Ameris Bank Donates Record $2.23 million to Support 40 Rural Georgia Hospitals

ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank is donating $2.23 million to 40 rural hospitals in Georgia, as part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program in 2024. Ameris has been participating in the state income tax credit program since 2018, contributing more than $12 million.

"Ameris is proud to support our rural hospitals and the communities they serve," said Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor. "The Georgia HEART Hospital Program is important because it not only provides much needed funding to these crucial hospitals, but also allows them to choose how the money is best spent to care for their patients."

Of the 40 hospitals receiving funding, the majority serve communities where Ameris does not have a physical presence, highlighting the bank's commitment to improving healthcare throughout the state. Both 2023 and 2024 have been record-setting years for Georgia HEART donations from Ameris, totaling more than $4 million.

The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to support qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART Hospital Program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $25.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com .

SOURCE Ameris Bank