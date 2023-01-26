AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Highlights of the Company's results for the full year 2022 include the following:

  • Net income of $346.5 million, or $4.99 per diluted share
  • Growth in tangible book value(1) of $3.66 per share, or 13.9%, to $29.92 at December 31, 2022
  • Improvement in net interest margin of 44bps, from 3.32% for 2021 to 3.76% for 2022
  • Growth in total revenue of $64.6 million, or 6.3%, to $1.09 billion this year
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 52.54%, compared with 55.00% last year
  • Organic growth in loans of $3.51 billion, or 22.1%
  • Growth in TCE ratio(1) of 62bps, or 7.7%, to 8.67% at December 31, 2022
  • Growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, representing 40.74% of total deposits, from 39.54% a year ago

Significant items from the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2022 include the following:

  • Net income of $82.2 million, or $1.18 per diluted share
  • Growth in tangible book value(1) of $1.30 per share, or 18.0% annualized, to $29.92 at December 31, 2022
  • Improvement in net interest margin of 6bps, from 3.97% last quarter to 4.03% this quarter
  • Growth in net interest income of $11.2 million, or 5.2%, to $224.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted return on average assets(1) of 1.32%
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) of 15.78%

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $82.2 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $81.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $81.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $81.5 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, natural disaster and pandemic expenses, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, gain/loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $346.5 million, or $4.99 per diluted share, compared with $376.9 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, for 2021.  The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $329.4 million, or $4.75 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $368.7 million, or $5.29 per diluted share, for 2021.  Adjusted net income for the year excludes the same items listed above for the fourth quarter. 

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The strong financial results we are reporting today are a direct result of our team's continued focus and discipline.  The fourth quarter was another strong quarter where we grew tangible book value, expanded the margin, protected our balance sheet and improved our efficiency ratio.  The additional provision for credit losses we recorded this quarter is attributable to loan growth and the economic forecast and strengthens our position as we move into 2023.  Despite forecasted challenging economic conditions and potential market volatility, we are well positioned for 2023 as we focus on core fundamentals in our strong Southeastern markets."

Increase in Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2022 increased to $804.9 million, compared with $659.9 million for 2021. The Company's net interest margin was 3.76% for 2022, an increase from 3.32% reported for 2021. The Company recorded accretion expense of $285,000 for 2022, compared with accretion income of $16.3 million for 2021. The increase in net interest margin is primarily attributable to deployment of excess liquidity in the loan and securities portfolios during the year, along with the rising interest rate environment.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) grew to $225.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $11.2 million, or 5.2%, from last quarter and $57.2 million, or 34.1%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.  The Company's net interest margin improved to 4.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 3.97% reported for the third quarter of 2022 and 3.18% reported for the fourth quarter of 2021. 

Yields on earning assets increased 54 basis points during the quarter to 4.91%, compared with 4.37% in the third quarter of 2022, and increased 152 basis points from 3.39% in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Yields on loans increased to 5.07% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 4.62% for the third quarter of 2022 and 4.26% for the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, the Company incurred net accretion expense in the fourth quarter of $315,000, compared with $597,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and accretion income of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $612.9 million, with weighted average yields of 7.92%, compared with $1.12 billion and 6.26%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.15 billion and 3.35%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $3.6 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022, with weighted average yields of 6.06%, compared with $4.6 billion and 5.29%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2022 and $5.5 billion and 3.43%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2021.   

The Company's total cost of funds was 0.94% in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 52 basis points compared with the third quarter of 2022.  Deposit costs increased 39 basis point during the fourth quarter of 2022 to 0.68%, compared with 0.29% in the third quarter of 2022.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 0.49% in the third quarter of 2022 to 1.17% in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting deposit pricing adjustments made at the end of the third quarter and during the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $17.0 million, or 26.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $48.3 million, compared with $65.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $17.5 million, or 43.4%, to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.  Gain on sale spreads decreased to 1.26% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.10% for the third quarter of 2022. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $947.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $1.26 billion for the third quarter of 2022. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $507.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $520.0 million at September 30, 2022.  Mortgage banking activity included a $1.3 million recovery of servicing right impairment and a $316,000 loss on sale of MSR recorded in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a $1.7 million gain on sale of MSR for the fourth quarter of 2022. 

For the full year 2022, noninterest income decreased $81.1 million, or 22.2%, to $284.4 million, compared with $365.5 million for 2021, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $101.0 million, or 35.3%, to $184.9 million in 2022, compared with $285.9 million in 2021.  Production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $5.5 billion in 2022, compared with $8.9 billion in 2021, while gain on sale spreads narrowed to 2.27% in 2022 from 3.31% in 2021.  Other noninterest income increased $21.1 million, or 70.7%, to $50.9 million for 2022, compared with $29.8 million for 2021, primarily as a result of an $18.1 million increase in noninterest income in our equipment finance division of the bank.  Also contributing to the increase were increases of $1.9 million in both BOLI income and swap fee income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $4.5 million, or 3.2%, to $135.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $139.6 million for the third quarter of 2022.  During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded merger and conversion charges of $235,000, compared with natural disaster and pandemic charges of $151,000 during the third quarter of 2022.  Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses(1) decreased approximately $4.6 million, or 3.3%, to $134.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, from $139.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.  The decrease in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $7.3 million decline in mortgage expenses related to reduced production, offset by a $3.0 million increase in the banking division, the majority of which was related to compensation, incentives and benefits.  Management continues to deliver high performing operating efficiency, as the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) decreased to 49.92% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 50.06% in the third quarter of 2022.

