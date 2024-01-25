AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Ameris Bancorp

25 Jan, 2024

Highlights of the Company's results for the full year 2023 include the following:

  • Net income of $269.1 million, or $3.89 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $276.3 million, or $4.00 per diluted share
  • Growth in tangible book value(1) of $3.72 per share, or 12.4%, to $33.64 at December 31, 2023
  • Increase in the allowance for credit losses to 1.52% of loans, from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, due to forecasted economic conditions, particularly related to commercial real estate price levels
  • Nonperforming portfolio assets, excluding government-guaranteed loans, as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.33% at December 31, 2023, compared with 0.34% at December 31, 2022
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 52.58%
  • Organic growth in loans of $414.1 million, or 2.1%
  • Growth in total deposits of $1.25 billion, or 6.4%
  • Growth in TCE ratio(1) of 97bps, or 11.2%, to 9.64% at December 31, 2023

Significant items from the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2023 include the following:

  • Net income of $65.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $73.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share
  • Stable net interest margin of 3.54%
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 52.87%
  • Growth in TCE ratio(1) of 53bps to 9.64% at December 31, 2023, compared with 9.11% last quarter

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $65.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with $82.2 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $73.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with $81.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, FDIC special assessment, natural disaster expenses, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $269.1 million, or $3.89 per diluted share, compared with $346.5 million, or $4.99 per diluted share, for 2022.  The Company reported adjusted net income(1) of $276.3 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $329.4 million, or $4.75 per diluted share, for 2022.  Adjusted net income for the year excludes the same items listed above for the fourth quarter. 

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The solid fourth quarter financial results were a successful way to end 2023 and have us well positioned for 2024.  For the quarter and the full year, we continued to grow tangible book value and strengthened our balance sheet through strong deposit growth, controlled loan growth, sound asset quality, increased reserves for credit losses and robust capital growth.   We continue to operate with discipline to execute our strategies and to produce strong financial results.  Looking forward, we are focused on maintaining disciplined growth and top of peer group financial results in our strong Southeastern markets."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2023 increased to $838.8 million, compared with $804.9 million for 2022. The Company's net interest margin was 3.61% for 2023, compared with 3.76% for 2022. The Company recorded accretion income of $910,000 for 2023, compared with accretion expense of $285,000 for 2022. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to deployment of excess liquidity in the loan and securities portfolios during the year.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $207.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.8%, from last quarter and $18.0 million, or 8.0%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.  The Company's net interest margin was stable at 3.54% for both the third and fourth quarters of 2023, while down from 4.03% reported for the fourth quarter of 2022.  

Yields on earning assets increased seven basis points during the quarter to 5.69%, compared with 5.62% in the third quarter of 2023, and increased 78 basis points from 4.91% in the fourth quarter of 2022.  Yields on loans increased to 5.83% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 5.81% for the third quarter of 2023 and 5.07% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $417.4 million, with weighted average yields of 10.35%, compared with $621.0 million and 9.49%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023 and $612.9 million and 7.92%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $3.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023, with weighted average yields of 7.38%, compared with $4.2 billion and 7.28%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2023 and $3.6 billion and 6.06%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2022.   

The Company's total cost of funds was 2.32% in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of eight basis points compared with the third quarter of 2023.  Deposit costs increased 16 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 2.16%, compared with 2.00% in the third quarter of 2023.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 2.97% in the third quarter of 2023 to 3.17% in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting deposit beta catch-up in the current hold phase of the interest rate cycle.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $6.9 million, or 11.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $56.2 million, compared with $63.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $4.8 million, or 13.3%, to $31.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $36.3 million for the third quarter of 2023.  Gain on sale spreads decreased to 1.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 2.15% for the third quarter of 2023. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $891.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $1.18 billion for the third quarter of 2023. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $400.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $623.9 million at September 30, 2023. 

For the full year 2023, noninterest income decreased $41.6 million, or 14.6%, to $242.8 million, compared with $284.4 million for 2022, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $45.0 million, or 24.3%, to $139.9 million in 2023, compared with $184.9 million in 2022.  Production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $4.3 billion in 2023, compared with $5.5 billion in 2022, while gain on sale spreads narrowed to 2.07% in 2023 from 2.27% in 2022. 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $7.6 million, or 5.3%, to $149.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $141.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.  During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $11.6 million related to the FDIC special assessment and a $1.9 million gain on sale of bank premises.  Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses(1) decreased approximately $2.1 million, or 1.5%, to $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, from $141.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.  The decrease in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $4.5 million decline in mortgage expenses related to reduced production, offset by a $3.3 million increase in the banking division, the majority of which was related to increased legal and professional fees, data processing expenses and a decrease in the gain on sale of OREO properties.  Management continues to deliver high performing operating efficiency, with an adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 52.87% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 52.02% in the third quarter of 2023.

For the full year 2023, noninterest expense increased $17.6 million, or 3.1%, to $578.3 million, compared with $560.7 million in 2022. Excluding adjustment items of $9.7 million in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2022, adjusted expenses increased $9.3 million, or 1.7% to $586.6 million in 2023, from $559.3 million in 2022.  This increase is primarily attributable to a reduction in deferred loan origination costs, partially offset by a reduction in variable expenses related to mortgage production.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for 2023 was 24.6%, compared with 23.5% in 2022.  The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 27.1%, compared with 23.7% in the third quarter of 2023.  The increased rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of a return to provision adjustment when the Company filed its 2022 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $25.20 billion, compared with $25.05 billion at December 31, 2022.  Debt securities available-for-sale decreased to $1.40 billion, compared with $1.50 billion at December 31, 2022.  Loans, net of unearned income, increased $414.1 million, or 2.1%, to $20.27 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with $19.86 billion at December 31, 2022.  Loans held for sale decreased $110.7 million from $392.1 million at December 31, 2022 to $281.3 million at December 31, 2023 due to a decline in mortgage activity resulting from the rising rate environment.

At December 31, 2023, total deposits amounted to $20.71 billion, or 97.0% of total funding, compared with $19.46 billion and 90.7%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.  During the fourth quarter of 2023, deposits grew $118.2 million with NOW and money market accounts increasing $513.9 million and retail CD accounts increasing $48.5 million, with such increases being offset in part by a $98.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts and a $324.2 million decrease in brokered CDs.  Due to the increased interest rate environment, the Company continued to see the shift of customer deposits from noninterest bearing accounts into interest bearing accounts, such that at December 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $6.49 billion, or 31.3% of total deposits, compared with $7.93 billion, or 40.7% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022. 

During the fourth quarter of 2023, utilizing existing liquidity the Company reduced borrowings with the FHLB by $700.0 million

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 totaled $3.43 billion, an increase of $229.3 million, or 7.2%, from December 31, 2022.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $269.1 million during 2023, partially offset by dividends declared and share repurchases.  Tangible book value per share(1) increased $1.26 per share, or 15.4% annualized, during the fourth quarter to $33.64 at December 31, 2023.  The Company recorded an improvement of $0.36 per share of tangible book value(1) this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the decrease in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio.  For the year-to-date period, tangible book value per share(1) increased $3.72, or 12.4%, to $33.64 at December 31, 2023, compared with $29.92 at December 31, 2022.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 9.64% at December 31, 2023, compared with 8.67% at the end of 2022.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $23.0 million, compared with a provision of $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased 11 basis points to 0.69% during the quarter.  Approximately $90.2 million, or 51.7%, of the nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure.  Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were only 0.33% at December 31, 2023, compared with 0.27% at September 30, 2023.   The net charge-off ratio was 26 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 23 basis points in the third quarter of 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 26, 2024, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-317-6789.  The conference call access code is Ameris Bancorp.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until February 2, 2024.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529.  The conference replay access code is 3003910.  The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

(1)Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is the parent of Ameris Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $25.20 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

EARNINGS












Net income

$    65,934

$    80,115

$    62,635

$    60,421

$    82,221

$  269,105

$  346,540

Adjusted net income

$    73,568

$    80,115

$    62,635

$    59,935

$    81,086

$  276,253

$  329,415














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common shareholders












Basic

$        0.96

$        1.16

$        0.91

$        0.87

$        1.19

$        3.90

$        5.01

Diluted

$        0.96

$        1.16

$        0.91

$        0.87

$        1.18

$        3.89

$        4.99

Adjusted diluted EPS(1)

$        1.07

$        1.16

$        0.91

$        0.86

$        1.17

$        4.00

$        4.75

Cash dividends per share

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.60

$        0.60

Book value per share (period end)

$      49.62

$      48.41

$      47.51

$      46.89

$      46.09

$      49.62

$      46.09

Tangible book value per share (period end)(1)

$      33.64

$      32.38

$      31.42

$      30.79

$      29.92

$      33.64

$      29.92

Weighted average number of shares












Basic

68,824,004

68,879,352

68,989,549

69,171,562

69,138,431

68,977,453

69,193,591

Diluted

69,014,793

68,994,247

69,034,763

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,104,158

69,419,721

Period end number of shares

69,053,341

69,138,461

69,139,783

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,053,341

69,369,050

Market data












High intraday price

$      53.84

$      45.34

$      37.18

$      50.54

$      54.24

$      53.84

$      55.62

Low intraday price

$      34.26

$      33.21

$      28.33

$      34.28

$      44.61

$      28.33

$      38.22

Period end closing price

$      53.05

$      38.39

$      34.21

$      36.58

$      47.14

$      53.05

$      47.14

Average daily volume

390,190

361,167

475,198

452,242

340,890

419,347

400,670














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.03 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.06 %

1.47 %

Adjusted return on average assets(1)

1.15 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.09 %

1.39 %

Return on average common equity

7.73 %

9.56 %

7.63 %

7.54 %

10.30 %

8.12 %

11.24 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)

12.81 %

14.35 %

11.53 %

11.41 %

15.78 %

12.55 %

16.92 %

Earning asset yield (TE)

5.69 %

5.62 %

5.52 %

5.25 %

4.91 %

5.52 %

4.19 %

Total cost of funds

2.32 %

2.24 %

2.05 %

1.59 %

0.94 %

2.05 %

0.46 %

Net interest margin (TE)

3.54 %

3.54 %

3.60 %

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.61 %

3.76 %

Efficiency ratio

56.80 %

52.21 %

53.60 %

52.08 %

49.57 %

53.65 %

51.65 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1)

52.87 %

52.02 %

53.41 %

51.99 %

49.61 %

52.58 %

52.48 %














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

13.60 %

13.02 %

12.73 %

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.60 %

12.76 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

9.64 %

9.11 %

8.80 %

8.55 %

8.67 %

9.64 %

8.67 %














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












Banking Division

2,060

2,049

2,069

2,093

2,079

2,060

2,079

Retail Mortgage Division

595

601

613

630

633

595

633

Warehouse Lending Division

7

8

8

8

8

7

8

SBA Division

28

33

35

39

39

28

39

Premium Finance Division

75

78

76

78

76

75

76

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,765

2,769

2,801

2,848

2,835

2,765

2,835














Branch locations

164

164

164

164

164

164

164

Deposits per branch location

$  126,271

$  125,551

$  124,653

$  121,326

$  118,675

$  126,271

$  118,675














(1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9D



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$     303,487

$     304,699

$     292,012

$     271,964

$     250,263

$  1,172,162

$     834,969

Interest on taxable securities

14,033

14,754

15,915

14,300

13,029

59,002

34,656

Interest on nontaxable securities

326

331

339

339

358

1,335

1,176

Interest on deposits in other banks

14,368

10,769

13,686

9,113

9,984

47,936

23,008

Interest on federal funds sold





8


77

Total interest income

332,214

330,553

321,952

295,716

273,642

1,280,435

893,886














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

111,749

102,999

88,087

53,182

33,071

356,017

56,105

Interest on other borrowings

14,364

19,803

24,325

30,882

16,434

89,374

36,755

Total interest expense

126,113

122,802

112,412

84,064

49,505

445,391

92,860














Net interest income

206,101

207,751

209,540

211,652

224,137

835,044

801,026














Provision for loan losses

30,401

30,095

43,643

49,376

24,648

153,515

52,610

Provision for unfunded commitments

(7,438)

(5,634)

1,873

346

8,246

(10,853)

19,226

Provision for other credit losses

(11)

(2)


7

(4)

(6)

(139)

Provision for credit losses

22,952

24,459

45,516

49,729

32,890

142,656

71,697

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

183,149

183,292

164,024

161,923

191,247

692,388

729,329














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

12,252

12,092

11,295

10,936

11,125

46,575

44,499

Mortgage banking activity

31,461

36,290

40,742

31,392

22,855

139,885

184,904

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,234

1,221

975

971

968

4,401

3,875

Gain (loss) on securities

(288)

(16)

(6)

6

3

(304)

203

Other noninterest income

11,589

13,594

14,343

12,745

13,397

52,271

50,943

Total noninterest income

56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

242,828

284,424














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

75,966

81,898

81,336

80,910

75,196

320,110

319,719

Occupancy and equipment

13,197

12,745

12,522

12,986

12,905

51,450

51,361

Data processing and communications expenses

14,028

12,973

13,451

13,034

12,486

53,486

49,228

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

157

(1,360)

848

435

372

80

29

Advertising and marketing

2,974

2,723

2,627

3,532

3,818

11,856

12,481

Amortization of intangible assets

4,425

4,425

4,688

4,706

4,709

18,244

19,744

Merger and conversion charges





235


1,212

Other noninterest expenses

38,264

28,042

32,931

23,818

25,340

123,055

106,881

Total noninterest expense

149,011

141,446

148,403

139,421

135,061

578,281

560,655














Income before income tax expense

90,386

105,027

82,970

78,552

104,534

356,935

453,098

Income tax expense

24,452

24,912

20,335

18,131

22,313

87,830

106,558

Net income

$       65,934

$       80,115

$       62,635

$       60,421

$       82,221

$     269,105

$     346,540














Diluted earnings per common share

$          0.96

$          1.16

$          0.91

$          0.87

$          1.18

$          3.89

$          4.99














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$     230,470

$     241,137

$     284,552

$     266,400

$     284,567

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

936,834

1,304,636

1,034,578

1,754,453

833,565

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,402,944

1,424,081

1,460,356

1,496,836

1,500,060

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

141,512

141,859

142,513

134,175

134,864

Other investments

71,794

104,957

109,656

146,715

110,992

Loans held for sale

281,332

381,466

391,472

395,096

392,078










Loans, net of unearned income

20,269,303

20,201,079

20,471,759

19,997,871

19,855,253

Allowance for credit losses

(307,100)

(290,104)

(272,071)

(242,658)

(205,677)

Loans, net

19,962,203

19,910,975

20,199,688

19,755,213

19,649,576










Other real estate owned

6,199

3,397

6,170

1,502

843

Premises and equipment, net

216,435

217,564

218,662

218,878

220,283

Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

Other intangible assets, net

87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

395,778

393,769

391,483

389,201

388,405

Other assets

454,603

465,968

449,042

412,781

416,213

Total assets

$ 25,203,699

$ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$  6,491,639

$  6,589,610

$  6,706,897

$  7,297,893

$  7,929,579

Interest-bearing

14,216,870

14,000,735

13,736,228

12,599,562

11,533,159

Total deposits

20,708,509

20,590,345

20,443,125

19,897,455

19,462,738

Other borrowings

509,586

1,209,553

1,536,989

2,401,327

1,875,736

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

130,315

129,817

129,319

128,820

128,322

Other liabilities

428,542

421,046

406,555

407,587

389,090

Total liabilities

21,776,952

22,350,761

22,515,988

22,835,189

21,855,886










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock





Common stock

72,516

72,514

72,515

72,484

72,264

Capital stock

1,945,385

1,942,852

1,939,865

1,937,664

1,935,211

Retained earnings

1,539,957

1,484,424

1,414,742

1,362,512

1,311,258

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(35,939)

(60,818)

(50,618)

(35,581)

(46,507)

Treasury stock

(95,172)

(91,903)

(91,874)

(83,884)

(74,826)

Total shareholders' equity

3,426,747

3,347,069

3,284,630

3,253,195

3,197,400

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 25,203,699

$ 25,697,830

$ 25,800,618

$ 26,088,384

$ 25,053,286










Other Data








Earning assets

$ 23,103,719

$ 23,558,078

$ 23,610,334

$ 23,925,146

$ 22,826,812

Intangible assets

1,103,595

1,108,021

1,112,446

1,117,134

1,121,840

Interest-bearing liabilities

14,856,771

15,340,105

15,402,536

15,129,709

13,537,217

Average assets

25,341,990

25,525,913

25,631,846

25,115,927

24,354,979

Average common shareholders' equity

3,383,554

3,324,960

3,293,049

3,250,289

3,168,320

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Allowance for Credit Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$  339,180

$  326,783

$  295,497

$  258,163

$  229,135

$  258,163

$  200,981














Adoption of ASU 2022-02




(1,711)


(1,711)















Provision for loan losses

30,401

30,095

43,643

49,376

24,648

153,515

52,610

Provision for unfunded commitments

(7,438)

(5,634)

1,873

346

8,246

(10,853)

19,226

Provision for other credit losses

(11)

(2)


7

(4)

(6)

(139)

Provision for credit losses

22,952

24,459

45,516

49,729

32,890

142,656

71,697














Charge-offs

20,104

19,488

20,670

14,956

8,371

75,218

33,075

Recoveries

6,699

7,426

6,440

4,272

4,509

24,837

18,560

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

13,405

12,062

14,230

10,684

3,862

50,381

14,515














Ending balance

$  348,727

$  339,180

$  326,783

$  295,497

$  258,163

$  348,727

$  258,163














Allowance for loan losses

$  307,100

$  290,104

$  272,071

$  242,658

$  205,677

$  307,100

$  205,677

Allowance for unfunded commitments

41,558

48,996

54,630

52,757

52,411

41,558

52,411

Allowance for other credit losses

69

80

82

82

75

69

75

Total allowance for credit losses

$  348,727

$  339,180

$  326,783

$  295,497

$  258,163

$  348,727

$  258,163














Net  Charge-off Information












Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$    15,840

$    16,519

$    13,316

$    12,233

$      5,108

$    57,908

$    18,635

Consumer

2,785

948

2,052

1,140

1,136

6,925

4,926

Indirect automobile

20

36

65

34

86

155

265

Premium Finance

1,347

1,951

1,848

1,421

1,812

6,567

5,452

Real estate - construction and development





27


27

Real estate - commercial and farmland

84


3,320


196

3,404

3,574

Real estate - residential

28

34

69

128

6

259

196

Total charge-offs

20,104

19,488

20,670

14,956

8,371

75,218

33,075

Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

4,701

4,745

3,545

2,043

2,072

15,034

9,954

Consumer

130

203

194

297

217

824

882

Indirect automobile

177

158

225

216

229

776

1,045

Premium Finance

1,100

1,639

1,680

1,382

1,682

5,801

5,065

Real estate - construction and development

303

74

472

100

223

949

892

Real estate - commercial and farmland

90

371

61

44

48

566

225

Real estate - residential

198

236

263

190

38

887

497

Total recoveries

6,699

7,426

6,440

4,272

4,509

24,837

18,560

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$    13,405

$    12,062

$    14,230

$    10,684

$      3,862

$    50,381

$    14,515














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual portfolio loans

$    60,961

$    53,806

$    57,025

$    68,028

$    65,221

$    60,961

$    65,221

Other real estate owned

6,199

3,397

6,170

1,502

843

6,199

843

Repossessed assets

17

22

9

25

28

17

28

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

16,988

11,891

13,424

15,792

17,865

16,988

17,865

Non-performing portfolio assets

$    84,165

$    69,116

$    76,628

$    85,347

$    83,957

$    84,165

$    83,957

Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans

90,156

80,752

69,655

74,999

69,587

90,156

69,587

Total non-performing assets

$  174,321

$  149,868

$  146,283

$  160,346

$  153,544

$  174,321

$  153,544














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets

0.33 %

0.27 %

0.30 %

0.33 %

0.34 %

0.33 %

0.34 %

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.69 %

0.58 %

0.57 %

0.61 %

0.61 %

0.69 %

0.61 %

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.26 %

0.23 %

0.28 %

0.22 %

0.08 %

0.25 %

0.08 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$  2,688,929

$  2,632,836

$  2,718,831

$  2,722,180

$  2,679,403

Consumer

241,552

259,797

307,486

349,775

384,037

Indirect automobile

34,257

47,108

63,231

83,466

108,648

Mortgage warehouse

818,728

852,823

1,147,413

958,418

1,038,924

Municipal

492,668

497,093

510,410

505,515

509,151

Premium Finance

946,562

1,007,334

988,731

947,257

1,023,479

Real estate - construction and development

2,129,187

2,236,686

2,217,744

2,144,605

2,086,438

Real estate - commercial and farmland

8,059,754

7,865,389

7,815,779

7,721,732

7,604,868

Real estate - residential

4,857,666

4,802,013

4,702,134

4,564,923

4,420,305

Total loans

$ 20,269,303

$ 20,201,079

$ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253










Loans by Risk Grade








Grades 1 through 5 - Pass

$ 19,846,731

$ 19,812,895

$ 20,114,816

$ 19,654,232

$ 19,513,726

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

203,725

187,449

171,035

116,345

104,614

Grade 7 - Substandard

218,847

200,735

185,908

227,294

236,913

Grade 8 - Doubtful





Grade 9 - Loss





Total loans

$ 20,269,303

$ 20,201,079

$ 20,471,759

$ 19,997,871

$ 19,855,253

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$             —

$             —

$             —

$             —

$           924

$             —

$       10,836

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

936,733

864,028

998,609

859,614

1,009,935

914,818

1,993,672

Debt securities - taxable

1,503,889

1,548,647

1,582,076

1,586,404

1,451,861

1,555,009

1,065,511

Debt securities - nontaxable

40,227

40,896

42,580

43,052

44,320

41,679

39,779

Other investments

87,678

101,517

117,020

131,044

83,730

109,175

58,170

Loans held for sale

405,080

464,452

577,606

490,295

371,952

484,070

718,599

Loans

20,252,773

20,371,689

20,164,938

19,820,749

19,212,560

20,154,321

17,521,461

Total Earning Assets

$ 23,226,380

$ 23,391,229

$ 23,482,829

$ 22,931,158

$ 22,175,282

$ 23,259,072

$ 21,408,028














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  6,572,190

$  6,655,191

$  6,729,789

$  7,136,373

$  8,138,887

$  6,771,464

$  8,005,201

NOW accounts

3,760,992

3,661,701

3,949,850

4,145,991

3,621,454

3,878,034

3,675,586

MMDA

5,994,361

5,527,731

5,002,590

4,994,195

5,161,047

5,382,865

5,128,497

Savings accounts

817,075

915,678

1,009,749

1,005,614

1,010,966

936,454

1,005,752

Retail CDs

2,281,357

2,200,413

2,024,014

1,612,325

1,450,037

2,031,828

1,604,978

Brokered CDs

1,122,684

1,441,854

1,393,206

125,133


1,024,606

Total Deposits

20,548,659

20,402,568

20,109,198

19,019,631

19,382,391

20,025,251

19,420,014

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase





1


1,477

FHLB advances

538,096

943,855

1,408,855

1,968,811

918,228

1,210,242

279,409

Other borrowings

311,091

312,572

316,626

361,445

377,056

325,260

393,393

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

130,054

129,554

129,056

128,557

128,060

129,310

127,316

Total Non-Deposit Funding

979,241

1,385,981

1,854,537

2,458,813

1,423,345

1,664,812

801,595

Total Funding

$ 21,527,900

$ 21,788,549

$ 21,963,735

$ 21,478,444

$ 20,805,736

$ 21,690,063

$ 20,221,609

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$            —

$             —

$             —

$             —

$               8

$             —

$             77

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

14,368

10,769

13,686

9,113

9,984

47,936

23,008

Debt securities - taxable

14,033

14,754

15,915

14,300

13,029

59,002

34,656

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

413

418

430

429

454

1,690

1,489

Loans held for sale

6,846

7,460

8,398

7,007

5,519

29,711

29,699

Loans (TE)

297,501

298,102

284,471

265,802

245,603

1,145,876

808,826

Total Earning Assets

$    333,161

$     331,503

$     322,900

$     296,651

$     274,597

$  1,284,215

$     897,755














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

$      19,293

$       17,255

$       18,003

$       15,033

$         8,564

$       69,584

$       14,367

MMDA

54,002

45,683

35,224

27,809

20,683

162,718

33,143

Savings accounts

974

1,791

2,296

1,288

654

6,349

1,287

Retail CDs

22,257

19,013

14,751

7,629

3,170

63,650

7,308

Brokered CDs

15,223

19,257

17,813

1,423


53,716

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

111,749

102,999

88,087

53,182

33,071

356,017

56,105

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase







4

FHLB advances

7,089

12,543

17,222

22,448

8,801

59,302

9,710

Other borrowings

3,798

3,821

3,902

5,349

4,953

16,870

19,209

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

3,477

3,439

3,201

3,085

2,680

13,202

7,832

Total Non-Deposit Funding

14,364

19,803

24,325

30,882

16,434

89,374

36,755

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$    126,113

$     122,802

$     112,412

$       84,064

$       49,505

$     445,391

$       92,860














Net Interest Income (TE)

$    207,048

$     208,701

$     210,488

$     212,587

$     225,092

$     838,824

$     804,895

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

— %

— %

— %

— %

3.43 %

— %

0.71 %

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

6.09 %

4.94 %

5.50 %

4.30 %

3.92 %

5.24 %

1.15 %

Debt securities - taxable

3.70 %

3.78 %

4.03 %

3.66 %

3.56 %

3.79 %

3.25 %

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

4.07 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

4.04 %

4.06 %

4.05 %

3.74 %

Loans held for sale

6.71 %

6.37 %

5.83 %

5.80 %

5.89 %

6.14 %

4.13 %

Loans (TE)

5.83 %

5.81 %

5.66 %

5.44 %

5.07 %

5.69 %

4.62 %

Total Earning Assets

5.69 %

5.62 %

5.52 %

5.25 %

4.91 %

5.52 %

4.19 %














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

2.04 %

1.87 %

1.83 %

1.47 %

0.94 %

1.79 %

0.39 %

MMDA

3.57 %

3.28 %

2.82 %

2.26 %

1.59 %

3.02 %

0.65 %

Savings accounts

0.47 %

0.78 %

0.91 %

0.52 %

0.26 %

0.68 %

0.13 %

Retail CDs

3.87 %

3.43 %

2.92 %

1.92 %

0.87 %

3.13 %

0.46 %

Brokered CDs

5.38 %

5.30 %

5.13 %

4.61 %

— %

5.24 %

— %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3.17 %

2.97 %

2.64 %

1.82 %

1.17 %

2.69 %

0.49 %

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

0.27 %

FHLB advances

5.23 %

5.27 %

4.90 %

4.62 %

3.80 %

4.90 %

3.48 %

Other borrowings

4.84 %

4.85 %

4.94 %

6.00 %

5.21 %

5.19 %

4.88 %

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

10.61 %

10.53 %

9.95 %

9.73 %

8.30 %

10.21 %

6.15 %

Total Non-Deposit Funding

5.82 %

5.67 %

5.26 %

5.09 %

4.58 %

5.37 %

4.59 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3.35 %

3.22 %

2.96 %

2.38 %

1.55 %

2.99 %

0.76 %














Net Interest Spread

2.34 %

2.40 %

2.56 %

2.87 %

3.36 %

2.53 %

3.43 %














Net Interest Margin(2)

3.54 %

3.54 %

3.60 %

3.76 %

4.03 %

3.61 %

3.76 %














Total Cost of Funds(3)

2.32 %

2.24 %

2.05 %

1.59 %

0.94 %

2.05 %

0.46 %

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Non-GAAP Reconciliations


























Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income available to common shareholders

$     65,934

$     80,115

$     62,635

$    60,421

$     82,221

$   269,105

$  346,540














Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges





235


1,212

Gain on sale of MSR





(1,672)


(1,356)

Servicing right impairment (recovery)







(21,824)

Gain on BOLI proceeds




(486)


(486)

(55)

FDIC special assessment

11,566





11,566

Natural disaster expenses







151

(Gain) loss on bank premises

(1,903)





(1,903)

(45)

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)

(2,029)




302

(2,029)

4,792

After tax adjustment items

7,634



(486)

(1,135)

7,148

(17,125)

Adjusted net income

$     73,568

$     80,115

$     62,635

$    59,935

$     81,086

$   276,253

$  329,415














Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,014,793

68,994,247

69,034,763

69,322,664

69,395,224

69,104,158

69,419,721

Net income per diluted share

$        0.96

$        1.16

$        0.91

$        0.87

$        1.18

$         3.89

$       4.99

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$        1.07

$        1.16

$        0.91

$        0.86

$        1.17

$         4.00

$       4.75














Average assets

$  25,341,990

$  25,525,913

$  25,631,846

$  25,115,927

$  24,354,979

$  25,404,873

$  23,644,754

Return on average assets

1.03 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.98 %

1.34 %

1.06 %

1.47 %

Adjusted return on average assets

1.15 %

1.25 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

1.32 %

1.09 %

1.39 %














Average common equity

$ 3,383,554

$ 3,324,960

$ 3,293,049

$                  3,250,289

$ 3,168,320

$ 3,313,361

$                  3,083,081

Average tangible common equity

$ 2,277,810

$ 2,214,775

$ 2,178,323

$                  2,130,856

$ 2,039,094

$ 2,200,883

$                  1,947,222

Return on average common equity

7.73 %

9.56 %

7.63 %

7.54 %

10.30 %

8.12 %

11.24 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

12.81 %

14.35 %

11.53 %

11.41 %

15.78 %

12.55 %

16.92 %














Note 1:  Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments.  Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for the twelve months ended December 2022 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Adjusted Noninterest Expense












Total noninterest expense

$  149,011

$  141,446

$  148.403

$  139,421

$  135,061

$  578,281

$  560,655

Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges





(235)


(1,212)

FDIC special assessment

(11,566)





(11,566)

Natural disaster expenses







(151)

Gain (loss) on bank premises

1,903





1,903

45

Adjusted noninterest expense

$  139,348

$  141,446

$  148.403

$  139,421

$  134,826

$  568,618

$  559,337














Total Revenue












Net interest income

$  206,101

$  207,751

$  209,540

$  211,652

$  224,137

$  835,044

$  801,026

Noninterest income

56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

242,828

284,424

Total revenue

$  262,349

$  270,932

$  276,889

$  267,702

$  272,485

$                  1,077,872

$                  1,085,450














Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income (TE)

$  207,048

$  208,701

$  210,488

$  212,587

$  225,092

$  838,824

$  804,895

Noninterest income

56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

242,828

284,424

Total revenue (TE)

263,296

271,882

277,837

268,637

273,440

1,081,652

1,089,319

Adjustment items:












(Gain) loss on securities

288

16

6

(6)

(3)

304

(203)

Gain on sale of MSR





(1,672)


(1,356)

Gain on BOLI proceeds




(486)


(486)

(55)

Servicing right impairment (recovery)







(21,824)

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$  263,584

$  271,898

$  277,843

$  268,145

$  271,765

$                  1,081,470

$                  1,065,881














Efficiency ratio

56.80 %

52.21 %

53.60 %

52.08 %

49.57 %

53.65 %

51.65 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

52.87 %

52.02 %

53.41 %

51.99 %

49.61 %

52.58 %

52.48 %














Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Total shareholders' equity

$                  3,426,747

$                  3,347,069

$                  3,284,630

$                  3,253,195

$                  3,197,400

$                  3,426,747

$                  3,197,400

Less:












Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

Other intangibles, net

87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

87,949

106,194

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$                  2,323,152

$                  2,239,048

$                  2,172,184

$                  2,136,061

$                  2,075,560

$                  2,323,152

$                  2,075,560














Period end number of shares

69,053,341

69,138,461

69,139,783

69,373,863

69,369,050

69,053,341

69,369,050

Book value per share (period end)

$     49.62

$     48.41

$      47.51

$     46.89

$     46.09

$      49.62

$     46.09

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$     33.64

$     32.38

$      31.42

$     30.79

$     29.92

$      33.64

$     29.92

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,426,747

$ 3,347,069

$ 3,284,630

$ 3,253,195

$ 3,197,400

$ 3,426,747

$ 3,197,400

Less:












Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

Other intangibles, net

87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

87,949

106,194

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,323,152

$ 2,239,048

$ 2,172,184

$ 2,136,061

$ 2,075,560

$ 2,323,152

$ 2,075,560














Total assets

$  25,203,699

$  25,697,830

$  25,800,618

$  26,088,384

$  25,053,286

$  25,203,699

$  25,053,286

Less:












Goodwill

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

1,015,646

Other intangibles, net

87,949

92,375

96,800

101,488

106,194

87,949

106,194

Total tangible assets

$  24,100,104

$  24,589,809

$  24,688,172

$  24,971,250

$  23,931,446

$  24,100,104

$  23,931,446














Equity to Assets

13.60 %

13.02 %

12.73 %

12.47 %

12.76 %

13.60 %

12.76 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

9.64 %

9.11 %

8.80 %

8.55 %

8.67 %

9.64 %

8.67 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Banking Division












Net interest income

$  166,114

$  167,595

$  171,441

$  175,328

$  185,909

$  680,478

$  646,283

Provision for credit losses

21,194

20,833

40,831

47,140

35,946

129,998

61,898

Noninterest income

24,069

26,245

24,652

23,898

23,448

98,864

91,550

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

55,687

56,226

55,196

56,442

52,296

223,551

196,823

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,865

11,437

11,175

11,606

11,482

46,083

45,081

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

12,540

11,786

11,898

11,797

11,085

48,021

43,957

Other noninterest expenses

33,089

20,274

27,643

19,023

21,811

100,029

85,953

Total noninterest expense

113,181

99,723

105,912

98,868

96,674

417,684

371,814

Income before income tax expense

55,808

73,284

49,350

53,218

76,737

231,660

304,121

Income tax expense

17,206

18,283

13,312

12,848

16,545

61,649

75,367

Net income

$    38,602

$    55,001

$    36,038

$    40,370

$    60,192

$  170,011

$  228,754














Retail Mortgage Division












Net interest income

$    24,053

$    22,805

$    21,417

$    20,027

$    19,837

$    88,302

$    79,194

Provision for credit losses

1,005

2,399

3,278

2,853

(2,778)

9,535

12,351

Noninterest income

30,588

35,691

39,808

31,058

24,011

137,145

182,039

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

16,996

21,231

21,930

20,160

19,164

80,317

107,810

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,210

1,182

1,224

1,283

1,242

4,899

5,579

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,318

1,052

1,397

1,069

1,203

4,836

4,580

Other noninterest expenses

11,634

12,153

11,859

11,747

11,126

47,393

48,224

Total noninterest expense

31,158

35,618

36,410

34,259

32,735

137,445

166,193

Income before income tax expense

22,478

20,479

21,537

13,973

13,891

78,467

82,689

Income tax expense

4,720

4,301

4,523

2,934

2,916

16,478

17,364

Net income

$    17,758

$    16,178

$    17,014

$    11,039

$    10,975

$    61,989

$    65,325














Warehouse Lending Division












Net interest income

$      5,965

$      6,008

$      6,166

$      5,700

$      6,601

$    23,839

$    26,727

Provision for credit losses

(68)

(589)

411

(194)

117

(440)

(1,074)

Noninterest income

929

662

1,404

480

579

3,475

4,537

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

296

924

772

802

427

2,794

1,973

Occupancy and equipment expenses

3

1


1

1

5

4

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

51

30

44

46

49

171

187

Other noninterest expenses

229

219

223

202

191

873

830

Total noninterest expense

579

1,174

1,039

1,051

668

3,843

2,994

Income before income tax expense

6,383

6,085

6,120

5,323

6,395

23,911

29,344

Income tax expense

1,340

1,278

1,285

1,118

1,342

5,021

6,162

Net income

$      5,043

$      4,807

$      4,835

$      4,205

$      5,053

$    18,890

$    23,182

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

SBA Division












Net interest income

$      2,168

$      1,962

$      2,331

$      1,957

$      2,491

$      8,418

$    14,724

Provision for credit losses

794

1,677

424

(104)

265

2,791

(349)

Noninterest income

653

579

1,476

605

302

3,313

6,265

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,014

1,209

1,316

1,309

1,306

4,848

5,305

Occupancy and equipment expenses

36

36

40

37

98

149

360

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

19

32

46

37

30

134

116

Other noninterest expenses

(189)

157

333

422

368

723

1,387

Total noninterest expense

880

1,434

1,735

1,805

1,802

5,854

7,168

Income before income tax expense

1,147

(570)

1,648

861

726

3,086

14,170

Income tax expense

241

(120)

346

181

153

648

2,976

Net income

$         906

$       (450)

$      1,302

$         680

$         573

$      2,438

$    11,194














Premium Finance Division












Net interest income

$      7,801

$      9,381

$      8,185

$      8,640

$      9,299

$    34,007

$    34,098

Provision for credit losses

27

139

572

34

(660)

772

(1,129)

Noninterest income

9

4

9

9

8

31

33

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,973

2,308

2,122

2,197

2,003

8,600

7,808

Occupancy and equipment expenses

83

89

83

59

82

314

337

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

100

73

66

85

119

324

388

Other noninterest expenses

1,057

1,027

1,036

1,097

978

4,217

3,953

Total noninterest expense

3,213

3,497

3,307

3,438

3,182

13,455

12,486

Income before income tax expense

4,570

5,749

4,315

5,177

6,785

19,811

22,774

Income tax expense

945

1,170

869

1,050

1,357

4,034

4,689

Net income

$      3,625

$      4,579

$      3,446

$      4,127

$      5,428

$    15,777

$    18,085














Total Consolidated












Net interest income

$  206,101

$  207,751

$  209,540

$  211,652

$  224,137

$  835,044

$  801,026

Provision for credit losses

22,952

24,459

45,516

49,729

32,890

142,656

71,697

Noninterest income

56,248

63,181

67,349

56,050

48,348

242,828

284,424

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

75,966

81,898

81,336

80,910

75,196

320,110

319,719

Occupancy and equipment expenses

13,197

12,745

12,522

12,986

12,905

51,450

51,361

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

14,028

12,973

13,451

13,034

12,486

53,486

49,228

Other noninterest expenses

45,820

33,830

41,094

32,491

34,474

153,235

140,347

Total noninterest expense

149,011

141,446

148,403

139,421

135,061

578,281

560,655

Income before income tax expense

90,386

105,027

82,970

78,552

104,534

356,935

453,098

Income tax expense

24,452

24,912

20,335

18,131

22,313

87,830

106,558

Net income

$    65,934

$    80,115

$    62,635

$    60,421

$    82,221

$  269,105

$  346,540

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp

