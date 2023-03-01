Ameris Bank Donates $2,055,000 to Support 15 Rural Georgia Hospitals

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank has donated $2,055,000 to 15 rural hospitals across the state of Georgia, through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program in 2023. Ameris has been participating in the program since 2018, contributing more than $10,000,000.

"Ameris has been committed to donating through the Georgia HEART program, as we believe in supporting rural hospitals and the communities they serve," said Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor. "We know that each hospital has different needs, and these funds allow them to make improvements as they see fit to continue providing quality healthcare to their patients."

The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill (State Bill 258) to increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia. Each hospital can use the funds donated by Ameris Bank to meet its individual needs.

The 15 rural Georgia hospitals that received donations from Ameris Bank include: Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Colquitt), Liberty Regional Medical Center (Hinesville), Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas), Irwin County Hospital (Ocilla), Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton), Crisp Regional Hospital (Cordele), John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital (Thomasville), Donalsonville Hospital (Donalsonville), Brooks County Hospital (Quitman), Jasper Memorial Hospital (Monticello), Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital (Jackson), Southeast Georgia Health System (St. Mary's/Brunswick), Phoebe Worth Medical Center (Sylvester), Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus), and Miller County Hospital (Colquitt).

The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to support qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) is a financial services company committed to bringing financial peace of mind to its communities. Headquartered in Atlanta, it operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris Bank manages more than $25.05 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022 and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris Bank at www.amerisbank.com.

SOURCE Ameris Bank