For the full year 2022, noninterest expense increased $531,000 to $560.7 million, compared with $560.1 million in 2021. During 2022, the Company recorded $1.3 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which related to merger and conversion charges, compared with $4.7 million in charges in 2021 that were principally related to merger and conversion charges. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased $3.9 million, or 0.7%, to $559.3 million in 2022, from $555.4 million in 2021. This increase is primarily attributable to expansion of our equipment finance division in December 2021, partially offset by a reduction in variable expenses related to mortgage production.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for 2022 was 23.5%, compared with 24.0% in 2021.  The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 21.3%, compared with 23.6% in the third quarter of 2022.  The decreased rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of the impact of state rates applied to the Company's deferred tax asset.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $25.05 billion, compared with $23.86 billion at December 31, 2021.  The Company has improved the earning asset mix through a shift in reinvestment of excess liquidity to the securities portfolio and loans held for investment. Debt securities available-for-sale increased $907.4 million, or 153.1%, from $592.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.50 billion at December 31, 2022.  Loans, net of unearned income, increased $3.98 billion, or 25.1%, to $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021.  Organic loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $576.1 million, or 12.3% annualized, which was diversified across the portfolio, including commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, construction and mortgage warehouse.  The Company purchased approximately $472 million of cash value life insurance secured loans during the fourth quarter of 2022, complementing our existing offerings of this product.  Loans held for sale decreased $862.6 million from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2021 to $392.1 million at December 31, 2022 due to a decline in mortgage activity resulting from the rising rate environment.

At December 31, 2022, total deposits amounted to $19.46 billion, or 90.7% of total funding, compared with $19.67 billion and 95.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.  At December 31, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, compared with $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.80 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021.  These funds represented 65.7% of the Company's total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared with 63.6% at the end of 2021, which continues to positively impact the cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2022 totaled $3.20 billion, an increase of $230.9 million, or 7.8%, from December 31, 2021.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $346.5 million during 2022, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and the impact to other comprehensive income resulting from rising rates on our investment portfolio.  Tangible book value per share(1) increased $1.30 per share, or 18.0% annualized, during the fourth quarter to $29.92 at December 31, 2022.  The Company recorded an improvement of $0.06 per share of tangible book value(1) this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the decrease in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio.  For the year-to-date period, tangible book value per share(1) increased $3.66, or 13.9%, to $29.92 at December 31, 2022, compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.67% at December 31, 2022, compared with 8.05% at the end of 2021.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $32.9 million, compared with a provision of $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.  The fourth quarter provision was primarily attributable to loan growth of $1.05 billion during the quarter, the updated economic forecast and the related impacts to unfunded commitments.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased six basis points to 0.61% during the quarter.  Approximately $69.6 million, or 45.3%, of the nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure.  Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were only 0.34% at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.32% at September 30, 2022.   The net charge-off ratio was eight basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 11 basis points in the third quarter of 2022 and a net recovery of one basis point in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 27, 2023, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants).  The conference call access code is 929912.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until February 10, 2023.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403.  The conference replay access code is 597631.  The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

EARNINGS












Net income

$    82,221

$    92,555

$    90,066

$    81,698

$    81,944

$  346,540

$  376,913

Adjusted net income

$    81,086

$    91,817

$    81,473

$    75,039

$    81,544

$  329,415

$  368,699














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common shareholders












  Basic

$        1.19

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.18

$        1.18

$        5.01

$        5.43

  Diluted

$        1.18

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.17

$        1.18

$        4.99

$        5.40

Adjusted diluted EPS(1)

$        1.17

$        1.32

$        1.18

$        1.08

$        1.17

$        4.75

$        5.29

Cash dividends per share

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.60

$        0.60

Book value per share (period end)

$      46.09

$      44.97

$      44.31

$      43.31

$      42.62

$      46.09

$      42.62

Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)

$      29.92

$      28.62

$      27.89

$      26.84

$      26.26

$      29.92

$      26.26

Weighted average number of shares












  Basic

69,138,431

69,124,855

69,136,046

69,345,735

69,398,594

69,193,591

69,431,860

  Diluted

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,419,721

69,761,394

Period end number of shares

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,369,050

69,608,228

Market data












  High intraday price

$      54.24

$      50.94

$      46.28

$      55.62

$      56.64

$      55.62

$      59.85

  Low intraday price

$      44.61

$      38.22

$      39.37

$      43.56

$      46.20

$      38.22

$      36.60

  Period end closing price

$      47.14

$      44.71

$      40.18

$      43.88

$      49.68

$      47.14

$      49.68

  Average daily volume

$  340,890

$  346,522

$  446,121

$  471,858

$  350,119

$  400,670

$  407,447














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.73 %

Adjusted return on average assets(1)

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.39 %

1.69 %

Return on average common equity

10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.24 %

13.33 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)

15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

16.92 %

20.19 %

Earning asset yield (TE)

4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

4.19 %

3.56 %

Total cost of funds

0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.46 %

0.25 %

Net interest margin (TE)

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.76 %

3.32 %

Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

14.97 %

21.74 %

29.09 %

32.05 %

31.31 %

24.04 %

34.01 %

Efficiency ratio

49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

51.65 %

54.87 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)

49.92 %

50.06 %

53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

52.54 %

55.00 %














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.67 %

8.05 %














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












  Banking Division

2,079

2,071

2,050

2,033

2,008

2,079

2,008

  Retail Mortgage Division

633

671

712

714

739

633

739

  Warehouse Lending Division

8

9

9

10

12

8

12

  SBA Division

39

40

36

35

34

39

34

  Premium Finance Division

76

77

78

77

72

76

72

  Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,835

2,868

2,885

2,869

2,865

2,835

2,865














Assets per Banking Division FTE

$    12,051

$    11,499

$    11,555

$    11,589

$    11,882

$    12,051

$    11,882

Branch locations

164

164

164

165

165

164

165

Deposits per branch location

$  118,675

$  118,701

$  120,030

$  118,718

$  119,185

$  118,675

$  119,185














AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$     250,263

$     216,400

$     190,740

$     177,566

$     170,813

$     834,969

$     676,089

Interest on taxable securities

13,029

10,324

7,064

4,239

5,866

34,656

22,524

Interest on nontaxable securities

358

363

269

186

156

1,176

575

Interest on deposits in other banks

9,984

7,188

4,463

1,373

1,521

23,008

3,882

Interest on federal funds sold

8

27

32

10

9

77

42

Total interest income

273,642

234,302

202,568

183,374

178,365

893,886

703,112














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

33,071

14,034

4,908

4,092

4,678

56,105

22,357

Interest on other borrowings

16,434

7,287

6,296

6,738

6,850

36,755

25,428

Total interest expense

49,505

21,321

11,204

10,830

11,528

92,860

47,785














Net interest income

224,137

212,981

191,364

172,544

166,837

801,026

655,327














Provision for loan losses

24,648

17,469

13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

52,610

(35,081)

Provision for unfunded commitments

8,246

192

1,779

9,009

16,388

19,226

332

Provision for other credit losses

(4)

(9)

(82)

(44)

(10)

(139)

(616)

Provision for credit losses

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

71,697

(35,365)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

191,247

195,329

176,440

166,313

164,078

729,329

690,692














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

11,125

11,168

11,148

11,058

11,784

44,499

45,106

Mortgage banking activity

22,855

40,350

58,761

62,938

60,723

184,904

285,900

Other service charges, commissions and fees

968

970

998

939

962

3,875

4,188

Gain (loss) on securities

3

(21)

248

(27)

(4)

203

515

Other noninterest income

13,397

12,857

12,686

12,003

8,304

50,943

29,835

Total noninterest income

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

284,424

365,544














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

75,196

78,697

81,545

84,281

76,615

319,719

337,776

Occupancy and equipment

12,905

12,983

12,746

12,727

13,494

51,361

48,066

Data processing and communications expenses

12,486

12,015

12,155

12,572

11,534

49,228

45,976

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

372

126

496

(965)

1,992

29

3,538

Advertising and marketing

3,818

3,553

3,122

1,988

2,381

12,481

8,434

Amortization of intangible assets

4,709

4,710

5,144

5,181

3,387

19,744

14,965

Merger and conversion charges

235



977

4,023

1,212

4,206

Other noninterest expenses

25,340

27,494

26,988

27,059

24,943

106,881

97,163

Total noninterest expense

135,061

139,578

142,196

143,820

138,369

560,655

560,124














Income before income tax expense

104,534

121,075

118,085

109,404

107,478

453,098

496,112

Income tax expense

22,313

28,520

28,019

27,706

25,534

106,558

119,199

Net income

$       82,221

$       92,555

$       90,066

$       81,698

$       81,944

$     346,540

$     376,913














Diluted earnings per common share

$          1.18

$          1.34

$          1.30

$          1.17

$          1.18

$          4.99

$          5.40














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$     284,567

$     269,193

$     345,627

$     257,316

$     307,813

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

833,565

1,061,975

1,961,209

3,541,144

3,756,844

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,500,060

1,255,149

1,052,268

579,204

592,621

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

134,864

130,214

111,654

91,454

79,850

Other investments

110,992

60,560

49,500

49,395

47,552

Loans held for sale

392,078

297,987

555,665

901,550

1,254,632










Loans, net of unearned income

19,855,253

18,806,856

17,561,022

16,143,801

15,874,258

Allowance for credit losses

(205,677)

(184,891)

(172,642)

(161,251)

(167,582)

  Loans, net

19,649,576

18,621,965

17,388,380

15,982,550

15,706,676










Other real estate owned

843

843

835

1,910

3,810

Premises and equipment, net

220,283

222,694

224,249

224,293

225,400

Goodwill

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

Other intangible assets, net

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

388,405

386,533

384,862

332,914

331,146

Other assets

416,213

372,570

474,552

455,460

413,419

Total assets

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321










Liabilities








Deposits








  Noninterest-bearing

$  7,929,579

$  8,343,200

$  8,262,929

$  7,870,207

$  7,774,823

  Interest-bearing

11,533,159

11,123,719

11,422,053

11,718,234

11,890,730

  Total deposits

19,462,738

19,466,919

19,684,982

19,588,441

19,665,553

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase



953

2,065

5,845

Other borrowings

1,875,736

725,664

425,592

425,520

739,879

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

128,322

127,823

127,325

126,827

126,328

Other liabilities

389,090

374,181

375,242

410,280

354,265

Total liabilities

21,855,886

20,694,587

20,614,094

20,553,133

20,891,870










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock





Common stock

72,264

72,247

72,251

72,212

72,017

Capital stock

1,935,211

1,932,906

1,931,088

1,928,702

1,924,813

Retained earnings

1,311,258

1,239,477

1,157,359

1,077,725

1,006,436

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(46,507)

(50,734)

(12,635)

(1,841)

15,590

Treasury stock

(74,826)

(74,826)

(74,687)

(69,639)

(52,405)

Total shareholders' equity

3,197,400

3,119,070

3,073,376

3,007,159

2,966,451

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321










Other Data








Earning assets

$ 22,826,812

$ 21,612,741

$ 21,291,318

$ 21,306,548

$ 21,605,757

Intangible assets

1,121,840

1,133,974

1,138,669

1,143,102

1,138,558

Interest-bearing liabilities

13,537,217

11,977,206

11,975,923

12,272,646

12,762,782

Average assets

24,354,979

23,598,465

23,405,201

23,275,654

23,054,847

Average common shareholders' equity

3,168,320

3,123,718

3,043,280

2,994,652

2,939,507

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Allowance for Credit Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  200,981

$  233,105




























Acquired allowance for purchased credit deteriorated loans





9,432


9,432














Provision for loan losses

24,648

17,469

13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

52,610

(35,081)

Provision for unfunded commitments

8,246

192

1,779

9,009

16,388

19,226

332

Provision for other credit losses

(4)

(9)

(82)

(44)

(10)

(139)

(616)

  Provision for credit losses

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

71,697

(35,365)














Charge-offs

8,371

9,272

6,853

8,579

3,367

33,075

21,616

Recoveries

4,509

4,052

5,017

4,982

3,923

18,560

15,425

  Net charge-offs (recoveries)

3,862

5,220

1,836

3,597

(556)

14,515

6,191














Ending balance

$  258,163

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  258,163

$  200,981














Allowance for loan losses

$  205,677

$  184,891

$  172,642

$  161,251

$  167,582

$  205,677

$  167,582

Allowance for unfunded commitments

52,411

44,165

43,973

42,194

33,185

52,411

33,185

Allowance for other credit losses

75

79

88

170

214

75

214

  Total allowance for credit losses

$  258,163

$  229,135

$  216,703

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  258,163

$  200,981














Net  Charge-off Information












Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$     5,108

$     4,722

$      4,391

$     4,414

$      1,003

$    18,635

$      7,760

Consumer

1,136

1,228

1,137

1,425

1,484

4,926

6,248

Indirect automobile

86

50

41

88

40

265

1,188

Premium Finance

1,812

1,205

1,066

1,369

526

5,452

3,668

Real estate - construction and development

27




21

27

233

Real estate - commercial and farmland

196

2,014

81

1,283

220

3,574

1,852

Real estate - residential

6

53

137


73

196

667

  Total charge-offs

8,371

9,272

6,853

8,579

3,367

33,075

21,616

Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

2,072

2,201

2,785

2,896

2,389

9,954

5,727

Consumer

217

277

230

158

172

882

939

Indirect automobile

229

276

265

275

329

1,045

1,679

Premium Finance

1,682

1,023

1,113

1,247

633

5,065

4,870

Real estate - construction and development

223

96

355

218

210

892

506

Real estate - commercial and farmland

48

96

44

37

81

225

573

Real estate - residential

38

83

225

151

109

497

1,131

  Total recoveries

4,509

4,052

5,017

4,982

3,923

18,560

15,425

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$     3,862

$     5,220

$      1,836

$     3,597

$       (556)

