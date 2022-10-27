AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022

Highlights of the Company's results for the third quarter of 2022 include the following:

  • Net income of $92.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted share
  • Growth in tangible book value(1) of $0.73 per share, or 10.4% annualized, to $28.62 at September 30, 2022
  • Adjusted total revenue(1) grew $13.1 million, or 4.9%, when compared with last quarter
  • Improvement in net interest margin of 31bps, from 3.66% last quarter to 3.97% this quarter
  • Adjusted return on average assets(1) of 1.54%
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) of 18.33%
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 50.06%, compared with 53.66% last quarter
  • Organic growth in loans of $1.25 billion, or 28.4% annualized
  • Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 42.86% of total deposits, from 41.98% at June 30, 2022 and 40.44% a year ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $92.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $91.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with $83.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, natural disaster and pandemic expenses, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.

For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $264.3 million, or $3.81 per diluted share, compared with $295.0 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.  The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $248.3 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $287.2 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.  Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the third quarter. 

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We had an outstanding third quarter where we saw significant expansion in our margin to 3.97%, continued improvement in our efficiency ratio to just over 50%, strengthening in our balance sheet and earning asset mix and tangible book value growth of more than 10%, annualized.  I am proud of the work our team has done and this quarter's solid results.  We remain focused on core fundamentals.  Our momentum and discipline have positioned us well for the remainder of this year and for entering 2023."

Increase in Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) grew to $213.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $21.6 million, or 11.2%, from last quarter and $51.1 million, or 31.4%, compared with the third quarter of 2021.  Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased by $31.7 million, or 15.6%, in the current quarter while interest expense increased $10.1 million, or 90.3%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. 

The Company's net interest margin improved significantly to 3.97% for the third quarter of 2022, up from 3.66% reported for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.22% reported for the third quarter of 2021.  Average earning assets increased $300.7 million, or 1.4%, from the previous quarter, and the mix of earning assets continued to expand the margin as the Company deployed excess liquidity through the investment portfolio and organic loan growth. 

Yields on earning assets increased 49 basis points during the quarter to 4.37%, compared with 3.88% in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 93 basis points from 3.44% in the third quarter of 2021.  Yields on loans increased to 4.62% during the third quarter of 2022, compared with 4.32% for the second quarter of 2022 and 4.24% for the third quarter of 2021. In addition, the Company incurred net accretion expense in the third quarter of $597,000, compared with $379,000 in the second quarter of 2022 and accretion income of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2022 was $1.12 billion, with weighted average yields of 6.26%, compared with $1.07 billion and 5.24%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022 and $913.3 million and 3.56%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.6 billion during the third quarter of 2022, with weighted average yields of 5.29%, compared with $5.3 billion and 4.29%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022 and $5.8 billion and 3.37%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2021.   

The Company's total cost of funds was 0.42% in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 20 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2022.  Deposit costs increased 19 basis point during the third quarter of 2022 to 0.29%, compared with 0.10% in the second quarter of 2022.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 0.17% in the second quarter of 2022 to 0.49% in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting deposit pricing adjustments made at the end of the second quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $18.5 million, or 22.1%, in the third quarter of 2022 to $65.3 million, compared with $83.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $18.4 million, or 31.3%, to $40.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $58.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.  Gain on sale spreads decreased to 2.10% in the third quarter of 2022 from 2.36% for the second quarter of 2022. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $1.26 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $1.73 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $520.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared with $832.3 million at June 30, 2022.  Mortgage banking activity included a $1.3 million recovery of servicing right impairment recorded in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a recovery of $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $2.6 million, or 1.8%, to $139.6 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared with $142.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.  During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded natural disaster and pandemic charges of $151,000, compared with a net gain on bank premises of $39,000 during the second quarter of 2022.  Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses(1) decreased approximately $2.8 million, or 2.0%, to $139.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, from $142.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.  The decrease in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $6.6 million decline in mortgage expenses related to reduced production, offset by a $3.7 million increase in the banking division, the majority of which was related to compensation, incentives and benefits.  Management continues to deliver high performing operating efficiency, as the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) decreased to 50.06% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 53.66% in the second quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 23.6%, compared with 23.7% in the second quarter of 2022. 

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $23.81 billion, compared with $23.86 billion at December 31, 2021.  While total assets have not materially changed, the Company has improved the earning asset mix through a shift in reinvestment of excess liquidity to the securities portfolio and loans held for investment. Debt securities available-for-sale increased $662.5 million, or 111.8%, from $592.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2022.  Loans, net of unearned income, increased $2.93 billion, or 24.6% annualized, to $18.81 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021.  Organic loan growth in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.25 billion, or 28.4% annualized, which was diversified across the portfolio, including commercial real estate, residential mortgages, construction, premium finance and small business.  Loans held for sale decreased $956.6 million from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2021 to $298.0 million at September 30, 2022 due to a decline in mortgage activity resulting from the rising rate environment. 

At September 30, 2022, total deposits amounted to $19.47 billion, or 95.8% of total funding, compared with $19.67 billion and 95.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.  At September 30, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $8.34 billion, or 42.9% of total deposits, compared with $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.99 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021.  These funds represented 66.7% of the Company's total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared with 63.6% at the end of 2021, which continues to positively impact the cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2022 totaled $3.12 billion, an increase of $152.6 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2021.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $264.3 million during the first nine months of 2022, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and the impact to other comprehensive income resulting from rising rates on our investment portfolio.  Tangible book value per share(1) increased $0.73 per share, or 10.4% annualized, during the third quarter to $28.62 at September 30, 2022.  The Company recorded dilution of $0.55 per share, or less than 2.0%, of tangible book value(1) this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the increase in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio.  For the year-to-date period, tangible book value per share(1) increased $2.36, or 12% annualized, to $28.62 at September 30, 2022, compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.75% at September 30, 2022, compared with 8.05% at the end of 2021.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $17.7 million, compared with a provision of $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.  This provision was primarily attributable to organic loan growth of $1.25 billion during the quarter.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased one basis point to 0.55% during the quarter.  The net charge-off ratio was 11 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, compared with four basis points in the second quarter of 2022 and zero basis points in the third quarter of 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of its outstanding common stock.  Repurchases of shares, which are authorized to occur through October 31, 2023, will be made, if at all, in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made from time to time in the open market or by negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including share acquisition price, regulatory limitations and other market and economic factors. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares.  The authorization is a continuation of and increase in the Company's preciously announced share repurchase program which was set to expire on October 31 and under which the Company has repurchased $41.7 million of its outstanding common stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.








This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

EARNINGS












Net income

$    92,555

$    90,066

$    81,698

$    81,944

$    81,680

$  264,319

$  294,969

Adjusted net income

$    91,817

$    81,473

$    75,039

$    81,544

$    83,861

$  248,329

$  287,155














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common shareholders












Basic

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.18

$        1.18

$        1.18

$        3.82

$        4.25

Diluted

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.17

$        1.18

$        1.17

$        3.81

$        4.23

Adjusted diluted EPS(1)

$        1.32

$        1.18

$        1.08

$        1.17

$        1.20

$        3.58

$        4.12

Cash dividends per share

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.45

$        0.45

Book value per share (period end)

$      44.97

$      44.31

$      43.31

$      42.62

$      41.66

$      44.97

$      41.66

Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)

$      28.62

$      27.89

$      26.84

$      26.26

$      27.46

$      28.62

$      27.46

Weighted average number of shares












Basic

69,124,855

69,136,046

69,345,735

69,398,594

69,439,845

69,213,012

69,445,270

Diluted

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,427,522

69,772,084

Period end number of shares

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,352,709

69,635,435

Market data












High intraday price

$      50.94

$      46.28

$      55.62

$      56.64

$      53.63

$      55.62

$      59.85

Low intraday price

$      38.22

$      39.37

$      43.56

$      46.20

$      44.92

$      38.22

$      36.60

Period end closing price

$      44.71

$      40.18

$      43.88

$      49.68

$      51.88

$      44.71

$      51.88

Average daily volume

$  346,522

$  446,121

$  471,858

$  350,119

$  392,533

$  420,703

$  426,963














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.51 %

1.84 %

Adjusted return on average assets(1)

1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.51 %

1.42 %

1.79 %

Return on average common equity

11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.27 %

11.57 %

14.14 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)

18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

17.65 %

17.33 %

21.38 %

Earning asset yield (TE)

4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

3.44 %

3.94 %

3.62 %

Total cost of funds

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.26 %

Net interest margin (TE)

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.22 %

3.67 %

3.37 %

Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

21.74 %

29.09 %

32.05 %

31.31 %

30.32 %

27.45 %

34.88 %

Efficiency ratio

50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

57.59 %

52.35 %

54.61 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)

50.06 %

53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

56.56 %

53.44 %

55.05 %














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.87 %

13.10 %

12.87 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.88 %

8.75 %

8.88 %














EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION












Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.88 %

8.75 %

8.88 %

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

4.35 %

4.39 %

4.44 %

4.38 %

3.99 %

4.35 %

3.99 %

Equity to assets (GAAP)

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.87 %

13.10 %

12.87 %














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












Banking Division

2,071

2,050

2,033

2,008

1,821

2,071

1,821

Retail Mortgage Division

671

712

714

739

749

671

749

Warehouse Lending Division

9

9

10

12

12

9

12

SBA Division

40

36

35

34

29

40

29

Premium Finance Division

77

78

77

72

67

77

67

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,868

2,885

2,869

2,865

2,678

2,868

2,678














Assets per Banking Division FTE

$    11,499

$    11,555

$    11,589

$    11,882

$    12,374

$    11,499

$    12,374

Branch locations

164

164

165

165

165

164

165

Deposits per branch location

$  118,701

$  120,030

$  118,718

$  119,185

$  114,142

$  118,701

$  114,142

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$     216,400

$     190,740

$     177,566

$     170,813

$     166,358

$     584,706

$     505,276

Interest on taxable securities

10,324

7,064

4,239

5,866

5,296

21,627

16,658

Interest on nontaxable securities

363

269

186

156

139

818

419

Interest on deposits in other banks

7,188

4,463

1,373

1,521

1,244

13,024

2,361

Interest on federal funds sold

27

32

10

9

9

69

33

Total interest income

234,302

202,568

183,374

178,365

173,046

620,244

524,747














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

14,034

4,908

4,092

4,678

5,106

23,034

17,679

Interest on other borrowings

7,287

6,296

6,738

6,850

6,279

20,321

18,578

Total interest expense

21,321

11,204

10,830

11,528

11,385

43,355

36,257














Net interest income

212,981

191,364

172,544

166,837

161,661

576,889

488,490














Provision for loan losses

17,469

13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

27,962

(21,462)

Provision for unfunded commitments

192

1,779

9,009

16,388

(5,516)

10,980

(16,056)

Provision for other credit losses

(9)

(82)

(44)

(10)

(175)

(135)

(606)

Provision for credit losses

17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

38,807

(38,124)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

195,329

176,440

166,313

164,078

171,336

538,082

526,614














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

11,168

11,148

11,058

11,784

11,486

33,374

33,322

Mortgage banking activity

40,350

58,761

62,938

60,723

56,460

162,049

225,177

Other service charges, commissions and fees

970

998

939

962

1,154

2,907

3,226

Gain (loss) on securities

(21)

248

(27)

(4)

530

200

519

Other noninterest income

12,857

12,686

12,003

8,304

6,932

37,546

21,531

Total noninterest income

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

236,076

283,775














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

78,697

81,545

84,281

76,615

79,671

244,523

261,161

Occupancy and equipment

12,983

12,746

12,727

13,494

11,979

38,456

34,572

Data processing and communications expenses

12,015

12,155

12,572

11,534

10,681

36,742

34,442

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

126

496

(965)

1,992

377

(343)

1,546

Advertising and marketing

3,553

3,122

1,988

2,381

2,676

8,663

6,053

Amortization of intangible assets

4,710

5,144

5,181

3,387

3,387

15,035

11,578

Merger and conversion charges



977

4,023

183

977

183

Other noninterest expenses

27,494

26,988

27,059

24,943

28,242

81,541

72,220

Total noninterest expense

139,578

142,196

143,820

138,369

137,196

425,594

421,755














Income before income tax expense

121,075

118,085

109,404

107,478

110,702

348,564

388,634

Income tax expense

28,520

28,019

27,706

25,534

29,022

84,245

93,665

Net income

$       92,555

$       90,066

$       81,698

$       81,944

$       81,680

$     264,319

$     294,969














Diluted earnings per common share

$          1.34

$          1.30

$          1.17

$          1.18

$          1.17

$          3.81

$          4.23














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$     269,193

$     345,627

$     257,316

$     307,813

$     239,028

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,061,975

1,961,209

3,541,144

3,756,844

3,513,412

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,255,149

1,052,268

579,204

592,621

684,504

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

130,214

111,654

91,454

79,850

64,451

Other investments

60,560

49,500

49,395

47,552

27,619

Loans held for sale

297,987

555,665

901,550

1,254,632

1,435,805










Loans, net of unearned income

18,806,856

17,561,022

16,143,801

15,874,258

14,824,539

Allowance for credit losses

(184,891)

(172,642)

(161,251)

(167,582)

(171,213)

Loans, net

18,621,965

17,388,380

15,982,550

15,706,676

14,653,326










Other real estate owned

843

835

1,910

3,810

4,594

Premises and equipment, net

222,694

224,249

224,293

225,400

226,430

Goodwill

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

Other intangible assets, net

110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

60,396

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

386,533

384,862

332,914

331,146

279,389

Other assets

372,570

474,552

455,460

413,419

416,182

Total assets

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$  8,343,200

$  8,262,929

$  7,870,207

$  7,774,823

$  7,616,728

Interest-bearing

11,123,719

11,422,053

11,718,234

11,890,730

11,216,761

Total deposits

19,466,919

19,684,982

19,588,441

19,665,553

18,833,489

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase


953

2,065

5,845

4,502

Other borrowings

725,664

425,592

425,520

739,879

425,375

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

127,823

127,325

126,827

126,328

125,830

Other liabilities

374,181

375,242

410,280

354,265

243,175

Total liabilities

20,694,587

20,614,094

20,553,133

20,891,870

19,632,371










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock





Common stock

72,247

72,251

72,212

72,017

72,016

Capital stock

1,932,906

1,931,088

1,928,702

1,924,813

1,922,964

Retained earnings

1,239,477

1,157,359

1,077,725

1,006,436

934,979

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(50,734)

(12,635)

(1,841)

15,590

21,885

Treasury stock

(74,826)

(74,687)

(69,639)

(52,405)

(51,074)

Total shareholders' equity

3,119,070

3,073,376

3,007,159

2,966,451

2,900,770

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141










Other Data








Earning assets

$ 21,612,741

$ 21,291,318

$ 21,306,548

$ 21,605,757

$ 20,550,330

Intangible assets

1,133,974

1,138,669

1,143,102

1,138,558

988,401

Interest-bearing liabilities

11,977,206

11,975,923

12,272,646

12,762,782

11,772,468

Average assets

23,598,465

23,405,201

23,275,654

23,054,847

22,087,642

Average common shareholders' equity

3,123,718

3,043,280

2,994,652

2,939,507

2,874,691

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Allowance for Credit Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$  216,703

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  197,782

$  200,981

$  233,105




























Acquired allowance for purchased credit deteriorated loans




9,432

















Provision for loan losses

17,469

13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

27,962

(21.462)

Provision for unfunded commitments

192

1,779

9,009

16,388

(5,516)

10,980

(16.056)

Provision for other credit losses

(9)

(82)

(44)

(10)

(175)

(135)

(606)

Provision for credit losses

17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

38,807

(38,124)














Charge-offs

9,272

6,853

8,579

3,367

3,537

24,704

18,249

Recoveries

4,052

5,017

4,982

3,923

3,664

14,051

11,502

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

5,220

1,836

3,597

(556)

(127)

10,653

6,747














Ending balance

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  229,135

$  188,234














Allowance for loan losses

$  184,891

$  172,642

$  161,251

$  167,582

$  171,213

$  184,891

$  171,213

Allowance for unfunded commitments

44,165

43,973

42,194

33,185

16,797

44,165

16,797

Allowance for other credit losses

79

88

170

214

224

79

224

Total allowance for credit losses

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  229,135

$  188,234














Net  Charge-off Information












Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$     4,722

$     4,391

$      4,414

$     1,003

$        858

$    13,527

$      6,757

Consumer installment

1,228

1,137

1,425

1,484

1,647

3,790

4,764

Indirect automobile

50

41

88

40

178

179

1,148

Premium Finance

1,205

1,066

1,369

526

605

3,640

3,142

Real estate - construction and development




21



212

Real estate - commercial and farmland

2,014

81

1,283

220

210

3,378

1,632

Real estate - residential

53

137


73

39

190

594

Total charge-offs

9,272

6,853

8,579

3,367

3,537

24,704

18,249














Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

2,201

2,785

2,896

2,389

1,986

7,882

3,338

Consumer installment

277

230

158

172

199

665

767

Indirect automobile

276

265

275

329

278

816

1,350

Premium Finance

1,023

1,113

1,247

633

649

3,383

4,237

Real estate - construction and development

96

355

218

210

45

669

296

Real estate - commercial and farmland

96

44

37

81

266

177

492

Real estate - residential

83

225

151

109

241

459

1,022

Total recoveries

4,052

5,017

4,982

3,923

3,664

14,051

11,502














Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$     5,220

$     1,836

$      3,597

$       (556)

$       (127)

$    10,653

$      6,747














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual loans

$  118,676

$  122,912

$  102,597

$    85,266

$    58,932

$  118,676

$    58,932

Other real estate owned

843

835

1,910

3,810

4,594

843

4,594

Repossessed assets

60

122

139

84

152

60

152

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

12,378

8,542

6,584

12,648

7,472

12,378

7,472

Total non-performing assets

$  131,957

$  132,411

$  111,230

$ 101,808

$   71,150

$  131,957

$    71,150














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.55 %

0.56 %

0.47 %

0.43 %

0.32 %

0.55 %

0.32 %

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.11 %

0.04 %

0.09 %

(0.01) %

— %

0.08 %

0.06 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$  2,245,287

$  2,022,845

$  1,836,663

$  1,875,993

$  1,217,575

Consumer installment

162,345

167,237

173,642

191,298

207,111

Indirect automobile

137,183

172,245

214,120

265,779

325,057

Mortgage warehouse

980,342

949,191

732,375

787,837

768,577

Municipal

516,797

529,268

547,926

572,701

624,430

Premium Finance

1,062,724

942,357

819,163

798,409

840,737

Real estate - construction and development

2,009,726

1,747,284

1,577,215

1,452,339

1,454,824

Real estate - commercial and farmland

7,516,309

7,156,017

6,924,475

6,834,917

6,409,704

Real estate - residential

4,176,143

3,874,578

3,318,222

3,094,985

2,976,524

Total loans

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539










Troubled Debt Restructurings








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$        1,342

$           964

$           868

$        1,286

$         1,683

Consumer installment

6

9

13

16

22

Indirect automobile

595

759

893

1,037

1,284

Premium Finance

455

993

162


Real estate - construction and development

698

706

725

789

887

Real estate - commercial and farmland

8,091

8,213

17,161

35,575

43,895

Real estate - residential

24,516

24,456

24,664

26,879

29,521

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$       35,703

$       36,100

$       44,486

$       65,582

$       77,292

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$           353

$           364

$             72

$             83

$           112

Consumer installment

12

14

31

35

38

Indirect automobile

101

122

221

273

297

Real estate - construction and development

24


11

13

271

Real estate - commercial and farmland

66

788

788

5,924

6,715

Real estate - residential

3,494

4,369

4,341

4,678

2,687

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$        4,050

$        5,657

$         5,464

$       11,006

$       10,120

   Total troubled debt restructurings

$       39,753

$       41,757

$       49,950

$       76,588

$       87,412










Loans by Risk Grade








Grades 1 through 5 - Pass

$ 18,483,046

$ 17,296,520

$ 15,899,956

$ 15,614,323

$ 14,562,058

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

110,408

68,444

51,670

78,957

87,757

Grade 7 - Substandard

213,402

196,058

192,175

180,978

174,724

Grade 8 - Doubtful





Grade 9 - Loss





Total loans

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$        5,000

$       17,692

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       14,176

$       20,000

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,394,529

2,209,761

3,393,238

3,719,878

3,082,413

2,325,188

2,566,401

Time deposits in other banks







163

Debt securities - taxable

1,242,811

932,824

623,498

698,915

757,278

935,313

825,886

Debt securities - nontaxable

45,730

39,236

29,605

22,639

19,053

38,249

18,834

Other investments

51,209

49,550

47,872

31,312

27,622

49,556

27,586

Loans held for sale

471,070

944,964

1,097,098

1,365,886

1,497,320

835,418

1,496,548

Loans

18,146,083

16,861,674

15,821,397

15,119,752

14,685,878

16,951,566

14,563,835

Total Earning Assets

$ 21,356,432

$ 21,055,701

$ 21,032,708

$ 20,978,382

$ 20,089,564

$ 21,149,466

$ 19,519,253














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  8,259,625

$  7,955,765

$  7,658,451

$  7,600,284

$  7,168,717

$  7,960,149

$  6,821,256

NOW accounts

3,701,045

3,695,490

3,684,772

3,651,595

3,447,909

3,693,828

3,315,803

MMDA

5,026,815

5,087,199

5,240,922

5,209,653

4,966,492

5,117,528

4,867,509

Savings accounts

1,030,298

1,007,340

973,724

928,954

908,189

1,003,995

869,684

Retail CDs

1,506,761

1,693,740

1,774,016

1,827,852

1,919,184

1,657,193

1,996,413

Brokered CDs





511


835

Total Deposits

19,524,544

19,439,534

19,331,885

19,218,338

18,411,002

19,432,693

17,871,500

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

92

1,854

4,020

5,559

5,133

1,974

7,085

FHLB advances

94,357

48,746

48,786

48,828

48,866

64,130

48,909

Other borrowings

376,942

376,829

443,657

468,058

376,489

398,898

376,376

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

127,560

127,063

126,563

126,067

125,567

127,066

125,073

Total Non-Deposit Funding

598,951

554,492

623,026

648,512

556,055

592,068

557,443

Total Funding

$ 20,123,495

$ 19,994,026

$ 19,954,911

$ 19,866,850

$ 18,967,057

$ 20,024,761

$ 18,428,943

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$            27

$             32

$             10

$               9

$               9

$             69

$             33

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

7,188

4,463

1,373

1,521

1,244

13,024

2,359

Time deposits in other banks







2

Debt securities - taxable

10,324

7,064

4,239

5,866

5,296

21,627

16,658

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

459

341

235

198

176

1,035

530

Loans held for sale

6,012

10,036

8,132

9,433

10,618

24,180

33,218

Loans (TE)

211,223

181,602

170,398

162,415

156,861

563,223

475,446

Total Earning Assets

$    235,233

$     203,538

$     184,387

$     179,442

$     174,204

$     623,158

$     528,246














Accretion income (included above)

$         (597)

$         (379)

$         1,006

$        2,812

$         2,948

$             30

$       13,537














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

$        3,733

$        1,246

$           824

$           864

$           808

$        5,803

$         2,550

MMDA

8,613

2,204

1,643

1,971

1,970

12,460

5,876

Savings accounts

360

140

133

128

129

633

375

Retail CDs

1,328

1,318

1,492

1,715

2,195

4,138

8,860

Brokered CDs





4


18

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

14,034

4,908

4,092

4,678

5,106

23,034

17,679

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase


1

3

4

4

4

16

FHLB advances

527

192

190

195

195

909

580

Other borrowings

4,655

4,437

5,164

5,317

4,640

14,256

13,961

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

2,105

1,666

1,381

1,334

1,440

5,152

4,021

Total Non-Deposit Funding

7,287

6,296

6,738

6,850

6,279

20,321

18,578

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$      21,321

$       11,204

$       10,830

$       11,528

$       11,385

$       43,355

$       36,257














Net Interest Income (TE)

$    213,912

$     192,334

$     173,557

$     167,914

$     162,819

$     579,803

$     491,989

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

2.14 %

0.73 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.65 %

0.22 %

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

2.04 %

0.81 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.75 %

0.12 %

Time deposits in other banks

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

1.64 %

Debt securities - taxable

3.30 %

3.04 %

2.76 %

3.33 %

2.77 %

3.09 %

2.70 %

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.98 %

3.49 %

3.22 %

3.47 %

3.66 %

3.62 %

3.76 %

Loans held for sale

5.06 %

4.26 %

3.01 %

2.74 %

2.81 %

3.87 %

2.97 %

Loans (TE)

4.62 %

4.32 %

4.37 %

4.26 %

4.24 %

4.44 %

4.36 %

Total Earning Assets

4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

3.44 %

3.94 %

3.62 %














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

0.40 %

0.14 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.21 %

0.10 %

MMDA

0.68 %

0.17 %

0.13 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.33 %

0.16 %

Savings accounts

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.06 %

Retail CDs

0.35 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.37 %

0.45 %

0.33 %

0.59 %

Brokered CDs

— %

— %

— %

— %

3.11 %

— %

2.88 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

0.49 %

0.17 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.18 %

0.27 %

0.21 %

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

— %

0.22 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.31 %

0.27 %

0.30 %

FHLB advances

2.22 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.90 %

1.59 %

Other borrowings

4.90 %

4.72 %

4.72 %

4.51 %

4.89 %

4.78 %

4.96 %

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

6.55 %

5.26 %

4.43 %

4.20 %

4.55 %

5.42 %

4.30 %

Total Non-Deposit Funding

4.83 %

4.55 %

4.39 %

4.19 %

4.48 %

4.59 %

4.46 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.71 %

0.37 %

0.36 %

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.48 %

0.42 %














Net Interest Spread

3.66 %

3.51 %

3.20 %

3.02 %

3.06 %

3.46 %

3.20 %














Net Interest Margin(2)

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.22 %

3.67 %

3.37 %














Total Cost of Funds(3)

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.26 %

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Non-GAAP Reconciliations


























Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Net income available to common shareholders

$     92,555

$     90,066

$     81,698

$    81,944

$     81,680

$   264,319

$  294,969














Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges



977

4,023

183

977

183

Loss on sale of MSR

316





316

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(21,824)

(9,990)

Gain on BOLI proceeds

(55)





(55)

(603)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges

151





151

(Gain) loss on bank premises


(39)

(6)

(126)

1,136

(45)

636

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)

182

2,284

2,024

243

(536)

4,490

1,960

After tax adjustment items

(738)

(8,593)

(6,659)

(400)

2,181

(15,990)

(7,814)

Adjusted net income

$     91,817

$     81,473

$     75,039

$    81,544

$    83,861

$   248,329

$  287,155














Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,427,522

69,772,084

Net income per diluted share

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.17

$        1.18

$        1.17

$         3.81

$       4.23

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$        1.32

$        1.18

$        1.08

$        1.17

$        1.20

$         3.58

$       4.12














Average assets

$  23,598,465

$  23,405,201

$  23,275,654

$  23,054,847

$  22,087,642

$  23,405,411

$  21,462,501

Return on average assets

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.51 %

1.84 %

Adjusted return on average assets

1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.51 %

1.42 %

1.79 %














Average common equity

$ 3,123,718

$ 3,043,280

$ 2,994,652

$                  2,939,507

$ 2,874,691

$ 3,054,356

$                  2,789,979

Average tangible common equity

$ 1,987,385

$ 1,902,265

$ 1,857,713

$                  1,916,783

$ 1,884,622

$ 1,916,262

$                  1,795,984

Return on average common equity

11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.27 %

11.57 %

14.14 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

17.65 %

17.33 %

21.38 %














Note 1:  Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments.  Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q22, 4Q21 and 3Q21 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Noninterest Expense












Total noninterest expense

$  139,578

$  142,196

$  143,820

$  138,369

$  137,196

$  425,594

$  421,755

Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges



(977)

(4,023)

(183)

(977)

(183)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges

(151)





(151)

Gain (loss) on bank premises


39

6

126

(1,136)

45

(636)

Adjusted noninterest expense

$  139,427

$  142,235

$  142,849

$  134,472

$  135,877

$  424,511

$  420,936














Total Revenue












Net interest income

$  212,981

$  191,364

$  172,544

$  166,837

$  161,661

$  576,889

$  488,490

Noninterest income

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

236,076

283,775

Total revenue

$  278,305

$  275,205

$  259,455

$  248,606

$  238,223

$  812,965

$  772,265














Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income (TE)

$  213,912

$  192,334

$  173,557

$  167,914

$  162,819

$  579,803

$  491,989

Noninterest income

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

236,076

283,775

Total revenue (TE)

279,236

276,175

260,468

249,683

239,381

815,879

775,764

Adjustment items:












(Gain) loss on securities

21

(248)

27

4

(530)

(200)

(519)

Loss on sale of MSR

316





316

Gain on BOLI proceeds

(55)





(55)

(603)

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(21,824)

(9,990)

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$  278,186

$  265,089

$  250,841

$  245,147

$  240,249

$  794,116

$  764,652














Efficiency ratio

50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

57.59 %

52.35 %

54.61 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

50.06 %

53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

56.56 %

53.44 %

55.05 %














Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Total shareholders' equity

$                  3,119,070

$                  3,073,376

$                  3,007,159

$                  2,966,451

$                  2,900,770

$                  3,119,070

$                  2,900,770

Less:












Goodwill

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

1,023,071

928,005

Other intangibles, net

110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

60,396

110,903

60,396

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$                  1,985,096

$                  1,934,707

$                  1,864,057

$                  1,827,893

$                  1,912,369

$                  1,985,096

$                  1,912,369














Period end number of shares

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,352,709

69,635,435

Book value per share (period end)

$     44.97

$     44.31

$      43.31

$     42.62

$     41.66

$      44.97

$     41.66

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$     28.62

$     27.89

$      26.84

$     26.26

$     27.46

$      28.62

$     27.46

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

Banking Division












Net interest income

$  174,507

$  152,122

$  133,745

$  120,572

$  113,524

$  460,374

$  337,010

Provision for credit losses

10,551

10,175

5,226

4,565

(9,578)

25,952

(37,431)

Noninterest income

23,269

23,469

21,364

18,859

17,896

68,102

50,805

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

48,599

46,733

49,195

36,522

40,020

144,527

120,557

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,357

11,168

11,074

11,699

10,196

33,599

29,366

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

10,779

10,863

11,230

10,162

9,159

32,872

29,640

Other noninterest expenses

22,974

21,123

20,045

24,048

21,723

64,142

60,196

Total noninterest expense

93,709

89,887

91,544

82,431

81,098

275,140

239,759

Income before income tax expense

93,516

75,529

58,339

52,435

59,900

227,384

185,487

Income tax expense

22,706

19,120

16,996

14,010

17,784

58,822

50,436

Net income

$    70,810

$    56,409

$    41,343

$    38,425

$    42,116

$  168,562

$  135,051














Retail Mortgage Division












Net interest income

$    19,283

$    20,779

$    19,295

$    19,912

$    21,289

$    59,357

$    62,806

Provision for credit losses

9,043

4,499

1,587

175

1,678

15,129

2,772

Noninterest income

38,584

57,795

61,649

59,650

55,555

158,028

222,250

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

25,813

31,219

31,614

36,787

36,373

88,646

131,009

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,460

1,406

1,471

1,587

1,590

4,337

4,619

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,082

1,123

1,172

1,213

1,357

3,377

4,338

Other noninterest expenses

11,641

12,812

12,645

10,793

11,675

37,098

27,502

Total noninterest expense

39,996

46,560

46,902

50,380

50,995

133,458

167,468

Income before income tax expense

8,828

27,515

32,455

29,007

24,171

68,798

114,816

Income tax expense

1,854

5,779

6,815

6,092

5,076

14,448

24,111

Net income

$      6,974

$    21,736

$    25,640

$    22,915

$    19,095

$    54,350

$    90,705














Warehouse Lending Division












Net interest income

$      6,979

$      6,700

$      6,447

$      8,063

$      8,712

$    20,126

$    27,338

Provision for credit losses

(1,836)

867

(222)

77

(291)

(1,191)

(591)

Noninterest income

1,516

1,041

1,401

1,253

1,037

3,958

3,350

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,055

208

283

258

264

1,546

872

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1

1

1

1


3

2

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

43

48

47

56

59

138

176

Other noninterest expenses

209

212

218

227

200

639

263

Total noninterest expense

1,308

469

549

542

523

2,326

1,313

Income before income tax expense

9,023

6,405

7,521

8,697

9,517

22,949

29,966

Income tax expense

1,895

1,346

1,579

1,827

1,999

4,820

6,293

Net income

$      7,128

$      5,059

$      5,942

$      6,870

$      7,518

$    18,129

$    23,673

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

SBA Division












Net interest income

$      2,424

$      3,798

$      6,011

$    11,319

$    10,699

$    12,233

$    40,216

Provision for credit losses

52

(523)

(143)

(663)

(1,104)

(614)

(2,258)

Noninterest income

1,946

1,526

2,491

2,002

2,070

5,963

7,358

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,412

1,316

1,271

1,217

1,320

3,999

3,639

Occupancy and equipment expenses

82

81

99

121

116

262

354

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

29

29

28

28

18

86

19

Other noninterest expenses

100

539

380

645

370

1,019

949

Total noninterest expense

1,623

1,965

1,778

2,011

1,824

5,366

4,961

Income before income tax expense

2,695

3,882

6,867

11,973

12,049

13,444

44,871

Income tax expense

566

815

1,442

2,514

2,530

2,823

9,423

Net income

$      2,129

$      3,067

$      5,425

$      9,459

$      9,519

$    10,621

$    35,448














Premium Finance Division












Net interest income

$      9,788

$      7,965

$      7,046

$      6,971

$      7,437

$    24,799

$    21,120

Provision for credit losses

(158)

(94)

(217)

(1,395)

(380)

(469)

(616)

Noninterest income

9

10

6

5

4

25

12

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,818

2,069

1,918

1,831

1,694

5,805

5,084

Occupancy and equipment expenses

83

90

82

86

77

255

231

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

82

92

95

75

88

269

269

Other noninterest expenses

959

1,064

952

1,013

897

2,975

2,670

Total noninterest expense

2,942

3,315

3,047

3,005

2,756

9,304

8,254

Income before income tax expense

7,013

4,754

4,222

5,366

5,065

15,989

13,494

Income tax expense

1,499

959

874

1,091

1,633

3,332

3,402

Net income

$      5,514

$      3,795

$      3,348

$      4,275

$      3,432

$    12,657

$    10,092














Total Consolidated












Net interest income

$  212,981

$  191,364

$  172,544

$  166,837

$  161,661

$  576,889

$  488,490

Provision for credit losses

17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

38,807

(38,124)

Noninterest income

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

236,076

283,775

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

78,697

81,545

84,281

76,615

79,671

244,523

261,161

Occupancy and equipment expenses

12,983

12,746

12,727

13,494

11,979

38,456

34,572

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

12,015

12,155

12,572

11,534

10,681

36,742

34,442

Other noninterest expenses

35,883

35,750

34,240

36,726

34,865

105,873

91,580

Total noninterest expense

139,578

142,196

143,820

138,369

137,196

425,594

421,755

Income before income tax expense

121,075

118,085

109,404

107,478

110,702

348,564

388,634

Income tax expense

28,520

28,019

27,706

25,534

29,022

84,245

93,665

Net income

$    92,555

$    90,066

$    81,698

$    81,944

$    81,680

$  264,319

$  294,969

