %

0.25 %

0.07 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$  2,718,831

$  2,722,180

$  2,679,403

$  2,245,287

$  2,022,845

Consumer

307,486

349,775

384,037

162,345

167,237

Indirect automobile

63,231

83,466

108,648

137,183

172,245

Mortgage warehouse

1,147,413

958,418

1,038,924

980,342

949,191

Municipal

510,410

505,515

509,151

516,797

529,268

Premium Finance

988,731

947,257

1,023,479

1,062,724

942,357

Real estate - construction and development

2,217,744

2,144,605

2,086,438

2,009,726

1,747,284

Real estate - commercial and farmland

7,815,779

7,721,732

7,604,868

7,516,309

7,156,017

Real estate - residential

4,702,134

4,564,923

4,420,305

4,176,143

3,874,578

Total loans

$ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022










Loans by Risk Grade








Grades 1 through 5 - Pass

$ 20,114,816

$ 19,654,232

$ 19,513,726

$ 18,483,046

$ 17,296,520

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

171,035

116,345

104,614

110,408

68,444

Grade 7 - Substandard

185,908

227,294

236,913

213,402

196,058

Grade 8 - Doubtful





Grade 9 - Loss





Total loans

$ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$             —

$             —

$           924

$         5,000

$       17,692

$             —

$       18,840

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

998,609

859,614

1,009,935

1,394,529

2,209,761

929,496

2,798,231

Debt securities - taxable

1,582,076

1,586,404

1,451,861

1,242,811

932,824

1,584,228

779,016

Debt securities - nontaxable

42,580

43,052

44,320

45,730

39,236

42,814

34,446

Other investments

117,020

131,044

83,730

51,209

49,550

123,994

48,716

Loans held for sale

577,606

490,295

371,952

471,070

944,964

534,192

1,020,611

Loans

20,164,938

19,820,749

19,212,560

18,146,083

16,861,674

19,993,794

16,344,409

Total Earning Assets

$ 23,482,829

$ 22,931,158

$ 22,175,282

$ 21,356,432

$ 21,055,701

$ 23,208,518

$ 21,044,269














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  6,729,789

$  7,136,373

$  8,138,887

$  8,259,625

$  7,955,765

$  6,931,852

$  7,807,929

NOW accounts

3,949,850

4,145,991

3,621,454

3,701,045

3,695,490

4,047,484

3,690,161

MMDA

5,002,590

4,994,195

5,161,047

5,026,815

5,087,199

4,998,417

5,163,636

Savings accounts

1,009,749

1,005,614

1,010,966

1,030,298

1,007,340

1,007,693

990,625

Retail CDs

2,024,014

1,612,325

1,450,037

1,506,761

1,693,740

1,819,307

1,733,656

Brokered CDs

1,393,206

125,133




762,672

Total Deposits

20,109,198

19,019,631

19,382,391

19,524,544

19,439,534

19,567,425

19,386,007

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase



1

92

1,854


2,931

FHLB advances

1,408,855

1,968,811

918,228

94,357

48,746

1,687,286

48,766

Other borrowings

316,626

361,445

377,056

376,942

376,829

338,912

410,058

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

129,056

128,557

128,060

127,560

127,063

128,808

126,814

Total Non-Deposit Funding

1,854,537

2,458,813

1,423,345

598,951

554,492

2,155,006

588,569

Total Funding

$ 21,963,735

$ 21,478,444

$ 20,805,736

$ 20,123,495

$ 19,994,026

$ 21,722,431

$ 19,974,576

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$            —

$             —

$               8

$             27

$             32

$             —

$             42

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

13,686

9,113

9,984

7,188

4,463

22,799

5,836

Debt securities - taxable

15,915

14,300

13,029

10,324

7,064

30,215

11,303

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

430

429

454

459

341

859

576

Loans held for sale

8,398

7,007

5,519

6,012

10,036

15,405

18,168

Loans (TE)

284,471

265,802

245,603

211,223

181,602

550,273

352,000

Total Earning Assets

$    322,900

$     296,651

$     274,597

$     235,233

$     203,538

$     619,551

$     387,925














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

$      18,003

$       15,033

$         8,564

$        3,733

$         1,246

$       33,036

$         2,070

MMDA

35,224

27,809

20,683

8,613

2,204

63,033

3,847

Savings accounts

2,296

1,288

654

360

140

3,584

273

Retail CDs

14,751

7,629

3,170

1,328

1,318

22,380

2,810

Brokered CDs

17,813

1,423




19,236

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

88,087

53,182

33,071

14,034

4,908

141,269

9,000

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase





1


4

FHLB advances

17,222

22,448

8,801

527

192

39,670

382

Other borrowings

3,902

5,349

4,953

4,655

4,437

9,251

9,601

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

3,201

3,085

2,680

2,105

1,666

6,286

3,047

Total Non-Deposit Funding

24,325

30,882

16,434

7,287

6,296

55,207

13,034

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$    112,412

$       84,064

$       49,505

$       21,321

$       11,204

$     196,476

$       22,034














Net Interest Income (TE)

$    210,488

$     212,587

$     225,092

$     213,912

$     192,334

$     423,075

$     365,891

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun


2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

— %

— %

3.43 %

2.14 %

0.73 %

— %

0.45 %

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

5.50 %

4.30 %

3.92 %

2.04 %

0.81 %

4.95 %

0.42 %

Debt securities - taxable

4.03 %

3.66 %

3.56 %

3.30 %

3.04 %

3.85 %

2.93 %

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

4.05 %

4.04 %

4.06 %

3.98 %

3.49 %

4.05 %

3.37 %

Loans held for sale

5.83 %

5.80 %

5.89 %

5.06 %

4.26 %

5.82 %

3.59 %

Loans (TE)

5.66 %

5.44 %

5.07 %

4.62 %

4.32 %

5.55 %

4.34 %

Total Earning Assets

5.52 %

5.25 %

4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

5.38 %

3.72 %














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

1.83 %

1.47 %

0.94 %

0.40 %

0.14 %

1.65 %

0.11 %

MMDA

2.82 %

2.26 %

1.59 %

0.68 %

0.17 %

2.54 %

0.15 %

Savings accounts

0.91 %

0.52 %

0.26 %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.72 %

0.06 %

Retail CDs

2.92 %

1.92 %

0.87 %

0.35 %

0.31 %

2.48 %

0.33 %

Brokered CDs

5.13 %

4.61 %

— %

— %

— %

5.09 %

— %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

2.64 %

1.82 %

1.17 %

0.49 %

0.17 %

2.25 %

0.16 %

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

— %

— %

— %

— %

0.22 %

— %

0.28 %

FHLB advances

4.90 %

4.62 %

3.80 %

2.22 %

1.58 %

4.74 %

1.58 %

Other borrowings

4.94 %

6.00 %

5.21 %

4.90 %

4.72 %

5.50 %

4.72 %

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

9.95 %

9.73 %

8.30 %

6.55 %

5.26 %

9.84 %

4.85 %

Total Non-Deposit Funding

5.26 %

5.09 %

4.58 %

4.83 %

4.55 %

5.17 %

4.47 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2.96 %

2.38 %

1.55 %

0.71 %

0.37 %

2.68 %

0.37 %














Net Interest Spread

2.56 %

2.87 %

3.36 %

3.66 %

3.51 %

2.70 %

3.35 %














Net Interest Margin(2)

3.60 %

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.68 %

3.51 %














Total Cost of Funds(3)

2.05 %

1.59 %

0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

1.82 %

0.22 %





(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Non-GAAP Reconciliations


























Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Net income available to common shareholders

$     62,635

$     60,421

$     82,221

$    92,555

$     90,066

$   123,056

$  171,764














Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges



235




977

(Gain) loss on sale of MSR



(1,672)

316




Servicing right impairment (recovery)




(1,332)

(10,838)


(20,492)

Gain on BOLI proceeds


(486)


(55)


(486)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges




151



(Gain) loss on bank premises





(39)


(45)

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)



302

182

2,284


4,308

After tax adjustment items


(486)

(1,135)

(738)

(8,593)

(486)

(15,252)

Adjusted net income

$     62,635

$     59,935

$     81,086

$    91,817

$     81,473

$   122,570

$  156,512














Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,034,763

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,191,512

69,484,508

Net income per diluted share

$        0.91

$        0.87

$        1.18

$        1.34

$        1.30

$         1.78

$       2.47

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$        0.91

$        0.86

$        1.17

$        1.32

$        1.18

$         1.77

$       2.25














Average assets

$  25,631,846

$  25,115,927

$  24,354,979

$  23,598,465

$  23,405,201

$  25,375,312

$  23,340,785

Return on average assets

0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

0.98 %

1.48 %

Adjusted return on average assets

0.98 %

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

0.97 %

1.35 %














Average common equity

$ 3,293,049

$ 3,250,289

$ 3,168,320

$                  3,123,718

$ 3,043,280

$ 3,271,787

$                  3,019,100

Average tangible common equity

$ 2,178,323

$ 2,130,856

$ 2,039,094

$                  1,987,385

$ 1,902,265

$ 2,154,720

$                  1,880,112

Return on average common equity

7.63 %

7.54 %

10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

7.58 %

11.47 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

11.53 %

11.41 %

15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

11.47 %

16.79 %

Note 1:  Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments.  Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for the six months ended June 2022 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Adjusted Noninterest Expense












Total noninterest expense

$  148,403

$  139,421

$  135,061

$  139,578

$  142,196

$  287,824

$  286,016

Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges



(235)




(977)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges




(151)



Gain (loss) on bank premises





39


45

Adjusted noninterest expense

$  148,403

$  139,421

$  134,826

$  139,427

$  142,235

$  287,824

$  285,084














Total Revenue












Net interest income

$  209,540

$  211,652

$  224,137

$  212,981

$  191,364

$  421,192

$  363,908

Noninterest income

67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

123,399

170,752

Total revenue

$  276,889

$  267,702

$  272,485

$  278,305

$  275,205

$  544,591

$  534,660














Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income (TE)

$  210,488

$  212,587

$  225,092

$  213,912

$  192,334

$  423,075

$  365,891

Noninterest income

67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

123,399

170,752

Total revenue (TE)

277,837

268,637

273,440

279,236

276,175

546,474

536,643

Adjustment items:












(Gain) loss on securities

6

(6)

(3)

21

(248)


(221)

(Gain) loss on sale of MSR



(1,672)

316



Gain on BOLI proceeds


(486)


(55)


(486)

Servicing right impairment (recovery)




(1,332)

(10,838)


(20,492)

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$  277,843

$  268,145

$  271,765

$  278,186

$  265,089

$  545,988

$  515,930














Efficiency ratio

53.60 %

52.08 %

49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

52.85 %

53.49 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

53.41 %

51.99 %

49.61 %

50.12 %

53.66 %

52.72 %

55.26 %














Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Total shareholders' equity

$                  3,284,630

$                  3,253,195

$                  3,197,400

$                  3,119,070

$                  3,073,376

$                  3,284,630

$                  3,073,376

Less:












Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,015,646

1,023,056

Other intangibles, net

96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

96,800

115,613

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$                  2,172,184

$                  2,136,061

$                  2,075,560

$                  1,985,096

$                  1,934,707

$                  2,172,184

$                  1,934,707














Period end number of shares

69,139,783

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,139,783

69,360,461

Book value per share (period end)

$     47.51

$     46.89

$      46.09

$     44.97

$     44.31

$      47.51

$     44.31

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$     31.42

$     30.79

$      29.92

$     28.62

$     27.89

$      31.42

$     27.89

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,073,376

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,073,376

Less:












Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,015,646

1,023,056

Other intangibles, net

96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

96,800

115,613

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,172,184

$ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 1,934,707

$ 2,172,184

$ 1,934,707














Total assets

$              25,800,618

$              26,088,384

$              25,053,286

$              23,813,657

$              23,687,470

$              25,800,618

$              23,687,470

Less:












Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,015,646

1,023,056

Other intangibles, net

96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

115,613

96,800

115,613

Total tangible assets

$              24,688,172

$              24,971,250

$              23,931,446

$              22,679,683

$              22,548,801

$              24,688,172

$              22,548,801














Equity to Assets

12.73 %

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.73 %

12.97 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.80 %

8.55 %

8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.80 %

8.58 %














PPNR ROA

Table 9E

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Net income

$    62,635

$    60,421

$    82,221

$    92,555

$    90,066

$  123,056

$  171,764

Plus:












Income taxes

20,335

18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

38,466

55,725

Provision for credit losses

45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

95,245

21,155

PPNR

$  128,486

$  128,281

$  137,424

$  138,727

$  133,009

$  256,767

$  248,644














Average Assets

$  25,631,846

$  25,115,927

$  24,354,979

$  23,598,465

$  23,405,201

$  25,375,312

$  23,340,785














Return on Average Assets (ROA)

0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

0.98 %

1.48 %

PPNR ROA

2.01 %

2.07 %

2.24 %

2.33 %

2.28 %

2.04 %

2.15 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Banking Division












Net interest income

$  171,441

$  175,328

$  185,909

$  174,507

$  152,122

$  346,769

$  285,867

Provision for credit losses

40,831

47,140

35,946

10,551

10,175

87,971

15,401

Noninterest income

24,652

23,898

23,448

23,269

23,469

48,550

44,833

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

55,196

56,442

52,296

48,599

46,733

111,638

95,928

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,175

11,606

11,482

11,357

11,168

22,781

22,242

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,898

11,797

11,085

10,779

10,863

23,695

22,093

Other noninterest expenses

27,643

19,023

21,811

22,974

21,123

46,666

41,168

Total noninterest expense

105,912

98,868

96,674

93,709

89,887

204,780

181,431

Income before income tax expense

49,350

53,218

76,737

93,516

75,529

102,568

133,868

Income tax expense

13,312

12,848

16,545

22,706

19,120

26,160

36,116

Net income

$    36,038

$    40,370

$    60,192

$    70,810

$    56,409

$    76,408

$    97,752














Retail Mortgage Division












Net interest income

$    21,417

$    20,027

$    19,837

$    19,283

$    20,779

$    41,444

$    40,074

Provision for credit losses

3,278

2,853

(2,778)

