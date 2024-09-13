Ameris Bank CISO Jorge Perez Named Among Top Hispanic Professionals in Technology

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ameris Bank is pleased to announce Jorge Perez, Ameris Bank's corporate information security officer, has been recognized in the esteemed 2025 HITEC 100 list honoring the most influential and distinguished Hispanic professionals in technology.

Jorge Perez

Every year, HITEC recognizes the achievements and contributions of the top U.S.-based Hispanic technology executives with the goal of celebrating their impactful leadership and inspiring others looking to build careers in technology. HITEC's vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

"The HITEC 100 leaders inspire our community, they trailblaze new and exciting paths for our industry and society and are the lighthouse of the art of the possible," said HITEC Board member and Awards Committee Chair Alvaro Celis.

The 2025 HITEC 100 Award recipients include some of the world's most esteemed Hispanic leaders from global Fortune 100 firms, including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs and leaders in diverse technology disciplines. Forty-six percent of this year's HITEC 100 Award recipients are Latinas and recipients come from 16 unique countries throughout Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Recipients are leaders from 65 different companies and 38% are being recognized with the HITEC 100 Award for the first time. This year marks the fourth year in a row that Perez has been named on the list.

"I am proud to be a part of a company that values diversity and leadership in technology and I am deeply honored to be recognized by HITEC with this prestigious honor," said Perez. "I look forward to continuing the important work of creating secure and inclusive digital spaces for everyone."

Nominations for the HITEC 100 are solicited from HITEC members, partners and the public. Awardees are evaluated based on the scope and scale of their work, their contributions to technology, their leadership within the ever-changing global landscape of technology, and their efforts to mentor and develop the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders.

To view the complete HITEC 100 list, please click here.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at amerisbank.com.

