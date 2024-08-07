Ameris Bank Hires Jorge Perez as Corporate Information Security Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank is pleased to welcome Jorge Perez as Corporate Information Security Officer (CISO), reporting to Chief Information Officer Ross Creasy.

"Jorge is a proven cybersecurity expert with extensive management experience leading programs in business and cyber risk management, strategy, engineering and operations," Creasy said. "His breadth of background in corporate technology, combined with direct experience in the financial services industry, makes him the perfect choice for the CISO position at Ameris."

Jorge Perez

Perez most recently served as CISO of Wholesale Banking, Enterprise Payments, and Core Technology & Operations at Truist Financial. Previously, he held global director roles leading hotel cyber security services at InterContinental Hotels Group as well as overseeing Information Security Compliance and Assurance. He started his career at KPMG LLC, where he progressed through a variety of positions in Cyber Security Services.

Perez holds a bachelor's degree in business administration in management information systems from Florida International University. He is a member of the Hispanic IT Executive Council and has been named among the 100 most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the technology industry for the past three years.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.

SOURCE Ameris Bank