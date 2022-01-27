AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES RECORD 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Ameris Bancorp

Jan 27, 2022, 16:05 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported record  2021 net income of $376.9 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, compared with $262.0 million, or $3.77 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $368.7 million, or $5.29 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $300.5 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company reported net income of $81.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $94.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $81.5 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $102.0 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, (gain)/loss on bank premises and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The record earnings reported today are a culmination of efforts across our entire team.  We remained focused this year and the success of our team was remarkable.  Not only are we reporting record year to date earnings of $376.9 million, we are also reporting full year organic loan growth of 10.45% (excluding PPP loans), tangible book value growth of 10.8% and an ROA of 1.73%.  In addition, we were able to maintain a 55% efficiency ratio in one of the tightest margin environments we've seen.  We have positioned ourselves to be asset sensitive, we remain focused on expense control, and our credit quality remains strong.  Add the growth opportunity from the recent acquisition of Balboa Capital, in addition to our strong Southeast markets, and you realize the level of momentum and enthusiasm around our Company as we look forward."

Highlights of the Company's results for the full year 2021 include the following:

  • Net income of $376.9 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, compared with $262.0 million, or $3.77 per diluted share, in 2020
  • Organic growth in loans of $727.5 million, or 5.0% (and $1.4 billion, or 10.5%, exclusive of PPP loans), during 2021
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.69%, compared with 1.56% in 2020
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 20.19%, compared with 19.77% last year
  • Growth in tangible book value of 10.8%, or $2.57 per share, to $26.26 at December 31, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020
  • Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 39.54% of total deposits, up from 36.27% at December 31, 2020

Significant items from the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2021 include the following:

  • Net income of $81.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared with $81.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021
  • Successfully completed the acquisition of Balboa Capital Corporation, a point of sale and direct online provider of lending solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, in December 2021
  • Organic growth in loans of $383.9 million, or 10.4% annualized (and $536.6 million, or 14.8% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans), during the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Increase in net interest income of $5.2 million, from $161.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $166.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio to 54.85% in the fourth quarter of 2021, from 56.56% in the third quarter of 2021
  • Net recoveries during the fourth quarter of $556,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared with net recoveries of $127,000, or 0.00% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2021
  • Repurchased 25,859 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $1.3 million, or an average price of $48.47 per share

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2021 increased to $659.9 million, compared with $642.9 million for 2020.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.32% for 2021, down from 3.70% reported for 2020.  Accretion income for 2021 decreased to $16.3 million, compared with $27.4 million for 2020.  The decrease in net interest margin is primarily attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet from deposit growth during the year.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $167.9 million, compared with $162.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $164.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.18% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from 3.22% reported for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.64% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020.  The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet, as the average balance in interest-bearing deposits in banks continued to increase during the quarter.  The yield on earning assets declined five basis points due to this excess liquidity, and the decline was partially offset by increases in average loans and improvement in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of one basis point during the quarter. Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.8 million, compared with $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Yields on loans increased to 4.26% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 4.24% for the third quarter of 2021 and 4.41% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Contributing to interest income on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.8 million of interest income on loans from the recent Balboa Capital acquisition, as well as $8.2 million of accelerated fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, compared with $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.  Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.15 billion, with weighted average yields of 3.35%, compared with $913.3 million and 3.56%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021 and $784.9 million and 3.86%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $5.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021, with weighted average yields of 3.43%, compared with $5.8 billion and 3.37%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2021 and $7.7 billion and 3.25%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2020.   

Interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $11.5 million, compared with $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, but decreased from $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  The increase in interest expense was related to borrowings from the Balboa Capital acquisition, as the Company was not able to pay off all the debt until January 2022.  The Company's total cost of funds moved one basis point lower to 0.23% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared with the third quarter of 2021.  Deposit costs decreased one basis point during the fourth quarter of 2021 to 0.10%, compared with 0.11% in the third quarter of 2021.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.18% in the third quarter of 2021 to 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $5.2 million, or 6.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $81.8 million, compared with $76.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity, which increased by $4.3 million, or 7.6%, to $60.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $56.5 million for the third quarter of 2021.  This increase was primarily the result of a net recovery of servicing right impairment of $4.5 million, compared with an impairment of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.27% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.17% for the third quarter of 2021. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $1.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $2.06 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $1.62 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $1.93 billion at September 30, 2021.

Service charge revenue increased $298,000, or 2.59%, to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income increased $1.4 million, or 19.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $8.3 million, compared with $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of noninterest income in our Balboa Capital division of $1.1 million. Also contributing to the increase were increases in trust services income of $167,000 and BOLI income of $207,000.

Noninterest income decreased $81.0 million, or 18.1%, to $365.5 million for 2021, compared with $446.5 million for 2020, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $88.2 million, or 23.6%, to $285.9 million in 2021, compared with $374.1 million in 2020.  Production remained strong at $8.9 billion in 2021, compared with $9.8 billion in 2020, while gain on sale spreads narrowed to 3.31% in 2021 from 3.79% in 2020.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 0.85%, to $138.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $137.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.  During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded merger and conversion charges of $4.0 million and a net gain of $126,000 related to bank premises, compared with a net loss on bank premises of $1.1 million and merger and conversion charges of $183,000 during the third quarter of 2021.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $1.4 million, or 1.03%, to $134.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, from $135.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.  Operating expenses in the newly acquired Balboa Capital division were $1.35 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.   A driving factor in the overall decrease in expenses was a reduction in salaries and employee benefits in the banking division of $4.8 million, offset by the $1.3 million of salaries and employee benefits in the Balboa Capital division.  The adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.85% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 56.56% in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense decreased $38.5 million, or 6.4%, to $560.1 million in 2021, compared with $598.6 million in 2020.  During 2021, the Company recorded $4.7 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which related to merger and conversion charges, compared with $9.9 million in charges in 2020 that were principally related to natural disaster and pandemic charges and certain legal expenses.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased $33.3 million, or 5.7%, to $555.4 million in 2021, from $588.7 million in 2020.  The majority of this decrease is attributable to a $22.5 million reduction in salaries and employee benefits, primarily variable compensation related to mortgage production, and a $4.6 million reduction in amortization of intangible assets.

Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for 2021 was 24.0%, compared with 23.0% in 2020.  The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 23.8%, compared with 26.2% in the third quarter of 2021.  The decreased rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of a discrete charge to the Company's state tax liability in the third quarter of 2021.  

Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at December 31, 2021 were $23.86 billion, compared with $20.44 billion at December 31, 2020.  Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $17.13 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020.  Total loans held for investment were $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.39 billion, or 9.6%.  Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.15 billion, up 26% from the third quarter of 2021 and 46% from the fourth quarter of 2020. 

At December 31, 2021, total deposits amounted to $19.67 billion, or 95.8% of total funding, compared with $16.96 billion and 96.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.  At December 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, compared with $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020.  These funds represented 63.6% of the Company's total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared with 60.3% at the end of 2020.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021 totaled $2.97 billion, an increase of $319.4 million, or 12.1%, from December 31, 2020.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $376.9 million during 2021, partially offset by dividends declared and share repurchases.  Tangible book value per share was $26.26 at December 31, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.05% at December 31, 2021, compared with 8.47% at the end of 2020.

Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million, compared with a provision reversal of $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.  This provision was primarily attributable to growth in unfunded commitments, partially offset by an improvement in expected credit losses on loans.  The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the current challenging economic conditions and is monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 equaled approximately 0.4% of total loans, down from approximately 0.6% and 2.9% of total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased 11 basis points to 0.43% during the quarter.  This increase was primarily attributable to purchased credit deteriorated assets added from the Balboa Capital acquisition and certain GNMA and portfolio mortgages that completed COVID forbearances and the loan has not been either brought current or formally modified. The Company recorded net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $556,000, such that the net charge-off ratio was negative one basis point for the quarter, compared with zero basis points in the third quarter of 2021 and 70 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 28, 2022, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants).  The conference call access code is 652601.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until February 4, 2022.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403.  The conference replay access code is 554920.  The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

EARNINGS












Net income

$    81,944

$    81,680

$    88,327

$  124,962

$    94,285

$  376,913

$  261,988

Adjusted net income

$    81,544

$    83,861

$    87,548

$  115,746

$  101,995

$  368,699

$  300,501














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common shareholders












Basic

$        1.18

$        1.18

$        1.27

$        1.80

$        1.36

$        5.43

$        3.78

Diluted

$        1.18

$        1.17

$        1.27

$        1.79

$        1.36

$        5.40

$        3.77

Adjusted diluted EPS

$        1.17

$        1.20

$        1.25

$        1.66

$        1.47

$        5.29

$        4.33

Cash dividends per share

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.60

$        0.60

Book value per share (period end)

$      42.62

$      41.66

$      40.66

$      39.56

$      38.07

$      42.62

$      38.07

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$      26.26

$      27.46

$      26.45

$      25.27

$      23.69

$      26.26

$      23.69

Weighted average number of shares












Basic

69,398,594

69,439,845

69,496,666

69,391,734

69,252,307

69,431,860

69,256,020

Diluted

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,740,860

69,493,105

69,761,394

69,426,185

Period end number of shares

69,608,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,713,426

69,541,481

69,608,228

69,541,481

Market data












High intraday price

$      56.64

$      53.63

$      59.85

$      57.81

$      39.53

$      59.85

$      43.79

Low intraday price

$      46.20

$      44.92

$      47.44

$      36.60

$      22.37

$      36.60

$      17.12

Period end closing price

$      49.68

$      51.88

$      50.63

$      52.51

$      38.07

$      49.68

$      38.07

Average daily volume

350,119

392,533

429,233

460,744

394,641

407,447

420,874














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.41  %

1.47  %

1.64  %

2.44  %

1.89  %

1.73  %

1.36  %

Adjusted return on average assets

1.40  %

1.51  %

1.63  %

2.26  %

2.04  %

1.69  %

1.56  %

Return on average common equity

11.06  %

11.27  %

12.66  %

18.80  %

14.30  %

13.33  %

10.35  %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

16.88  %

17.65  %

19.46  %

27.66  %

25.04  %

20.19  %

19.77  %

Earning asset yield (TE)

3.39  %

3.44  %

3.58  %

3.85  %

3.98  %

3.56  %

4.21  %

Total cost of funds

0.23  %

0.24  %

0.26  %

0.30  %

0.36  %

0.25  %

0.54  %

Net interest margin (TE)

3.18  %

3.22  %

3.34  %

3.57  %

3.64  %

3.32  %

3.70  %

Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

31.31  %

30.32  %

33.78   %

39.71  %

38.37  %

34.01  %

37.90  %

Efficiency ratio

55.66  %

57.59  %

54.07  %

52.59  %

54.83  %

54.87  %

55.21  %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

54.85  %

56.56  %

54.07  %

54.62  %

52.67  %

55.00  %

52.17  %














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

12.43  %

12.87  %

12.96  %

12.87  %

12.95  %

12.43  %

12.95  %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.05  %

8.88  %

8.83  %

8.62  %

8.47  %

8.05  %

8.47  %














EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION












Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.05  %

8.88  %

8.83  %

8.62  %

8.47  %

8.05  %

8.47  %

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

4.38  %

3.99  %

4.13  %

4.25  %

4.48  %

4.38  %

4.48  %

Equity to assets (GAAP)

12.43  %

12.87  %

12.96  %

12.87  %

12.95  %

12.43  %

12.95  %














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












Banking Division

2,008

1,821

1,817

1,815

1,816

2,008

1,816

Retail Mortgage Division

739

749

759

765

748

739

748

Warehouse Lending Division

12

12

12

12

12

12

12

SBA Division

34

29

30

29

24

34

24

Premium Finance Division

72

67

68

70

71

72

71

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,865

2,678

2,686

2,691

2,671

2,865

2,671














Assets per Banking Division FTE

$    13,262

$    12,374

$    12,046

$    11,806

$    11,255

$    13,262

$    11,255

Branch locations

165

165

165

165

164

165

164

Deposits per branch location

$  119,185

$  114,142

$  110,655

$  108,339

$  103,401

$  119,185

$  103,401

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$     170,813

$     166,358

$     167,761

$     171,157

$     171,971

$     676,089

$     690,909

Interest on taxable securities

5,866

5,296

5,244

6,118

6,398

22,524

33,086

Interest on nontaxable securities

156

139

139

141

150

575

623

Interest on deposits in other banks

1,521

1,244

595

522

252

3,882

1,739

Interest on federal funds sold

9

9

12

12

12

42

146

Total interest income

178,365

173,046

173,751

177,950

178,783

703,112

726,503














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

4,678

5,106

5,775

6,798

8,870

22,357

59,067

Interest on other borrowings

6,850

6,279

6,124

6,175

6,457

25,428

29,683

Total interest expense

11,528

11,385

11,899

12,973

15,327

47,785

88,750














Net interest income

166,837

161,661

161,852

164,977

163,456

655,327

637,753














Provision for loan losses

(13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

(16,579)

(6,700)

(35,081)

125,488

Provision for unfunded commitments

16,388

(5,516)

1,299

(11,839)

5,481

332

19,062

Provision for other credit losses

(10)

(175)

(258)

(173)

(291)

(616)

830

Provision for credit losses

2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

(1,510)

(35,365)

145,380

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

164,078

171,336

161,710

193,568

164,966

690,692

492,373














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

11,784

11,486

11,007

10,829

11,465

45,106

44,145

Mortgage banking activity

60,723

56,460

70,231

98,486

95,192

285,900

374,077

Other service charges, commissions and fees

962

1,154

1,056

1,016

965

4,188

3,914

Gain (loss) on securities

(4)

530

1

(12)


515

5

Other noninterest income

8,304

6,932

6,945

7,654

4,521

29,835

24,359

Total noninterest income

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

365,544

446,500














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

76,615

79,671

85,505

95,985

92,466

337,776

360,278

Occupancy and equipment

13,494

11,979

10,812

11,781

12,709

48,066

52,349

Data processing and communications expenses

11,534

10,681

11,877

11,884

11,323

45,976

46,017

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

1,992

377

622

547

1,156

3,538

5,106

Advertising and marketing

2,381

2,676

1,946

1,431

3,267

8,434

8,046

Amortization of intangible assets

3,387

3,387

4,065

4,126

4,190

14,965

19,612

Merger and conversion charges

4,023

183




4,206

1,391

Other noninterest expenses

24,943

28,242

20,934

23,044

26,005

97,163

105,830

Total noninterest expense

138,369

137,196

135,761

148,798

151,116

560,124

598,629














Income before income tax expense

107,478

110,702

115,189

162,743

125,993

496,112

340,244

Income tax expense

25,534

29,022

26,862

37,781

31,708

119,199

78,256

Net income

$       81,944

$       81,680

$       88,327

$     124,962

$       94,285

$     376,913

$     261,988














Diluted earnings per common share

$          1.18

$          1.17

$          1.27

$          1.79

$          1.36

$          5.40

$          3.77














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$     264,807

$     239,028

$     259,729

$     224,159

$     203,349

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

3,756,844

3,513,412

3,044,795

2,534,969

1,913,957

Restricted Cash

43,006




Time deposits in other banks




249

249

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

592,621

684,504

778,167

859,652

982,879

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

79,850

64,451

29,055


Other investments

47,552

27,619

27,621

27,620

28,202

Loans held for sale

1,254,632

1,435,805

1,210,589

1,509,528

1,167,659










Loans, net of unearned income

15,874,258

14,824,539

14,780,791

14,599,805

14,480,925

Allowance for credit losses

(167,582)

(171,213)

(175,070)

(178,570)

(199,422)

Loans, net

15,706,676

14,653,326

14,605,721

14,421,235

14,281,503










Other real estate owned

3,810

4,594

5,775

8,841

11,880

Premises and equipment, net

225,400

226,430

229,994

231,550

222,890

Goodwill

1,012,620

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

Other intangible assets, net

125,938

60,396

63,783

67,848

71,974

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

331,146

279,389

277,839

176,575

176,467

Other assets

413,419

416,182

425,858

436,896

449,624

Total assets

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931

$ 21,427,127

$ 20,438,638










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$  7,774,823

$  7,616,728

$  6,983,761

$  6,804,776

$  6,151,070

Interest-bearing

11,890,730

11,216,761

11,274,236

11,071,097

10,806,753

Total deposits

19,665,553

18,833,489

18,257,997

17,875,873

16,957,823

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

5,845

4,502

5,544

9,320

11,641

Other borrowings

739,879

425,375

425,303

425,231

425,155

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

126,328

125,830

125,331

124,833

124,345

Other liabilities

354,265

243,175

235,752

234,274

272,586

Total liabilities

20,891,870

19,632,371

19,049,927

18,669,531

17,791,550










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock





Common stock

72,017

72,016

72,008

71,954

71,754

Capital stock

1,924,813

1,922,964

1,920,566

1,917,990

1,913,285

Retained earnings

1,006,436

934,979

863,828

785,984

671,510

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

15,590

21,885

25,024

26,090

33,505

Treasury stock

(52,405)

(51,074)

(44,422)

(44,422)

(42,966)

Total shareholders' equity

2,966,451

2,900,770

2,837,004

2,757,596

2,647,088

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931

$ 21,427,127

$ 20,438,638










Other Data








Earning assets

$ 21,605,757

$ 20,550,330

$ 19,871,018

$ 19,531,823

$ 18,573,871

Intangible assets

1,138,558

988,401

991,788

995,853

999,979

Interest-bearing liabilities

12,762,782

11,772,468

11,830,414

11,630,481

11,367,894

Average assets

23,054,847

22,087,642

21,538,894

20,734,414

19,876,338

Average common shareholders' equity

2,939,507

2,874,691

2,798,269

2,695,005

2,622,942

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Allowance for Credit Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$  188,234

$  197,782

$  200,241

$  233,105

$  260,417

$  233,105

$    39,266














CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses







78,661

CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments







12,714

Total CECL adoption impact







91,375














Acquired allowance for purchased credit deteriorated loans

9,432





9,432















Provision for loan losses

(13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

(16,579)

(6,700)

(35,081)

125,488

Provision for unfunded commitments

16,388

(5,516)

1,299

(11,839)

5,481

332

19,062

Provision for other credit losses

(10)

(175)

(258)

(173)

(291)

(616)

830

Provision for credit losses

2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

(1,510)

(35,365)

145,380














Charge-offs

3,367

3,537

7,138

7,574

29,094

21,616

54,464

Recoveries

3,923

3,664

4,537

3,301

3,292

15,425

11,548

Net charge-offs

(556)

(127)

2,601

4,273

25,802

6,191

42,916














Ending balance

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  197,782

$  200,241

$  233,105

$  200,981

$  233,105














Allowance for loan losses

$  167,582

$  171,213

$  175,070

$  178,570

$  199,422

$  167,582

$  199,422

Allowance for unfunded commitments

33,185

16,797

22,313

21,014

32,853

33,185

32,853

Allowance for other credit losses

214

224

399

657

830

214

830

Total allowance for credit losses

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  197,782

$  200,241

$  233,105

$  200,981

$  233,105














Net  Charge-off Information












Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$     1,003

$        858

$      3,529

$     2,370

$      5,960

$     7,760

$    10,647

Consumer installment

1,484

1,647

1,669

1,448

2,861

6,248

5,642

Indirect automobile

40

178

141

829

658

1,188

3,602

Premium Finance

526

605

1,194

1,343

2,240

3,668

6,133

Real estate - construction and development

21


186

26


233

83

Real estate - commercial and farmland

220

210

27

1,395

17,284

1,852

27,504

Real estate - residential

73

39

392

163

91

667

853

Total charge-offs

3,367

3,537

7,138

7,574

29,094

21,616

54,464














Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

2,389

1,986

625

727

754

5,727

1,889

Consumer installment

172

199

212

356

480

939

1,753

Indirect automobile

329

278

372

700

637

1,679

1,657

Premium Finance

633

649

2,466

1,122

605

4,870

3,189

Real estate - construction and development

210

45

84

167

125

506

817

Real estate - commercial and farmland

81

266

185

41

439

573

1,449

Real estate - residential

109

241

593

188

252

1,131

794

Total recoveries

3,923

3,664

4,537

3,301

3,292

15,425

11,548














Net charge-offs

$       (556)

$       (127)

$      2,601

$     4,273

$    25,802

$     6,191

$    42,916














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual loans

$    85,266

$    58,932

$    59,921

$    71,189

$    76,457

$    85,266

$    76,457

Other real estate owned

3,810

4,594

5,775

8,841

11,880

3,810

11,880

Repossessed assets

84

152

226

840

544

84

544

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

12,711

7,472

4,874

5,097

8,326

12,711

8,326

Total non-performing assets

$  101,871

$    71,150

$    70,796

$    85,967

$    97,207

$  101,871

$    97,207














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.43  %

0.32  %

0.32  %

0.40  %

0.48  %

0.43  %

0.48  %

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

(0.01)  %

—        %

0.07  %

0.12  %

0.70  %

0.04  %

0.31  %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$  1,875,993

$  1,217,575

$  1,406,421

$  1,611,029

$  1,627,477

Consumer installment

191,298

207,111

229,411

257,097

306,995

Indirect automobile

265,779

325,057

397,373

482,637

580,083

Mortgage warehouse

787,837

768,577

841,347

880,216

916,353

Municipal

572,701

624,430

647,578

659,228

659,403

Premium Finance

798,409

840,737

780,328

706,379

687,841

Real estate - construction and development

1,452,339

1,454,824

1,527,883

1,533,234

1,606,710

Real estate - commercial and farmland

6,834,917

6,409,704

6,051,472

5,616,826

5,300,006

Real estate - residential

3,094,985

2,976,524

2,898,978

2,853,159

2,796,057

Total loans

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791

$ 14,599,805

$ 14,480,925










Troubled Debt Restructurings








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$        1,286

$        1,683

$         1,038

$           930

$           521

Consumer installment

16

22

28

27

32

Indirect automobile

1,037

1,284

1,647

1,931

2,277

Real estate - construction and development

789

887

898

501

506

Real estate - commercial and farmland

35,575

43,895

46,025

43,398

36,707

Real estate - residential

26,879

29,521

31,570

33,324

38,800

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$       65,582

$       77,292

$       81,206

$       80,111

$       78,843

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$             83

$           112

$           805

$           854

$           849

Consumer installment

35

38

43

53

56

Indirect automobile

273

297

301

321

461

Real estate - construction and development

13

271

301

706

707

Real estate - commercial and farmland

5,924

6,715

7,103

2,233

1,401

Real estate - residential

4,678

2,687

2,515

2,818

2,671

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$       11,006

$       10,120

$       11,068

$        6,985

$         6,145

   Total troubled debt restructurings

$       76,588

$       87,412

$       92,274

$       87,096

$       84,988










Loans by Risk Grade








Grades 1 through 5 - Pass

$ 15,614,323

$ 14,562,058

$ 14,477,905

$ 14,204,219

$ 14,109,418

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

78,957

87,757

100,750

135,213

108,541

Grade 7 - Substandard

180,978

174,724

202,134

260,369

262,947

Grade 8 - Doubtful





19

Grade 9 - Loss



2

4

Total loans

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791

$ 14,599,805

$ 14,480,925

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       22,896

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

3,719,878

3,082,413

2,461,092

2,145,403

879,481

2,857,141

541,776

Time deposits in other banks



244

249

249

122

249

Investment securities - taxable

698,915

757,278

811,234

910,834

1,024,335

793,883

1,206,014

Investment securities - nontaxable

22,639

19,053

18,225

19,225

20,112

19,793

21,533

Other investments

31,312

27,622

27,620

27,516

31,552

28,525

62,253

Loans held for sale

1,365,886

1,497,320

1,705,167

1,284,821

1,281,762

1,463,614

1,497,051

Loans

15,119,752

14,685,878

14,549,104

14,453,975

14,752,664

14,703,957

14,018,582

Total Earning Assets

$ 20,978,382

$ 20,089,564

$ 19,592,686

$ 18,862,023

$ 18,010,155

$ 19,887,035

$ 17,370,354














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  7,600,284

$  7,168,717

$  6,874,471

$  6,412,268

$  5,970,672

$  7,017,614

$  5,227,399

NOW accounts

3,651,595

3,447,909

3,314,334

3,182,245

2,968,596

3,400,441

2,605,349

MMDA

5,209,653

4,966,492

4,872,500

4,761,279

4,534,243

4,953,748

4,259,467

Savings accounts

928,954

908,189

876,887

823,039

793,414

884,623

719,916

Retail CDs

1,827,852

1,919,184

2,005,265

2,066,410

2,109,600

1,953,927

2,368,802

Brokered CDs


511

1,000

1,000

1,140

625

16,494

Total Deposits

19,218,338

18,411,002

17,944,457

17,246,241

16,377,665

18,210,978

15,197,427

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

5,559

5,133

6,883

9,284

9,929

6,700

12,115

FHLB advances

48,828

48,866

48,910

48,951

127,797

48,888

849,546

Other borrowings

468,058

376,489

376,376

376,260

376,295

399,485

297,023

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

126,067

125,567

125,068

124,574

124,091

125,324

124,632

Total Non-Deposit Funding

648,512

556,055

557,237

559,069

638,112

580,397

1,283,316

Total Funding

$ 19,866,850

$ 18,967,057

$ 18,501,694

$ 17,805,310

$ 17,015,777

$ 18,791,375

$ 16,480,743

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$              9

$               9

$             12

$             12

$             13

$             42

$           147

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,521

1,244

594

521

251

3,880

1,735

Time deposits in other banks



1

1

1

2

4

Investment securities - taxable

5,866

5,296

5,244

6,118

6,398

22,524

33,086

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

198

176

176

178

190

728

789

Loans held for sale

9,433

10,618

11,773

10,827

9,705

42,651

47,760

Loans (TE)

162,415

156,861

157,112

161,473

163,532

637,861

648,137

Total Earning Assets

$    179,442

$     174,204

$     174,912

$     179,130

$     180,090

$     707,688

$     731,658














Accretion income (included above)

$        2,812

$        2,948

$         4,462

$        6,127

$         4,688

$       16,349

$       27,351














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

$          864

$           808

$           816

$           926

$         1,091

$        3,414

$         6,524

MMDA

1,971

1,970

1,908

1,998

2,326

7,847

18,661

Savings accounts

128

129

122

124

143

503

559

Retail CDs

1,715

2,195

2,921

3,744

5,301

10,575

32,985

Brokered CDs


4

8

6

9

18

338

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

4,678

5,106

5,775

6,798

8,870

22,357

59,067

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

4

4

5

7

8

20

82

FHLB advances

195

195

193

192

245

775

7,701

Other borrowings

5,317

4,640

4,683

4,638

4,635

19,278

15,191

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1,334

1,440

1,243

1,338

1,569

5,355

6,709

Total Non-Deposit Funding

6,850

6,279

6,124

6,175

6,457

25,428

29,683

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$      11,528

$       11,385

$       11,899

$       12,973

$       15,327

$       47,785

$       88,750














Net Interest Income (TE)

$    167,914

$     162,819

$     163,013

$     166,157

$     164,763

$     659,903

$     642,908

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

0.18       %

0.18       %

0.24       %

0.24       %

0.26       %

0.21       %

0.64       %

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

0.16       %

0.16       %

0.10       %

0.10       %

0.11       %

0.14       %

0.32       %

Time deposits in other banks

—     %

—     %

1.64       %

1.63       %

1.60       %

1.64       %

1.61       %

Investment securities - taxable

3.33       %

2.77       %

2.59       %

2.72       %

2.48       %

2.84       %

2.74       %

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.47       %

3.66       %

3.87       %

3.75       %

3.76       %

3.68       %

3.66       %

Loans held for sale

2.74       %

2.81       %

2.77       %

3.42       %

3.01       %

2.91       %

3.19       %

Loans (TE)

4.26       %

4.24       %

4.33       %

4.53       %

4.41       %

4.34       %

4.62       %

Total Earning Assets

3.39       %

3.44       %

3.58       %

3.85       %

3.98       %

3.56       %

4.21       %














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

0.09       %

0.09       %

0.10       %

0.12       %

0.15       %

0.10       %

0.25       %

MMDA

0.15       %

0.16       %

0.16       %

0.17       %

0.20       %

0.16       %

0.44       %

Savings accounts

0.05       %

0.06       %

0.06       %

0.06       %

0.07       %

0.06       %

0.08       %

Retail CDs

0.37       %

0.45       %

0.58       %

0.73       %

1.00       %

0.54       %

1.39       %

Brokered CDs

—     %

3.11       %

3.21       %

2.43       %

3.14       %

2.88       %

2.05       %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

0.16       %

0.18       %

0.21       %

0.25       %

0.34       %

0.20       %

0.59       %

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

0.29       %

0.31       %

0.29       %

0.31       %

0.32       %

0.30       %

0.68       %

FHLB advances

1.58       %

1.58       %

1.58       %

1.59       %

0.76       %

1.59       %

0.91       %

Other borrowings

4.51       %

4.89       %

4.99       %

5.00       %

4.90       %

4.83       %

5.11       %

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

4.20       %

4.55       %

3.99       %

4.36       %

5.03       %

4.27       %

5.38       %

Total Non-Deposit Funding

4.19       %

4.48       %

4.41       %

4.48       %

4.03       %

4.38       %

2.31       %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.37       %

0.38       %

0.41       %

0.46       %

0.55       %

0.41       %

0.79       %














Net Interest Spread

3.02       %

3.06       %

3.17       %

3.39       %

3.43       %

3.15       %

3.42       %














Net Interest Margin(2)

3.18       %

3.22       %

3.34       %

3.57       %

3.64       %

3.32       %

3.70       %














Total Cost of Funds(3)

0.23       %

0.24       %

0.26       %

0.30       %

0.36       %

0.25       %

0.54       %

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Non-GAAP Reconciliations


























Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income available to common shareholders

$     81,944

$     81,680

$     88,327

$  124,962

$     94,285

$   376,913

$  261,988














Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges

4,023

183




4,206

1,391

Restructuring charges







1,513

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(4,540)

1,398

(749)

(10,639)

9,501

(14,530)

40,067

Gain on BOLI proceeds




(603)


(603)

(948)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation





53


3,058

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)





235


3,296

(Gain) loss on bank premises

(126)

1,136

(236)

(264)

(30)

510

624

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)

243

(536)

206

2,290

(2,049)

2,203

(10,488)

After tax adjustment items

(400)

2,181

(779)

(9,216)

7,710

(8,214)

38,513

Adjusted net income

$     81,544

$     83,861

$     87,548

$  115,746

$   101,995

$   368,699

$  300,501














Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,740,860

69,493,105

69,761,394

69,426,185

Net income per diluted share

$        1.18

$        1.17

$        1.27

$        1.79

$        1.36

$         5.40

$       3.77

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$        1.17

$        1.20

$        1.25

$        1.66

$        1.47

$         5.29

$       4.33














Average assets

$  23,054.847

$  22,087.642

$  21,538,894

$  20,734,414

$  19,876,338

$  21,847,731

$  19,240,493

Return on average assets

1.41  %

1.47  %

1.64  %

2.44  %

1.89  %

1.73  %

1.36  %

Adjusted return on average assets

1.40  %

1.51  %

1.63  %

2.26  %

2.04  %

1.69  %

1.56  %














Average common equity

$ 2,939.507

$ 2,874.691

$ 2,798,269

$                  2,695,005

$ 2,622,942

$ 2,827,669

$                  2,531,419

Average tangible common equity

$ 1,916,783

$ 1,884,622

$ 1,804,324

$                  1,696,946

$ 1,620,742

$ 1,826,433

$                  1,520,303

Return on average common equity

11.06  %

11.27  %

12.66  %

18.80   %

14.30  %

13.33  %

10.35  %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

16.88  %

17.65  %

19.46   %

27.66  %

25.04  %

20.19  %

19.77  %














Note 1:  Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.

Note 2:  Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments.  Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 4Q21, 3Q21 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Noninterest Expense












Total noninterest expense

$  138,369

$  137,196

$  135,761

$  148,798

$  151,116

$  560,124

$  598,629

Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges

(4,023)

(183)




(4,206)

(1,391)

Restructuring charges







(1,513)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation





(53)


(3,058)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges





(235)


(3,296)

Gain (loss) on bank premises

126

(1,136)

236

264

30

(510)

(624)

Adjusted noninterest expense

$  134,472

$  135,877

$  135,997

$  149,062

$  150,858

$  555,408

$  588,747














Total Revenue












Net interest income

$  166,837

$  161,661

$  161,852

$  164,977

$  163,456

$  655,327

$  637,753

Noninterest income

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

365,544

446,500

Total revenue

$  248,606

$  238,223

$  251,092

$  282,950

$  275,599

$                  1,020,871

$                  1,084,253














Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income (TE)

$  167,914

$  162,819

$  163,013

$  166,157

$  164,763

$  659,903

$  642,908

Noninterest income

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

365,544

446,500

Total revenue (TE)

249,683

239,381

252,253

284,130

276,906

1,025,447

1,089,408

Adjustment items:












(Gain) loss on securities

4

(530)

(1)

12


(515)

(5)

Gain on BOLI proceeds




(603)


(603)

(948)

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(4,540)

1,398

(749)

(10,639)

9,501

(14,530)

40,067

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$  245,147

$  240,249

$  251,503

$  272,900

$  286,407

$                  1,009,799

$                  1,128,522














Efficiency ratio

55.66              %

57.59              %

54.07              %

52.59              %

54.83              %

54.87              %

55.21              %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

54.85              %

56.56              %

54.07              %

54.62              %

52.67              %

55.00              %

52.17              %














Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Total shareholders' equity

$                  2,966,451

$                  2,900,770

$                  2,837,004

$                  2,757,596

$                  2,647,088

$                  2,966,451

$                  2,647,088

Less:












Goodwill

1,012,620

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

1,012,620

928,005

Other intangibles, net

125,938

60,396

63,783

67,848

71,974

125,938

71,974

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$                  1,827,893

$                  1,912,369

$                  1,845,216

$                  1,761,743

$                  1,647,109

$                  1,827,893

$                  1,647,109














Period end number of shares

69,608,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,713,426

69,541,481

69,608,228

69,541,481

Book value per share (period end)

$     42.62

$     41.66

$      40.66

$     39.56

$     38.07

$      42.62

$     38.07

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$     26.26

$     27.46

$      26.45

$     25.27

$     23.69

$      26.26

$     23.69

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Banking Division












Net interest income

$  120,572

$  113,524

$  110,670

$  112,816

$  112,964

$  457,582

$  471,231

Provision for credit losses

4,565

(9,578)

(3,949)

(23,904)

1,847

(32,866)

125,136

Noninterest income

18,859

17,896

16,171

16,738

15,659

69,664

63,165

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

36,522

40,020

37,814

42,723

38,668

157,079

160,430

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,699

10,196

9,050

10,120

10,958

41,065

44,939

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

10,162

9,159

10,280

10,201

9,608

39,802

39,040

Other noninterest expenses

24,048

21,723

18,763

19,710

25,806

84,244

105,965

Total noninterest expense

82,431

81,098

75,907

82,754

85,040

322,190

350,374

Income before income tax expense

52,435

59,900

54,883

70,704

41,736

237,922

58,886

Income tax expense

14,010

17,784

14,196

18,456

13,992

64,446

19,138

Net income

$    38,425

$    42,116

$    40,687

$    52,248

$    27,744

$  173,476

$    39,748














Retail Mortgage Division












Net interest income

$    19,912

$    21,289

$    22,533

$    18,984

$    19,908

$    82,718

$    82,359

Provision for credit losses

175

1,678

5,647

(4,553)

(1,621)

2,947

15,850

Noninterest income

59,650

55,555

69,055

97,640

94,109

281,900

370,256

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

36,787

36,373

44,798

49,838

50,165

167,796

184,765

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,587

1,590

1,553

1,476

1,577

6,206

6,710

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,213

1,357

1,435

1,546

1,534

5,551

6,275

Other noninterest expenses

10,793

11,675

7,638

8,189

7,442

38,295

28,155

Total noninterest expense

50,380

50,995

55,424

61,049

60,718

217,848

225,905

Income before income tax expense

29,007

24,171

30,517

60,128

54,920

143,823

210,860

Income tax expense

6,092

5,076

6,408

12,627

11,535

30,203

44,286

Net income

$    22,915

$    19,095

$    24,109

$    47,501

$    43,385

$  113,620

$  166,574














Warehouse Lending Division












Net interest income

$      8,063

$      8,712

$      8,720

$      9,906

$      9,017

$    35,401

$    23,891

Provision for credit losses

77

(291)

(155)

(145)

1,673

(514)

2,562

Noninterest income

1,253

1,037

1,333

980

1,113

4,603

3,864

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

258

264

278

330

296

1,130

981

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1


1

1

1

3

4

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

56

59

68

49

101

232

270

Other noninterest expenses

227

200

30

33

26

490

176

Total noninterest expense

542

523

377

413

424

1,855

1,431

Income before income tax expense

8,697

9,517

9,831

10,618

8,033

38,663

23,762

Income tax expense

1,827

1,999

2,064

2,230

1,687

8,120

5,004

Net income

$      6,870

$      7,518

$      7,767

$      8,388

$      6,346

$    30,543

$    18,758

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

SBA Division












Net interest income

$    11,319

$    10,699

$    12,882

$    16,635

$    14,909

$    51,535

$    33,090

Provision for credit losses

(663)

(1,104)

(607)

(547)

(2,997)

(2,921)

2,719

Noninterest income

2,002

2,070

2,677

2,611

1,247

9,360

9,200

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,217

1,320

937

1,382

1,233

4,856

6,893

Occupancy and equipment expenses

121

116

132

106

100

475

391

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

28

18


1

1

47

33

Other noninterest expenses

645

370

284

295

363

1,594

1,832

Total noninterest expense

2,011

1,824

1,353

1,784

1,697

6,972

9,149

Income before income tax expense

11,973

12,049

14,813

18,009

17,456

56,844

30,422

Income tax expense

2,514

2,530

3,111

3,782

3,666

11,937

6,389

Net income

$      9,459

$      9,519

$    11,702

$    14,227

$    13,790

$    44,907

$    24,033














Premium Finance Division












Net interest income

$      6,971

$      7,437

$      7,047

$      6,636

$      6,658

$    28,091

$    27,182

Provision for credit losses

(1,395)

(380)

(794)

558

(412)

(2,011)

(887)

Noninterest income

5

4

4

4

15

17

15

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,831

1,694

1,678

1,712

2,104

6,915

7,209

Occupancy and equipment expenses

86

77

76

78

73

317

305

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

75

88

94

87

79

344

399

Other noninterest expenses

1,013

897

852

921

981

3,683

3,857

Total noninterest expense

3,005

2,756

2,700

2,798

3,237

11,259

11,770

Income before income tax expense

5,366

5,065

5,145

3,284

3,848

18,860

16,314

Income tax expense

1,091

1,633

1,083

686

828

4,493

3,439

Net income

$      4,275

$      3,432

$      4,062

$      2,598

$      3,020

$    14,367

$    12,875














Total Consolidated












Net interest income

$  166,837

$  161,661

$  161,852

$  164,977

$  163,456

$  655,327

$  637,753

Provision for credit losses

2,759

(9,675)

142

(28,591)

(1,510)

(35,365)

145,380

Noninterest income

81,769

76,562

89,240

117,973

112,143

365,544

446,500

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

76,615

79,671

85,505

95,985

92,466

337,776

360,278

Occupancy and equipment expenses

13,494

11,979

10,812

11,781

12,709

48,066

52,349

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,534

10,681

11,877

11,884

11,323

45,976

46,017

Other noninterest expenses

36,726

34,865

27,567

29,148

34,618

128,306

139,985

Total noninterest expense

138,369

137,196

135,761

148,798

151,116

560,124

598,629

Income before income tax expense

107,478

110,702

115,189

162,743

125,993

496,112

340,244

Income tax expense

25,534

29,022

26,862

37,781

31,708

119,199

78,256

Net income

$    81,944

$    81,680

$    88,327

$  124,962

$    94,285

$  376,913

$  261,988