9,043

4,499

6,131

6,086

Noninterest income

39,808

31,058

24,011

38,584

57,795

70,866

119,444

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

21,930

20,160

19,164

25,813

31,219

42,090

62,833

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,224

1,283

1,242

1,460

1,406

2,507

2,877

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,397

1,069

1,203

1,082

1,123

2,466

2,295

Other noninterest expenses

11,859

11,747

11,126

11,641

12,812

23,606

25,457

Total noninterest expense

36,410

34,259

32,735

39,996

46,560

70,669

93,462

Income before income tax expense

21,537

13,973

13,891

8,828

27,515

35,510

59,970

Income tax expense

4,523

2,934

2,916

1,854

5,779

7,457

12,594

Net income

$    17,014

$    11,039

$    10,975

$      6,974

$    21,736

$    28,053

$    47,376














Warehouse Lending Division












Net interest income

$      6,166

$      5,700

$      6,601

$      6,979

$      6,700

$    11,866

$    13,147

Provision for credit losses

411

(194)

117

(1,836)

867

217

645

Noninterest income

1,404

480

579

1,516

1,041

1,884

2,442

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

772

802

427

1,055

208

1,574

491

Occupancy and equipment expenses


1

1

1

1

1

2

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

44

46

49

43

48

90

95

Other noninterest expenses

223

202

191

209

212

425

430

Total noninterest expense

1,039

1,051

668

1,308

469

2,090

1,018

Income before income tax expense

6,120

5,323

6,395

9,023

6,405

11,443

13,926

Income tax expense

1,285

1,118

1,342

1,895

1,346

2,403

2,925

Net income

$      4,835

$      4,205

$      5,053

$      7,128

$      5,059

$      9,040

$    11,001

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six  Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun


Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

SBA Division












Net interest income

$      2,331

$      1,957

$      2,491

$      2,424

$      3,798

$      4,288

$      9,809

Provision for credit losses

424

(104)

265

52

(523)

320

(666)

Noninterest income

1,476

605

302

1,946

1,526

2,081

4,017

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,316

1,309

1,306

1,412

1,316

2,625

2,587

Occupancy and equipment expenses

40

37

98

82

81

77

180

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

46

37

30

29

29

83

57

Other noninterest expenses

333

422

368

100

539

755

919

Total noninterest expense

1,735

1,805

1,802

1,623

1,965

3,540

3,743

Income before income tax expense

1,648

861

726

2,695

3,882

2,509

10,749

Income tax expense

346

181

153

566

815

527

2,257

Net income

$      1,302

$         680

$         573

$      2,129

$      3,067

$      1,982

$      8,492














Premium Finance Division












Net interest income

$      8,185

$      8,640

$      9,299

$      9,788

$      7,965

$    16,825

$    15,011

Provision for credit losses

572

34

(660)

(158)

(94)

606

(311)

Noninterest income

9

9

8

9

10

18

16

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

2,122

2,197

2,003

1,818

2,069

4,319

3,987

Occupancy and equipment expenses

83

59

82

83

90

142

172

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

66

85

119

82

92

151

187

Other noninterest expenses

1,036

1,097

978

959

1,064

2,133

2,016

Total noninterest expense

3,307

3,438

3,182

2,942

3,315

6,745

6,362

Income before income tax expense

4,315

5,177

6,785

7,013

4,754

9,492

8,976

Income tax expense

869

1,050

1,357

1,499

959

1,919

1,833

Net income

$      3,446

$      4,127

$      5,428

$      5,514

$      3,795

$      7,573

$      7,143














Total Consolidated












Net interest income

$  209,540

$  211,652

$  224,137

$  212,981

$  191,364

$  421,192

$  363,908

Provision for credit losses

45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

14,924

95,245

21,155

Noninterest income

67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

83,841

123,399

170,752

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

81,336

80,910

75,196

78,697

81,545

162,246

165,826

Occupancy and equipment expenses

12,522

12,986

12,905

12,983

12,746

25,508

25,473

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

13,451

13,034

12,486

12,015

12,155

26,485

24,727

Other noninterest expenses

41,094

32,491

34,474

35,883

35,750

73,585

69,990

Total noninterest expense

148,403

139,421

135,061

139,578

142,196

287,824

286,016

Income before income tax expense

82,970

78,552

104,534

121,075

118,085

161,522

227,489

Income tax expense

20,335

18,131

22,313

28,520

28,019

38,466

55,725

Net income

$    62,635

$    60,421

$    82,221

$    92,555

$    90,066

$  123,056

$  171,764

