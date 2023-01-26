AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Highlights of the Company's results for the full year 2022 include the following:

Net income of $346.5 million , or $4.99 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Growth in tangible book value (1) of $3.66 per share, or 13.9%, to $29.92 at December 31, 2022

of per share, or 13.9%, to at Improvement in net interest margin of 44bps, from 3.32% for 2021 to 3.76% for 2022

Growth in total revenue of $64.6 million , or 6.3%, to $1.09 billion this year

, or 6.3%, to this year Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 52.54%, compared with 55.00% last year

of 52.54%, compared with 55.00% last year Organic growth in loans of $3.51 billion , or 22.1%

, or 22.1% Growth in TCE ratio (1) of 62bps, or 7.7%, to 8.67% at December 31, 2022

of 62bps, or 7.7%, to 8.67% at Growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, representing 40.74% of total deposits, from 39.54% a year ago

Significant items from the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2022 include the following:

Net income of $82.2 million , or $1.18 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Growth in tangible book value (1) of $1.30 per share, or 18.0% annualized, to $29.92 at December 31, 2022

of per share, or 18.0% annualized, to at Improvement in net interest margin of 6bps, from 3.97% last quarter to 4.03% this quarter

Growth in net interest income of $11.2 million , or 5.2%, to $224.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022

, or 5.2%, to for the fourth quarter of 2022 Adjusted return on average assets (1) of 1.32%

of 1.32% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) of 15.78%

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $82.2 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $81.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $81.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $81.5 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, natural disaster and pandemic expenses, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, gain/loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $346.5 million, or $4.99 per diluted share, compared with $376.9 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, for 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $329.4 million, or $4.75 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $368.7 million, or $5.29 per diluted share, for 2021. Adjusted net income for the year excludes the same items listed above for the fourth quarter.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The strong financial results we are reporting today are a direct result of our team's continued focus and discipline. The fourth quarter was another strong quarter where we grew tangible book value, expanded the margin, protected our balance sheet and improved our efficiency ratio. The additional provision for credit losses we recorded this quarter is attributable to loan growth and the economic forecast and strengthens our position as we move into 2023. Despite forecasted challenging economic conditions and potential market volatility, we are well positioned for 2023 as we focus on core fundamentals in our strong Southeastern markets."

Increase in Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2022 increased to $804.9 million, compared with $659.9 million for 2021. The Company's net interest margin was 3.76% for 2022, an increase from 3.32% reported for 2021. The Company recorded accretion expense of $285,000 for 2022, compared with accretion income of $16.3 million for 2021. The increase in net interest margin is primarily attributable to deployment of excess liquidity in the loan and securities portfolios during the year, along with the rising interest rate environment.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) grew to $225.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $11.2 million, or 5.2%, from last quarter and $57.2 million, or 34.1%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's net interest margin improved to 4.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 3.97% reported for the third quarter of 2022 and 3.18% reported for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Yields on earning assets increased 54 basis points during the quarter to 4.91%, compared with 4.37% in the third quarter of 2022, and increased 152 basis points from 3.39% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Yields on loans increased to 5.07% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 4.62% for the third quarter of 2022 and 4.26% for the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, the Company incurred net accretion expense in the fourth quarter of $315,000, compared with $597,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and accretion income of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $612.9 million, with weighted average yields of 7.92%, compared with $1.12 billion and 6.26%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.15 billion and 3.35%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $3.6 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022, with weighted average yields of 6.06%, compared with $4.6 billion and 5.29%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2022 and $5.5 billion and 3.43%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company's total cost of funds was 0.94% in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 52 basis points compared with the third quarter of 2022. Deposit costs increased 39 basis point during the fourth quarter of 2022 to 0.68%, compared with 0.29% in the third quarter of 2022. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 0.49% in the third quarter of 2022 to 1.17% in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting deposit pricing adjustments made at the end of the third quarter and during the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $17.0 million, or 26.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $48.3 million, compared with $65.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $17.5 million, or 43.4%, to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 1.26% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 2.10% for the third quarter of 2022. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $947.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $1.26 billion for the third quarter of 2022. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $507.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $520.0 million at September 30, 2022. Mortgage banking activity included a $1.3 million recovery of servicing right impairment and a $316,000 loss on sale of MSR recorded in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a $1.7 million gain on sale of MSR for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year 2022, noninterest income decreased $81.1 million, or 22.2%, to $284.4 million, compared with $365.5 million for 2021, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $101.0 million, or 35.3%, to $184.9 million in 2022, compared with $285.9 million in 2021. Production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $5.5 billion in 2022, compared with $8.9 billion in 2021, while gain on sale spreads narrowed to 2.27% in 2022 from 3.31% in 2021. Other noninterest income increased $21.1 million, or 70.7%, to $50.9 million for 2022, compared with $29.8 million for 2021, primarily as a result of an $18.1 million increase in noninterest income in our equipment finance division of the bank. Also contributing to the increase were increases of $1.9 million in both BOLI income and swap fee income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $4.5 million, or 3.2%, to $135.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $139.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded merger and conversion charges of $235,000, compared with natural disaster and pandemic charges of $151,000 during the third quarter of 2022. Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses(1) decreased approximately $4.6 million, or 3.3%, to $134.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, from $139.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $7.3 million decline in mortgage expenses related to reduced production, offset by a $3.0 million increase in the banking division, the majority of which was related to compensation, incentives and benefits. Management continues to deliver high performing operating efficiency, as the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) decreased to 49.92% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 50.06% in the third quarter of 2022.

