Ameris Bank Expands Business Banking

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank is expanding its Business Banking unit adding capacity with the addition of specialized bankers to support the business's growth in multiple markets.

Ameris Bank is adding 10 business bankers this year, for a total of 19 across its markets, with plans to add more in 2024. Four bankers from within the company will become Business Bankers to serve key metropolitan markets, including:

Clay Cannon ( Atlanta ) Juan Mendoza ( Atlanta ) Joshua Braswell ( Tallahassee, FL ) Brad DiBenedetto ( Jacksonville, FL )



These business bankers will specialize in serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses and will report to Elizabeth Dobers, who was recently hired as managing director of Business Banking for Ameris.

"We are adding business bankers to markets where we see strong potential for economic growth," said Palmer Proctor, CEO of Ameris Bank. "Ameris is well capitalized and has funding to support increased lending for businesses large and small, while also providing the tailored advisory and treasury management services that businesses need to grow and thrive."

Proctor added, "Our bankers understand the nuances of key industries and know their markets well, positioning them to partner with business leaders in their pursuits to improve revenue and cash flow. Our goal is not only to support these businesses, but also to boost their communities through business banking for hiring, modernization and product or service expansion."

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB), the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank, is a financial services company committed to bringing financial peace of mind to its communities. Headquartered in Atlanta, it operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris Bank manages more than $25.80 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023 and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris Bank at www.amerisbank.com.

