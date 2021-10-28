Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $116.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $83.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $116.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.  Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, (gain)/loss on bank premises and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $295.0 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, compared with $167.7 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. The Company reported adjusted net income of $287.2 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $198.5 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our continued organic success and strong third quarter results show the strength and focus of our team of bankers.  We grew loans 7% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans, while growing low cost deposits at the same pace.  In addition, we had another solid quarter of tangible book value growth at 3.8% for the quarter due to the core earnings power of our Company.  We remain focused on growth opportunities in the premier markets in the Southeast, which we are confident will lead us to continue to deliver top financial results.  I am energized by our momentum and look forward to a strong 2022."

Significant items from the Company's results for the third quarter of 2021 include the following:

  • Net income of $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared with $88.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021
  • Growth in tangible book value of 3.8%, or $1.01 per share, to $27.46 at September 30, 2021, compared with $26.45 at June 30, 2021
  • Organic growth in loans of $43.7 million, or 1.2% annualized (and $251.3 million, or 7.0% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans), during the third quarter of 2021
  • Increase in net interest income, excluding accretion, of $1.3 million, from $157.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $158.7 million in the third quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.51%, compared with 1.63% in the second quarter of 2021
  • Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 40.44% of total deposits, up from 36.27% at December 31, 2020 and 36.79% a year ago
  • Net recoveries during the third quarter of $127,000, compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million, or 0.07% of loans, in the second quarter of 2021
  • Repurchased 137,370 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $6.5 million, or an average price of $47.56 per share

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $162.8 million, compared with $163.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $163.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021, down from 3.34% reported for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.64% reported for the third quarter of 2020.  The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet, as the average balance in interest-bearing deposits in banks continued to increase during the quarter.  The yield on earning assets declined 14 basis points due to this excess liquidity, as well as a decline in accretion income, and the decline was partially offset by improvement in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of three basis points during the quarter and increases in average loans. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.9 million, compared with $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.  The decrease in accretion income for the third quarter is primarily attributable to decreased accelerated income related to payoffs of acquired loans during the third quarter of 2021 and continued attrition of the purchased portfolio. 

Yields on loans decreased to 4.24% during the third quarter of 2021, compared with 4.33% for the second quarter of 2021 and 4.42% reported for the third quarter of 2020.  Contributing to interest income on loans for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million related to accelerated fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, compared with $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.  Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2021 was $913.3 million, with weighted average yields of 3.56%, compared with $911.3 million and 3.75%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021 and $869.0 million and 4.00%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $5.8 billion during the third quarter of 2021, with weighted average yields of 3.37%, compared with $6.4 billion and 3.36%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2021 and $7.7 billion and 3.33%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2020.   

Interest expense during the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $11.4 million, compared with $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.  The Company's total cost of funds moved two basis points lower to 0.24% in the third quarter of 2021 as compared with the second quarter of 2021.  Deposit costs decreased two basis points during the third quarter of 2021 to 0.11%, compared with 0.13% in the second quarter of 2021.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.21% in the second quarter of 2021 to 0.18% in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $12.7 million, or 14.2%, in the third quarter of 2021 to $76.6 million, compared with $89.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $13.8 million, or 19.6%, to $56.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $70.2 million for the second quarter of 2021.  This decrease was primarily the result of a $18.5 million reduction in mortgage pair-off fees compared with the second quarter of 2021.  Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2021 from 2.77% for the second quarter of 2021. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $2.06 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $2.39 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the third quarter of 2021 by a $1.4 million servicing right impairment, compared with a recovery of $749,000 for the second quarter of 2021. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $1.93 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared with $1.75 billion at June 30, 2021.

Service charge revenue increased $479,000, or 4.4%, to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income was flat in the third quarter of 2021 at $6.9 million, compared with the second quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of increases in trust services income of $260,000, BOLI income of $217,000 and merchant fee income of $130,000, offset by a decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $654,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 1.1%, to $137.2 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared with $135.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.  During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net loss of $1.1 million related to bank premises and merger and conversion charges of $183,000, compared with a net gain on bank premises of $236,000 during the second quarter of 2021.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $120,000, or 0.1%, to $135.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, from $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.  The majority of this decrease is attributable to a $5.8 million reduction in salaries and employee benefits, primarily variable compensation related to mortgage production, and a $1.2 million decrease in data processing and telecommunications expense.  These decreases were offset by increases in legal and other professional fees, loan servicing expenses and other mortgage expenses that are not expected to be recurring.   The adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.56% in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 54.07% in the second quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 26.2%, compared with 23.3% in the second quarter of 2021.  The increased rate for the third quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of an adjustment to the Company's state tax liability.  The Company's future effective rate is expected to be between 23% and 24%.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $22.53 billion, compared with $20.44 billion at December 31, 2020.  Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.26 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020.  Total loans held for investment were $14.82 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $343.6 million, or 2.4%.  Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2021 remained strong at $913.3 million, which was consistent with the second quarter of 2021 and up 5% from the third quarter of 2020. 

At September 30, 2021, total deposits amounted to $18.83 billion, or 97.1% of total funding, compared with $16.96 billion and 96.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.  At September 30, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $7.62 billion, or 40.4% of total deposits, compared with $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.01 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020.  These funds represented 63.8% of the Company's total deposits at September 30, 2021, compared with 60.3% at the end of 2020.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2021 totaled $2.90 billion, an increase of $253.7 million, or 9.6%, from December 31, 2020.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $295.0 million during the first nine months of 2021, partially offset by dividends declared.  Tangible book value per share was $27.46 at September 30, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.88% at September 30, 2021, compared with 8.47% at the end of 2020.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses reversal of $9.7 million, compared with a provision of $142,000 in the second quarter of 2021.  This provision reversal was primarily attributable to improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of home prices and commercial real estate prices, compared with forecast conditions during the second quarter of 2021.  The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and is monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the third quarter of 2021 equaled approximately 0.6% of total loans, down from approximately 1.2% and 4.3% of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was stable at 0.32% during the quarter.  The Company recorded net recoveries in the third quarter of 2021 of $127,000, such that the net charge-off ratio was zero basis points for the quarter, compared with seven basis points in the second quarter of 2021 and 10 basis points in the third quarter of 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors has also approved the extension of the share repurchase program authorized in September 2019, under which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock.  As extended, the program now allows for repurchases of shares to occur through October 31, 2022.  Currently, $79,190,199 in aggregate value remains for repurchase under the program.

Conference Call

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

EARNINGS












Net income

$

81,680

$

88,327

$

124,962

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

294,969

$

167,703

Adjusted net income

$

83,861

$

87,548

$

115,746

$

101,995

$

116,879

$

287,155

$

198,507














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common shareholders












Basic

$

1.18

$

1.27

$

1.80

$

1.36

$

1.68

$

4.25

$

2.42

Diluted

$

1.17

$

1.27

$

1.79

$

1.36

$

1.67

$

4.23

$

2.42

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

1.20

$

1.25

$

1.66

$

1.47

$

1.69

$

4.12

$

2.86

Cash dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.45

$

0.45

Book value per share (period end)

$

41.66

$

40.66

$

39.56

$

38.07

$

36.91

$

41.66

$

36.91

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

27.46

$

26.45

$

25.27

$

23.69

$

22.46

$

27.46

$

22.46

Weighted average number of shares












Basic

69,439,845

69,496,666

69,391,734

69,252,307

69,230,667

69,445,270

69,243,280

Diluted

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,740,860

69,493,105

69,346,141

69,772,084

69,403,104

Period end number of shares

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,713,426

69,541,481

69,490,546

69,635,435

69,490,546

Market data












High intraday price

$

53.63

$

59.85

$

57.81

$

39.53

$

27.81

$

59.85

$

43.79

Low intraday price

$

44.92

$

47.44

$

36.60

$

22.37

$

19.91

$

36.60

$

17.12

Period end closing price

$

51.88

$

50.63

$

52.51

$

38.07

$

22.78

$

51.88

$

22.78

Average daily volume

392,533

429,233

460,744

394,641

359,059

426,963

429,758














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.47

%

1.64

%

2.44

%

1.89

%

2.33

%

1.84

%

1.18

%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.51

%

1.63

%

2.26

%

2.04

%

2.35

%

1.79

%

1.39

%

Return on average common equity

11.27

%

12.66

%

18.80

%

14.30

%

18.27

%

14.14

%

8.96

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

17.65

%

19.46

%

27.66

%

25.04

%

30.53

%

21.38

%

17.84

%

Earning asset yield (TE)

3.44

%

3.58

%

3.85

%

3.98

%

4.02

%

3.62

%

4.29

%

Total cost of funds

0.24

%

0.26

%

0.30

%

0.36

%

0.41

%

0.26

%

0.60

%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.22

%

3.34

%

3.57

%

3.64

%

3.64

%

3.37

%

3.72

%

Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

30.32

%

33.78

%

39.71

%

38.37

%

46.72

%

34.88

%

37.74

%

Efficiency ratio

57.59

%

54.07

%

52.59

%

54.83

%

47.80

%

54.61

%

55.34

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

56.56

%

54.07

%

54.62

%

52.67

%

47.34

%

55.05

%

52.00

%














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

12.87

%

12.96

%

12.87

%

12.95

%

12.90

%

12.87

%

12.90

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.88

%

8.83

%

8.62

%

8.47

%

8.27

%

8.88

%

8.27

%














EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION












Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.88

%

8.83

%

8.62

%

8.47

%

8.27

%

8.88

%

8.27

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

3.99

%

4.13

%

4.25

%

4.48

%

4.63

%

3.99

%

4.63

%

Equity to assets (GAAP)

12.87

%

12.96

%

12.87

%

12.95

%

12.90

%

12.87

%

12.90

%














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












Banking Division

1,821

1,817

1,815

1,816

1,807

1,821

1,807

Retail Mortgage Division

749

759

765

748

734

749

734

Warehouse Lending Division

12

12

12

12

11

12

11

SBA Division

29

30

29

24

33

29

33

Premium Finance Division

67

68

70

71

71

67

71

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,678

2,686

2,691

2,671

2,656

2,678

2,656














Assets per Banking Division FTE

$

12,374

$

12,046

$

11,806

$

11,255

$

10,998

$

12,374

$

10,998

Branch locations

165

165

165

164

170

165

170

Deposits per branch location

$

114,142

$

110,655

$

108,339

$

103,401

$

94,493

$

114,142

$

94,493

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$

166,358

$

167,761

$

171,157

$

171,971

$

172,351

$

505,276

$

518,938

Interest on taxable securities

5,296

5,244

6,118

6,398

7,259

16,658

26,688

Interest on nontaxable securities

139

139

141

150

159

419

473

Interest on deposits in other banks

1,244

595

522

252

153

2,361

1,487

Interest on federal funds sold

9

12

12

12

12

33

134

Total interest income

173,046

173,751

177,950

178,783

179,934

524,747

547,720














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

5,106

5,775

6,798

8,870

11,822

17,679

50,197

Interest on other borrowings

6,279

6,124

6,175

6,457

5,574

18,578

23,226

Total interest expense

11,385

11,899

12,973

15,327

17,396

36,257

73,423














Net interest income

161,661

161,852

164,977

163,456

162,538

488,490

474,297














Provision for loan losses

(3,984)

(899)

(16,579)

(6,700)

26,692

(21,462)

132,188

Provision for unfunded commitments

(5,516)

1,299

(11,839)

5,481

(10,131)

(16,056)

13,581

Provision for other credit losses

(175)

(258)

(173)

(291)

1,121

(606)

1,121

Provision for credit losses

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

(1,510)

17,682

(38,124)

146,890

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

171,336

161,710

193,568

164,966

144,856

526,614

327,407














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

11,486

11,007

10,829

11,465

10,914

33,322

32,680

Mortgage banking activity

56,460

70,231

98,486

95,192

138,627

225,177

278,885

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,154

1,056

1,016

965

1,039

3,226

2,949

Gain (loss) on securities

530

1

(12)





519

5

Other noninterest income

6,932

6,945

7,654

4,521

8,438

21,531

19,838

Total noninterest income

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

159,018

283,775

334,357














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

79,671

85,505

95,985

92,466

96,698

261,161

267,812

Occupancy and equipment

11,979

10,812

11,781

12,709

13,805

34,572

39,640

Data processing and communications expenses

10,681

11,877

11,884

11,323

12,226

34,442

34,694

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

377

622

547

1,156

802

1,546

3,950

Advertising and marketing

2,676

1,946

1,431

3,267

966

6,053

4,779

Amortization of intangible assets

3,387

4,065

4,126

4,190

4,190

11,578

15,422

Merger and conversion charges

183







(44)

183

1,391

Other noninterest expenses

28,242

20,934

23,044

26,005

25,049

72,220

79,825

Total noninterest expense

137,196

135,761

148,798

151,116

153,692

421,755

447,513














Income before income tax expense

110,702

115,189

162,743

125,993

150,182

388,634

214,251

Income tax expense

29,022

26,862

37,781

31,708

34,037

93,665

46,548

Net income

$

81,680

$

88,327

$

124,962

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

294,969

$

167,703














Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.17

$

1.27

$

1.79

$

1.36

$

1.67

$

4.23

$

2.42














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Three Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$

239,028

$

259,729

$

224,159

$

203,349

$

257,026

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

3,513,412

3,044,795

2,534,969

1,913,957

494,765

Time deposits in other banks





249

249

249

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

684,504

778,167

859,652

982,879

1,117,436

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

64,451

29,055






Other investments

27,619

27,621

27,620

28,202

47,329

Loans held for sale

1,435,805

1,210,589

1,509,528

1,167,659

1,414,889










Loans, net of unearned income

14,824,539

14,780,791

14,599,805

14,480,925

14,943,593

Allowance for credit losses

(171,213)

(175,070)

(178,570)

(199,422)

(231,924)

Loans, net

14,653,326

14,605,721

14,421,235

14,281,503

14,711,669










Other real estate owned

4,594

5,775

8,841

11,880

17,969

Premises and equipment, net

226,430

229,994

231,550

222,890

231,278

Goodwill

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

Other intangible assets, net

60,396

63,783

67,848

71,974

76,164

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

279,389

277,839

176,575

176,467

175,605

Deferred income taxes, net

4,329

9,081

22,367

33,314

53,039

Other assets

411,853

416,777

414,529

416,310

348,428

Total assets

$

22,533,141

$

21,886,931

$

21,427,127

$

20,438,638

$

19,873,851










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$

7,616,728

$

6,983,761

$

6,804,776

$

6,151,070

$

5,909,316

Interest-bearing

11,216,761

11,274,236

11,071,097

10,806,753

10,154,490

Total deposits

18,833,489

18,257,997

17,875,873

16,957,823

16,063,806

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

4,502

5,544

9,320

11,641

9,103

Other borrowings

425,375

425,303

425,231

425,155

875,255

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

125,830

125,331

124,833

124,345

123,860

FDIC loss-share payable, net









19,476

Other liabilities

243,175

235,752

234,274

272,586

217,668

Total liabilities

19,632,371

19,049,927

18,669,531

17,791,550

17,309,168










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock










Common stock

72,016

72,008

71,954

71,754

71,703

Capital stock

1,922,964

1,920,566

1,917,990

1,913,285

1,911,031

Retained earnings

934,979

863,828

785,984

671,510

587,657

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

21,885

25,024

26,090

33,505

37,252

Treasury stock

(51,074)

(44,422)

(44,422)

(42,966)

(42,960)

Total shareholders' equity

2,900,770

2,837,004

2,757,596

2,647,088

2,564,683

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

22,533,141

$

21,886,931

$

21,427,127

$

20,438,638

$

19,873,851










Other Data








Earning assets

$

20,550,330

$

19,871,018

$

19,531,823

$

18,573,871

$

18,018,261

Intangible assets

988,401

991,788

995,853

999,979

1,004,169

Interest-bearing liabilities

11,772,468

11,830,414

11,630,481

11,367,894

11,162,708

Average assets

22,087,642

21,538,894

20,734,414

19,876,338

19,810,084

Average common shareholders' equity

2,874,691

2,798,269

2,695,005

2,622,942

2,529,471

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Allowance for Credit Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$

197,782

$

200,241

$

233,105

$

260,417

$

246,295

$

233,105

$

39,266














CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses













78,661

CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments













12,714

Total CECL adoption impact













91,375














Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments




























Provision for loan losses

(3,984)

(899)

(16,579)

(6,700)

26,692

(21,462)

132,188

Provision for unfunded commitments

(5,516)

1,299

(11,839)

5,481

(10,131)

(16,056)

13,581

Provision for other credit losses

(175)

(258)

(173)

(291)

1,121

(606)

1,121

Provision for credit losses

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

(1,510)

17,682

(38,124)

146,890














Charge-offs

3,537

7,138

7,574

29,094

7,370

18,249

25,370

Recoveries

3,664

4,537

3,301

3,292

3,810

11,502

8,256

Net charge-offs

(127)

2,601

4,273

25,802

3,560

6,747

17,114














Ending balance

$

188,234

$

197,782

$

200,241

$

233,105

$

260,417

$

188,234

$

260,417














Allowance for loan losses

$

171,213

$

175,070

$

178,570

$

199,422

$

231,924

$

171,213

$

231,924

Allowance for unfunded commitments

16,797

22,313

21,014

32,853

27,372

16,797

27,372

Allowance for other credit losses

224

399

657

830

1,121

224

1,121

Total allowance for credit losses

$

188,234

$

197,782

$

200,241

$

233,105

$

260,417

$

188,234

$

260,417














Net  Charge-off Information












Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

858

$

3,529

$

2,370

$

5,960

$

1,715

$

6,757

$

4,687

Consumer installment

1,647

1,669

1,448

2,861

677

4,764

2,781

Indirect automobile

178

141

829

658

697

1,148

2,944

Premium Finance

605

1,194

1,343

2,240

1,158

3,142

3,893

Real estate - construction and development



186

26



9

212

83

Real estate - commercial and farmland

210

27

1,395

17,284

2,977

1,632

10,220

Real estate - residential

39

392

163

91

137

594

762

Total charge-offs

3,537

7,138

7,574

29,094

7,370

18,249

25,370














Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

1,986

625

727

754

470

3,338

1,135

Consumer installment

199

212

356

480

516

767

1,273

Indirect automobile

278

372

700

637

317

1,350

1,020

Premium Finance

649

2,466

1,122

605

1,224

4,237

2,584

Real estate - construction and development

45

84

167

125

182

296

692

Real estate - commercial and farmland

266

185

41

439

904

492

1,010

Real estate - residential

241

593

188

252

197

1,022

542

Total recoveries

3,664

4,537

3,301

3,292

3,810

11,502

8,256














Net charge-offs

$

(127)

$

2,601

$

4,273

$

25,802

$

3,560

$

6,747

$

17,114














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual loans

$

58,932

$

59,921

$

71,189

$

76,457

$

138,163

$

58,932

$

138,163

Other real estate owned

4,594

5,775

8,841

11,880

17,969

4,594

17,969

Repossessed assets

152

226

840

544

258

152

258

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

7,472

4,874

5,097

8,326

7,003

7,472

7,003

Total non-performing assets

$

71,150

$

70,796

$

85,967

$

97,207

$

163,393

$

71,150

$

163,393














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.32

%

0.32

%

0.40

%

0.48

%

0.82

%

0.32

%

0.82

%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

%

0.07

%

0.12

%

0.70

%

0.10

%

0.06

%

0.17

%

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,217,575

$

1,406,421

$

1,611,029

$

1,627,477

$

1,879,788

Consumer installment

207,111

229,411

257,097

306,995

450,810

Indirect automobile

325,057

397,373

482,637

580,083

682,396

Mortgage warehouse

768,577

841,347

880,216

916,353

995,942

Municipal

624,430

647,578

659,228

659,403

725,669

Premium Finance

840,737

780,328

706,379

687,841

710,890

Real estate - construction and development

1,454,824

1,527,883

1,533,234

1,606,710

1,628,255

Real estate - commercial and farmland

6,409,704

6,051,472

5,616,826

5,300,006

5,116,252

Real estate - residential

2,976,524

2,898,978

2,853,159

2,796,057

2,753,591

Total loans

$

14,824,539

$

14,780,791

$

14,599,805

$

14,480,925

$

14,943,593










Troubled Debt Restructurings








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,683

$

1,038

$

930

$

521

$

459

Consumer installment

22

28

27

32

36

Indirect automobile

1,284

1,647

1,931

2,277

2,689

Real estate - construction and development

887

898

501

506

510

Real estate - commercial and farmland

43,895

46,025

43,398

36,707

73,763

Real estate - residential

29,521

31,570

33,324

38,800

28,777

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$

77,292

$

81,206

$

80,111

$

78,843

$

106,234

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

112

$

805

$

854

$

849

$

1,002

Consumer installment

38

43

53

56

64

Indirect automobile

297

301

321

461

482

Real estate - construction and development

271

301

706

707

709

Real estate - commercial and farmland

6,715

7,103

2,233

1,401

19,942

Real estate - residential

2,687

2,515

2,818

2,671

4,477

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$

10,120

$

11,068

$

6,985

$

6,145

$

26,676

   Total troubled debt restructurings

$

87,412

$

92,274

$

87,096

$

84,988

$

132,910










Loans by Risk Grade








Grades 1 through 5 - Pass

$

14,562,058

$

14,477,905

$

14,204,219

$

14,109,418

$

14,506,555

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

87,757

100,750

135,213

108,541

151,501

Grade 7 - Substandard

174,724

202,134

260,369

262,947

285,537

Grade 8 - Doubtful







19


Grade 9 - Loss



2

4




Total loans

$

14,824,539

$

14,780,791

$

14,599,805

$

14,480,925

$

14,943,593

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$

20,000

$

20,000

$

20,000

$

20,000

$

20,004

$

20,000

$

23,868

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

3,082,413

2,461,092

2,145,403

879,481

467,188

2,566,401

428,386

Time deposits in other banks



244

249

249

249

163

249

Investment securities - taxable

757,278

811,234

910,834

1,024,335

1,160,585

825,886

1,267,015

Investment securities - nontaxable

19,053

18,225

19,225

20,112

21,619

18,834

22,010

Other investments

27,622

27,620

27,516

31,552

64,656

27,586

72,561

Loans held for sale

1,497,320

1,705,167

1,284,821

1,281,762

1,507,481

1,496,548

1,569,337

Loans

14,685,878

14,549,104

14,453,975

14,752,664

14,688,317

14,563,835

13,772,102

Total Earning Assets

$

20,089,564

$

19,592,686

$

18,862,023

$

18,010,155

$

17,930,099

$

19,519,253

$

17,155,528














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

7,168,717

$

6,874,471

$

6,412,268

$

5,970,672

$

5,782,163

$

6,821,256

$

4,977,833

NOW accounts

3,447,909

3,314,334

3,182,245

2,968,596

2,718,315

3,315,803

2,483,383

MMDA

4,966,492

4,872,500

4,761,279

4,534,243

4,273,899

4,867,509

4,167,207

Savings accounts

908,189

876,887

823,039

793,414

749,314

869,684

695,238

Retail CDs

1,919,184

2,005,265

2,066,410

2,109,600

2,274,150

1,996,413

2,455,833

Brokered CDs

511

1,000

1,000

1,140

1,933

835

21,650

Total Deposits

18,411,002

17,944,457

17,246,241

16,377,665

15,799,774

17,871,500

14,801,144

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

5,133

6,883

9,284

9,929

10,483

7,085

12,849

FHLB advances

48,866

48,910

48,951

127,797

799,034

48,909

1,091,885

Other borrowings

376,489

376,376

376,260

376,295

272,443

376,376

270,407

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

125,567

125,068

124,574

124,091

123,604

125,073

124,814

Total Non-Deposit Funding

556,055

557,237

559,069

638,112

1,205,564

557,443

1,499,955

Total Funding

$

18,967,057

$

18,501,694

$

17,805,310

$

17,015,777

$

17,005,338

$

18,428,943

$

16,301,099

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$

9

$

12

$

12

$

13

$

13

$

33

$

134

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,244

594

521

251

152

2,359

1,484

Time deposits in other banks



1

1

1

1

2

3

Investment securities - taxable

5,296

5,244

6,118

6,398

7,260

16,658

26,688

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

176

176

178

190

202

530

599

Loans held for sale

10,618

11,773

10,827

9,705

10,365

33,218

38,055

Loans (TE)

156,861

157,112

161,473

163,532

163,352

475,446

484,605

Total Earning Assets

$

174,204

$

174,912

$

179,130

$

180,090

$

181,345

$

528,246

$

551,568














Accretion income (included above)

$

2,948

$

4,462

$

6,127

$

4,688

$

6,525

$

13,537

$

22,663














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

$

808

$

816

$

926

$

1,091

$

1,394

$

2,550

$

5,433

MMDA

1,970

1,908

1,998

2,326

2,823

5,876

16,335

Savings accounts

129

122

124

143

112

375

416

Retail CDs

2,195

2,921

3,744

5,301

7,484

8,860

27,684

Brokered CDs

4

8

6

9

9

18

329

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

5,106

5,775

6,798

8,870

11,822

17,679

50,197

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

4

5

7

8

9

16

74

FHLB advances

195

193

192

245

661

580

7,456

Other borrowings

4,640

4,683

4,638

4,635

3,558

13,961

10,556

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1,440

1,243

1,338

1,569

1,346

4,021

5,140

Total Non-Deposit Funding

6,279

6,124

6,175

6,457

5,574

18,578

23,226

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$

11,385

$

11,899

$

12,973

$

15,327

$

17,396

$

36,257

$

73,423














Net Interest Income (TE)

$

162,819

$

163,013

$

166,157

$

164,763

$

163,949

$

491,989

$

478,145

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

0.18

%

0.24

%

0.24

%

0.26

%

0.26

%

0.22

%

0.75

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

0.16

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.13

%

0.12

%

0.46

%

Time deposits in other banks

%

1.64

%

1.63

%

1.60

%

1.60

%

1.64

%

1.61

%

Investment securities - taxable

2.77

%

2.59

%

2.72

%

2.48

%

2.49

%

2.70

%

2.81

%

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.66

%

3.87

%

3.75

%

3.76

%

3.72

%

3.76

%

3.64

%

Loans held for sale

2.81

%

2.77

%

3.42

%

3.01

%

2.74

%

2.97

%

3.24

%

Loans (TE)

4.24

%

4.33

%

4.53

%

4.41

%

4.42

%

4.36

%

4.70

%

Total Earning Assets

3.44

%

3.58

%

3.85

%

3.98

%

4.02

%

3.62

%

4.29

%














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

0.09

%

0.10

%

0.12

%

0.15

%

0.20

%

0.10

%

0.29

%

MMDA

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.17

%

0.20

%

0.26

%

0.16

%

0.52

%

Savings accounts

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

0.08

%

Retail CDs

0.45

%

0.58

%

0.73

%

1.00

%

1.31

%

0.59

%

1.51

%

Brokered CDs

3.11

%

3.21

%

2.43

%

3.14

%

1.85

%

2.88

%

2.03

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

0.18

%

0.21

%

0.25

%

0.34

%

0.47

%

0.21

%

0.68

%

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

0.31

%

0.29

%

0.31

%

0.32

%

0.34

%

0.30

%

0.77

%

FHLB advances

1.58

%

1.58

%

1.59

%

0.76

%

0.33

%

1.59

%

0.91

%

Other borrowings

4.89

%

4.99

%

5.00

%

4.90

%

5.20

%

4.96

%

5.21

%

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

4.55

%

3.99

%

4.36

%

5.03

%

4.33

%

4.30

%

5.50

%

Total Non-Deposit Funding

4.48

%

4.41

%

4.48

%

4.03

%

1.84

%

4.46

%

2.07

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.38

%

0.41

%

0.46

%

0.55

%

0.62

%

0.42

%

0.87

%














Net Interest Spread

3.06

%

3.17

%

3.39

%

3.43

%

3.40

%

3.20

%

3.42

%














Net Interest Margin(2)

3.22

%

3.34

%

3.57

%

3.64

%

3.64

%

3.37

%

3.72

%














Total Cost of Funds(3)

0.24

%

0.26

%

0.30

%

0.36

%

0.41

%

0.26

%

0.60

%

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Non-GAAP Reconciliations


























Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Net income available to common shareholders

$

81,680

$

88,327

$

124,962

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

294,969

$

167,703














Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges

183







(44)

183

1,391

Restructuring charges









50



1,513

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

1,398

(749)

(10,639)

9,501

412

(9,990)

30,566

Gain on BOLI proceeds





(603)



(103)

(603)

(948)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation







53

268



3,005

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)







235

470



3,061

(Gain) loss on bank premises

1,136

(236)

(264)

(30)

(97)

636

654

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)

(536)

206

2,290

(2,049)

(222)

1,960

(8,438)

After tax adjustment items

2,181

(779)

(9,216)

7,710

734

(7,814)

30,804

Adjusted net income

$

83,861

$

87,548

$

115,746

$

101,995

$

116,879

$

287,155

$

198,507














Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,740,860

69,493,105

69,346,141

69,772,084

69,403,104

Net income per diluted share

$

1.17

$

1.27

$

1.79

$

1.36

$

1.67

$

4.23

$

2.42

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

1.20

$

1.25

$

1.66

$

1.47

$

1.69

$

4.12

$

2.86














Average assets

$

22,087,642

$

21,538,894

$

20,734,414

$

19,876,338

$

19,810,084

$

21,462,501

$

19,045,028

Return on average assets

1.47

%

1.64

%

2.44

%

1.89

%

2.33

%

1.84

%

1.18

%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.51

%

1.63

%

2.26

%

2.04

%

2.35

%

1.79

%

1.39

%














Average common equity

$

2,874,691

$

2,798,269

$

2,695,005

$

2,622,942

$

2,529,471

$

2,789,979

$

2,500,689

Average tangible common equity

$

1,884,622

$

1,804,324

$

1,696,946

$

1,620,742

$

1,523,066

$

1,795,984

$

1,486,579

Return on average common equity

11.27

%

12.66

%

18.80

%

14.30

%

18.27

%

14.14

%

8.96

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

17.65

%

19.46

%

27.66

%

25.04

%

30.53

%

21.38

%

17.84

%














Note 1:  Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.

Note 2:  Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments.  Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 3Q21, 3Q20 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Noninterest Expense












Total noninterest expense

$

137,196

$

135,761

$

148,798

$

151,116

$

153,692

$

421,755

$

447,513

Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges

(183)







44

(183)

(1,391)

Restructuring charges









(50)



(1,513)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation







(53)

(268)



(3,005)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges







(235)

(470)



(3,061)

Gain (loss) on bank premises

(1,136)

236

264

30

97

(636)

(654)

Adjusted noninterest expense

$

135,877

$

135,997

$

149,062

$

150,858

$

153,045

$

420,936

$

437,889














Total Revenue












Net interest income

$

161,661

$

161,852

$

164,977

$

163,456

$

162,538

$

488,490

$

474,297

Noninterest income

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

159,018

283,775

334,357

Total revenue

$

238,223

$

251,092

$

282,950

$

275,599

$

321,556

$

772,265

$

808,654














Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income (TE)

$

162,819

$

163,013

$

166,157

$

164,763

$

163,949

$

491,989

$

478,145

Noninterest income

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

159,018

283,775

334,357

Total revenue (TE)

239,381

252,253

284,130

276,906

322,967

775,764

812,502

Adjustment items:












(Gain) loss on securities

(530)

(1)

12





(519)

(5)

Gain on BOLI proceeds





(603)



(103)

(603)

(948)

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

1,398

(749)

(10,639)

9,501

412

(9,990)

30,566

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$

240,249

$

251,503

$

272,900

$

286,407

$

323,276

$

764,652

$

842,115














Efficiency ratio

57.59

%

54.07

%

52.59

%

54.83

%

47.80

%

54.61

%

55.34

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

56.56

%

54.07

%

54.62

%

52.67

%

47.34

%

55.05

%

52.00

%














Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,900,770

$

2,837,004

$

2,757,596

$

2,647,088

$

2,564,683

$

2,900,770

$

2,564,683

Less:












Goodwill

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

Other intangibles, net

60,396

63,783

67,848

71,974

76,164

60,396

76,164

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$

1,912,369

$

1,845,216

$

1,761,743

$

1,647,109

$

1,560,514

$

1,912,369

$

1,560,514














Period end number of shares

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,713,426

69,541,481

69,490,546

69,635,435

69,490,546

Book value per share (period end)

$

41.66

$

40.66

$

39.56

$

38.07

$

36.91

$

41.66

$

36.91

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

27.46

$

26.45

$

25.27

$

23.69

$

22.46

$

27.46

$

22.46

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Banking Division












Net interest income

$

113,524

$

110,670

$

112,816

$

112,964

$

119,562

$

337,010

$

358,267

Provision for credit losses

(9,578)

(3,949)

(23,904)

1,847

487

(37,431)

123,289

Noninterest income

17,896

16,171

16,738

15,659

15,265

50,805

47,506

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

40,020

37,814

42,723

38,668

39,718

120,557

121,762

Occupancy and equipment expenses

10,196

9,050

10,120

10,958

11,955

29,366

33,981

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

9,159

10,280

10,201

9,608

9,716

29,640

29,432

Other noninterest expenses

21,723

18,763

19,710

25,806

21,517

60,196

80,159

Total noninterest expense

81,098

75,907

82,754

85,040

82,906

239,759

265,334

Income before income tax expense

59,900

54,883

70,704

41,736

51,434

185,487

17,150

Income tax expense

17,784

14,196

18,456

13,992

13,453

50,436

5,146

Net income

$

42,116

$

40,687

$

52,248

$

27,744

$

37,981

$

135,051

$

12,004














Retail Mortgage Division












Net interest income

$

21,289

$

22,533

$

18,984

$

19,908

$

20,393

$

62,806

$

62,451

Provision for credit losses

1,678

5,647

(4,553)

(1,621)

15,051

2,772

17,471

Noninterest income

55,555

69,055

97,640

94,109

137,583

222,250

276,147

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

36,373

44,798

49,838

50,165

53,500

131,009

134,600

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,590

1,553

1,476

1,577

1,676

4,619

5,133

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,357

1,435

1,546

1,534

2,349

4,338

4,741

Other noninterest expenses

11,675

7,638

8,189

7,442

7,889

27,502

20,713

Total noninterest expense

50,995

55,424

61,049

60,718

65,414

167,468

165,187

Income before income tax expense

24,171

30,517

60,128

54,920

77,511

114,816

155,940

Income tax expense

5,076

6,408

12,627

11,535

16,112

24,111

32,751

Net income

$

19,095

$

24,109

$

47,501

$

43,385

$

61,399

$

90,705

$

123,189














Warehouse Lending Division












Net interest income

$

8,712

$

8,720

$

9,906

$

9,017

$

6,546

$

27,338

$

14,874

Provision for credit losses

(291)

(155)

(145)

1,673

495

(591)

889

Noninterest income

1,037

1,333

980

1,113

1,064

3,350

2,751

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

264

278

330

296

266

872

685

Occupancy and equipment expenses



1

1

1

1

2

3

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

59

68

49

101

73

176

169

Other noninterest expenses

200

30

33

26

28

263

150

Total noninterest expense

523

377

413

424

368

1,313

1,007

Income before income tax expense

9,517

9,831

10,618

8,033

6,747

29,966

15,729

Income tax expense

1,999

2,064

2,230

1,687

1,431

6,293

3,317

Net income

$

7,518

$

7,767

$

8,388

$

6,346

$

5,316

$

23,673

$

12,412

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

SBA Division












Net interest income

$

10,699

$

12,882

$

16,635

$

14,909

$

8,966

$

40,216

$

18,181

Provision for credit losses

(1,104)

(607)

(547)

(2,997)

4,297

(2,258)

5,716

Noninterest income

2,070

2,677

2,611

1,247

5,106

7,358

7,953

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,320

937

1,382

1,233

1,572

3,639

5,660

Occupancy and equipment expenses

116

132

106

100

97

354

291

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

18



1

1

4

19

32

Other noninterest expenses

370

284

295

363

595

949

1,469

Total noninterest expense

1,824

1,353

1,784

1,697

2,268

4,961

7,452

Income before income tax expense

12,049

14,813

18,009

17,456

7,507

44,871

12,966

Income tax expense

2,530

3,111

3,782

3,666

1,577

9,423

2,723

Net income

$

9,519

$

11,702

$

14,227

$

13,790

$

5,930

$

35,448

$

10,243














Premium Finance Division












Net interest income

$

7,437

$

7,047

$

6,636

$

6,658

$

7,071

$

21,120

$

20,524

Provision for credit losses

(380)

(794)

558

(412)

(2,648)

(616)

(475)

Noninterest income

4

4

4

15



12


Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,694

1,678

1,712

2,104

1,642

5,084

5,105

Occupancy and equipment expenses

77

76

78

73

76

231

232

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

88

94

87

79

84

269

320

Other noninterest expenses

897

852

921

981

934

2,670

2,876

Total noninterest expense

2,756

2,700

2,798

3,237

2,736

8,254

8,533

Income before income tax expense

5,065

5,145

3,284

3,848

6,983

13,494

12,466

Income tax expense

1,633

1,083

686

828

1,464

3,402

2,611

Net income

$

3,432

$

4,062

$

2,598

$

3,020

$

5,519

$

10,092

$

9,855














Total Consolidated












Net interest income

$

161,661

$

161,852

$

164,977

$

163,456

$

162,538

$

488,490

$

474,297

Provision for credit losses

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

(1,510)

17,682

(38,124)

146,890

Noninterest income

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

159,018

283,775

334,357

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

79,671

85,505

95,985

92,466

96,698

261,161

267,812

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,979

10,812

11,781

12,709

13,805

34,572

39,640

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

10,681

11,877

11,884

11,323

12,226

34,442

34,694

Other noninterest expenses

34,865

27,567

29,148

34,618

30,963

91,580

105,367

Total noninterest expense

137,196

135,761

148,798

151,116

153,692

421,755

447,513

Income before income tax expense

110,702

115,189

162,743

125,993

150,182

388,634

214,251

Income tax expense

29,022

26,862

37,781

31,708

34,037

93,665

46,548

Net income

$

81,680

$

88,327

$

124,962

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

294,969

$

167,703