For the full year 2022, noninterest expense increased $531,000 to $560.7 million, compared with $560.1 million in 2021. During 2022, the Company recorded $1.3 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which related to merger and conversion charges, compared with $4.7 million in charges in 2021 that were principally related to merger and conversion charges. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased $3.9 million, or 0.7%, to $559.3 million in 2022, from $555.4 million in 2021. This increase is primarily attributable to expansion of our equipment finance division in December 2021, partially offset by a reduction in variable expenses related to mortgage production.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for 2022 was 23.5%, compared with 24.0% in 2021. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 21.3%, compared with 23.6% in the third quarter of 2022. The decreased rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of the impact of state rates applied to the Company's deferred tax asset.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $25.05 billion, compared with $23.86 billion at December 31, 2021. The Company has improved the earning asset mix through a shift in reinvestment of excess liquidity to the securities portfolio and loans held for investment. Debt securities available-for-sale increased $907.4 million, or 153.1%, from $592.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.50 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $3.98 billion, or 25.1%, to $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021. Organic loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $576.1 million, or 12.3% annualized, which was diversified across the portfolio, including commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, construction and mortgage warehouse. The Company purchased approximately $472 million of cash value life insurance secured loans during the fourth quarter of 2022, complementing our existing offerings of this product. Loans held for sale decreased $862.6 million from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2021 to $392.1 million at December 31, 2022 due to a decline in mortgage activity resulting from the rising rate environment.

At December 31, 2022, total deposits amounted to $19.46 billion, or 90.7% of total funding, compared with $19.67 billion and 95.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, compared with $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.80 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021. These funds represented 65.7% of the Company's total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared with 63.6% at the end of 2021, which continues to positively impact the cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2022 totaled $3.20 billion, an increase of $230.9 million, or 7.8%, from December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $346.5 million during 2022, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and the impact to other comprehensive income resulting from rising rates on our investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $1.30 per share, or 18.0% annualized, during the fourth quarter to $29.92 at December 31, 2022. The Company recorded an improvement of $0.06 per share of tangible book value(1) this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the decrease in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio. For the year-to-date period, tangible book value per share(1) increased $3.66, or 13.9%, to $29.92 at December 31, 2022, compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.67% at December 31, 2022, compared with 8.05% at the end of 2021.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $32.9 million, compared with a provision of $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter provision was primarily attributable to loan growth of $1.05 billion during the quarter, the updated economic forecast and the related impacts to unfunded commitments. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased six basis points to 0.61% during the quarter. Approximately $69.6 million, or 45.3%, of the nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were only 0.34% at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.32% at September 30, 2022. The net charge-off ratio was eight basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 11 basis points in the third quarter of 2022 and a net recovery of one basis point in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 346,540

$ 376,913 Adjusted net income $ 81,086

$ 91,817

$ 81,473

$ 75,039

$ 81,544

$ 329,415

$ 368,699



























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common shareholders

























Basic $ 1.19

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.18

$ 1.18

$ 5.01

$ 5.43 Diluted $ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 4.99

$ 5.40 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 1.17

$ 1.32

$ 1.18

$ 1.08

$ 1.17

$ 4.75

$ 5.29 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.60

$ 0.60 Book value per share (period end) $ 46.09

$ 44.97

$ 44.31

$ 43.31

$ 42.62

$ 46.09

$ 42.62 Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) $ 29.92

$ 28.62

$ 27.89

$ 26.84

$ 26.26

$ 29.92

$ 26.26 Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 69,138,431

69,124,855

69,136,046

69,345,735

69,398,594

69,193,591

69,431,860 Diluted 69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,419,721

69,761,394 Period end number of shares 69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,369,050

69,608,228 Market data

























High intraday price $ 54.24

$ 50.94

$ 46.28

$ 55.62

$ 56.64

$ 55.62

$ 59.85 Low intraday price $ 44.61

$ 38.22

$ 39.37

$ 43.56

$ 46.20

$ 38.22

$ 36.60 Period end closing price $ 47.14

$ 44.71

$ 40.18

$ 43.88

$ 49.68

$ 47.14

$ 49.68 Average daily volume $ 340,890

$ 346,522

$ 446,121

$ 471,858

$ 350,119

$ 400,670

$ 407,447



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.73 % Adjusted return on average assets(1) 1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.39 %

1.69 % Return on average common equity 10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.24 %

13.33 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) 15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

16.92 %

20.19 % Earning asset yield (TE) 4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

