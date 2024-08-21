Ameris Bank Expands Commercial Industry Expertise with Key Hires

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank recently welcomed two commercial banking industry veterans to its well-established team. Bill Kilburg joins Ameris as senior vice president, relationship manager and Patrick Murphy will serve as senior vice president, government relationship manager.

Based in Metro Atlanta, Kilburg brings more than 25 years' experience in the financial services industry. He spent the last 20 years in commercial banking with BB&T (now Truist), in roles of increasing responsibility ranging from senior relationship manager, market president, regional president and middle market banking manager in Metro Atlanta and Middle Georgia. He is a graduate of Florida State University.

Murphy has 30 years of government banking experience, most recently with TD Bank. He has spent his entire career in the government banking sector and brings tremendous expertise handling the unique needs of municipalities. A graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University, Murphy is based in Jacksonville and will work throughout Florida.

"Adding these established commercial banking veterans to our team brings invaluable industry expertise to Ameris," said Ameris Bank President Lawton Bassett. "Their deep knowledge combined with practical experience is the right formula to allow us to better serve our customers while driving strategic growth for our company."

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.