$    14,515

$      6,191














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual portfolio loans

$    65,221

$    64,055

$    72,352

$    59,316

$    54,905

$    65,221

$    54,905

Other real estate owned

843

843

835

1,910

3,810

843

3,810

Repossessed assets

28

60

122

139

84

28

84

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

17,865

12,378

8,542

6,584

12,648

17,865

12,648

  Non-performing portfolio assets

$    83,957

$    77,336

$    81,851

$    67,949

$    71,447

$    83,957

$    71,447

Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans

69,587

54,621

50,560

43,281

30,361

69,587

30,361

  Total non-performing assets

$  153,544

$  131,957

$  132,411

$  111,230

$  101,808

$  153,544

$  101,808














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets

0.34 %

0.32 %

0.35 %

0.29 %

0.30 %

0.34 %

0.30 %

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.56 %

0.47 %

0.43 %

0.61 %

0.43 %

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.04 %

0.09 %

(0.01) %

0.08 %

0.04 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$  2,679,403

$  2,245,287

$  2,022,845

$  1,836,663

$  1,875,993

Consumer

384,037

162,345

167,237

173,642

191,298

Indirect automobile

108,648

137,183

172,245

214,120

265,779

Mortgage warehouse

1,038,924

980,342

949,191

732,375

787,837

Municipal

509,151

516,797

529,268

547,926

572,701

Premium Finance

1,023,479

1,062,724

942,357

819,163

798,409

Real estate - construction and development

2,086,438

2,009,726

1,747,284

1,577,215

1,452,339

Real estate - commercial and farmland

7,604,868

7,516,309

7,156,017

6,924,475

6,834,917

Real estate - residential

4,420,305

4,176,143

3,874,578

3,318,222

3,094,985

  Total loans

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258










Troubled Debt Restructurings








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$           835

$        1,342

$           964

$           868

$         1,286

Consumer

3

6

9

13

16

Indirect automobile

533

595

759

893

1,037

Premium Finance

171

455

993

162

Real estate - construction and development

693

698

706

725

789

Real estate - commercial and farmland

7,995

8,091

8,213

17,161

35,575

Real estate - residential

24,166

24,516

24,456

24,664

26,879

  Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$       34,396

$       35,703

$       36,100

$       44,486

$       65,582

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$           743

$           353

$           364

$             72

$             83

Consumer

11

12

14

31

35

Indirect automobile

55

101

122

221

273

Real estate - construction and development

17

24


11

13

Real estate - commercial and farmland

767

66

788

788

5,924

Real estate - residential

4,181

3,494

4,369

4,341

4,678

  Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$        5,774

$        4,050

$         5,657

$        5,464

$       11,006

   Total troubled debt restructurings

$       40,170

$       39,753

$       41,757

$       49,950

$       76,588










Loans by Risk Grade








Grades 1 through 5 - Pass

$ 19,513,726

$ 18,483,046

$ 17,296,520

$ 15,899,956

$ 15,614,323

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

104,614

110,408

68,444

51,670

78,957

Grade 7 - Substandard

236,913

213,402

196,058

192,175

180,978

Grade 8 - Doubtful





Grade 9 - Loss





  Total loans

$ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$           924

$         5,000

$       17,692

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       10,836

$       20,000

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,009,935

1,394,529

2,209,761

3,393,238

3,719,878

1,993,672

2,857,141

Time deposits in other banks







122

Debt securities - taxable

1,451,861

1,242,811

932,824

623,498

698,915

1,065,511

793,883

Debt securities - nontaxable

44,320

45,730

39,236

29,605

22,639

39,779

19,793

Other investments

83,730

51,209

49,550

47,872

31,312

58,170

28,525

Loans held for sale

371,952

471,070

944,964

1,097,098

1,365,886

718,599

1,463,614

Loans

19,212,560

18,146,083

16,861,674

15,821,397

15,119,752

17,521,461

14,703,957

Total Earning Assets

$ 22,175,282

$ 21,356,432

$ 21,055,701

$ 21,032,708

$ 20,978,382

$ 21,408,028

$ 19,887,035














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  8,138,887

$  8,259,625

$  7,955,765

$  7,658,451

$  7,600,284

$  8,005,201

$  7,017,614

NOW accounts

3,621,454

3,701,045

3,695,490

3,684,772

3,651,595

3,675,586

3,400,441

MMDA

5,161,047

5,026,815

5,087,199

5,240,922

5,209,653

5,128,497

4,953,748

Savings accounts

1,010,966

1,030,298

1,007,340

973,724

928,954

1,005,752

884,623

Retail CDs

1,450,037

1,506,761

1,693,740

1,774,016

1,827,852

1,604,978

1,953,927

Brokered CDs







625

Total Deposits

19,382,391

19,524,544

19,439,534

19,331,885

19,218,338

19,420,014

18,210,978

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1

92

1,854

4,020

5,559

1,477

6,700

FHLB advances

918,228

94,357

48,746

48,786

48,828

279,409

48,888

Other borrowings

377,056

376,942

376,829

443,657

468,058

393,393

399,485

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

128,060

127,560

127,063

126,563

126,067

127,316

125,324

Total Non-Deposit Funding

1,423,345

598,951

554,492

623,026

648,512

801,595

580,397

Total Funding

$ 20,805,736

$ 20,123,495

$ 19,994,026

$ 19,954,911

$ 19,866,850

$ 20,221,609

$ 18,791,375

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$              8

$             27

$             32

$             10

$               9

$             77

$             42

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

9,984

7,188

4,463

1,373

1,521

23,008

3,880

Time deposits in other banks







2

Debt securities - taxable

13,029

10,324

7,064

4,239

5,866

34,656

22,524

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

454

459

341

235

198

1,489

728

Loans held for sale

5,519

6,012

10,036

8,132

9,433

29,699

42,651

Loans (TE)

245,603

211,223

181,602

170,398

162,415

808,826

637,861

Total Earning Assets

$    274,597

$     235,233

$     203,538

$     184,387

$     179,442

$     897,755

$     707,688














Accretion income (included above)

$         (315)

$         (597)

$          (379)

$        1,006

$         2,812

$         (285)

$       16,349














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












  NOW accounts

$        8,564

$        3,733

$         1,246

$           824

$           864

$       14,367

$         3,414

  MMDA

20,683

8,613

2,204

1,643

1,971

33,143

7,847

  Savings accounts

654

360

140

133

128

1,287

503

  Retail CDs

3,170

1,328

1,318

1,492

1,715

7,308

10,575

  Brokered CDs







18

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

33,071

14,034

4,908

4,092

4,678

56,105

22,357

Non-Deposit Funding












  Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase



1

3

4

4

20

  FHLB advances

8,801

527

192

190

195

9,710

775

  Other borrowings

4,953

4,655

4,437

5,164

5,317

19,209

19,278

  Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

2,680

2,105

1,666

1,381

1,334

7,832

5,355

Total Non-Deposit Funding

16,434

7,287

6,296

6,738

6,850

36,755

25,428

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$      49,505

$       21,321

$       11,204

$       10,830

$       11,528

$       92,860

$       47,785














Net Interest Income (TE)

$    225,092

$     213,912

$     192,334

$     173,557

$     167,914

$     804,895

$     659,903

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

3.43 %

2.14 %

0.73 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.71 %

0.21 %

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

3.92 %

2.04 %

0.81 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

1.15 %

0.14 %

Time deposits in other banks

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

1.64 %

Debt securities - taxable

3.56 %

3.30 %

3.04 %

2.76 %

3.33 %

3.25 %

2.84 %

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

4.06 %

3.98 %

3.49 %

3.22 %

3.47 %

3.74 %

3.68 %

Loans held for sale

5.89 %

5.06 %

4.26 %

3.01 %

2.74 %

4.13 %

2.91 %

Loans (TE)

5.07 %

4.62 %

4.32 %

4.37 %

4.26 %

4.62 %

4.34 %

Total Earning Assets

4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

4.19 %

3.56 %














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

0.94 %

0.40 %

0.14 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.39 %

0.10 %

MMDA

1.59 %

0.68 %

0.17 %

0.13 %

0.15 %

0.65 %

0.16 %

Savings accounts

0.26 %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.13 %

0.06 %

Retail CDs

0.87 %

0.35 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.37 %

0.46 %

0.54 %

Brokered CDs

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

2.88 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

1.17 %

0.49 %

0.17 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.49 %

0.20 %

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

— %

— %

0.22 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.27 %

0.30 %

FHLB advances

3.80 %

2.22 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

3.48 %

1.59 %

Other borrowings

5.21 %

4.90 %

4.72 %

4.72 %

4.51 %

4.88 %

4.83 %

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

8.30 %

6.55 %

5.26 %

4.43 %

4.20 %

6.15 %

4.27 %

Total Non-Deposit Funding

4.58 %

4.83 %

4.55 %

4.39 %

4.19 %

4.59 %

4.38 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1.55 %

0.71 %

0.37 %

0.36 %

0.37 %

0.76 %

0.41 %














Net Interest Spread

3.36 %

3.66 %

3.51 %

3.20 %

3.02 %

3.43 %

3.15 %














Net Interest Margin(2)

4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.76 %

3.32 %














Total Cost of Funds(3)

0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.46 %

0.25 %

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Non-GAAP Reconciliations


























Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income available to common shareholders

$     82,221

$     92,555

$     90,066

$    81,698

$     81,944

$   346,540

$  376,913














Adjustment items:












  Merger and conversion charges

235



977

4,023

1,212

4,206

  (Gain) loss on sale of MSR

(1,672)

316




(1,356)

  Servicing right impairment (recovery)


(1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

(21,824)

(14,530)

  Gain on BOLI proceeds


(55)




(55)

(603)

  Natural disaster and pandemic charges


151




151

  (Gain) loss on bank premises



(39)

(6)

(126)

(45)

510

  Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)

302

182

2,284

2,024

243

4,792

2,203

After tax adjustment items

(1,135)

(738)

(8,593)

(6,659)

(400)

(17,125)

(8,214)

Adjusted net income

$     81,086

$     91,817

$     81,473

$    75,039

$     81,544

$   329,415

$  368,699














Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,419,721

69,761,394

Net income per diluted share

$        1.18

$        1.34

$        1.30

$        1.17

$        1.18

$         4.99

$       5.40

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$        1.17

$        1.32

$        1.18

$        1.08

$        1.17

$         4.75

$       5.29














Average assets

$  24,354,979

$  23,598,465

$  23,405,201

$  23,275,654

$  23,054,847

$  23,644,754

$  21,847,731

Return on average assets

1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.73 %

Adjusted return on average assets

1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.39 %

1.69 %














Average common equity

$ 3,168,320

$ 3,123,718

$ 3,043,280

$   2,994,652

$ 2,939,507

$ 3,083,081

$    2,827,669

Average tangible common equity

$ 2,039,094

$ 1,987,385

$ 1,902,265

$   1,857,713

$ 1,916,783

$ 1,947,222

$    1,826,433

Return on average common equity

10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.24 %

13.33 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

16.92 %

20.19 %














Note 1:  Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments.  Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q22, 4Q21 and both annual periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Noninterest Expense












Total noninterest expense

$  135,061

$  139,578

$  142,196

$  143,820

$  138,369

$  560,655

$  560,124

Adjustment items:












  Merger and conversion charges

(235)



(977)

(4,023)

(1,212)

(4,206)

  Natural disaster and pandemic charges


(151)




(151)

  Gain (loss) on bank premises



39

6

126

45

(510)

Adjusted noninterest expense

$  134,826

$  139,427

$  142,235

$  142,849

$  134,472

$  559,337

$  555,408














Total Revenue












Net interest income

$  224,137

$  212,981

$  191,364

$  172,544

$  166,837

$  801,026

$  655,327

Noninterest income

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

284,424

365,544

Total revenue

$  272,485

$  278,305

$  275,205

$  259,455

$  248,606

$                  1,085,450

$                  1,020,871














Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income (TE)

$  225,092

$  213,912

$  192,334

$  173,557

$  167,914

$  804,895

$  659,903

Noninterest income

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

284,424

365,544

Total revenue (TE)

273,440

279,236

276,175

260,468

249,683

1,089,319

1,025,447

Adjustment items:












  (Gain) loss on securities

(3)

21

(248)

27

4

(203)

(515)

  (Gain) loss on sale of MSR

(1,672)

316




(1,356)

  Gain on BOLI proceeds


(55)




(55)

(603)

  Servicing right impairment (recovery)


(1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

(21,824)

(14,530)

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$  271,765

$  278,186

$  265,089

$  250,841

$  245,147

$                  1,065,881

$                  1,009,799














Efficiency ratio

49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

51.65 %

54.87 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

49.92 %

50.06 %

53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

52.54 %

55.00 %














Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total shareholders' equity

$                  3,197,400

$                  3,119,070

$                  3,073,376

$                  3,007,159

$                  2,966,451

$                  3,197,400

$                  2,966,451

Less:












  Goodwill

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

1,015,646

1,012,620

  Other intangibles, net

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

106,194

125,938

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$                  2,075,560

$                  1,985,096

$                  1,934,707

$                  1,864,057

$                  1,827,893

$                  2,075,560

$                  1,827,893














Period end number of shares

69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,369,050

69,608,228

Book value per share (period end)

$     46.09

$     44.97

$      44.31

$     43.31

$     42.62

$      46.09

$     42.62

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$     29.92

$     28.62

$      27.89

$     26.84

$     26.26

$      29.92

$     26.26

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,073,376

$ 3,007,159

$ 2,966,451

$ 3,197,400

$ 2,966,451

Less:












Goodwill

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

1,015,646

1,012,620

Other intangibles, net

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

106,194

125,938

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 1,934,707

$ 1,864,057

$ 1,827,893

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,827,893














Total assets

$  25,053,286

$  23,813,657

$  23,687,470

$  23,560,292

$  23,858,321

$  25,053,286

$  23,858,321

Less:












Goodwill

1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

1,015,646

1,012,620

Other intangibles, net

106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

106,194

125,938

Total tangible assets

$  23,931,446

$  22,679,683

$  22,548,801

$  22,417,190

$  22,719,763

$  23,931,446

$  22,719,763














Equity to Assets

12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.67 %

8.05 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Banking Division












Net interest income

$  185,909

$  174,507

$  152,122

$  133,745

$  120,572

$  646,283

$  457,582

Provision for credit losses

35,946

10,551

10,175

5,226

4,565

61,898

(32,866)

Noninterest income

23,448

23,269

23,469

21,364

18,859

91,550

69,664

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

52,296

48,599

46,733

49,195

36,522

196,823

157,079

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,482

11,357

11,168

11,074

11,699

45,081

41,065

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,085

10,779

10,863

11,230

10,162

43,957

39,802

Other noninterest expenses

21,811

22,974

21,123

20,045

24,048

85,953

84,244

Total noninterest expense

96,674

93,709

89,887

91,544

82,431

371,814

322,190

Income before income tax expense

76,737

93,516

75,529

58,339

52,435

304,121

237,922

Income tax expense

16,545

22,706

19,120

16,996

14,010

75,367

64,446

Net income

$    60,192

$    70,810

$    56,409

$    41,343

$    38,425

$  228,754

$  173,476














Retail Mortgage Division












Net interest income

$    19,837

$    19,283

$    20,779

$    19,295

$    19,912

$    79,194

$    82,718

Provision for credit losses

(2,778)

