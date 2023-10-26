AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023

Highlights of Ameris's results for the third quarter of 2023 include the following:

Net income of $80.1 million , or $1.16 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.25%

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROA (1) of 2.01%

of 2.01% Growth in tangible book value (1) of $0.96 per share, or 12.2% annualized, to $32.38 at September 30, 2023

of per share, or 12.2% annualized, to at Increase in the allowance for credit losses to 1.44% of loans, from 1.33% at June 30, 2023 , due to forecasted economic conditions, particularly related to commercial real estate price levels

, due to forecasted economic conditions, particularly related to commercial real estate price levels Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 52.02%, compared with 53.41% in the second quarter of 2023

of 52.02%, compared with 53.41% in the second quarter of 2023 Nonperforming portfolio assets, excluding government-guaranteed loans, as a percentage of total assets improved three basis points to 0.27% at September 30, 2023 , compared with 0.30% at June 30, 2023

, compared with 0.30% at Net interest margin of 3.54% for the third quarter of 2023

Cyclical decline in loans of $270.7 million , with the loan to deposit ratio improving to 98%

, with the loan to deposit ratio improving to 98% Growth in total deposits of $147.2 million , or 2.9% annualized

, or 2.9% annualized TCE ratio(1) of 9.11%, compared with 8.80% at June 30, 2023 and 8.75% one year ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $80.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared with $92.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $203.2 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, compared with $264.3 million, or $3.81 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period ending September 30, 2023 included a provision for credit losses of $119.7 million, compared with $38.8 million for the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period ending September 30, 2022 included a recovery of servicing right impairment of $21.8 million, with no such recovery in the same period in 2023.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are proud of another strong quarter, highlighted by core fundamentals and capital growth, which will continue to serve us well as we move into 2024. The profitability of our Company remains solid with an ROA of 1.25%, PPNR ROA of over 2%, net interest margin of 3.54% and efficiency ratio of just over 52%. We grew core deposits, tangible book value and improved our allowance for loan loss coverage ratio, all of which strengthened our balance sheet during the quarter. All of these things, combined with our focus on controlled growth, position us well for the remainder of 2023 and moving into 2024."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $208.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 0.8%, from last quarter and $5.2 million, or 2.4%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. The Company's net interest margin was 3.54% for the third quarter of 2023, down from 3.60% reported for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.97% reported for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin this quarter is primarily attributable to rising deposit costs in the current interest rate environment.

Yields on earning assets increased ten basis points during the quarter to 5.62%, compared with 5.52% in the second quarter of 2023, and increased 125 basis points from 4.37% in the third quarter of 2022. Yields on loans increased to 5.81% during the third quarter of 2023, compared with 5.66% for the second quarter of 2023 and 4.62% for the third quarter of 2022.

Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2023 was $621.0 million, with weighted average yields of 9.49%, compared with $544.3 million and 9.35%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 and $1.12 billion and 6.26%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.2 billion during the third quarter of 2023, with weighted average yields of 7.28%, compared with $4.7 billion and 6.83%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2023 and $4.6 billion and 5.29%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2022.

The Company's total cost of funds was 2.24% in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 19 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2023. Deposit costs increased 24 basis points during the third quarter of 2023 to 2.00%, compared with 1.76% in the second quarter of 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 2.64% in the second quarter of 2023 to 2.97% in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a shift in mix to CDs and money market accounts in the rising rate environment.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $4.2 million, or 6.2%, in the third quarter of 2023 to $63.2 million, compared with $67.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which decreased by $4.5 million, or 10.9%, to $36.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $40.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Gain on sale spreads decreased slightly to 2.15% in the third quarter of 2023 from 2.18% for the second quarter of 2023. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased $157.2 million, or 11.8%, to $1.18 billion in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $1.33 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $623.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared with $652.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Other noninterest income decreased $749,000, or 5.2%, to $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily resulting from a decrease in gain on debt redemption of $905,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $7.0 million, or 4.7%, to $141.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared with $148.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense was driven by a decrease in problem loan expense of $2.2 million, a $1.0 million decrease in FDIC insurance costs, a $1.4 million decrease in legal and professional fees, a $1.1 million decrease in fraud/forgery and litigation resolution expenses and a decrease in variable compensation related to mortgage production of $965,000. Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) decreased to 52.02% in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 53.41% in the second quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 23.7%, compared with 24.5% for the second quarter of 2023. The decreased rate for the third quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of decreased permanent differences related to nondeductible compensation and FDIC insurance premiums, compared with the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2023 were $25.70 billion, compared with $25.05 billion at December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased 38.2% to $1.55 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with $1.12 billion at December 31, 2022. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased to $1.42 billion, compared with $1.50 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $345.8 million, or 2.3% annualized, to $20.20 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale decreased slightly to $381.5 million at September 30, 2023 from $392.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Investment securities decreased to $1.57 billion, or 6.6% of earning assets at the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared with $1.63 billion, or 7.2% of earning assets at December 31, 2022. The Company did not deploy excess liquidity into the securities portfolio until after rates began rising during 2022; as a result, the unrealized loss position in the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio remains modest at just 5.2% of the portfolio.

At September 30, 2023, total deposits amounted to $20.59 billion, compared with $19.46 billion at December 31, 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, deposits grew $147.2 million, with money market and savings accounts increasing $359.6 million and retail CDs increasing $156.8 million, with such increases offset in part by a $117.3 million decrease in noninterest bearing accounts and a $252.9 million decrease in interest bearing demand accounts. Due to the increased interest rate environment, the Company continued to see the shift of customer deposits from noninterest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts, such that at September 30, 2023, noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented $6.59 billion, or 32.0% of total deposits, compared with $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.

During the third quarter of 2023, utilizing existing liquidity, the Company reduced borrowings with the FHLB by $325.0 million and redeemed, at a discount, $2.5 million in principal amount of its 4.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2023 totaled $3.35 billion, an increase of $149.7 million, or 4.7%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $203.2 million during the first nine months of 2023, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and an increase in other comprehensive loss of $14.3 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $2.46 per share, or 11.0% annualized, during the first nine months of 2023 to $32.38 at September 30, 2023. The Company recorded dilution of $0.21 per share, or 0.7%, to tangible book value(1) from other comprehensive loss related to the increase in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio during this same period. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 9.11% at September 30, 2023, compared with 8.67% at the end of 2022.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $24.5 million, compared with a provision of $45.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The third quarter provision was primarily attributable to the updated economic forecast, partially offset by a decline in loans of $270.7 million during the quarter. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were up one basis point to 0.58% during the quarter. Approximately $80.8 million, or 53.9%, of the nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved three basis points to 0.27% at September 30, 2023, compared with 0.30% at the second quarter of 2023. The net charge-off ratio was 23 basis points for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 28 basis points in the second quarter of 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors, on October 26, 2023, authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of its outstanding common stock. Repurchases of shares, which are authorized to occur through October 31, 2024, will be made, if at all, in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made from time to time in the open market or by negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including share acquisition price, regulatory limitations and other market and economic factors. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares. The board's authorization is a continuation of and increase in the Company's previously announced share repurchase program which was set to expire on October 31 and under which the Company has repurchased $13.5 million of its outstanding common stock in the past 12 months.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 203,171

$ 264,319 Adjusted net income(1) $ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 59,935

$ 81,086

$ 91,817

$ 202,685

$ 248,329



























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common shareholders

























Basic $ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.19

$ 1.34

$ 2.94

$ 3.82 Diluted $ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 2.94

$ 3.81 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.86

$ 1.17

$ 1.32

$ 2.93

$ 3.58 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.45

$ 0.45 Book value per share (period end) $ 48.41

$ 47.51

$ 46.89

$ 46.09

$ 44.97

$ 48.41

$ 44.97 Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) $ 32.38

$ 31.42

$ 30.79

$ 29.92

$ 28.62

$ 32.38

$ 28.62 Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 68,879,352

68,989,549

69,171,562

69,138,431

69,124,855

69,023,201

69,213,012 Diluted 68,994,247

69,034,763

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,129,921

69,427,522 Period end number of shares 69,138,461

69,139,783

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,138,461

69,352,709 Market data

























High intraday price $ 45.34

$ 37.18

$ 50.54

$ 54.24

$ 50.94

$ 50.54

$ 55.62 Low intraday price $ 33.21

$ 28.33

$ 34.28

$ 44.61

$ 38.22

$ 28.33

$ 38.22 Period end closing price $ 38.39

$ 34.21

$ 36.58

$ 47.14

$ 44.71

$ 38.39

$ 44.71 Average daily volume $ 361,167

$ 475,198

$ 452,242

$ 340,890

$ 346,522

$ 429,170

420,703



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.25 %

0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.07 %

1.51 % Adjusted return on average assets(1) 1.25 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.07 %

1.42 % Return on average common equity 9.56 %

7.63 %

7.54 %

10.30 %

11.76 %

8.26 %

11.57 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) 14.35 %

11.53 %

11.41 %

15.78 %

18.33 %

12.46 %

17.33 % Earning asset yield (TE) 5.62 %

5.52 %

5.25 %

4.91 %

4.37 %

5.46 %

3.94 % Total cost of funds 2.24 %

2.05 %

1.59 %

0.94 %

0.42 %

1.96 %

0.29 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.54 %

3.60 %

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.63 %

3.67 % Efficiency ratio 52.21 %

53.60 %

52.08 %

49.57 %

50.15 %

52.64 %

52.35 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1) 52.02 %

53.41 %

51.99 %

49.61 %

50.12 %

52.49 %

53.46 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 13.02 %

12.73 %

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.10 %

13.02 %

13.10 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.11 %

8.80 %

8.55 %

8.67 %

8.75 %

9.11 %

8.75 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 2,049

2,069

2,093

2,079

2,071

2,049

2,071 Retail Mortgage Division 601

613

630

633

671

601

671 Warehouse Lending Division 8

8

8

8

9

8

9 SBA Division 33

35

39

39

40

33

40 Premium Finance Division 78

76

78

76

77

78

77 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,769

2,801

2,848

2,835

2,868

2,769

2,868



























Branch locations 164

164

164

164

164

164

164 Deposits per branch location $ 125,551

$ 124,653

$ 121,326

$ 118,675

$ 118,701

$ 125,551

$ 118,701 (1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 304,699

$ 292,012

$ 271,964

$ 250,263

$ 216,400

$ 868,675

$ 584,706 Interest on taxable securities 14,754

15,915

14,300

13,029

10,324

44,969

21,627 Interest on nontaxable securities 331

339

339

358

363

1,009

818 Interest on deposits in other banks 10,769

13,686

9,113

9,984

7,188

33,568

13,024 Interest on federal funds sold —

—

—

8

27

—

69 Total interest income 330,553

321,952

295,716

273,642

234,302

948,221

620,244



























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 102,999

88,087

53,182

33,071

14,034

244,268

23,034 Interest on other borrowings 19,803

24,325

30,882

16,434

7,287

75,010

20,321 Total interest expense 122,802

112,412

84,064

49,505

21,321

319,278

43,355



























Net interest income 207,751

209,540

211,652

224,137

212,981

628,943

576,889



























Provision for loan losses 30,095

43,643

49,376

24,648

17,469

123,114

27,962 Provision for unfunded commitments (5,634)

1,873

346

8,246

192

(3,415)

10,980 Provision for other credit losses (2)

—

7

(4)

(9)

5

(135) Provision for credit losses 24,459

45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

119,704

38,807 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 183,292

164,024

161,923

191,247

195,329

509,239

538,082



























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposit accounts 12,092

11,295

10,936

11,125

11,168

34,323

33,374 Mortgage banking activity 36,290

40,742

31,392

22,855

40,350

108,424

162,049 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,221

975

971

968

970

3,167

2,907 Gain (loss) on securities (16)

(6)

6

3

(21)

(16)

200 Other noninterest income 13,594

14,343

12,745

13,397

12,857

40,682

37,546 Total noninterest income 63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

186,580

236,076



























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 81,898

81,336

80,910

75,196

78,697

244,144

244,523 Occupancy and equipment 12,745

12,522

12,986

12,905

12,983

38,253

38,456 Data processing and communications expenses 12,973

13,451

13,034

12,486

12,015

39,458

36,742 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) (1,360)

848

435

372

126

(77)

(343) Advertising and marketing 2,723

2,627

3,532

3,818

3,553

8,882

8,663 Amortization of intangible assets 4,425

4,688

4,706

4,709

4,710

13,819

15,035 Merger and conversion charges —

—

—

235

—

—

977 Other noninterest expenses 28,042

32,931

23,818

25,340

27,494

84,791

81,541 Total noninterest expense 141,446

148,403

139,421

135,061

139,578

429,270

425,594



























Income before income tax expense 105,027

82,970

78,552

104,534

121,075

266,549

348,564 Income tax expense 24,912

20,335

18,131

22,313

28,520

63,378

84,245 Net income $ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 203,171

$ 264,319



























Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 2.94

$ 3.81



























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 241,137

$ 284,552

$ 266,400

$ 284,567

$ 269,193 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,304,636

1,034,578

1,754,453

833,565

1,061,975 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,424,081

1,460,356

1,496,836

1,500,060

1,255,149 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 141,859

142,513

134,175

134,864

130,214 Other investments 104,957

109,656

146,715

110,992

60,560 Loans held for sale 381,466

391,472

395,096

392,078

297,987



















Loans, net of unearned income 20,201,079

20,471,759

19,997,871

19,855,253

18,806,856 Allowance for credit losses (290,104)

(272,071)

(242,658)

(205,677)

(184,891) Loans, net 19,910,975

20,199,688

19,755,213

19,649,576

18,621,965



















Other real estate owned 3,397

6,170

1,502

843

843 Premises and equipment, net 217,564

218,662

218,878

220,283

222,694 Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071 Other intangible assets, net 92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 393,769

391,483

389,201

388,405

386,533 Other assets 465,968

449,042

412,781

416,213

372,570 Total assets $ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657



















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 6,589,610

$ 6,706,897

$ 7,297,893

$ 7,929,579

$ 8,343,200 Interest-bearing 14,000,735

13,736,228

12,599,562

11,533,159

11,123,719 Total deposits 20,590,345

20,443,125

19,897,455

19,462,738

19,466,919 Other borrowings 1,209,553

1,536,989

2,401,327

1,875,736

725,664 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 129,817

129,319

128,820

128,322

127,823 Other liabilities 421,046

406,555

407,587

389,090

374,181 Total liabilities 22,350,761

22,515,988

22,835,189

21,855,886

20,694,587



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —

—

—

—

— Common stock 72,514

72,515

72,484

72,264

72,247 Capital stock 1,942,852

1,939,865

1,937,664

1,935,211

1,932,906 Retained earnings 1,484,424

1,414,742

1,362,512

1,311,258

1,239,477 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (60,818)

(50,618)

(35,581)

(46,507)

(50,734) Treasury stock (91,903)

(91,874)

(83,884)

(74,826)

(74,826) Total shareholders' equity 3,347,069

3,284,630

3,253,195

3,197,400

3,119,070 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657



















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 23,558,078

$ 23,610,334

$ 23,925,146

$ 22,826,812

$ 21,612,741 Intangible assets 1,108,021

1,112,446

1,117,134

1,121,840

1,133,974 Interest-bearing liabilities 15,340,105

15,402,536

15,129,709

13,537,217

11,977,206 Average assets 25,525,913

25,631,846

25,115,927

24,354,979

23,598,465 Average common shareholders' equity 3,324,960

3,293,049

3,250,289

3,168,320

3,123,718

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 326,783

$ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 258,163

$ 200,981



























Adoption of ASU 2022-02 —

—

(1,711)

—

—

(1,711)

—



























Provision for loan losses 30,095

43,643

49,376

24,648

17,469

123,114

27,962 Provision for unfunded commitments (5,634)

1,873

346

8,246

192

(3,415)

10,980 Provision for other credit losses (2)

—

7

(4)

(9)

5

(135) Provision for credit losses 24,459

45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

119,704

38,807



























Charge-offs 19,488

20,670

14,956

8,371

9,272

55,114

24,704 Recoveries 7,426

6,440

4,272

4,509

4,052

18,138

14,051 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 12,062

14,230

10,684

3,862

5,220

36,976

10,653



























Ending balance $ 339,180

$ 326,783

$ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 339,180

$ 229,135



























Allowance for loan losses $ 290,104

$ 272,071

$ 242,658

$ 205,677

$ 184,891

$ 290,104

$ 184,891 Allowance for unfunded commitments 48,996

54,630

52,757

52,411

44,165

48,996

44,165 Allowance for other credit losses 80

82

82

75

79

80

79 Total allowance for credit losses $ 339,180

$ 326,783

$ 295,497

$ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 339,180

$ 229,135



























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 16,519

$ 13,316

$ 12,233

$ 5,108

$ 4,722

$ 42,068

$ 13,527 Consumer 948

2,052

1,140

1,136

1,228

4,140

3,790 Indirect automobile 36

65

34

86

50

135

179 Premium Finance 1,951

1,848

1,421

1,812

1,205

5,220

3,640 Real estate - construction and development —

—

—

27

—

—

— Real estate - commercial and farmland —

3,320

—

196

2,014

3,320

3,378 Real estate - residential 34

69

128

6

53

231

190 Total charge-offs 19,488

20,670

14,956

8,371

9,272

55,114

24,704 Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 4,745

3,545

2,043

2,072

2,201

10,333

7,882 Consumer 203

194

297

217

277

694

665 Indirect automobile 158

225

216

229

276

599

816 Premium Finance 1,639

1,680

1,382

1,682

1,023

4,701

3,383 Real estate - construction and development 74

472

100

223

96

646

669 Real estate - commercial and farmland 371

61

44

48

96

476

177 Real estate - residential 236

263

190

38

83

689

459 Total recoveries 7,426

6,440

4,272

4,509

4,052

18,138

14,051 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 12,062

$ 14,230

$ 10,684

$ 3,862

$ 5,220

$ 36,976

$ 10,653



























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual portfolio loans $ 53,806

$ 57,025

$ 68,028

$ 65,221

$ 64,055

$ 53,806

$ 64,055 Other real estate owned 3,397

6,170

1,502

843

843

3,397

843 Repossessed assets 22

9

25

28

60

22

60 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 11,891

13,424

15,792

17,865

12,378

11,891

12,378 Non-performing portfolio assets $ 69,116

$ 76,628

$ 85,347

$ 83,957

$ 77,336

$ 69,116

$ 77,336 Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans 80,752

69,655

74,999

69,587

54,621

80,752

54,621 Total non-performing assets $ 149,868

$ 146,283

$ 160,346

$ 153,544

$ 131,957

$ 149,868

$ 131,957



























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets 0.27 %

0.30 %

0.33 %

0.34 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.32 % Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.58 %

0.57 %

0.61 %

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.58 %

0.55 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.23 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.25 %

0.08 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,632,836

$ 2,718,831

$ 2,722,180

$ 2,679,403

$ 2,245,287 Consumer 259,797

307,486

349,775

384,037

162,345 Indirect automobile 47,108

63,231

83,466

108,648

137,183 Mortgage warehouse 852,823

1,147,413

958,418

1,038,924

980,342 Municipal 497,093

510,410

505,515

509,151

516,797 Premium Finance 1,007,334

988,731

947,257

1,023,479

1,062,724 Real estate - construction and development 2,236,686

2,217,744

2,144,605

2,086,438

2,009,726 Real estate - commercial and farmland 7,865,389

7,815,779

7,721,732

7,604,868

7,516,309 Real estate - residential 4,802,013

4,702,134

4,564,923

4,420,305

4,176,143 Total loans $ 20,201,079

$ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 19,812,895

$ 20,114,816

$ 19,654,232

$ 19,513,726

$ 18,483,046 Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 187,449

171,035

116,345

104,614

110,408 Grade 7 - Substandard 200,735

185,908

227,294

236,913

213,402 Grade 8 - Doubtful —

—

—

—

— Grade 9 - Loss —

—

—

—

— Total loans $ 20,201,079

$ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 924

$ 5,000

$ —

$ 14,176 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 864,028

998,609

859,614

1,009,935

1,394,529

907,433

2,325,188 Debt securities - taxable 1,548,647

1,582,076

1,586,404

1,451,861

1,242,811

1,572,237

935,313 Debt securities - nontaxable 40,896

42,580

43,052

44,320

45,730

42,168

38,249 Other investments 101,517

117,020

131,044

83,730

51,209

116,419

49,556 Loans held for sale 464,452

577,606

490,295

371,952

471,070

510,690

835,418 Loans 20,371,689

20,164,938

19,820,749

19,212,560

18,146,083

20,121,143

16,951,566 Total Earning Assets $ 23,391,229

$ 23,482,829

$ 22,931,158

$ 22,175,282

$ 21,356,432

$ 23,270,090

$ 21,149,466



























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,655,191

$ 6,729,789

$ 7,136,373

$ 8,138,887

$ 8,259,625

$ 6,838,618

$ 7,960,149 NOW accounts 3,661,701

3,949,850

4,145,991

3,621,454

3,701,045

3,917,476

3,693,828 MMDA 5,527,731

5,002,590

4,994,195

5,161,047

5,026,815

5,176,794

5,117,528 Savings accounts 915,678

1,009,749

1,005,614

1,010,966

1,030,298

976,684

1,003,995 Retail CDs 2,200,413

2,024,014

1,612,325

1,450,037

1,506,761

1,947,739

1,657,193 Brokered CDs 1,441,854

1,393,206

125,133

—

—

991,554

— Total Deposits 20,402,568

20,109,198

19,019,631

19,382,391

19,524,544

19,848,865

19,432,693 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

—

—

1

92

—

1,974 FHLB advances 943,855

1,408,855

1,968,811

918,228

94,357

1,436,753

64,130 Other borrowings 312,572

316,626

361,445

377,056

376,942

330,035

398,898 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 129,554

129,056

128,557

128,060

127,560

129,059

127,066 Total Non-Deposit Funding 1,385,981

1,854,537

2,458,813

1,423,345

598,951

1,895,847

592,068 Total Funding $ 21,788,549

$ 21,963,735

$ 21,478,444

$ 20,805,736

$ 20,123,495

$ 21,744,712

$ 20,024,761

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 8

$ 27

$ —

$ 69 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 10,769

13,686

9,113

9,984

7,188

33,568

13,024 Debt securities - taxable 14,754

15,915

14,300

13,029

10,324

44,969

21,627 Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 418

430

429

454

459

1,277

1,035 Loans held for sale 7,460

8,398

7,007

5,519

6,012

22,865

24,180 Loans (TE) 298,102

284,471

265,802

245,603

211,223

848,375

563,223 Total Earning Assets $ 331,503

$ 322,900

$ 296,651

$ 274,597

$ 235,233

$ 951,054

$ 623,158



























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 17,255

$ 18,003

$ 15,033

$ 8,564

$ 3,733

$ 50,291

$ 5,803 MMDA 45,683

35,224

27,809

20,683

8,613

108,716

12,460 Savings accounts 1,791

2,296

1,288

654

360

5,375

633 Retail CDs 19,013

14,751

7,629

3,170

1,328

41,393

4,138 Brokered CDs 19,257

17,813

1,423

—

—

38,493

— Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 102,999

88,087

53,182

33,071

14,034

244,268

23,034 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

—

—

—

—

—

4 FHLB advances 12,543

17,222

22,448

8,801

527

52,213

909 Other borrowings 3,821

3,902

5,349

4,953

4,655

13,072

14,256 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 3,439

3,201

3,085

2,680

2,105

9,725

5,152 Total Non-Deposit Funding 19,803

24,325

30,882

16,434

7,287

75,010

20,321 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 122,802

$ 112,412

$ 84,064

$ 49,505

$ 21,321

$ 319,278

$ 43,355



























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 208,701

$ 210,488

$ 212,587

$ 225,092

$ 213,912

$ 631,776

$ 579,803

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold — %

— %

— %

3.43 %

2.14 %

— %

0.65 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 4.94 %

5.50 %

4.30 %

3.92 %

2.04 %

4.95 %

0.75 % Debt securities - taxable 3.78 %

4.03 %

3.66 %

3.56 %

3.30 %

3.82 %

3.09 % Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 4.06 %

4.05 %

4.04 %

4.06 %

3.98 %

4.05 %

3.62 % Loans held for sale 6.37 %

5.83 %

5.80 %

5.89 %

5.06 %

5.99 %

3.87 % Loans (TE) 5.81 %

5.66 %

5.44 %

5.07 %

4.62 %

5.64 %

4.44 % Total Earning Assets 5.62 %

5.52 %

5.25 %

4.91 %

4.37 %

5.46 %

3.94 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 1.87 %

1.83 %

1.47 %

0.94 %

0.40 %

1.72 %

0.21 % MMDA 3.28 %

2.82 %

2.26 %

1.59 %

0.68 %

2.81 %

0.33 % Savings accounts 0.78 %

0.91 %

0.52 %

0.26 %

0.14 %

0.74 %

0.08 % Retail CDs 3.43 %

2.92 %

1.92 %

0.87 %

0.35 %

2.84 %

0.33 % Brokered CDs 5.30 %

5.13 %

4.61 %

— %

— %

5.19 %

— % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2.97 %

2.64 %

1.82 %

1.17 %

0.49 %

2.51 %

0.27 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase — %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

0.27 % FHLB advances 5.27 %

4.90 %

4.62 %

3.80 %

2.22 %

4.86 %

1.90 % Other borrowings 4.85 %

4.94 %

6.00 %

5.21 %

4.90 %

5.30 %

4.78 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 10.53 %

9.95 %

9.73 %

8.30 %

6.55 %

10.07 %

5.42 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 5.67 %

5.26 %

5.09 %

4.58 %

4.83 %

5.29 %

4.59 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3.22 %

2.96 %

2.38 %

1.55 %

0.71 %

2.86 %

0.48 %



























Net Interest Spread 2.40 %

2.56 %

2.87 %

3.36 %

3.66 %

2.60 %

3.46 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.54 %

3.60 %

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.63 %

3.67 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 2.24 %

2.05 %

1.59 %

0.94 %

0.42 %

1.96 %

0.29 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Non-GAAP Reconciliations





















































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 203,171

$ 264,319



























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —

—

—

235

—

—

977 (Gain) loss on sale of MSR —

—

—

(1,672)

316

—

316 Servicing right impairment (recovery) —

—

—

—

(1,332)

—

(21,824) Gain on BOLI proceeds —

—

(486)

—

(55)

(486)

(55) Natural disaster expenses —

—

—

—

151

—

151 (Gain) loss on bank premises —

—

—

—

—

—

(45) Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1) —

—

—

302

182

—

4,490 After tax adjustment items —

—

(486)

(1,135)

(738)

(486)

(15,990) Adjusted net income $ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 59,935

$ 81,086

$ 91,817

$ 202,685

$ 248,329



























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 68,994,247

69,034,763

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,129,921

69,427,522 Net income per diluted share $ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.87

$ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 2.94

$ 3.81 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.16

$ 0.91

$ 0.86

$ 1.17

$ 1.32

$ 2.93

$ 3.58



























Average assets $ 25,525,913

$ 25,631,846

$ 25,115,927

$ 24,354,979

$ 23,598,465

$ 25,426,064

$ 23,405,411 Return on average assets 1.25 %

0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.07 %

1.51 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.25 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.07 %

1.42 %



























Average common equity $ 3,324,960

$ 3,293,049

$ 3,250,289

$ 3,168,320

$ 3,123,718

$ 3,289,706

$ 3,054,356 Average tangible common equity $ 2,214,775

$ 2,178,323

$ 2,130,856

$ 2,039,094

$ 1,987,385

$ 2,174,958

$ 1,916,262 Return on average common equity 9.56 %

7.63 %

7.54 %

10.30 %

11.76 %

8.26 %

11.57 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 14.35 %

11.53 %

11.41 %

15.78 %

18.33 %

12.46 %

17.33 %



























Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges

for the nine months ended September 2022 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 141,446

$ 148.403

$ 139,421

$ 135,061

$ 139,578

$ 429,270

$ 425,594 Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —

—

—

(235)

—

—

(977) Natural disaster expenses —

—

—

—

(151)

—

(151) Gain (loss) on bank premises —

—

—

—

—

—

45 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 141,446

$ 148.403

$ 139,421

$ 134,826

$ 139,427

$ 429,270

$ 424,511



























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 207,751

$ 209,540

$ 211,652

$ 224,137

$ 212,981

$ 628,943

$ 576,889 Noninterest income 63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

186,580

236,076 Total revenue $ 270,932

$ 276,889

$ 267,702

$ 272,485

$ 278,305

$ 815,523

$ 812,965



























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 208,701

$ 210,488

$ 212,587

$ 225,092

$ 213,912

$ 631,776

$ 579,803 Noninterest income 63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

186,580

236,076 Total revenue (TE) 271,882

277,837

268,637

273,440

279,236

818,356

815,879 Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities 16

6

(6)

(3)

21

16

(200) (Gain) loss on sale of MSR —

—

—

(1,672)

316

—

316 Gain on BOLI proceeds —

—

(486)

—

(55)

(486)

(55) Servicing right impairment (recovery) —

—

—

—

(1,332)

—

(21,824) Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 271,898

$ 277,843

$ 268,145

$ 271,765

$ 278,186

$ 817,886

$ 794,116



























Efficiency ratio 52.21 %

53.60 %

52.08 %

49.57 %

50.15 %

52.64 %

52.35 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 52.02 %

53.41 %

51.99 %

49.61 %

50.12 %

52.49 %

53.46 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,347,069

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,347,069

$ 3,119,070 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,015,646

1,023,071 Other intangibles, net 92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

92,375

110,903 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,239,048

$ 2,172,184

$ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 2,239,048

$ 1,985,096



























Period end number of shares 69,138,461

69,139,783

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,138,461

69,352,709 Book value per share (period end) $ 48.41

$ 47.51

$ 46.89

$ 46.09

$ 44.97

$ 48.41

$ 44.97 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 32.38

$ 31.42

$ 30.79

$ 29.92

$ 28.62

$ 32.38

$ 28.62

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,347,069

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,347,069

$ 3,119,070 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,015,646

1,023,071 Other intangibles, net 92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

92,375

110,903 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,239,048

$ 2,172,184

$ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 2,239,048

$ 1,985,096



























Total assets $ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 25,697,830

$ 23,813,657 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,015,646

1,023,071 Other intangibles, net 92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

110,903

92,375

110,903 Total tangible assets $ 24,589,809

$ 24,688,172

$ 24,971,250

$ 23,931,446

$ 22,679,683

$ 24,589,809

$ 22,679,683



























Equity to Assets 13.02 %

12.73 %

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.10 %

13.02 %

13.10 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.11 %

8.80 %

8.55 %

8.67 %

8.75 %

9.11 %

8.75 %



























PPNR ROA Table 9E

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 203,171

$ 264,319 Plus:

























Income taxes 24,912

20,335

18,131

22,313

28,520

63,378

84,245 Provision for credit losses 24,459

45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

119,704

38,807 PPNR $ 129,486

$ 128,486

$ 128,281

$ 137,424

$ 138,727

$ 386,253

$ 387,371



























Average Assets $ 25,525,913

$ 25,631,846

$ 25,115,927

$ 24,354,979

$ 23,598,465

$ 25,426,064

$ 23,405,411



























Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.25 %

0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.07 %

1.51 % PPNR ROA 2.01 %

2.01 %

2.07 %

2.24 %

2.33 %

2.03 %

2.21 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 167,595

$ 171,441

$ 175,328

$ 185,909

$ 174,507

$ 514,364

$ 460,374 Provision for credit losses 20,833

40,831

47,140

35,946

10,551

108,804

25,952 Noninterest income 26,245

24,652

23,898

23,448

23,269

74,795

68,102 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 56,226

55,196

56,442

52,296

48,599

167,864

144,527 Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,437

11,175

11,606

11,482

11,357

34,218

33,599 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,786

11,898

11,797

11,085

10,779

35,481

32,872 Other noninterest expenses 20,274

27,643

19,023

21,811

22,974

66,940

64,142 Total noninterest expense 99,723

105,912

98,868

96,674

93,709

304,503

275,140 Income before income tax expense 73,284

49,350

53,218

76,737

93,516

175,852

227,384 Income tax expense 18,283

13,312

12,848

16,545

22,706

44,443

58,822 Net income $ 55,001

$ 36,038

$ 40,370

$ 60,192

$ 70,810

$ 131,409

$ 168,562



























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 22,805

$ 21,417

$ 20,027

$ 19,837

$ 19,283

$ 64,249

$ 59,357 Provision for credit losses 2,399

3,278

2,853

(2,778)

9,043

8,530

15,129 Noninterest income 35,691

39,808

31,058

24,011

38,584

106,557

158,028 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 21,231

21,930

20,160

19,164

25,813

63,321

88,646 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,182

1,224

1,283

1,242

1,460

3,689

4,337 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,052

1,397

1,069

1,203

1,082

3,518

3,377 Other noninterest expenses 12,153

11,859

11,747

11,126

11,641

35,759

37,098 Total noninterest expense 35,618

36,410

34,259

32,735

39,996

106,287

133,458 Income before income tax expense 20,479

21,537

13,973

13,891

8,828

55,989

68,798 Income tax expense 4,301

4,523

2,934

2,916

1,854

11,758

14,448 Net income $ 16,178

$ 17,014

$ 11,039

$ 10,975

$ 6,974

$ 44,231

$ 54,350



























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 6,008

$ 6,166

$ 5,700

$ 6,601

$ 6,979

$ 17,874

$ 20,126 Provision for credit losses (589)

411

(194)

117

(1,836)

(372)

(1,191) Noninterest income 662

1,404

480

579

1,516

2,546

3,958 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 924

772

802

427

1,055

2,498

1,546 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1

—

1

1

1

2

3 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 30

44

46

49

43

120

138 Other noninterest expenses 219

223

202

191

209

644

639 Total noninterest expense 1,174

1,039

1,051

668

1,308

3,264

2,326 Income before income tax expense 6,085

6,120

5,323

6,395

9,023

17,528

22,949 Income tax expense 1,278

1,285

1,118

1,342

1,895

3,681

4,820 Net income $ 4,807

$ 4,835

$ 4,205

$ 5,053

$ 7,128

$ 13,847

$ 18,129

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 1,962

$ 2,331

$ 1,957

$ 2,491

$ 2,424

$ 6,250

$ 12,233 Provision for credit losses 1,677

424

(104)

265

52

1,997

(614) Noninterest income 579

1,476

605

302

1,946

2,660

5,963 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,209

1,316

1,309

1,306

1,412

3,834

3,999 Occupancy and equipment expenses 36

40

37

98

82

113

262 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 32

46

37

30

29

115

86 Other noninterest expenses 157

333

422

368

100

912

1,019 Total noninterest expense 1,434

1,735

1,805

1,802

1,623

4,974

5,366 Income before income tax expense (570)

1,648

861

726

2,695

1,939

13,444 Income tax expense (120)

346

181

153

566

407

2,823 Net income $ (450)

$ 1,302

$ 680

$ 573

$ 2,129

$ 1,532

$ 10,621



























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 9,381

$ 8,185

$ 8,640

$ 9,299

$ 9,788

$ 26,206

$ 24,799 Provision for credit losses 139

572

34

(660)

(158)

745

(469) Noninterest income 4

9

9

8

9

22

25 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 2,308

2,122

2,197

2,003

1,818

6,627

5,805 Occupancy and equipment expenses 89

83

59

82

83

231

255 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 73

66

85

119

82

224

269 Other noninterest expenses 1,027

1,036

1,097

978

959

3,160

2,975 Total noninterest expense 3,497

3,307

3,438

3,182

2,942

10,242

9,304 Income before income tax expense 5,749

4,315

5,177

6,785

7,013

15,241

15,989 Income tax expense 1,170

869

1,050

1,357

1,499

3,089

3,332 Net income $ 4,579

$ 3,446

$ 4,127

$ 5,428

$ 5,514

$ 12,152

$ 12,657



























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 207,751

$ 209,540

$ 211,652

$ 224,137

$ 212,981

$ 628,943

$ 576,889 Provision for credit losses 24,459

45,516

49,729

32,890

17,652

119,704

38,807 Noninterest income 63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

65,324

186,580

236,076 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 81,898

81,336

80,910

75,196

78,697

244,144

244,523 Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,745

12,522

12,986

12,905

12,983

38,253

38,456 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 12,973

13,451

13,034

12,486

12,015

39,458

36,742 Other noninterest expenses 33,830

41,094

32,491

34,474

35,883

107,415

105,873 Total noninterest expense 141,446

148,403

139,421

135,061

139,578

429,270

425,594 Income before income tax expense 105,027

82,970

78,552

104,534

121,075

266,549

348,564 Income tax expense 24,912

20,335

18,131

22,313

28,520

63,378

84,245 Net income $ 80,115

$ 62,635

$ 60,421

$ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 203,171

$ 264,319

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp