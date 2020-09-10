Ameris Bank Expands Commercial Banking Across the Southeast

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB), the parent company of Ameris Bank, announces growth strategies in high-impact markets – including building and deepening a team of seasoned banking experts, expanding its overall market presence and investing significantly in its technology infrastructure – as the company continues to execute its plans for strategic growth and expansion.

"We have a clear vision for how Ameris Bank can be most impactful to businesses in our markets," says Chief Executive Officer Palmer Proctor. "We are serious about growing our business. Ameris Bank's balance sheet is strong, affording us the opportunity, even during these unprecedented times, to make meaningful investments in our banking leadership, existing and new markets, cash management and lending offerings and technological infrastructure."

Curating a Seasoned, Highly Regarded, Expert Banking Team Across the Southeast

Ameris Bank is deepening its commercial team with the bank's expansion into Tampa and Greenville, its new market strategies in Augusta and Charlotte and its advancement of the treasury and cash management division. The following long tenured and expert bankers have been tabbed to lead these initiatives:

Brian Parks has joined the bank as regional president overseeing most of the bank's Florida markets spanning from Jacksonville to Orlando to Tampa . Previously he was with SunTrust, now Truist, for 22 years, where he served as a regional leader, banking commercial and middle market relationships across the Southeast.

Greg Clark joins the bank as market president for the South Carolina Upstate overseeing Ameris Bank's evolving growth throughout Greenville , Spartanburg and surrounding South Carolina markets. Before coming to Ameris Bank , he was an executive director for middle market banking with JP Morgan Chase.

Remer Brinson comes to Ameris Bank as regional president leading new market strategies in Augusta and growth in Ameris's established Savannah market. Prior to joining Ameris Bank , he was with State Bank and Trust serving as the president of their Georgia bank operations overseeing the commercial and retail operations, treasury services, mortgage and correspondent banking sectors.

Manuel Rey will be joining the bank as middle market banking executive for North Carolina leading the new market strategies in Charlotte . Previously he was a regional banking executive with Fifth Third Bank.

Keith Flynn has joined the bank as director of treasury services, with over 33 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining Ameris Bank , he was senior vice president and treasury management sales executive for Regions Bank for 12 years.

Michael Coady has joined the bank as retail director, bringing over 20 years of executive banking experience for multi-branch community and commercial operations. He was previously the relationship management managing director for First Republic Bank.

"These individuals bring years of experience and proven success to our bank. Their knowledge, supported by our bank's community-first approach to banking, will be a tremendous resource for our current and future business clients," shares Ameris Bank President Lawton Bassett. "Their banking expertise enables us to further expand our reach and showcase our expansive commercial banking and treasury suite to commercial clients of all sizes."

Expanding Market Presence

Last year (2019) was a record year for Ameris Bank, with net income hitting $161.4 million. Throughout 2020, Ameris Bank continues to effectively and efficiently navigate the obstacles presented by the global pandemic. The bank is leveraging its financial strength – approaching new markets and further developing relationships in existing markets.

Bassett explains, "Business owners have a great deal to think about right now, especially as the economic climate continues to change. Our approach – hiring seasoned, highly regarded bankers, equipping them with a robust and optimized cash management platform and a nimble environment – is well planned and already being executed."

Acceleration of Technology and Cash Management Offerings

Ameris Bank also continues to make substantial investments to its secure, dependable and scalable technological infrastructure. This is propelling the continual advancement of customized account management tools, integrated customer access channels and robust, optimized cash management solutions.

"We recognize consumers prefer to make purchases using touch-free technology, and many business owners need to make deposits directly from their place of business," shares Director of Treasury Services Keith Flynn. "Recognizing the limitations and necessities of the times and understanding this as a new standard for the future, we are focused on accelerating our digital offerings, giving business owners access to point of sale solutions ranging from full stations to flexible terminals, to online payment remittance, remote deposit capture and cash vaults to name a few."

Continued Momentum

Proctor and Bassett are both open about the economic challenges presented during this time. But, according to Proctor, "We have quickly adapted to this new operating environment and our diverse lines of business are performing well. We are measured in our approach for continued growth and expansion strategies in both existing and emerging markets, which will create sustainable and profitable growth for years to come."

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank manages over $18 billion in assets and nearly 300 financial centers across the Southeast. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ameris Bank is fiercely committed to bringing financial peace of mind to the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB), Ameris Bank offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing solutions. Learn more about Ameris Bank and its full range of financial services at www.amerisbank.com .