9,043

4,499

1,587

175

12,351

2,947

Noninterest income

24,011

38,584

57,795

61,649

59,650

182,039

281,900

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

19,164

25,813

31,219

31,614

36,787

107,810

167,796

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,242

1,460

1,406

1,471

1,587

5,579

6,206

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,203

1,082

1,123

1,172

1,213

4,580

5,551

Other noninterest expenses

11,126

11,641

12,812

12,645

10,793

48,224

38,295

Total noninterest expense

32,735

39,996

46,560

46,902

50,380

166,193

217,848

Income before income tax expense

13,891

8,828

27,515

32,455

29,007

82,689

143,823

Income tax expense

2,916

1,854

5,779

6,815

6,092

17,364

30,203

Net income

$    10,975

$      6,974

$    21,736

$    25,640

$    22,915

$    65,325

$  113,620














Warehouse Lending Division












Net interest income

$      6,601

$      6,979

$      6,700

$      6,447

$      8,063

$    26,727

$    35,401

Provision for credit losses

117

(1,836)

867

(222)

77

(1,074)

(514)

Noninterest income

579

1,516

1,041

1,401

1,253

4,537

4,603

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

427

1,055

208

283

258

1,973

1,130

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1

1

1

1

1

4

3

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

49

43

48

47

56

187

232

Other noninterest expenses

191

209

212

218

227

830

490

Total noninterest expense

668

1,308

469

549

542

2,994

1,855

Income before income tax expense

6,395

9,023

6,405

7,521

8,697

29,344

38,663

Income tax expense

1,342

1,895

1,346

1,579

1,827

6,162

8,120

Net income

$      5,053

$      7,128

$      5,059

$      5,942

$      6,870

$    23,182

$    30,543

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

SBA Division












Net interest income

$      2,491

$      2,424

$      3,798

$      6,011

$    11,319

$    14,724

$    51,535

Provision for credit losses

265

52

(523)

(143)

(663)

(349)

(2,921)

Noninterest income

302

1,946

1,526

2,491

2,002

6,265

9,360

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,306

1,412

1,316

1,271

1,217

5,305

4,856

Occupancy and equipment expenses

98

82

81

99

121

360

475

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

30

29

29

28

28

116

47

Other noninterest expenses

368

100

539

380

645

1,387

1,594

Total noninterest expense

1,802

1,623

1,965

1,778

2,011

7,168

6,972

Income before income tax expense

726

2,695

3,882

6,867

11,973

14,170

56,844

Income tax expense

153

566

815

1,442

2,514

2,976

11,937

Net income

$         573

$      2,129

$      3,067

$      5,425

$      9,459

$    11,194

$    44,907














Premium Finance Division












Net interest income

$      9,299

$      9,788

$      7,965

$      7,046

$      6,971

$    34,098

$    28,091

Provision for credit losses

(660)

(158)

(94)

(217)

(1,395)

(1,129)

(2,011)

Noninterest income

8

9

10

6

5

33

17

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

2,003

1,818

2,069

1,918

1,831

7,808

6,915

Occupancy and equipment expenses

82

83

90

82

86

337

317

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

119

82

92

95

75

388

344

Other noninterest expenses

978

959

1,064

952

1,013

3,953

3,683

Total noninterest expense

3,182

2,942

3,315

3,047

3,005

12,486

11,259

Income before income tax expense

6,785

7,013

4,754

4,222

5,366

22,774

18,860

Income tax expense

1,357

1,499

959

874

1,091

4,689

4,493

Net income

$      5,428

$      5,514

$      3,795

$      3,348

$      4,275

$    18,085

$    14,367














Total Consolidated












Net interest income

$  224,137

$  212,981

$  191,364

$  172,544

$  166,837

$  801,026

$  655,327

Provision for credit losses

32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

71,697

(35,365)

Noninterest income

48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

284,424

365,544

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

75,196

78,697

81,545

84,281

76,615

319,719

337,776

Occupancy and equipment expenses

12,905

12,983

12,746

12,727

13,494

51,361

48,066

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

12,486

12,015

12,155

12,572

11,534

49,228

45,976

Other noninterest expenses

34,474

35,883

35,750

34,240

36,726

140,347

128,306

Total noninterest expense

135,061

139,578

142,196

143,820

138,369

560,655

560,124

Income before income tax expense

104,534

121,075

118,085

109,404

107,478

453,098

496,112

Income tax expense

22,313

28,520

28,019

27,706

25,534

106,558

119,199

Net income

$    82,221

$    92,555

$    90,066

$    81,698

$    81,944

$  346,540

$  376,913

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp

