AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022

Highlights of the Company's results for the third quarter of 2022 include the following:

Net income of $92.6 million , or $1.34 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Growth in tangible book value (1) of $0.73 per share, or 10.4% annualized, to $28.62 at September 30, 2022

of per share, or 10.4% annualized, to at Adjusted total revenue (1) grew $13.1 million , or 4.9%, when compared with last quarter

grew , or 4.9%, when compared with last quarter Improvement in net interest margin of 31bps, from 3.66% last quarter to 3.97% this quarter

Adjusted return on average assets (1) of 1.54%

of 1.54% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) of 18.33%

of 18.33% Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 50.06%, compared with 53.66% last quarter

of 50.06%, compared with 53.66% last quarter Organic growth in loans of $1.25 billion , or 28.4% annualized

, or 28.4% annualized Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 42.86% of total deposits, from 41.98% at June 30, 2022 and 40.44% a year ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $92.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $91.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with $83.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, natural disaster and pandemic expenses, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.

For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $264.3 million, or $3.81 per diluted share, compared with $295.0 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $248.3 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $287.2 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the third quarter.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We had an outstanding third quarter where we saw significant expansion in our margin to 3.97%, continued improvement in our efficiency ratio to just over 50%, strengthening in our balance sheet and earning asset mix and tangible book value growth of more than 10%, annualized. I am proud of the work our team has done and this quarter's solid results. We remain focused on core fundamentals. Our momentum and discipline have positioned us well for the remainder of this year and for entering 2023."

Increase in Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) grew to $213.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $21.6 million, or 11.2%, from last quarter and $51.1 million, or 31.4%, compared with the third quarter of 2021. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased by $31.7 million, or 15.6%, in the current quarter while interest expense increased $10.1 million, or 90.3%, compared with the second quarter of 2022.

The Company's net interest margin improved significantly to 3.97% for the third quarter of 2022, up from 3.66% reported for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.22% reported for the third quarter of 2021. Average earning assets increased $300.7 million, or 1.4%, from the previous quarter, and the mix of earning assets continued to expand the margin as the Company deployed excess liquidity through the investment portfolio and organic loan growth.

Yields on earning assets increased 49 basis points during the quarter to 4.37%, compared with 3.88% in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 93 basis points from 3.44% in the third quarter of 2021. Yields on loans increased to 4.62% during the third quarter of 2022, compared with 4.32% for the second quarter of 2022 and 4.24% for the third quarter of 2021. In addition, the Company incurred net accretion expense in the third quarter of $597,000, compared with $379,000 in the second quarter of 2022 and accretion income of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2022 was $1.12 billion, with weighted average yields of 6.26%, compared with $1.07 billion and 5.24%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022 and $913.3 million and 3.56%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.6 billion during the third quarter of 2022, with weighted average yields of 5.29%, compared with $5.3 billion and 4.29%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022 and $5.8 billion and 3.37%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2021.

The Company's total cost of funds was 0.42% in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 20 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2022. Deposit costs increased 19 basis point during the third quarter of 2022 to 0.29%, compared with 0.10% in the second quarter of 2022. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 0.17% in the second quarter of 2022 to 0.49% in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting deposit pricing adjustments made at the end of the second quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $18.5 million, or 22.1%, in the third quarter of 2022 to $65.3 million, compared with $83.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $18.4 million, or 31.3%, to $40.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $58.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 2.10% in the third quarter of 2022 from 2.36% for the second quarter of 2022. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $1.26 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $1.73 billion for the second quarter of 2022. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $520.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared with $832.3 million at June 30, 2022. Mortgage banking activity included a $1.3 million recovery of servicing right impairment recorded in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a recovery of $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $2.6 million, or 1.8%, to $139.6 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared with $142.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded natural disaster and pandemic charges of $151,000, compared with a net gain on bank premises of $39,000 during the second quarter of 2022. Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses(1) decreased approximately $2.8 million, or 2.0%, to $139.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, from $142.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $6.6 million decline in mortgage expenses related to reduced production, offset by a $3.7 million increase in the banking division, the majority of which was related to compensation, incentives and benefits. Management continues to deliver high performing operating efficiency, as the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) decreased to 50.06% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 53.66% in the second quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 23.6%, compared with 23.7% in the second quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $23.81 billion, compared with $23.86 billion at December 31, 2021. While total assets have not materially changed, the Company has improved the earning asset mix through a shift in reinvestment of excess liquidity to the securities portfolio and loans held for investment. Debt securities available-for-sale increased $662.5 million, or 111.8%, from $592.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $2.93 billion, or 24.6% annualized, to $18.81 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021. Organic loan growth in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.25 billion, or 28.4% annualized, which was diversified across the portfolio, including commercial real estate, residential mortgages, construction, premium finance and small business. Loans held for sale decreased $956.6 million from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2021 to $298.0 million at September 30, 2022 due to a decline in mortgage activity resulting from the rising rate environment.

At September 30, 2022, total deposits amounted to $19.47 billion, or 95.8% of total funding, compared with $19.67 billion and 95.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2021. At September 30, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $8.34 billion, or 42.9% of total deposits, compared with $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.99 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021. These funds represented 66.7% of the Company's total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared with 63.6% at the end of 2021, which continues to positively impact the cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2022 totaled $3.12 billion, an increase of $152.6 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $264.3 million during the first nine months of 2022, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and the impact to other comprehensive income resulting from rising rates on our investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $0.73 per share, or 10.4% annualized, during the third quarter to $28.62 at September 30, 2022. The Company recorded dilution of $0.55 per share, or less than 2.0%, of tangible book value(1) this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the increase in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio. For the year-to-date period, tangible book value per share(1) increased $2.36, or 12% annualized, to $28.62 at September 30, 2022, compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.75% at September 30, 2022, compared with 8.05% at the end of 2021.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $17.7 million, compared with a provision of $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. This provision was primarily attributable to organic loan growth of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased one basis point to 0.55% during the quarter. The net charge-off ratio was 11 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, compared with four basis points in the second quarter of 2022 and zero basis points in the third quarter of 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of its outstanding common stock. Repurchases of shares, which are authorized to occur through October 31, 2023, will be made, if at all, in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made from time to time in the open market or by negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including share acquisition price, regulatory limitations and other market and economic factors. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares. The authorization is a continuation of and increase in the Company's preciously announced share repurchase program which was set to expire on October 31 and under which the Company has repurchased $41.7 million of its outstanding common stock.

Conference Call

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.























AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 264,319

$ 294,969 Adjusted net income $ 91,817

$ 81,473

$ 75,039

$ 81,544

$ 83,861

$ 248,329

$ 287,155



























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common shareholders

























Basic $ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.18

$ 1.18

$ 1.18

$ 3.82

$ 4.25 Diluted $ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 3.81

$ 4.23 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 1.32

$ 1.18

$ 1.08

$ 1.17

$ 1.20

$ 3.58

$ 4.12 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.45

$ 0.45 Book value per share (period end) $ 44.97

$ 44.31

$ 43.31

$ 42.62

$ 41.66

$ 44.97

$ 41.66 Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) $ 28.62

$ 27.89

$ 26.84

$ 26.26

$ 27.46

$ 28.62

$ 27.46 Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 69,124,855

69,136,046

69,345,735

69,398,594

69,439,845

69,213,012

69,445,270 Diluted 69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,427,522

69,772,084 Period end number of shares 69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,352,709

69,635,435 Market data

























High intraday price $ 50.94

$ 46.28

$ 55.62

$ 56.64

$ 53.63

$ 55.62

$ 59.85 Low intraday price $ 38.22

$ 39.37

$ 43.56

$ 46.20

$ 44.92

$ 38.22

$ 36.60 Period end closing price $ 44.71

$ 40.18

$ 43.88

$ 49.68

$ 51.88

$ 44.71

$ 51.88 Average daily volume $ 346,522

$ 446,121

$ 471,858

$ 350,119

$ 392,533

$ 420,703

$ 426,963



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.51 %

1.84 % Adjusted return on average assets(1) 1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.51 %

1.42 %

1.79 % Return on average common equity 11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.27 %

11.57 %

14.14 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) 18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

17.65 %

17.33 %

21.38 % Earning asset yield (TE) 4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

3.44 %

3.94 %

3.62 % Total cost of funds 0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.26 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.22 %

3.67 %

3.37 % Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 21.74 %

29.09 %

32.05 %

31.31 %

30.32 %

27.45 %

34.88 % Efficiency ratio 50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

57.59 %

52.35 %

54.61 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1) 50.06 %

53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

56.56 %

53.44 %

55.05 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.87 %

13.10 %

12.87 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.88 %

8.75 %

8.88 %



























EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.88 %

8.75 %

8.88 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.35 %

4.39 %

4.44 %

4.38 %

3.99 %

4.35 %

3.99 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.87 %

13.10 %

12.87 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 2,071

2,050

2,033

2,008

1,821

2,071

1,821 Retail Mortgage Division 671

712

714

739

749

671

749 Warehouse Lending Division 9

9

10

12

12

9

12 SBA Division 40

36

35

34

29

40

29 Premium Finance Division 77

78

77

72

67

77

67 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,868

2,885

2,869

2,865

2,678

2,868

2,678



























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 11,499

$ 11,555

$ 11,589

$ 11,882

$ 12,374

$ 11,499

$ 12,374 Branch locations 164

164

165

165

165

164

165 Deposits per branch location $ 118,701

$ 120,030

$ 118,718

$ 119,185

$ 114,142

$ 118,701

$ 114,142

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 216,400

$ 190,740

$ 177,566

$ 170,813

$ 166,358

$ 584,706

$ 505,276 Interest on taxable securities 10,324

7,064

4,239

5,866

5,296

21,627

16,658 Interest on nontaxable securities 363

269

186

156

139

818

419 Interest on deposits in other banks 7,188

4,463

1,373

1,521

1,244

13,024

2,361 Interest on federal funds sold 27

32

10

9

9

69

33 Total interest income 234,302

202,568

183,374

178,365

173,046

620,244

524,747



























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 14,034

4,908

4,092

4,678

5,106

23,034

17,679 Interest on other borrowings 7,287

6,296

6,738

6,850

6,279

20,321

18,578 Total interest expense 21,321

11,204

10,830

11,528

11,385

43,355

36,257



























Net interest income 212,981

191,364

172,544

166,837

161,661

576,889

488,490



























Provision for loan losses 17,469

13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

27,962

(21,462) Provision for unfunded commitments 192

1,779

9,009

16,388

(5,516)

10,980

(16,056) Provision for other credit losses (9)

(82)

(44)

(10)

(175)

(135)

(606) Provision for credit losses 17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

38,807

(38,124) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 195,329

176,440

166,313

164,078

171,336

538,082

526,614



























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposit accounts 11,168

11,148

11,058

11,784

11,486

33,374

33,322 Mortgage banking activity 40,350

58,761

62,938

60,723

56,460

162,049

225,177 Other service charges, commissions and fees 970

998

939

962

1,154

2,907

3,226 Gain (loss) on securities (21)

248

(27)

(4)

530

200

519 Other noninterest income 12,857

12,686

12,003

8,304

6,932

37,546

21,531 Total noninterest income 65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

236,076

283,775



























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 78,697

81,545

84,281

76,615

79,671

244,523

261,161 Occupancy and equipment 12,983

12,746

12,727

13,494

11,979

38,456

34,572 Data processing and communications expenses 12,015

12,155

12,572

11,534

10,681

36,742

34,442 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) 126

496

(965)

1,992

377

(343)

1,546 Advertising and marketing 3,553

3,122

1,988

2,381

2,676

8,663

6,053 Amortization of intangible assets 4,710

5,144

5,181

3,387

3,387

15,035

11,578 Merger and conversion charges —

—

977

4,023

183

977

183 Other noninterest expenses 27,494

26,988

27,059

24,943

28,242

81,541

72,220 Total noninterest expense 139,578

142,196

143,820

138,369

137,196

425,594

421,755



























Income before income tax expense 121,075

118,085

109,404

107,478

110,702

348,564

388,634 Income tax expense 28,520

28,019

27,706

25,534

29,022

84,245

93,665 Net income $ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 264,319

$ 294,969



























Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 3.81

$ 4.23



























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 269,193

$ 345,627

$ 257,316

$ 307,813

$ 239,028 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,061,975

1,961,209

3,541,144

3,756,844

3,513,412 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,255,149

1,052,268

579,204

592,621

684,504 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 130,214

111,654

91,454

79,850

64,451 Other investments 60,560

49,500

49,395

47,552

27,619 Loans held for sale 297,987

555,665

901,550

1,254,632

1,435,805



















Loans, net of unearned income 18,806,856

17,561,022

16,143,801

15,874,258

14,824,539 Allowance for credit losses (184,891)

(172,642)

(161,251)

(167,582)

(171,213) Loans, net 18,621,965

17,388,380

15,982,550

15,706,676

14,653,326



















Other real estate owned 843

835

1,910

3,810

4,594 Premises and equipment, net 222,694

224,249

224,293

225,400

226,430 Goodwill 1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005 Other intangible assets, net 110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

60,396 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 386,533

384,862

332,914

331,146

279,389 Other assets 372,570

474,552

455,460

413,419

416,182 Total assets $ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141



















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 8,343,200

$ 8,262,929

$ 7,870,207

$ 7,774,823

$ 7,616,728 Interest-bearing 11,123,719

11,422,053

11,718,234

11,890,730

11,216,761 Total deposits 19,466,919

19,684,982

19,588,441

19,665,553

18,833,489 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

953

2,065

5,845

4,502 Other borrowings 725,664

425,592

425,520

739,879

425,375 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 127,823

127,325

126,827

126,328

125,830 Other liabilities 374,181

375,242

410,280

354,265

243,175 Total liabilities 20,694,587

20,614,094

20,553,133

20,891,870

19,632,371



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —

—

—

—

— Common stock 72,247

72,251

72,212

72,017

72,016 Capital stock 1,932,906

1,931,088

1,928,702

1,924,813

1,922,964 Retained earnings 1,239,477

1,157,359

1,077,725

1,006,436

934,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (50,734)

(12,635)

(1,841)

15,590

21,885 Treasury stock (74,826)

(74,687)

(69,639)

(52,405)

(51,074) Total shareholders' equity 3,119,070

3,073,376

3,007,159

2,966,451

2,900,770 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141



















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 21,612,741

$ 21,291,318

$ 21,306,548

$ 21,605,757

$ 20,550,330 Intangible assets 1,133,974

1,138,669

1,143,102

1,138,558

988,401 Interest-bearing liabilities 11,977,206

11,975,923

12,272,646

12,762,782

11,772,468 Average assets 23,598,465

23,405,201

23,275,654

23,054,847

22,087,642 Average common shareholders' equity 3,123,718

3,043,280

2,994,652

2,939,507

2,874,691

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 216,703

$ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 197,782

$ 200,981

$ 233,105























































Acquired allowance for purchased credit deteriorated loans —

—

—

9,432

—

—

—



























Provision for loan losses 17,469

13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

27,962

(21.462) Provision for unfunded commitments 192

1,779

9,009

16,388

(5,516)

10,980

(16.056) Provision for other credit losses (9)

(82)

(44)

(10)

(175)

(135)

(606) Provision for credit losses 17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

38,807

(38,124)



























Charge-offs 9,272

6,853

8,579

3,367

3,537

24,704

18,249 Recoveries 4,052

5,017

4,982

3,923

3,664

14,051

11,502 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 5,220

1,836

3,597

(556)

(127)

10,653

6,747



























Ending balance $ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 229,135

$ 188,234



























Allowance for loan losses $ 184,891

$ 172,642

$ 161,251

$ 167,582

$ 171,213

$ 184,891

$ 171,213 Allowance for unfunded commitments 44,165

43,973

42,194

33,185

16,797

44,165

16,797 Allowance for other credit losses 79

88

170

214

224

79

224 Total allowance for credit losses $ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 229,135

$ 188,234



























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 4,722

$ 4,391

$ 4,414

$ 1,003

$ 858

$ 13,527

$ 6,757 Consumer installment 1,228

1,137

1,425

1,484

1,647

3,790

4,764 Indirect automobile 50

41

88

40

178

179

1,148 Premium Finance 1,205

1,066

1,369

526

605

3,640

3,142 Real estate - construction and development —

—

—

21

—

—

212 Real estate - commercial and farmland 2,014

81

1,283

220

210

3,378

1,632 Real estate - residential 53

137

—

73

39

190

594 Total charge-offs 9,272

6,853

8,579

3,367

3,537

24,704

18,249



























Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 2,201

2,785

2,896

2,389

1,986

7,882

3,338 Consumer installment 277

230

158

172

199

665

767 Indirect automobile 276

265

275

329

278

816

1,350 Premium Finance 1,023

1,113

1,247

633

649

3,383

4,237 Real estate - construction and development 96

355

218

210

45

669

296 Real estate - commercial and farmland 96

44

37

81

266

177

492 Real estate - residential 83

225

151

109

241

459

1,022 Total recoveries 4,052

5,017

4,982

3,923

3,664

14,051

11,502



























Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 5,220

$ 1,836

$ 3,597

$ (556)

$ (127)

$ 10,653

$ 6,747



























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual loans $ 118,676

$ 122,912

$ 102,597

$ 85,266

$ 58,932

$ 118,676

$ 58,932 Other real estate owned 843

835

1,910

3,810

4,594

843

4,594 Repossessed assets 60

122

139

84

152

60

152 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 12,378

8,542

6,584

12,648

7,472

12,378

7,472 Total non-performing assets $ 131,957

$ 132,411

$ 111,230

$ 101,808

$ 71,150

$ 131,957

$ 71,150



























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.55 %

0.56 %

0.47 %

0.43 %

0.32 %

0.55 %

0.32 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.11 %

0.04 %

0.09 %

(0.01) %

— %

0.08 %

0.06 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,245,287

$ 2,022,845

$ 1,836,663

$ 1,875,993

$ 1,217,575 Consumer installment 162,345

167,237

173,642

191,298

207,111 Indirect automobile 137,183

172,245

214,120

265,779

325,057 Mortgage warehouse 980,342

949,191

732,375

787,837

768,577 Municipal 516,797

529,268

547,926

572,701

624,430 Premium Finance 1,062,724

942,357

819,163

798,409

840,737 Real estate - construction and development 2,009,726

1,747,284

1,577,215

1,452,339

1,454,824 Real estate - commercial and farmland 7,516,309

7,156,017

6,924,475

6,834,917

6,409,704 Real estate - residential 4,176,143

3,874,578

3,318,222

3,094,985

2,976,524 Total loans $ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539



















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,342

$ 964

$ 868

$ 1,286

$ 1,683 Consumer installment 6

9

13

16

22 Indirect automobile 595

759

893

1,037

1,284 Premium Finance 455

993

162

—

— Real estate - construction and development 698

706

725

789

887 Real estate - commercial and farmland 8,091

8,213

17,161

35,575

43,895 Real estate - residential 24,516

24,456

24,664

26,879

29,521 Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 35,703

$ 36,100

$ 44,486

$ 65,582

$ 77,292 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 353

$ 364

$ 72

$ 83

$ 112 Consumer installment 12

14

31

35

38 Indirect automobile 101

122

221

273

297 Real estate - construction and development 24

—

11

13

271 Real estate - commercial and farmland 66

788

788

5,924

6,715 Real estate - residential 3,494

4,369

4,341

4,678

2,687 Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 4,050

$ 5,657

$ 5,464

$ 11,006

$ 10,120 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 39,753

$ 41,757

$ 49,950

$ 76,588

$ 87,412



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 18,483,046

$ 17,296,520

$ 15,899,956

$ 15,614,323

$ 14,562,058 Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 110,408

68,444

51,670

78,957

87,757 Grade 7 - Substandard 213,402

196,058

192,175

180,978

174,724 Grade 8 - Doubtful —

—

—

—

— Grade 9 - Loss —

—

—

—

— Total loans $ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ 5,000

$ 17,692

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 14,176

$ 20,000 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,394,529

2,209,761

3,393,238

3,719,878

3,082,413

2,325,188

2,566,401 Time deposits in other banks —

—

—

—

—

—

163 Debt securities - taxable 1,242,811

932,824

623,498

698,915

757,278

935,313

825,886 Debt securities - nontaxable 45,730

39,236

29,605

22,639

19,053

38,249

18,834 Other investments 51,209

49,550

47,872

31,312

27,622

49,556

27,586 Loans held for sale 471,070

944,964

1,097,098

1,365,886

1,497,320

835,418

1,496,548 Loans 18,146,083

16,861,674

15,821,397

15,119,752

14,685,878

16,951,566

14,563,835 Total Earning Assets $ 21,356,432

$ 21,055,701

$ 21,032,708

$ 20,978,382

$ 20,089,564

$ 21,149,466

$ 19,519,253



























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 8,259,625

$ 7,955,765

$ 7,658,451

$ 7,600,284

$ 7,168,717

$ 7,960,149

$ 6,821,256 NOW accounts 3,701,045

3,695,490

3,684,772

3,651,595

3,447,909

3,693,828

3,315,803 MMDA 5,026,815

5,087,199

5,240,922

5,209,653

4,966,492

5,117,528

4,867,509 Savings accounts 1,030,298

1,007,340

973,724

928,954

908,189

1,003,995

869,684 Retail CDs 1,506,761

1,693,740

1,774,016

1,827,852

1,919,184

1,657,193

1,996,413 Brokered CDs —

—

—

—

511

—

835 Total Deposits 19,524,544

19,439,534

19,331,885

19,218,338

18,411,002

19,432,693

17,871,500 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 92

1,854

4,020

5,559

5,133

1,974

7,085 FHLB advances 94,357

48,746

48,786

48,828

48,866

64,130

48,909 Other borrowings 376,942

376,829

443,657

468,058

376,489

398,898

376,376 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 127,560

127,063

126,563

126,067

125,567

127,066

125,073 Total Non-Deposit Funding 598,951

554,492

623,026

648,512

556,055

592,068

557,443 Total Funding $ 20,123,495

$ 19,994,026

$ 19,954,911

$ 19,866,850

$ 18,967,057

$ 20,024,761

$ 18,428,943

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ 27

$ 32

$ 10

$ 9

$ 9

$ 69

$ 33 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 7,188

4,463

1,373

1,521

1,244

13,024

2,359 Time deposits in other banks —

—

—

—

—

—

2 Debt securities - taxable 10,324

7,064

4,239

5,866

5,296

21,627

16,658 Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 459

341

235

198

176

1,035

530 Loans held for sale 6,012

10,036

8,132

9,433

10,618

24,180

33,218 Loans (TE) 211,223

181,602

170,398

162,415

156,861

563,223

475,446 Total Earning Assets $ 235,233

$ 203,538

$ 184,387

$ 179,442

$ 174,204

$ 623,158

$ 528,246



























Accretion income (included above) $ (597)

$ (379)

$ 1,006

$ 2,812

$ 2,948

$ 30

$ 13,537



























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 3,733

$ 1,246

$ 824

$ 864

$ 808

$ 5,803

$ 2,550 MMDA 8,613

2,204

1,643

1,971

1,970

12,460

5,876 Savings accounts 360

140

133

128

129

633

375 Retail CDs 1,328

1,318

1,492

1,715

2,195

4,138

8,860 Brokered CDs —

—

—

—

4

—

18 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,034

4,908

4,092

4,678

5,106

23,034

17,679 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

1

3

4

4

4

16 FHLB advances 527

192

190

195

195

909

580 Other borrowings 4,655

4,437

5,164

5,317

4,640

14,256

13,961 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 2,105

1,666

1,381

1,334

1,440

5,152

4,021 Total Non-Deposit Funding 7,287

6,296

6,738

6,850

6,279

20,321

18,578 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 21,321

$ 11,204

$ 10,830

$ 11,528

$ 11,385

$ 43,355

$ 36,257



























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 213,912

$ 192,334

$ 173,557

$ 167,914

$ 162,819

$ 579,803

$ 491,989

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold 2.14 %

0.73 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.65 %

0.22 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 2.04 %

0.81 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.75 %

0.12 % Time deposits in other banks — %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

1.64 % Debt securities - taxable 3.30 %

3.04 %

2.76 %

3.33 %

2.77 %

3.09 %

2.70 % Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.98 %

3.49 %

3.22 %

3.47 %

3.66 %

3.62 %

3.76 % Loans held for sale 5.06 %

4.26 %

3.01 %

2.74 %

2.81 %

3.87 %

2.97 % Loans (TE) 4.62 %

4.32 %

4.37 %

4.26 %

4.24 %

4.44 %

4.36 % Total Earning Assets 4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

3.44 %

3.94 %

3.62 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 0.40 %

0.14 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.21 %

0.10 % MMDA 0.68 %

0.17 %

0.13 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.33 %

0.16 % Savings accounts 0.14 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.06 % Retail CDs 0.35 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.37 %

0.45 %

0.33 %

0.59 % Brokered CDs — %

— %

— %

— %

3.11 %

— %

2.88 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.49 %

0.17 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.18 %

0.27 %

0.21 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase — %

0.22 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.31 %

0.27 %

0.30 % FHLB advances 2.22 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.90 %

1.59 % Other borrowings 4.90 %

4.72 %

4.72 %

4.51 %

4.89 %

4.78 %

4.96 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 6.55 %

5.26 %

4.43 %

4.20 %

4.55 %

5.42 %

4.30 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 4.83 %

4.55 %

4.39 %

4.19 %

4.48 %

4.59 %

4.46 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.71 %

0.37 %

0.36 %

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.48 %

0.42 %



























Net Interest Spread 3.66 %

3.51 %

3.20 %

3.02 %

3.06 %

3.46 %

3.20 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.22 %

3.67 %

3.37 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.26 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Non-GAAP Reconciliations





















































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 264,319

$ 294,969



























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —

—

977

4,023

183

977

183 Loss on sale of MSR 316

—

—

—

—

316

— Servicing right impairment (recovery) (1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(21,824)

(9,990) Gain on BOLI proceeds (55)

—

—

—

—

(55)

(603) Natural disaster and pandemic charges 151

—

—

—

—

151

— (Gain) loss on bank premises —

(39)

(6)

(126)

1,136

(45)

636 Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1) 182

2,284

2,024

243

(536)

4,490

1,960 After tax adjustment items (738)

(8,593)

(6,659)

(400)

2,181

(15,990)

(7,814) Adjusted net income $ 91,817

$ 81,473

$ 75,039

$ 81,544

$ 83,861

$ 248,329

$ 287,155



























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,427,522

69,772,084 Net income per diluted share $ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 1.17

$ 3.81

$ 4.23 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.32

$ 1.18

$ 1.08

$ 1.17

$ 1.20

$ 3.58

$ 4.12



























Average assets $ 23,598,465

$ 23,405,201

$ 23,275,654

$ 23,054,847

$ 22,087,642

$ 23,405,411

$ 21,462,501 Return on average assets 1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.51 %

1.84 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.51 %

1.42 %

1.79 %



























Average common equity $ 3,123,718

$ 3,043,280

$ 2,994,652

$ 2,939,507

$ 2,874,691

$ 3,054,356

$ 2,789,979 Average tangible common equity $ 1,987,385

$ 1,902,265

$ 1,857,713

$ 1,916,783

$ 1,884,622

$ 1,916,262

$ 1,795,984 Return on average common equity 11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.27 %

11.57 %

14.14 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

17.65 %

17.33 %

21.38 %



























Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q22, 4Q21 and 3Q21 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 139,578

$ 142,196

$ 143,820

$ 138,369

$ 137,196

$ 425,594

$ 421,755 Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —

—

(977)

(4,023)

(183)

(977)

(183) Natural disaster and pandemic charges (151)

—

—

—

—

(151)

— Gain (loss) on bank premises —

39

6

126

(1,136)

45

(636) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 139,427

$ 142,235

$ 142,849

$ 134,472

$ 135,877

$ 424,511

$ 420,936



























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 212,981

$ 191,364

$ 172,544

$ 166,837

$ 161,661

$ 576,889

$ 488,490 Noninterest income 65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

236,076

283,775 Total revenue $ 278,305

$ 275,205

$ 259,455

$ 248,606

$ 238,223

$ 812,965

$ 772,265



























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 213,912

$ 192,334

$ 173,557

$ 167,914

$ 162,819

$ 579,803

$ 491,989 Noninterest income 65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

236,076

283,775 Total revenue (TE) 279,236

276,175

260,468

249,683

239,381

815,879

775,764 Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities 21

(248)

27

4

(530)

(200)

(519) Loss on sale of MSR 316

—

—

—

—

316

— Gain on BOLI proceeds (55)

—

—

—

—

(55)

(603) Servicing right impairment (recovery) (1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(21,824)

(9,990) Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 278,186

$ 265,089

$ 250,841

$ 245,147

$ 240,249

$ 794,116

$ 764,652



























Efficiency ratio 50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

57.59 %

52.35 %

54.61 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 50.06 %

53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

56.56 %

53.44 %

55.05 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,119,070

$ 3,073,376

$ 3,007,159

$ 2,966,451

$ 2,900,770

$ 3,119,070

$ 2,900,770 Less:

























Goodwill 1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

1,023,071

928,005 Other intangibles, net 110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

60,396

110,903

60,396 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,985,096

$ 1,934,707

$ 1,864,057

$ 1,827,893

$ 1,912,369

$ 1,985,096

$ 1,912,369



























Period end number of shares 69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,352,709

69,635,435 Book value per share (period end) $ 44.97

$ 44.31

$ 43.31

$ 42.62

$ 41.66

$ 44.97

$ 41.66 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 28.62

$ 27.89

$ 26.84

$ 26.26

$ 27.46

$ 28.62

$ 27.46

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 174,507

$ 152,122

$ 133,745

$ 120,572

$ 113,524

$ 460,374

$ 337,010 Provision for credit losses 10,551

10,175

5,226

4,565

(9,578)

25,952

(37,431) Noninterest income 23,269

23,469

21,364

18,859

17,896

68,102

50,805 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 48,599

46,733

49,195

36,522

40,020

144,527

120,557 Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,357

11,168

11,074

11,699

10,196

33,599

29,366 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 10,779

10,863

11,230

10,162

9,159

32,872

29,640 Other noninterest expenses 22,974

21,123

20,045

24,048

21,723

64,142

60,196 Total noninterest expense 93,709

89,887

91,544

82,431

81,098

275,140

239,759 Income before income tax expense 93,516

75,529

58,339

52,435

59,900

227,384

185,487 Income tax expense 22,706

19,120

16,996

14,010

17,784

58,822

50,436 Net income $ 70,810

$ 56,409

$ 41,343

$ 38,425

$ 42,116

$ 168,562

$ 135,051



























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 19,283

$ 20,779

$ 19,295

$ 19,912

$ 21,289

$ 59,357

$ 62,806 Provision for credit losses 9,043

4,499

1,587

175

1,678

15,129

2,772 Noninterest income 38,584

57,795

61,649

59,650

55,555

158,028

222,250 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 25,813

31,219

31,614

36,787

36,373

88,646

131,009 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,460

1,406

1,471

1,587

1,590

4,337

4,619 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,082

1,123

1,172

1,213

1,357

3,377

4,338 Other noninterest expenses 11,641

12,812

12,645

10,793

11,675

37,098

27,502 Total noninterest expense 39,996

46,560

46,902

50,380

50,995

133,458

167,468 Income before income tax expense 8,828

27,515

32,455

29,007

24,171

68,798

114,816 Income tax expense 1,854

5,779

6,815

6,092

5,076

14,448

24,111 Net income $ 6,974

$ 21,736

$ 25,640

$ 22,915

$ 19,095

$ 54,350

$ 90,705



























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 6,979

$ 6,700

$ 6,447

$ 8,063

$ 8,712

$ 20,126

$ 27,338 Provision for credit losses (1,836)

867

(222)

77

(291)

(1,191)

(591) Noninterest income 1,516

1,041

1,401

1,253

1,037

3,958

3,350 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,055

208

283

258

264

1,546

872 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1

1

1

1

—

3

2 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 43

48

47

56

59

138

176 Other noninterest expenses 209

212

218

227

200

639

263 Total noninterest expense 1,308

469

549

542

523

2,326

1,313 Income before income tax expense 9,023

6,405

7,521

8,697

9,517

22,949

29,966 Income tax expense 1,895

1,346

1,579

1,827

1,999

4,820

6,293 Net income $ 7,128

$ 5,059

$ 5,942

$ 6,870

$ 7,518

$ 18,129

$ 23,673

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 2,424

$ 3,798

$ 6,011

$ 11,319

$ 10,699

$ 12,233

$ 40,216 Provision for credit losses 52

(523)

(143)

(663)

(1,104)

(614)

(2,258) Noninterest income 1,946

1,526

2,491

2,002

2,070

5,963

7,358 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,412

1,316

1,271

1,217

1,320

3,999

3,639 Occupancy and equipment expenses 82

81

99

121

116

262

354 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 29

29

28

28

18

86

19 Other noninterest expenses 100

539

380

645

370

1,019

949 Total noninterest expense 1,623

1,965

1,778

2,011

1,824

5,366

4,961 Income before income tax expense 2,695

3,882

6,867

11,973

12,049

13,444

44,871 Income tax expense 566

815

1,442

2,514

2,530

2,823

9,423 Net income $ 2,129

$ 3,067

$ 5,425

$ 9,459

$ 9,519

$ 10,621

$ 35,448



























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 9,788

$ 7,965

$ 7,046

$ 6,971

$ 7,437

$ 24,799

$ 21,120 Provision for credit losses (158)

(94)

(217)

(1,395)

(380)

(469)

(616) Noninterest income 9

10

6

5

4

25

12 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,818

2,069

1,918

1,831

1,694

5,805

5,084 Occupancy and equipment expenses 83

90

82

86

77

255

231 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 82

92

95

75

88

269

269 Other noninterest expenses 959

1,064

952

1,013

897

2,975

2,670 Total noninterest expense 2,942

3,315

3,047

3,005

2,756

9,304

8,254 Income before income tax expense 7,013

4,754

4,222

5,366

5,065

15,989

13,494 Income tax expense 1,499

959

874

1,091

1,633

3,332

3,402 Net income $ 5,514

$ 3,795

$ 3,348

$ 4,275

$ 3,432

$ 12,657

$ 10,092



























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 212,981

$ 191,364

$ 172,544

$ 166,837

$ 161,661

$ 576,889

$ 488,490 Provision for credit losses 17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

38,807

(38,124) Noninterest income 65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

236,076

283,775 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 78,697

81,545

84,281

76,615

79,671

244,523

261,161 Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,983

12,746

12,727

13,494

11,979

38,456

34,572 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 12,015

12,155

12,572

11,534

10,681

36,742

34,442 Other noninterest expenses 35,883

35,750

34,240

36,726

34,865

105,873

91,580 Total noninterest expense 139,578

142,196

143,820

138,369

137,196

425,594

421,755 Income before income tax expense 121,075

118,085

109,404

107,478

110,702

348,564

388,634 Income tax expense 28,520

28,019

27,706

25,534

29,022

84,245

93,665 Net income $ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 81,680

$ 264,319

$ 294,969

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp