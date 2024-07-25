AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2024

Jul 25, 2024, 16:15 ET
Highlights of Ameris's results for the second quarter of 2024 include the following:
- Net income of $90.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share;
- Adjusted net income(1) of $80.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share
- Return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.41%; Adjusted ROA(1) of 1.25%
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA(1) of 2.25%; Adjustment items positively impacted PPNR ROA by 29 basis points
- Growth in tangible book value(1) of $1.27 per share, or 14.8% annualized, to $35.79 at June 30, 2024
- TCE ratio(1) of 9.72%, compared with 8.80% one year ago
- Net interest margin of 3.58% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.51% in the prior quarter
- Organic growth in loans of $392.3 million, or 7.7% annualized
- Growth in total deposits of $446.8 million, or 8.6% annualized
- Increase in the allowance for loan losses to 1.60% of loans, from 1.55% at March 31, 2024
- CRE concentration improved to 274% of capital, from 281% at March 31, 2024
- Annualized net charge-offs declined to 0.18% of average total loans
ATLANTA, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $90.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, gain on conversion of Visa Class B-1 stock, FDIC special assessment, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds and tax expense attributable to BOLI restructuring, adjusted net income(1) was $80.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $62.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $165.1 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared with $123.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The year-to-date period ending June 30, 2024 included a provision for credit losses of $39.9 million, compared with $95.2 million for the same period in 2023.
Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "This quarter we achieved outstanding financial performance, marked by margin expansion, growth in net interest income, and an increase in core deposits, resulting in a PPNR ROA exceeding 2%. We enhanced shareholder value, with tangible book value and earning assets both growing over 14% annualized. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the rest of 2024 and beyond, driven by our strong balance sheet, thriving Southeastern markets, and disciplined focus on continuous improvement."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $212.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $10.5 million, or 5.2%, from last quarter and $2.4 million, or 1.1%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The Company's net interest margin was 3.58% for the second quarter of 2024, up from 3.51% reported for the first quarter of 2024 and down slightly from 3.60% reported for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin this quarter compared with the first quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to improved yield on loans and securities during the period, partially offset by increases in funding costs. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized approximately $2.3 million, or 0.04% to margin, related to positive inflation adjustments on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and accelerated accretion on an early bond payoff. The decrease in net interest margin compared with the same period in 2023 is due to the effect of overall increases in deposit costs over the last year, partially offset by increased loan yields. The rate of change in deposit costs continues to slow as market interest rates stabilize.
Yields on earning assets increased 13 basis points during the quarter to 5.86%, compared with 5.73% in the first quarter of 2024, and increased 34 basis points from 5.52% in the second quarter of 2023. Yields on loans increased to 6.00% during the second quarter of 2024, compared with 5.92% for the first quarter of 2024 and 5.66% for the second quarter of 2023.
The Company's total cost of funds was 2.48% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of seven and 43 basis points compared with the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. Deposit costs increased only three basis points during the second quarter of 2024 to 2.32%, compared with 2.29% in the first quarter of 2024. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 3.31% in the first quarter of 2024 to 3.37% in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase in money market account balances and costs.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $22.8 million, or 34.7%, in the second quarter of 2024 to $88.7 million, compared with $65.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of mortgage revenue and gain on securities. Mortgage banking activity increased by $7.0 million, or 17.7%, to $46.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $39.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gain on sale spreads decreased slightly to 2.45% in the second quarter of 2024 from 2.49% for the first quarter of 2024. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased $417.1 million, or 45.8%, to $1.33 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $910.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $802.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared with $606.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Also included in noninterest income was a $4.7 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights and a $12.6 million gain on the conversion of Visa Class B-1 shares during the quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $6.6 million, or 4.5%, to $155.4 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared with $148.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an adjustment of ($895,000) related to the FDIC special assessment, compared with $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding this item, adjusted expenses(1) increased approximately $10.5 million, or 7.2%, to $156.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $145.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $5.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits primarily in variable compensation related to mortgage production. Also contributing to the increase in adjusted expenses was $2.6 million of less deferred origination costs in our equipment finance division. Advertising and marketing expense increased $1.0 million due to a new deposit marketing campaign initiated in the second quarter. Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) increased to 55.00% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 54.56% in the first quarter of 2024.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 28.2%, compared with 23.7% for the first quarter of 2024. Tax expense for the second quarter of 2024 included a $4.8 million expense related to the termination of certain BOLI policies during the quarter, the proceeds of which the Company will reinvest in higher yielding policies.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $26.52 billion, compared with $25.20 billion at December 31, 2023. Debt securities available-for-sale increased to $1.53 billion, compared with $1.40 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $723.3 million, or 7.2% annualized, to $20.99 billion at June 30, 2024, compared with $20.27 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans held for sale increased to $570.2 million at June 30, 2024 from $281.3 million at December 31, 2023.
At June 30, 2024, total deposits amounted to $21.44 billion, compared with $20.71 billion at December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, deposits grew $446.8 million, with noninterest bearing accounts increasing $110.9 million, money market accounts increasing $267.0 million, retail CDs increasing $23.6 million and interest bearing demand accounts increasing $65.6 million, with such increases offset in part by a $15.2 million decrease in savings accounts and a $5.2 million decrease in brokered CDs. Noninterest bearing accounts as a percentage of total deposits was minimally changed, such that at June 30, 2024, noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented $6.65 billion, or 31.0% of total deposits, compared with $6.49 billion, or 31.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.
Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 totaled $3.57 billion, an increase of $139.9 million, or 4.1%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $165.1 million during the first six months of 2024, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and an increase in other comprehensive loss of $2.1 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $2.15 per share, or 12.9% annualized, during the first six months of 2024 to $35.79 at June 30, 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 9.72% at June 30, 2024, compared with 9.64% at the end of 2023. The Company repurchased 62,700 of its shares in the quarter ending June 30, 2024 at an average cost of $47.12 per share, equating to approximately $3.0 million.
Credit Quality
During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $18.8 million, bringing the allowance for credit losses on loans to a 1.60%, compared with a provision of $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were up three basis points to 0.74% during the quarter. Approximately $93.5 million, or 47.3%, of the nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased only one basis point to 0.39% at June 30, 2024, compared with 0.38% at the first quarter of 2024. The net charge-off ratio improved to 18 basis points for the second quarter of 2024, from 25 basis points in the first quarter of 2024.
Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 26, 2024, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-481-2939. The conference call ID is Ameris Bancorp. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until August 2, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529. The conference replay access code is 8113235. The financial information discussed will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com. Participants also may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is the parent of Ameris Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.
(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E.
This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin, investment security valuations and other performance measures; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Financial Highlights
|
Table 1
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
EARNINGS
|
Net income
|
$ 90,785
|
$ 74,312
|
$ 65,934
|
$ 80,115
|
$ 62,635
|
$ 165,097
|
$ 123,056
|
Adjusted net income(1)
|
$ 80,763
|
$ 75,612
|
$ 73,568
|
$ 80,115
|
$ 62,635
|
$ 156,375
|
$ 122,570
|
COMMON SHARE DATA
|
Earnings per share available to common shareholders
|
Basic
|
$ 1.32
|
$ 1.08
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 1.16
|
$ 0.91
|
$ 2.40
|
$ 1.78
|
Diluted
|
$ 1.32
|
$ 1.08
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 1.16
|
$ 0.91
|
$ 2.39
|
$ 1.78
|
Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
|
$ 1.17
|
$ 1.10
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 1.16
|
$ 0.91
|
$ 2.27
|
$ 1.77
|
Cash dividends per share
|
$ 0.15
|
$ 0.15
|
$ 0.15
|
$ 0.15
|
$ 0.15
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.30
|
Book value per share (period end)
|
$ 51.64
|
$ 50.42
|
$ 49.62
|
$ 48.41
|
$ 47.51
|
$ 51.64
|
$ 47.51
|
Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)
|
$ 35.79
|
$ 34.52
|
$ 33.64
|
$ 32.38
|
$ 31.42
|
$ 35.79
|
$ 31.42
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
Basic
|
68,824,150
|
68,808,393
|
68,824,004
|
68,879,352
|
68,989,549
|
68,818,618
|
69,084,746
|
Diluted
|
69,013,834
|
69,014,116
|
69,014,793
|
68,994,247
|
69,034,763
|
69,010,010
|
69,191,512
|
Period end number of shares
|
69,066,573
|
69,115,263
|
69,053,341
|
69,138,461
|
69,139,783
|
69,066,573
|
69,139,783
|
Market data
|
High intraday price
|
$ 51.18
|
$ 53.99
|
$ 53.84
|
$ 45.34
|
$ 37.18
|
$ 53.99
|
$ 50.54
|
Low intraday price
|
$ 44.23
|
$ 44.00
|
$ 34.26
|
$ 33.21
|
$ 28.33
|
$ 44.00
|
$ 28.33
|
Period end closing price
|
$ 50.35
|
$ 48.38
|
$ 53.05
|
$ 38.39
|
$ 34.21
|
$ 50.35
|
$ 34.21
|
Average daily volume
|
301,784
|
407,898
|
390,190
|
361,167
|
475,198
|
353,985
|
463,720
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
1.41 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.25 %
|
0.98 %
|
1.30 %
|
0.98 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets(1)
|
1.25 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.15 %
|
1.25 %
|
0.98 %
|
1.23 %
|
0.97 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
10.34 %
|
8.63 %
|
7.73 %
|
9.56 %
|
7.63 %
|
9.49 %
|
7.58 %
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)
|
13.35 %
|
12.88 %
|
12.81 %
|
14.35 %
|
11.53 %
|
13.12 %
|
11.47 %
|
Earning asset yield (TE)
|
5.86 %
|
5.73 %
|
5.69 %
|
5.62 %
|
5.52 %
|
5.79 %
|
5.38 %
|
Total cost of funds
|
2.48 %
|
2.41 %
|
2.32 %
|
2.24 %
|
2.05 %
|
2.44 %
|
1.82 %
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
3.58 %
|
3.51 %
|
3.54 %
|
3.54 %
|
3.60 %
|
3.54 %
|
3.68 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
51.68 %
|
55.64 %
|
56.80 %
|
52.21 %
|
53.60 %
|
53.54 %
|
52.85 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)
|
55.00 %
|
54.56 %
|
52.87 %
|
52.02 %
|
53.41 %
|
54.79 %
|
52.72 %
|
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)
|
Shareholders' equity to assets
|
13.45 %
|
13.58 %
|
13.60 %
|
13.02 %
|
12.73 %
|
13.45 %
|
12.73 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|
9.72 %
|
9.71 %
|
9.64 %
|
9.11 %
|
8.80 %
|
9.72 %
|
8.80 %
|
OTHER DATA (period end)
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
Banking Division
|
2,073
|
2,082
|
2,088
|
2,082
|
2,104
|
2,073
|
2,104
|
Retail Mortgage Division
|
595
|
596
|
595
|
601
|
613
|
595
|
613
|
Warehouse Lending Division
|
9
|
8
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
Premium Finance Division
|
74
|
73
|
75
|
78
|
76
|
74
|
76
|
Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount
|
2,751
|
2,759
|
2,765
|
2,769
|
2,801
|
2,751
|
2,801
|
Branch locations
|
164
|
164
|
164
|
164
|
164
|
164
|
164
|
Deposits per branch location
|
$ 130,757
|
$ 128,033
|
$ 126,271
|
$ 125,551
|
$ 124,653
|
$ 130,757
|
$ 124,653
|
(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Income Statement
|
Table 2
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Interest income
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$ 317,664
|
$ 303,393
|
$ 303,487
|
$ 304,699
|
$ 292,012
|
$ 621,057
|
$ 563,976
|
Interest on taxable securities
|
16,948
|
13,092
|
14,033
|
14,754
|
15,915
|
30,040
|
30,215
|
Interest on nontaxable securities
|
335
|
330
|
326
|
331
|
339
|
665
|
678
|
Interest on deposits in other banks
|
12,376
|
12,637
|
14,368
|
10,769
|
13,686
|
25,013
|
22,799
|
Total interest income
|
347,323
|
329,452
|
332,214
|
330,553
|
321,952
|
676,775
|
617,668
|
Interest expense
|
Interest on deposits
|
121,245
|
118,174
|
111,749
|
102,999
|
88,087
|
239,419
|
141,269
|
Interest on other borrowings
|
14,157
|
9,890
|
14,364
|
19,803
|
24,325
|
24,047
|
55,207
|
Total interest expense
|
135,402
|
128,064
|
126,113
|
122,802
|
112,412
|
263,466
|
196,476
|
Net interest income
|
211,921
|
201,388
|
206,101
|
207,751
|
209,540
|
413,309
|
421,192
|
Provision for loan losses
|
25,348
|
25,523
|
30,401
|
30,095
|
43,643
|
50,871
|
93,019
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
(6,570)
|
(4,422)
|
(7,438)
|
(5,634)
|
1,873
|
(10,992)
|
2,219
|
Provision for other credit losses
|
(5)
|
4
|
(11)
|
(2)
|
—
|
(1)
|
7
|
Provision for credit losses
|
18,773
|
21,105
|
22,952
|
24,459
|
45,516
|
39,878
|
95,245
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
193,148
|
180,283
|
183,149
|
183,292
|
164,024
|
373,431
|
325,947
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
12,672
|
11,759
|
12,252
|
12,092
|
11,295
|
24,431
|
22,231
|
Mortgage banking activity
|
46,399
|
39,430
|
31,461
|
36,290
|
40,742
|
85,829
|
72,134
|
Other service charges, commissions and fees
|
1,211
|
1,202
|
1,234
|
1,221
|
975
|
2,413
|
1,946
|
Gain (loss) on securities
|
12,335
|
(7)
|
(288)
|
(16)
|
(6)
|
12,328
|
—
|
Other noninterest income
|
16,094
|
13,494
|
11,589
|
13,594
|
14,343
|
29,588
|
27,088
|
Total noninterest income
|
88,711
|
65,878
|
56,248
|
63,181
|
67,349
|
154,589
|
123,399
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
88,201
|
82,930
|
75,966
|
81,898
|
81,336
|
171,131
|
162,246
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
12,559
|
12,885
|
13,197
|
12,745
|
12,522
|
25,444
|
25,508
|
Data processing and communications expenses
|
15,193
|
14,654
|
14,028
|
12,973
|
13,451
|
29,847
|
26,485
|
Credit resolution-related expenses(1)
|
840
|
486
|
157
|
(1,360)
|
848
|
1,326
|
1,283
|
Advertising and marketing
|
3,571
|
2,545
|
2,974
|
2,723
|
2,627
|
6,116
|
6,159
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
4,407
|
4,422
|
4,425
|
4,425
|
4,688
|
8,829
|
9,394
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
30,586
|
30,789
|
38,264
|
28,042
|
32,931
|
61,375
|
56,749
|
Total noninterest expense
|
155,357
|
148,711
|
149,011
|
141,446
|
148,403
|
304,068
|
287,824
|
Income before income tax expense
|
126,502
|
97,450
|
90,386
|
105,027
|
82,970
|
223,952
|
161,522
|
Income tax expense
|
35,717
|
23,138
|
24,452
|
24,912
|
20,335
|
58,855
|
38,466
|
Net income
|
$ 90,785
|
$ 74,312
|
$ 65,934
|
$ 80,115
|
$ 62,635
|
$ 165,097
|
$ 123,056
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 1.32
|
$ 1.08
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 1.16
|
$ 0.91
|
$ 2.39
|
$ 1.78
|
(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Period End Balance Sheet
|
Table 3
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 257,297
|
$ 235,931
|
$ 230,470
|
$ 241,137
|
$ 284,552
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
1,104,897
|
975,321
|
936,834
|
1,304,636
|
1,034,578
|
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
1,531,047
|
1,414,419
|
1,402,944
|
1,424,081
|
1,460,356
|
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|
148,538
|
147,022
|
141,512
|
141,859
|
142,513
|
Other investments
|
96,613
|
77,480
|
71,794
|
104,957
|
109,656
|
Loans held for sale
|
570,180
|
364,332
|
281,332
|
381,466
|
391,472
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
20,992,603
|
20,600,260
|
20,269,303
|
20,201,079
|
20,471,759
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(336,218)
|
(320,023)
|
(307,100)
|
(290,104)
|
(272,071)
|
Loans, net
|
20,656,385
|
20,280,237
|
19,962,203
|
19,910,975
|
20,199,688
|
Other real estate owned
|
2,213
|
2,158
|
6,199
|
3,397
|
6,170
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
213,255
|
214,801
|
216,435
|
217,564
|
218,662
|
Goodwill
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
79,120
|
83,527
|
87,949
|
92,375
|
96,800
|
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
|
376,458
|
396,804
|
395,778
|
393,769
|
391,483
|
Other assets
|
469,079
|
447,767
|
454,603
|
465,968
|
449,042
|
Total assets
|
$ 26,520,728
|
$ 25,655,445
|
$ 25,203,699
|
$ 25,697,830
|
$ 25,800,618
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 6,649,220
|
$ 6,538,322
|
$ 6,491,639
|
$ 6,589,610
|
$ 6,706,897
|
Interest-bearing
|
14,794,923
|
14,459,068
|
14,216,870
|
14,000,735
|
13,736,228
|
Total deposits
|
21,444,143
|
20,997,390
|
20,708,509
|
20,590,345
|
20,443,125
|
Other borrowings
|
946,413
|
631,380
|
509,586
|
1,209,553
|
1,536,989
|
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|
131,312
|
130,814
|
130,315
|
129,817
|
129,319
|
Other liabilities
|
432,246
|
411,123
|
428,542
|
421,046
|
406,555
|
Total liabilities
|
22,954,114
|
22,170,707
|
21,776,952
|
22,350,761
|
22,515,988
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock
|
72,697
|
72,683
|
72,516
|
72,514
|
72,515
|
Capital stock
|
1,950,846
|
1,948,352
|
1,945,385
|
1,942,852
|
1,939,865
|
Retained earnings
|
1,684,218
|
1,603,832
|
1,539,957
|
1,484,424
|
1,414,742
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
(38,020)
|
(39,959)
|
(35,939)
|
(60,818)
|
(50,618)
|
Treasury stock
|
(103,127)
|
(100,170)
|
(95,172)
|
(91,903)
|
(91,874)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,566,614
|
3,484,738
|
3,426,747
|
3,347,069
|
3,284,630
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 26,520,728
|
$ 25,655,445
|
$ 25,203,699
|
$ 25,697,830
|
$ 25,800,618
|
Other Data
|
Earning assets
|
$ 24,443,878
|
$ 23,578,834
|
$ 23,103,719
|
$ 23,558,078
|
$ 23,610,334
|
Intangible assets
|
1,094,766
|
1,099,173
|
1,103,595
|
1,108,021
|
1,112,446
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
15,872,648
|
15,221,262
|
14,856,771
|
15,340,105
|
15,402,536
|
Average assets
|
25,954,808
|
25,295,088
|
25,341,990
|
25,525,913
|
25,631,846
|
Average common shareholders' equity
|
3,530,869
|
3,462,871
|
3,383,554
|
3,324,960
|
3,293,049
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Asset Quality Information
|
Table 4
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 357,232
|
$ 348,727
|
$ 339,180
|
$ 326,783
|
$ 295,497
|
$ 348,727
|
$ 258,163
|
Adoption of ASU 2022-02
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,711)
|
Provision for loan losses
|
25,348
|
25,523
|
30,401
|
30,095
|
43,643
|
50,871
|
93,019
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
(6,570)
|
(4,422)
|
(7,438)
|
(5,634)
|
1,873
|
(10,992)
|
2,219
|
Provision for other credit losses
|
(5)
|
4
|
(11)
|
(2)
|
—
|
(1)
|
7
|
Provision for credit losses
|
18,773
|
21,105
|
22,952
|
24,459
|
45,516
|
39,878
|
95,245
|
Charge-offs
|
16,845
|
18,457
|
20,104
|
19,488
|
20,670
|
35,302
|
35,626
|
Recoveries
|
7,692
|
5,857
|
6,699
|
7,426
|
6,440
|
13,549
|
10,712
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
9,153
|
12,600
|
13,405
|
12,062
|
14,230
|
21,753
|
24,914
|
Ending balance
|
$ 366,852
|
$ 357,232
|
$ 348,727
|
$ 339,180
|
$ 326,783
|
$ 366,852
|
$ 326,783
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
$ 336,218
|
$ 320,023
|
$ 307,100
|
$ 290,104
|
$ 272,071
|
$ 336,218
|
$ 272,071
|
Allowance for unfunded commitments
|
30,566
|
37,136
|
41,558
|
48,996
|
54,630
|
30,566
|
54,630
|
Allowance for other credit losses
|
68
|
73
|
69
|
80
|
82
|
68
|
82
|
Total allowance for credit losses
|
$ 366,852
|
$ 357,232
|
$ 348,727
|
$ 339,180
|
$ 326,783
|
$ 366,852
|
$ 326,783
|
Non-Performing Assets
|
Nonaccrual portfolio loans
|
$ 85,878
|
$ 80,448
|
$ 60,961
|
$ 53,806
|
$ 57,025
|
$ 85,878
|
$ 57,025
|
Other real estate owned
|
2,213
|
2,158
|
6,199
|
3,397
|
6,170
|
2,213
|
6,170
|
Repossessed assets
|
22
|
29
|
17
|
22
|
9
|
22
|
9
|
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
|
15,909
|
15,811
|
16,988
|
11,891
|
13,424
|
15,909
|
13,424
|
Non-performing portfolio assets
|
$ 104,022
|
$ 98,446
|
$ 84,165
|
$ 69,116
|
$ 76,628
|
$ 104,022
|
$ 76,628
|
Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans
|
93,520
|
84,238
|
90,156
|
80,752
|
69,655
|
93,520
|
69,655
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 197,542
|
$ 182,684
|
$ 174,321
|
$ 149,868
|
$ 146,283
|
$ 197,542
|
$ 146,283
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets
|
0.39 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.33 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.30 %
|
0.39 %
|
0.30 %
|
Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
|
0.74 %
|
0.71 %
|
0.69 %
|
0.58 %
|
0.57 %
|
0.74 %
|
0.57 %
|
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
|
0.18 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.28 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.25 %
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Loan Information
|
Table 5
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
Loans by Type
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$ 2,860,973
|
$ 2,758,716
|
$ 2,688,929
|
$ 2,632,836
|
$ 2,718,831
|
Consumer
|
217,787
|
232,993
|
241,552
|
259,797
|
307,486
|
Indirect automobile
|
16,335
|
24,022
|
34,257
|
47,108
|
63,231
|
Mortgage warehouse
|
1,070,921
|
891,336
|
818,728
|
852,823
|
1,147,413
|
Municipal
|
454,967
|
477,567
|
492,668
|
497,093
|
510,410
|
Premium Finance
|
1,151,261
|
998,726
|
946,562
|
1,007,334
|
988,731
|
Real estate - construction and development
|
2,336,987
|
2,264,346
|
2,129,187
|
2,236,686
|
2,217,744
|
Real estate - commercial and farmland
|
8,103,634
|
8,131,248
|
8,059,754
|
7,865,389
|
7,815,779
|
Real estate - residential
|
4,779,738
|
4,821,306
|
4,857,666
|
4,802,013
|
4,702,134
|
Total loans
|
$ 20,992,603
|
$ 20,600,260
|
$ 20,269,303
|
$ 20,201,079
|
$ 20,471,759
|
Loans by Risk Grade
|
Pass
|
$ 20,623,416
|
$ 20,221,302
|
$ 19,846,731
|
$ 19,812,895
|
$ 20,114,816
|
Other assets especially mentioned
|
115,477
|
137,225
|
203,725
|
187,449
|
171,035
|
Substandard
|
253,710
|
241,733
|
218,847
|
200,735
|
185,908
|
Total loans
|
$ 20,992,603
|
$ 20,600,260
|
$ 20,269,303
|
$ 20,201,079
|
$ 20,471,759
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Average Balances
|
Table 6
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Earning Assets
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
$ 899,866
|
$ 923,845
|
$ 936,733
|
$ 864,028
|
$ 998,609
|
$ 911,855
|
$ 929,496
|
Investment securities - taxable
|
1,663,841
|
1,599,705
|
1,591,567
|
1,650,164
|
1,699,096
|
1,631,773
|
1,708,222
|
Investment securities - nontaxable
|
41,396
|
41,287
|
40,227
|
40,896
|
42,580
|
41,341
|
42,814
|
Loans held for sale
|
491,000
|
323,351
|
405,080
|
464,452
|
577,606
|
407,175
|
534,192
|
Loans
|
20,820,361
|
20,320,678
|
20,252,773
|
20,371,689
|
20,164,938
|
20,570,520
|
19,993,794
|
Total Earning Assets
|
$ 23,916,464
|
$ 23,208,866
|
$ 23,226,380
|
$ 23,391,229
|
$ 23,482,829
|
$ 23,562,664
|
$ 23,208,518
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 6,558,427
|
$ 6,403,300
|
$ 6,572,190
|
$ 6,655,191
|
$ 6,729,789
|
$ 6,480,864
|
$ 6,931,852
|
NOW accounts
|
3,824,538
|
3,829,977
|
3,760,992
|
3,661,701
|
3,949,850
|
3,827,257
|
4,047,484
|
MMDA
|
6,251,719
|
5,952,389
|
5,994,361
|
5,527,731
|
5,002,590
|
6,102,054
|
4,998,417
|
Savings accounts
|
781,588
|
795,887
|
817,075
|
915,678
|
1,009,749
|
788,738
|
1,007,693
|
Retail CDs
|
2,430,416
|
2,378,678
|
2,281,357
|
2,200,413
|
2,024,014
|
2,404,547
|
1,819,307
|
Brokered CDs
|
1,167,174
|
1,381,382
|
1,122,684
|
1,441,854
|
1,393,206
|
1,274,278
|
762,672
|
Total Deposits
|
21,013,862
|
20,741,613
|
20,548,659
|
20,402,568
|
20,109,198
|
20,877,738
|
19,567,425
|
Non-Deposit Funding
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
FHLB advances
|
548,251
|
219,589
|
538,096
|
943,855
|
1,408,855
|
383,920
|
1,687,286
|
Other borrowings
|
307,449
|
308,210
|
311,091
|
312,572
|
316,626
|
307,829
|
338,912
|
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|
131,050
|
130,551
|
130,054
|
129,554
|
129,056
|
130,801
|
128,808
|
Total Non-Deposit Funding
|
986,751
|
658,350
|
979,241
|
1,385,981
|
1,854,537
|
822,550
|
2,155,006
|
Total Funding
|
$ 22,000,613
|
$ 21,399,963
|
$ 21,527,900
|
$ 21,788,549
|
$ 21,963,735
|
$ 21,700,288
|
$ 21,722,431
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)
|
Table 7
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Interest Income
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
$ 12,376
|
$ 12,637
|
$ 14,368
|
$ 10,769
|
$ 13,686
|
$ 25,013
|
$ 22,799
|
Debt securities - taxable
|
16,948
|
13,092
|
14,033
|
14,754
|
15,915
|
30,040
|
30,215
|
Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)
|
423
|
418
|
413
|
418
|
430
|
841
|
859
|
Loans held for sale
|
8,189
|
5,348
|
6,846
|
7,460
|
8,398
|
13,537
|
15,405
|
Loans (TE)
|
310,347
|
298,907
|
297,501
|
298,102
|
284,471
|
609,254
|
550,273
|
Total Earning Assets
|
$ 348,283
|
$ 330,402
|
$ 333,161
|
$ 331,503
|
$ 322,900
|
$ 678,685
|
$ 619,551
|
Interest Expense
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
NOW accounts
|
$ 21,020
|
$ 20,574
|
$ 19,293
|
$ 17,255
|
$ 18,003
|
$ 41,594
|
$ 33,036
|
MMDA
|
58,332
|
53,953
|
54,002
|
45,683
|
35,224
|
112,285
|
63,033
|
Savings accounts
|
984
|
986
|
974
|
1,791
|
2,296
|
1,970
|
3,584
|
Retail CDs
|
25,711
|
24,576
|
22,257
|
19,013
|
14,751
|
50,287
|
22,380
|
Brokered CDs
|
15,198
|
18,085
|
15,223
|
19,257
|
17,813
|
33,283
|
19,236
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
121,245
|
118,174
|
111,749
|
102,999
|
88,087
|
239,419
|
141,269
|
Non-Deposit Funding
|
FHLB advances
|
7,167
|
2,578
|
7,089
|
12,543
|
17,222
|
9,745
|
39,670
|
Other borrowings
|
3,574
|
3,879
|
3,798
|
3,821
|
3,902
|
7,453
|
9,251
|
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|
3,416
|
3,433
|
3,477
|
3,439
|
3,201
|
6,849
|
6,286
|
Total Non-Deposit Funding
|
14,157
|
9,890
|
14,364
|
19,803
|
24,325
|
24,047
|
55,207
|
Total Interest-Bearing Funding
|
$ 135,402
|
$ 128,064
|
$ 126,113
|
$ 122,802
|
$ 112,412
|
$ 263,466
|
$ 196,476
|
Net Interest Income (TE)
|
$ 212,881
|
$ 202,338
|
$ 207,048
|
$ 208,701
|
$ 210,488
|
$ 415,219
|
$ 423,075
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Yields(1)
|
Table 8
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Earning Assets
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
5.53 %
|
5.50 %
|
6.09 %
|
4.94 %
|
5.50 %
|
5.52 %
|
4.95 %
|
Debt securities - taxable
|
4.10 %
|
3.29 %
|
3.50 %
|
3.55 %
|
3.76 %
|
3.70 %
|
3.57 %
|
Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)
|
4.11 %
|
4.07 %
|
4.07 %
|
4.06 %
|
4.05 %
|
4.09 %
|
4.05 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
6.71 %
|
6.65 %
|
6.71 %
|
6.37 %
|
5.83 %
|
6.69 %
|
5.82 %
|
Loans (TE)
|
6.00 %
|
5.92 %
|
5.83 %
|
5.81 %
|
5.66 %
|
5.96 %
|
5.55 %
|
Total Earning Assets
|
5.86 %
|
5.73 %
|
5.69 %
|
5.62 %
|
5.52 %
|
5.79 %
|
5.38 %
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
NOW accounts
|
2.21 %
|
2.16 %
|
2.04 %
|
1.87 %
|
1.83 %
|
2.19 %
|
1.65 %
|
MMDA
|
3.75 %
|
3.65 %
|
3.57 %
|
3.28 %
|
2.82 %
|
3.70 %
|
2.54 %
|
Savings accounts
|
0.51 %
|
0.50 %
|
0.47 %
|
0.78 %
|
0.91 %
|
0.50 %
|
0.72 %
|
Retail CDs
|
4.25 %
|
4.16 %
|
3.87 %
|
3.43 %
|
2.92 %
|
4.21 %
|
2.48 %
|
Brokered CDs
|
5.24 %
|
5.27 %
|
5.38 %
|
5.30 %
|
5.13 %
|
5.25 %
|
5.09 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
3.37 %
|
3.31 %
|
3.17 %
|
2.97 %
|
2.64 %
|
3.34 %
|
2.25 %
|
Non-Deposit Funding
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
FHLB advances
|
5.26 %
|
4.72 %
|
5.23 %
|
5.27 %
|
4.90 %
|
5.10 %
|
4.74 %
|
Other borrowings
|
4.68 %
|
5.06 %
|
4.84 %
|
4.85 %
|
4.94 %
|
4.87 %
|
5.50 %
|
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|
10.48 %
|
10.58 %
|
10.61 %
|
10.53 %
|
9.95 %
|
10.53 %
|
9.84 %
|
Total Non-Deposit Funding
|
5.77 %
|
6.04 %
|
5.82 %
|
5.67 %
|
5.26 %
|
5.88 %
|
5.17 %
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
3.53 %
|
3.43 %
|
3.35 %
|
3.22 %
|
2.96 %
|
3.48 %
|
2.68 %
|
Net Interest Spread
|
2.33 %
|
2.30 %
|
2.34 %
|
2.40 %
|
2.56 %
|
2.31 %
|
2.70 %
|
Net Interest Margin(2)
|
3.58 %
|
3.51 %
|
3.54 %
|
3.54 %
|
3.60 %
|
3.54 %
|
3.68 %
|
Total Cost of Funds(3)
|
2.48 %
|
2.41 %
|
2.32 %
|
2.24 %
|
2.05 %
|
2.44 %
|
1.82 %
|
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
|
(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
Table 9A
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 90,785
|
$ 74,312
|
$ 65,934
|
$ 80,115
|
$ 62,635
|
$ 165,097
|
$ 123,056
|
Adjustment items:
|
Gain on sale of MSR
|
(4,713)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(4,713)
|
—
|
Gain on conversion of Visa Class B-1 stock
|
(12,554)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(12,554)
|
—
|
Gain on BOLI proceeds
|
(466)
|
(998)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,464)
|
(486)
|
FDIC special assessment
|
(895)
|
2,909
|
11,566
|
—
|
—
|
2,014
|
—
|
Gain on bank premises
|
—
|
—
|
(1,903)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)
|
3,814
|
(611)
|
(2,029)
|
—
|
—
|
3,203
|
—
|
After tax adjustment items
|
(14,814)
|
1,300
|
7,634
|
—
|
—
|
(13,514)
|
(486)
|
Tax expense attributable to BOLI restructuring
|
4,792
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4,792
|
—
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 80,763
|
$ 75,612
|
$ 73,568
|
$ 80,115
|
$ 62,635
|
$ 156,375
|
$ 122,570
|
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
|
69,013,834
|
69,014,116
|
69,014,793
|
68,994,247
|
69,034,763
|
69,010,010
|
69,191,512
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$ 1.32
|
$ 1.08
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 1.16
|
$ 0.91
|
$ 2.39
|
$ 1.78
|
Adjusted net income per diluted share
|
$ 1.17
|
$ 1.10
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 1.16
|
$ 0.91
|
$ 2.27
|
$ 1.77
|
Average assets
|
$ 25,954,808
|
$ 25,295,088
|
$ 25,341,990
|
$ 25,525,913
|
$ 25,631,846
|
$ 25,624,948
|
$ 25,375,312
|
Return on average assets
|
1.41 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.25 %
|
0.98 %
|
1.30 %
|
0.98 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
1.25 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.15 %
|
1.25 %
|
0.98 %
|
1.23 %
|
0.97 %
|
Average common equity
|
$ 3,530,869
|
$ 3,462,871
|
$ 3,383,554
|
$ 3,324,960
|
$ 3,293,049
|
$ 3,496,870
|
$ 3,271,787
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$ 2,433,958
|
$ 2,361,544
|
$ 2,277,810
|
$ 2,214,775
|
$ 2,178,323
|
$ 2,397,751
|
$ 2,154,720
|
Return on average common equity
|
10.34 %
|
8.63 %
|
7.73 %
|
9.56 %
|
7.63 %
|
9.49 %
|
7.58 %
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
13.35 %
|
12.88 %
|
12.81 %
|
14.35 %
|
11.53 %
|
13.12 %
|
11.47 %
|
Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)
|
Table 9B
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 155,357
|
$ 148,711
|
$ 149,011
|
$ 141,446
|
$ 148,403
|
$ 304,068
|
$ 287,824
|
Adjustment items:
|
FDIC special assessment
|
895
|
(2,909)
|
(11,566)
|
—
|
—
|
(2,014)
|
—
|
Gain on bank premises
|
—
|
—
|
1,903
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted noninterest expense
|
$ 156,252
|
$ 145,802
|
$ 139,348
|
$ 141,446
|
$ 148,403
|
$ 302,054
|
$ 287,824
|
Total Revenue
|
Net interest income
|
$ 211,921
|
$ 201,388
|
$ 206,101
|
$ 207,751
|
$ 209,540
|
$ 413,309
|
$ 421,192
|
Noninterest income
|
88,711
|
65,878
|
56,248
|
63,181
|
67,349
|
154,589
|
123,399
|
Total revenue
|
$ 300,632
|
$ 267,266
|
$ 262,349
|
$ 270,932
|
$ 276,889
|
$ 567,898
|
$ 544,591
|
Adjusted Total Revenue
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$ 212,881
|
$ 202,338
|
$ 207,048
|
$ 208,701
|
$ 210,488
|
$ 415,219
|
$ 423,075
|
Noninterest income
|
88,711
|
65,878
|
56,248
|
63,181
|
67,349
|
154,589
|
123,399
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
301,592
|
268,216
|
263,296
|
271,882
|
277,837
|
569,808
|
546,474
|
Adjustment items:
|
(Gain) loss on securities
|
(12,335)
|
7
|
288
|
16
|
6
|
(12,328)
|
—
|
Gain on sale of MSR
|
(4,713)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(4,713)
|
—
|
Gain on BOLI proceeds
|
(466)
|
(998)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,464)
|
(486)
|
Adjusted total revenue (TE)
|
$ 284,078
|
$ 267,225
|
$ 263,584
|
$ 271,898
|
$ 277,843
|
$ 551,303
|
$ 545,988
|
Efficiency ratio
|
51.68 %
|
55.64 %
|
56.80 %
|
52.21 %
|
53.60 %
|
53.54 %
|
52.85 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
|
55.00 %
|
54.56 %
|
52.87 %
|
52.02 %
|
53.41 %
|
54.79 %
|
52.72 %
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
Table 9C
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 3,566,614
|
$ 3,484,738
|
$ 3,426,747
|
$ 3,347,069
|
$ 3,284,630
|
$ 3,566,614
|
$ 3,284,630
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
Other intangibles, net
|
79,120
|
83,527
|
87,949
|
92,375
|
96,800
|
79,120
|
96,800
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,471,848
|
$ 2,385,565
|
$ 2,323,152
|
$ 2,239,048
|
$ 2,172,184
|
$ 2,471,848
|
$ 2,172,184
|
Period end number of shares
|
69,066,573
|
69,115,263
|
69,053,341
|
69,138,461
|
69,139,783
|
69,066,573
|
69,139,783
|
Book value per share (period end)
|
$ 51.64
|
$ 50.42
|
$ 49.62
|
$ 48.41
|
$ 47.51
|
$ 51.64
|
$ 47.51
|
Tangible book value per share (period end)
|
$ 35.79
|
$ 34.52
|
$ 33.64
|
$ 32.38
|
$ 31.42
|
$ 35.79
|
$ 31.42
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
Table 9D
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 3,566,614
|
$ 3,484,738
|
$ 3,426,747
|
$ 3,347,069
|
$ 3,284,630
|
$ 3,566,614
|
$ 3,284,630
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
Other intangibles, net
|
79,120
|
83,527
|
87,949
|
92,375
|
96,800
|
79,120
|
96,800
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,471,848
|
$ 2,385,565
|
$ 2,323,152
|
$ 2,239,048
|
$ 2,172,184
|
$ 2,471,848
|
$ 2,172,184
|
Total assets
|
$ 26,520,728
|
$ 25,655,445
|
$ 25,203,699
|
$ 25,697,830
|
$ 25,800,618
|
$ 26,520,728
|
$ 25,800,618
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
1,015,646
|
Other intangibles, net
|
79,120
|
83,527
|
87,949
|
92,375
|
96,800
|
79,120
|
96,800
|
Total tangible assets
|
$ 25,425,962
|
$ 24,556,272
|
$ 24,100,104
|
$ 24,589,809
|
$ 24,688,172
|
$ 25,425,962
|
$ 24,688,172
|
Equity to Assets
|
13.45 %
|
13.58 %
|
13.60 %
|
13.02 %
|
12.73 %
|
13.45 %
|
12.73 %
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|
9.72 %
|
9.71 %
|
9.64 %
|
9.11 %
|
8.80 %
|
9.72 %
|
8.80 %
|
PPNR ROA
|
Table 9E
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net income
|
$ 90,785
|
$ 74,312
|
$ 65,934
|
$ 80,115
|
$ 62,635
|
$ 165,097
|
$ 123,056
|
Plus:
|
Income taxes
|
35,717
|
23,138
|
24,452
|
24,912
|
20,335
|
58,855
|
38,466
|
Provision for credit losses
|
18,773
|
21,105
|
22,952
|
24,459
|
45,516
|
39,878
|
95,245
|
PPNR
|
$ 145,275
|
$ 118,555
|
$ 113,338
|
$ 129,486
|
$ 128,486
|
$ 263,830
|
$ 256,767
|
Average Assets
|
$ 25,954,808
|
$ 25,295,088
|
$ 25,341,990
|
$ 25,525,913
|
$ 25,631,846
|
$ 25,624,948
|
$ 25,375,312
|
Return on Average Assets (ROA)
|
1.41 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.25 %
|
0.98 %
|
1.30 %
|
0.98 %
|
PPNR ROA
|
2.25 %
|
1.89 %
|
1.77 %
|
2.01 %
|
2.01 %
|
2.07 %
|
2.04 %
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Segment Reporting
|
Table 10
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Retail Mortgage Division
|
Net interest income
|
$ 23,742
|
$ 23,287
|
$ 24,053
|
$ 22,805
|
$ 21,417
|
$ 47,029
|
$ 41,444
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(2,882)
|
2,332
|
1,005
|
2,399
|
3,278
|
(550)
|
6,131
|
Noninterest income
|
50,145
|
38,765
|
30,588
|
35,691
|
39,808
|
88,910
|
70,866
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
25,254
|
21,073
|
16,996
|
21,231
|
21,930
|
46,327
|
42,090
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
1,008
|
1,049
|
1,210
|
1,182
|
1,224
|
2,057
|
2,507
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
1,276
|
1,366
|
1,318
|
1,052
|
1,397
|
2,642
|
2,466
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
13,397
|
12,530
|
11,634
|
12,153
|
11,859
|
25,927
|
23,606
|
Total noninterest expense
|
40,935
|
36,018
|
31,158
|
35,618
|
36,410
|
76,953
|
70,669
|
Income before income tax expense
|
35,834
|
23,702
|
22,478
|
20,479
|
21,537
|
59,536
|
35,510
|
Income tax expense
|
7,525
|
4,978
|
4,720
|
4,301
|
4,523
|
12,503
|
7,457
|
Net income
|
$ 28,309
|
$ 18,724
|
$ 17,758
|
$ 16,178
|
$ 17,014
|
$ 47,033
|
$ 28,053
|
Warehouse Lending Division
|
Net interest income
|
$ 6,292
|
$ 6,028
|
$ 5,965
|
$ 6,008
|
$ 6,166
|
$ 12,320
|
$ 11,866
|
Provision for credit losses
|
359
|
145
|
(68)
|
(589)
|
411
|
504
|
217
|
Noninterest income
|
1,028
|
740
|
929
|
662
|
1,404
|
1,768
|
1,884
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
1,124
|
888
|
296
|
924
|
772
|
2,012
|
1,574
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
7
|
7
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
14
|
1
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
59
|
25
|
51
|
30
|
44
|
84
|
90
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
298
|
237
|
229
|
219
|
223
|
535
|
425
|
Total noninterest expense
|
1,488
|
1,157
|
579
|
1,174
|
1,039
|
2,645
|
2,090
|
Income before income tax expense
|
5,473
|
5,466
|
6,383
|
6,085
|
6,120
|
10,939
|
11,443
|
Income tax expense
|
1,149
|
1,148
|
1,340
|
1,278
|
1,285
|
2,297
|
2,403
|
Net income
|
$ 4,324
|
$ 4,318
|
$ 5,043
|
$ 4,807
|
$ 4,835
|
$ 8,642
|
$ 9,040
|
Premium Finance Division
|
Net interest income
|
$ 8,350
|
$ 7,605
|
$ 7,801
|
$ 9,381
|
$ 8,185
|
$ 15,955
|
$ 16,825
|
Provision for credit losses
|
408
|
(499)
|
27
|
139
|
572
|
(91)
|
606
|
Noninterest income
|
11
|
10
|
9
|
4
|
9
|
21
|
18
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
1,900
|
2,053
|
1,973
|
2,308
|
2,122
|
3,953
|
4,319
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
70
|
76
|
83
|
89
|
83
|
146
|
142
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
102
|
79
|
100
|
73
|
66
|
181
|
151
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
1,095
|
1,028
|
1,057
|
1,027
|
1,036
|
2,123
|
2,133
|
Total noninterest expense
|
3,167
|
3,236
|
3,213
|
3,497
|
3,307
|
6,403
|
6,745
|
Income before income tax expense
|
4,786
|
4,878
|
4,570
|
5,749
|
4,315
|
9,664
|
9,492
|
Income tax expense
|
953
|
984
|
945
|
1,170
|
869
|
1,937
|
1,919
|
Net income
|
$ 3,833
|
$ 3,894
|
$ 3,625
|
$ 4,579
|
$ 3,446
|
$ 7,727
|
$ 7,573
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Segment Reporting (continued)
|
Table 10
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
Jun
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Banking Division
|
Net interest income
|
$ 173,537
|
$ 164,468
|
$ 168,282
|
$ 169,557
|
$ 173,772
|
$ 338,005
|
$ 351,057
|
Provision for credit losses
|
20,888
|
19,127
|
21,988
|
22,510
|
41,255
|
40,015
|
88,291
|
Noninterest income
|
37,527
|
26,363
|
24,722
|
26,824
|
26,128
|
63,890
|
50,631
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
59,923
|
58,916
|
56,701
|
57,435
|
56,512
|
118,839
|
114,263
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
11,474
|
11,753
|
11,901
|
11,473
|
11,215
|
23,227
|
22,858
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
13,756
|
13,184
|
12,559
|
11,818
|
11,944
|
26,940
|
23,778
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
24,614
|
24,447
|
32,900
|
20,431
|
27,976
|
49,061
|
47,421
|
Total noninterest expense
|
109,767
|
108,300
|
114,061
|
101,157
|
107,647
|
218,067
|
208,320
|
Income before income tax expense
|
80,409
|
63,404
|
56,955
|
72,714
|
50,998
|
143,813
|
105,077
|
Income tax expense
|
26,090
|
16,028
|
17,447
|
18,163
|
13,658
|
42,118
|
26,687
|
Net income
|
$ 54,319
|
$ 47,376
|
$ 39,508
|
$ 54,551
|
$ 37,340
|
$ 101,695
|
$ 78,390
|
Total Consolidated
|
Net interest income
|
$ 211,921
|
$ 201,388
|
$ 206,101
|
$ 207,751
|
$ 209,540
|
$ 413,309
|
$ 421,192
|
Provision for credit losses
|
18,773
|
21,105
|
22,952
|
24,459
|
45,516
|
39,878
|
95,245
|
Noninterest income
|
88,711
|
65,878
|
56,248
|
63,181
|
67,349
|
154,589
|
123,399
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
88,201
|
82,930
|
75,966
|
81,898
|
81,336
|
171,131
|
162,246
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
12,559
|
12,885
|
13,197
|
12,745
|
12,522
|
25,444
|
25,508
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
15,193
|
14,654
|
14,028
|
12,973
|
13,451
|
29,847
|
26,485
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
39,404
|
38,242
|
45,820
|
33,830
|
41,094
|
77,646
|
73,585
|
Total noninterest expense
|
155,357
|
148,711
|
149,011
|
141,446
|
148,403
|
304,068
|
287,824
|
Income before income tax expense
|
126,502
|
97,450
|
90,386
|
105,027
|
82,970
|
223,952
|
161,522
|
Income tax expense
|
35,717
|
23,138
|
24,452
|
24,912
|
20,335
|
58,855
|
38,466
|
Net income
|
$ 90,785
|
$ 74,312
|
$ 65,934
|
$ 80,115
|
$ 62,635
|
$ 165,097
|
$ 123,056