4.19 %

3.56 % Total cost of funds 0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.46 %

0.25 % Net interest margin (TE) 4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.76 %

3.32 % Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 14.97 %

21.74 %

29.09 %

32.05 %

31.31 %

24.04 %

34.01 % Efficiency ratio 49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

51.65 %

54.87 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1) 49.92 %

50.06 %

53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

52.54 %

55.00 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.76 %

12.43 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.67 %

8.05 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 2,079

2,071

2,050

2,033

2,008

2,079

2,008 Retail Mortgage Division 633

671

712

714

739

633

739 Warehouse Lending Division 8

9

9

10

12

8

12 SBA Division 39

40

36

35

34

39

34 Premium Finance Division 76

77

78

77

72

76

72 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,835

2,868

2,885

2,869

2,865

2,835

2,865



























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 12,051

$ 11,499

$ 11,555

$ 11,589

$ 11,882

$ 12,051

$ 11,882 Branch locations 164

164

164

165

165

164

165 Deposits per branch location $ 118,675

$ 118,701

$ 120,030

$ 118,718

$ 119,185

$ 118,675

$ 119,185





























AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 250,263

$ 216,400

$ 190,740

$ 177,566

$ 170,813

$ 834,969

$ 676,089 Interest on taxable securities 13,029

10,324

7,064

4,239

5,866

34,656

22,524 Interest on nontaxable securities 358

363

269

186

156

1,176

575 Interest on deposits in other banks 9,984

7,188

4,463

1,373

1,521

23,008

3,882 Interest on federal funds sold 8

27

32

10

9

77

42 Total interest income 273,642

234,302

202,568

183,374

178,365

893,886

703,112



























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 33,071

14,034

4,908

4,092

4,678

56,105

22,357 Interest on other borrowings 16,434

7,287

6,296

6,738

6,850

36,755

25,428 Total interest expense 49,505

21,321

11,204

10,830

11,528

92,860

47,785



























Net interest income 224,137

212,981

191,364

172,544

166,837

801,026

655,327



























Provision for loan losses 24,648

17,469

13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

52,610

(35,081) Provision for unfunded commitments 8,246

192

1,779

9,009

16,388

19,226

332 Provision for other credit losses (4)

(9)

(82)

(44)

(10)

(139)

(616) Provision for credit losses 32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

71,697

(35,365) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 191,247

195,329

176,440

166,313

164,078

729,329

690,692



























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposit accounts 11,125

11,168

11,148

11,058

11,784

44,499

45,106 Mortgage banking activity 22,855

40,350

58,761

62,938

60,723

184,904

285,900 Other service charges, commissions and fees 968

970

998

939

962

3,875

4,188 Gain (loss) on securities 3

(21)

248

(27)

(4)

203

515 Other noninterest income 13,397

12,857

12,686

12,003

8,304

50,943

29,835 Total noninterest income 48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

284,424

365,544



























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 75,196

78,697

81,545

84,281

76,615

319,719

337,776 Occupancy and equipment 12,905

12,983

12,746

12,727

13,494

51,361

48,066 Data processing and communications expenses 12,486

12,015

12,155

12,572

11,534

49,228

45,976 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) 372

126

496

(965)

1,992

29

3,538 Advertising and marketing 3,818

3,553

3,122

1,988

2,381

12,481

8,434 Amortization of intangible assets 4,709

4,710

5,144

5,181

3,387

19,744

14,965 Merger and conversion charges 235

—

—

977

4,023

1,212

4,206 Other noninterest expenses 25,340

27,494

26,988

27,059

24,943

106,881

97,163 Total noninterest expense 135,061

139,578

142,196

143,820

138,369

560,655

560,124



























Income before income tax expense 104,534

121,075

118,085

109,404

107,478

453,098

496,112 Income tax expense 22,313

28,520

28,019

27,706

25,534

106,558

119,199 Net income $ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 346,540

$ 376,913



























Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 4.99

$ 5.40



























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 284,567

$ 269,193

$ 345,627

$ 257,316

$ 307,813 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 833,565

1,061,975

1,961,209

3,541,144

3,756,844 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,500,060

1,255,149

1,052,268

579,204

592,621 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 134,864

130,214

111,654

91,454

79,850 Other investments 110,992

60,560

49,500

49,395

47,552 Loans held for sale 392,078

297,987

555,665

901,550

1,254,632



















Loans, net of unearned income 19,855,253

18,806,856

17,561,022

16,143,801

15,874,258 Allowance for credit losses (205,677)

(184,891)

(172,642)

(161,251)

(167,582) Loans, net 19,649,576

18,621,965

17,388,380

15,982,550

15,706,676



















Other real estate owned 843

843

835

1,910

3,810 Premises and equipment, net 220,283

222,694

224,249

224,293

225,400 Goodwill 1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620 Other intangible assets, net 106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 388,405

386,533

384,862

332,914

331,146 Other assets 416,213

372,570

474,552

455,460

413,419 Total assets $ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321



















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 7,929,579

$ 8,343,200

$ 8,262,929

$ 7,870,207

$ 7,774,823 Interest-bearing 11,533,159

11,123,719

11,422,053

11,718,234

11,890,730 Total deposits 19,462,738

19,466,919

19,684,982

19,588,441

19,665,553 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

—

953

2,065

5,845 Other borrowings 1,875,736

725,664

425,592

425,520

739,879 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 128,322

127,823

127,325

126,827

126,328 Other liabilities 389,090

374,181

375,242

410,280

354,265 Total liabilities 21,855,886

20,694,587

20,614,094

20,553,133

20,891,870



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —

—

—

—

— Common stock 72,264

72,247

72,251

72,212

72,017 Capital stock 1,935,211

1,932,906

1,931,088

1,928,702

1,924,813 Retained earnings 1,311,258

1,239,477

1,157,359

1,077,725

1,006,436 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (46,507)

(50,734)

(12,635)

(1,841)

15,590 Treasury stock (74,826)

(74,826)

(74,687)

(69,639)

(52,405) Total shareholders' equity 3,197,400

3,119,070

3,073,376

3,007,159

2,966,451 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321



















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 22,826,812

$ 21,612,741

$ 21,291,318

$ 21,306,548

$ 21,605,757 Intangible assets 1,121,840

1,133,974

1,138,669

1,143,102

1,138,558 Interest-bearing liabilities 13,537,217

11,977,206

11,975,923

12,272,646

12,762,782 Average assets 24,354,979

23,598,465

23,405,201

23,275,654

23,054,847 Average common shareholders' equity 3,168,320

3,123,718

3,043,280

2,994,652

2,939,507

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 188,234

$ 200,981

$ 233,105























































Acquired allowance for purchased credit deteriorated loans —

—

—

—

9,432

—

9,432



























Provision for loan losses 24,648

17,469

13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

52,610

(35,081) Provision for unfunded commitments 8,246

192

1,779

9,009

16,388

19,226

332 Provision for other credit losses (4)

(9)

(82)

(44)

(10)

(139)

(616) Provision for credit losses 32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

71,697

(35,365)



























Charge-offs 8,371

9,272

6,853

8,579

3,367

33,075

21,616 Recoveries 4,509

4,052

5,017

4,982

3,923

18,560

15,425 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 3,862

5,220

1,836

3,597

(556)

14,515

6,191



























Ending balance $ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 258,163

$ 200,981



























Allowance for loan losses $ 205,677

$ 184,891

$ 172,642

$ 161,251

$ 167,582

$ 205,677

$ 167,582 Allowance for unfunded commitments 52,411

44,165

43,973

42,194

33,185

52,411

33,185 Allowance for other credit losses 75

79

88

170

214

75

214 Total allowance for credit losses $ 258,163

$ 229,135

$ 216,703

$ 203,615

$ 200,981

$ 258,163

$ 200,981



























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 5,108

$ 4,722

$ 4,391

$ 4,414

$ 1,003

$ 18,635

$ 7,760 Consumer 1,136

1,228

1,137

1,425

1,484

4,926

6,248 Indirect automobile 86

50

41

88

40

265

1,188 Premium Finance 1,812

1,205

1,066

1,369

526

5,452

3,668 Real estate - construction and development 27

—

—

—

21

27

233 Real estate - commercial and farmland 196

2,014

81

1,283

220

3,574

1,852 Real estate - residential 6

53

137

—

73

196

667 Total charge-offs 8,371

9,272

6,853

8,579

3,367

33,075

21,616 Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 2,072

2,201

2,785

2,896

2,389

9,954

5,727 Consumer 217

277

230

158

172

882

939 Indirect automobile 229

276

265

275

329

1,045

1,679 Premium Finance 1,682

1,023

1,113

1,247

633

5,065

4,870 Real estate - construction and development 223

96

355

218

210

892

506 Real estate - commercial and farmland 48

96

44

37

81

225

573 Real estate - residential 38

83

225

151

109

497

1,131 Total recoveries 4,509

4,052

5,017

4,982

3,923

18,560

15,425 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3,862

$ 5,220

$ 1,836

$ 3,597

$ (556)

$ 14,515

$ 6,191



























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual portfolio loans $ 65,221

$ 64,055

$ 72,352

$ 59,316

$ 54,905

$ 65,221

$ 54,905 Other real estate owned 843

843

835

1,910

3,810

843

3,810 Repossessed assets 28

60

122

139

84

28

84 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 17,865

12,378

8,542

6,584

12,648

17,865

12,648 Non-performing portfolio assets $ 83,957

$ 77,336

$ 81,851

$ 67,949

$ 71,447

$ 83,957

$ 71,447 Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans 69,587

54,621

50,560

43,281

30,361

69,587

30,361 Total non-performing assets $ 153,544

$ 131,957

$ 132,411

$ 111,230

$ 101,808

$ 153,544

$ 101,808



























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets 0.34 %

0.32 %

0.35 %

0.29 %

0.30 %

0.34 %

0.30 % Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.61 %

0.55 %

0.56 %

0.47 %

0.43 %

0.61 %

0.43 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.08 %

0.11 %

0.04 %

0.09 %

(0.01) %

0.08 %

0.04 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,679,403

$ 2,245,287

$ 2,022,845

$ 1,836,663

$ 1,875,993 Consumer 384,037

162,345

167,237

173,642

191,298 Indirect automobile 108,648

137,183

172,245

214,120

265,779 Mortgage warehouse 1,038,924

980,342

949,191

732,375

787,837 Municipal 509,151

516,797

529,268

547,926

572,701 Premium Finance 1,023,479

1,062,724

942,357

819,163

798,409 Real estate - construction and development 2,086,438

2,009,726

1,747,284

1,577,215

1,452,339 Real estate - commercial and farmland 7,604,868

7,516,309

7,156,017

6,924,475

6,834,917 Real estate - residential 4,420,305

4,176,143

3,874,578

3,318,222

3,094,985 Total loans $ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258



















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 835

$ 1,342

$ 964

$ 868

$ 1,286 Consumer 3

6

9

13

16 Indirect automobile 533

595

759

893

1,037 Premium Finance 171

455

993

162

— Real estate - construction and development 693

698

706

725

789 Real estate - commercial and farmland 7,995

8,091

8,213

17,161

35,575 Real estate - residential 24,166

24,516

24,456

24,664

26,879 Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 34,396

$ 35,703

$ 36,100

$ 44,486

$ 65,582 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 743

$ 353

$ 364

$ 72

$ 83 Consumer 11

12

14

31

35 Indirect automobile 55

101

122

221

273 Real estate - construction and development 17

24

—

11

13 Real estate - commercial and farmland 767

66

788

788

5,924 Real estate - residential 4,181

3,494

4,369

4,341

4,678 Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 5,774

$ 4,050

$ 5,657

$ 5,464

$ 11,006 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 40,170

$ 39,753

$ 41,757

$ 49,950

$ 76,588



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grades 1 through 5 - Pass $ 19,513,726

$ 18,483,046

$ 17,296,520

$ 15,899,956

$ 15,614,323 Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 104,614

110,408

68,444

51,670

78,957 Grade 7 - Substandard 236,913

213,402

196,058

192,175

180,978 Grade 8 - Doubtful —

—

—

—

— Grade 9 - Loss —

—

—

—

— Total loans $ 19,855,253

$ 18,806,856

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ 924

$ 5,000

$ 17,692

$ 20,000

$ 20,000

$ 10,836

$ 20,000 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,009,935

1,394,529

2,209,761

3,393,238

3,719,878

1,993,672

2,857,141 Time deposits in other banks —

—

—

—

—

—

122 Debt securities - taxable 1,451,861

1,242,811

932,824

623,498

698,915

1,065,511

793,883 Debt securities - nontaxable 44,320

45,730

39,236

29,605

22,639

39,779

19,793 Other investments 83,730

51,209

49,550

47,872

31,312

58,170

28,525 Loans held for sale 371,952

471,070

944,964

1,097,098

1,365,886

718,599

1,463,614 Loans 19,212,560

18,146,083

16,861,674

15,821,397

15,119,752

17,521,461

14,703,957 Total Earning Assets $ 22,175,282

$ 21,356,432

$ 21,055,701

$ 21,032,708

$ 20,978,382

$ 21,408,028

$ 19,887,035



























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 8,138,887

$ 8,259,625

$ 7,955,765

$ 7,658,451

$ 7,600,284

$ 8,005,201

$ 7,017,614 NOW accounts 3,621,454

3,701,045

3,695,490

3,684,772

3,651,595

3,675,586

3,400,441 MMDA 5,161,047

5,026,815

5,087,199

5,240,922

5,209,653

5,128,497

4,953,748 Savings accounts 1,010,966

1,030,298

1,007,340

973,724

928,954

1,005,752

884,623 Retail CDs 1,450,037

1,506,761

1,693,740

1,774,016

1,827,852

1,604,978

1,953,927 Brokered CDs —

—

—

—

—

—

625 Total Deposits 19,382,391

19,524,544

19,439,534

19,331,885

19,218,338

19,420,014

18,210,978 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1

92

1,854

4,020

5,559

1,477

6,700 FHLB advances 918,228

94,357

48,746

48,786

48,828

279,409

48,888 Other borrowings 377,056

376,942

376,829

443,657

468,058

393,393

399,485 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 128,060

127,560

127,063

126,563

126,067

127,316

125,324 Total Non-Deposit Funding 1,423,345

598,951

554,492

623,026

648,512

801,595

580,397 Total Funding $ 20,805,736

$ 20,123,495

$ 19,994,026

$ 19,954,911

$ 19,866,850

$ 20,221,609

$ 18,791,375

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ 8

$ 27

$ 32

$ 10

$ 9

$ 77

$ 42 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 9,984

7,188

4,463

1,373

1,521

23,008

3,880 Time deposits in other banks —

—

—

—

—

—

2 Debt securities - taxable 13,029

10,324

7,064

4,239

5,866

34,656

22,524 Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 454

459

341

235

198

1,489

728 Loans held for sale 5,519

6,012

10,036

8,132

9,433

29,699

42,651 Loans (TE) 245,603

211,223

181,602

170,398

162,415

808,826

637,861 Total Earning Assets $ 274,597

$ 235,233

$ 203,538

$ 184,387

$ 179,442

$ 897,755

$ 707,688



























Accretion income (included above) $ (315)

$ (597)

$ (379)

$ 1,006

$ 2,812

$ (285)

$ 16,349



























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 8,564

$ 3,733

$ 1,246

$ 824

$ 864

$ 14,367

$ 3,414 MMDA 20,683

8,613

2,204

1,643

1,971

33,143

7,847 Savings accounts 654

360

140

133

128

1,287

503 Retail CDs 3,170

1,328

1,318

1,492

1,715

7,308

10,575 Brokered CDs —

—

—

—

—

—

18 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 33,071

14,034

4,908

4,092

4,678

56,105

22,357 Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase —

—

1

3

4

4

20 FHLB advances 8,801

527

192

190

195

9,710

775 Other borrowings 4,953

4,655

4,437

5,164

5,317

19,209

19,278 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 2,680

2,105

1,666

1,381

1,334

7,832

5,355 Total Non-Deposit Funding 16,434

7,287

6,296

6,738

6,850

36,755

25,428 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 49,505

$ 21,321

$ 11,204

$ 10,830

$ 11,528

$ 92,860

$ 47,785



























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 225,092

$ 213,912

$ 192,334

$ 173,557

$ 167,914

$ 804,895

$ 659,903

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold 3.43 %

2.14 %

0.73 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.71 %

0.21 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 3.92 %

2.04 %

0.81 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

1.15 %

0.14 % Time deposits in other banks — %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

1.64 % Debt securities - taxable 3.56 %

3.30 %

3.04 %

2.76 %

3.33 %

3.25 %

2.84 % Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 4.06 %

3.98 %

3.49 %

3.22 %

3.47 %

3.74 %

3.68 % Loans held for sale 5.89 %

5.06 %

4.26 %

3.01 %

2.74 %

4.13 %

2.91 % Loans (TE) 5.07 %

4.62 %

4.32 %

4.37 %

4.26 %

4.62 %

4.34 % Total Earning Assets 4.91 %

4.37 %

3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

4.19 %

3.56 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 0.94 %

0.40 %

0.14 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.39 %

0.10 % MMDA 1.59 %

0.68 %

0.17 %

0.13 %

0.15 %

0.65 %

0.16 % Savings accounts 0.26 %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.13 %

0.06 % Retail CDs 0.87 %

0.35 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.37 %

0.46 %

0.54 % Brokered CDs — %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

2.88 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1.17 %

0.49 %

0.17 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.49 %

0.20 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase — %

— %

0.22 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.27 %

0.30 % FHLB advances 3.80 %

2.22 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

3.48 %

1.59 % Other borrowings 5.21 %

4.90 %

4.72 %

4.72 %

4.51 %

4.88 %

4.83 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 8.30 %

6.55 %

5.26 %

4.43 %

4.20 %

6.15 %

4.27 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 4.58 %

4.83 %

4.55 %

4.39 %

4.19 %

4.59 %

4.38 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1.55 %

0.71 %

0.37 %

0.36 %

0.37 %

0.76 %

0.41 %



























Net Interest Spread 3.36 %

3.66 %

3.51 %

3.20 %

3.02 %

3.43 %

3.15 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 4.03 %

3.97 %

3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.76 %

3.32 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.94 %

0.42 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.46 %

0.25 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Non-GAAP Reconciliations





















































Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 346,540

$ 376,913



























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges 235

—

—

977

4,023

1,212

4,206 (Gain) loss on sale of MSR (1,672)

316

—

—

—

(1,356)

— Servicing right impairment (recovery) —

(1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

(21,824)

(14,530) Gain on BOLI proceeds —

(55)

—

—

—

(55)

(603) Natural disaster and pandemic charges —

151

—

—

—

151

— (Gain) loss on bank premises —

—

(39)

(6)

(126)

(45)

510 Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1) 302

182

2,284

2,024

243

4,792

2,203 After tax adjustment items (1,135)

(738)

(8,593)

(6,659)

(400)

(17,125)

(8,214) Adjusted net income $ 81,086

$ 91,817

$ 81,473

$ 75,039

$ 81,544

$ 329,415

$ 368,699



























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,395,224

69,327,414

69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,419,721

69,761,394 Net income per diluted share $ 1.18

$ 1.34

$ 1.30

$ 1.17

$ 1.18

$ 4.99

$ 5.40 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.17

$ 1.32

$ 1.18

$ 1.08

$ 1.17

$ 4.75

$ 5.29



























Average assets $ 24,354,979

$ 23,598,465

$ 23,405,201

$ 23,275,654

$ 23,054,847

$ 23,644,754

$ 21,847,731 Return on average assets 1.34 %

1.56 %

1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.73 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.32 %

1.54 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.39 %

1.69 %



























Average common equity $ 3,168,320

$ 3,123,718

$ 3,043,280

$ 2,994,652

$ 2,939,507

$ 3,083,081

$ 2,827,669 Average tangible common equity $ 2,039,094

$ 1,987,385

$ 1,902,265

$ 1,857,713

$ 1,916,783

$ 1,947,222

$ 1,826,433 Return on average common equity 10.30 %

11.76 %

11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.24 %

13.33 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 15.78 %

18.33 %

17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

16.92 %

20.19 %



























Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included. A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q22, 4Q21 and both annual periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 135,061

$ 139,578

$ 142,196

$ 143,820

$ 138,369

$ 560,655

$ 560,124 Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges (235)

—

—

(977)

(4,023)

(1,212)

(4,206) Natural disaster and pandemic charges —

(151)

—

—

—

(151)

— Gain (loss) on bank premises —

—

39

6

126

45

(510) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 134,826

$ 139,427

$ 142,235

$ 142,849

$ 134,472

$ 559,337

$ 555,408



























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 224,137

$ 212,981

$ 191,364

$ 172,544

$ 166,837

$ 801,026

$ 655,327 Noninterest income 48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

284,424

365,544 Total revenue $ 272,485

$ 278,305

$ 275,205

$ 259,455

$ 248,606

$ 1,085,450

$ 1,020,871



























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 225,092

$ 213,912

$ 192,334

$ 173,557

$ 167,914

$ 804,895

$ 659,903 Noninterest income 48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

284,424

365,544 Total revenue (TE) 273,440

279,236

276,175

260,468

249,683

1,089,319

1,025,447 Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities (3)

21

(248)

27

4

(203)

(515) (Gain) loss on sale of MSR (1,672)

316

—

—

—

(1,356)

— Gain on BOLI proceeds —

(55)

—

—

—

(55)

(603) Servicing right impairment (recovery) —

(1,332)

(10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

(21,824)

(14,530) Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 271,765

$ 278,186

$ 265,089

$ 250,841

$ 245,147

$ 1,065,881

$ 1,009,799



























Efficiency ratio 49.57 %

50.15 %

51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

51.65 %

54.87 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 49.92 %

50.06 %

53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

52.54 %

55.00 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,073,376

$ 3,007,159

$ 2,966,451

$ 3,197,400

$ 2,966,451 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

1,015,646

1,012,620 Other intangibles, net 106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

106,194

125,938 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 1,934,707

$ 1,864,057

$ 1,827,893

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,827,893



























Period end number of shares 69,369,050

69,352,709

69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,369,050

69,608,228 Book value per share (period end) $ 46.09

$ 44.97

$ 44.31

$ 43.31

$ 42.62

$ 46.09

$ 42.62 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 29.92

$ 28.62

$ 27.89

$ 26.84

$ 26.26

$ 29.92

$ 26.26

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Total shareholders' equity $ 3,197,400

$ 3,119,070

$ 3,073,376

$ 3,007,159

$ 2,966,451

$ 3,197,400

$ 2,966,451 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

1,015,646

1,012,620 Other intangibles, net 106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

106,194

125,938 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,075,560

$ 1,985,096

$ 1,934,707

$ 1,864,057

$ 1,827,893

$ 2,075,560

$ 1,827,893



























Total assets $ 25,053,286

$ 23,813,657

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 25,053,286

$ 23,858,321 Less:

























Goodwill 1,015,646

1,023,071

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

1,015,646

1,012,620 Other intangibles, net 106,194

110,903

115,613

120,757

125,938

106,194

125,938 Total tangible assets $ 23,931,446

$ 22,679,683

$ 22,548,801

$ 22,417,190

$ 22,719,763

$ 23,931,446

$ 22,719,763



























Equity to Assets 12.76 %

13.10 %

12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.76 %

12.43 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.67 %

8.75 %

8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.67 %

8.05 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 185,909

$ 174,507

$ 152,122

$ 133,745

$ 120,572

$ 646,283

$ 457,582 Provision for credit losses 35,946

10,551

10,175

5,226

4,565

61,898

(32,866) Noninterest income 23,448

23,269

23,469

21,364

18,859

91,550

69,664 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 52,296

48,599

46,733

49,195

36,522

196,823

157,079 Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,482

11,357

11,168

11,074

11,699

45,081

41,065 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,085

10,779

10,863

11,230

10,162

43,957

39,802 Other noninterest expenses 21,811

22,974

21,123

20,045

24,048

85,953

84,244 Total noninterest expense 96,674

93,709

89,887

91,544

82,431

371,814

322,190 Income before income tax expense 76,737

93,516

75,529

58,339

52,435

304,121

237,922 Income tax expense 16,545

22,706

19,120

16,996

14,010

75,367

64,446 Net income $ 60,192

$ 70,810

$ 56,409

$ 41,343

$ 38,425

$ 228,754

$ 173,476



























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 19,837

$ 19,283

$ 20,779

$ 19,295

$ 19,912

$ 79,194

$ 82,718 Provision for credit losses (2,778)

9,043

4,499

1,587

175

12,351

2,947 Noninterest income 24,011

38,584

57,795

61,649

59,650

182,039

281,900 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 19,164

25,813

31,219

31,614

36,787

107,810

167,796 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,242

1,460

1,406

1,471

1,587

5,579

6,206 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,203

1,082

1,123

1,172

1,213

4,580

5,551 Other noninterest expenses 11,126

11,641

12,812

12,645

10,793

48,224

38,295 Total noninterest expense 32,735

39,996

46,560

46,902

50,380

166,193

217,848 Income before income tax expense 13,891

8,828

27,515

32,455

29,007

82,689

143,823 Income tax expense 2,916

1,854

5,779

6,815

6,092

17,364

30,203 Net income $ 10,975

$ 6,974

$ 21,736

$ 25,640

$ 22,915

$ 65,325

$ 113,620



























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 6,601

$ 6,979

$ 6,700

$ 6,447

$ 8,063

$ 26,727

$ 35,401 Provision for credit losses 117

(1,836)

867

(222)

77

(1,074)

(514) Noninterest income 579

1,516

1,041

1,401

1,253

4,537

4,603 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 427

1,055

208

283

258

1,973

1,130 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1

1

1

1

1

4

3 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 49

43

48

47

56

187

232 Other noninterest expenses 191

209

212

218

227

830

490 Total noninterest expense 668

1,308

469

549

542

2,994

1,855 Income before income tax expense 6,395

9,023

6,405

7,521

8,697

29,344

38,663 Income tax expense 1,342

1,895

1,346

1,579

1,827

6,162

8,120 Net income $ 5,053

$ 7,128

$ 5,059

$ 5,942

$ 6,870

$ 23,182

$ 30,543

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 2,491

$ 2,424

$ 3,798

$ 6,011

$ 11,319

$ 14,724

$ 51,535 Provision for credit losses 265

52

(523)

(143)

(663)

(349)

(2,921) Noninterest income 302

1,946

1,526

2,491

2,002

6,265

9,360 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,306

1,412

1,316

1,271

1,217

5,305

4,856 Occupancy and equipment expenses 98

82

81

99

121

360

475 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 30

29

29

28

28

116

47 Other noninterest expenses 368

100

539

380

645

1,387

1,594 Total noninterest expense 1,802

1,623

1,965

1,778

2,011

7,168

6,972 Income before income tax expense 726

2,695

3,882

6,867

11,973

14,170

56,844 Income tax expense 153

566

815

1,442

2,514

2,976

11,937 Net income $ 573

$ 2,129

$ 3,067

$ 5,425

$ 9,459

$ 11,194

$ 44,907



























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 9,299

$ 9,788

$ 7,965

$ 7,046

$ 6,971

$ 34,098

$ 28,091 Provision for credit losses (660)

(158)

(94)

(217)

(1,395)

(1,129)

(2,011) Noninterest income 8

9

10

6

5

33

17 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 2,003

1,818

2,069

1,918

1,831

7,808

6,915 Occupancy and equipment expenses 82

83

90

82

86

337

317 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 119

82

92

95

75

388

344 Other noninterest expenses 978

959

1,064

952

1,013

3,953

3,683 Total noninterest expense 3,182

2,942

3,315

3,047

3,005

12,486

11,259 Income before income tax expense 6,785

7,013

4,754

4,222

5,366

22,774

18,860 Income tax expense 1,357

1,499

959

874

1,091

4,689

4,493 Net income $ 5,428

$ 5,514

$ 3,795

$ 3,348

$ 4,275

$ 18,085

$ 14,367



























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 224,137

$ 212,981

$ 191,364

$ 172,544

$ 166,837

$ 801,026

$ 655,327 Provision for credit losses 32,890

17,652

14,924

6,231

2,759

71,697

(35,365) Noninterest income 48,348

65,324

83,841

86,911

81,769

284,424

365,544 Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 75,196

78,697

81,545

84,281

76,615

319,719

337,776 Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,905

12,983

12,746

12,727

13,494

51,361

48,066 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 12,486

12,015

12,155

12,572

11,534

49,228

45,976 Other noninterest expenses 34,474

35,883

35,750

34,240

36,726

140,347

128,306 Total noninterest expense 135,061

139,578

142,196

143,820

138,369

560,655

560,124 Income before income tax expense 104,534

121,075

118,085

109,404

107,478

453,098

496,112 Income tax expense 22,313

28,520

28,019

27,706

25,534

106,558

119,199 Net income $ 82,221

$ 92,555

$ 90,066

$ 81,698

$ 81,944

$ 346,540

$ 376,913

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp