Ameris Bank Names Volunteer of the Year Winners

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank recently honored four members of the company for their extraordinary commitment to community service.

"We encourage all teammates to give back to their communities, yet these individuals consistently go above and beyond to serve others," said Michael Pierson, corporate EVP and chief governance officer of Ameris Bank. "In addition to performing key roles in the company, they each exhibit exceptional dedication and passion for their volunteer positions."

The 2024 Ameris Volunteer of the Year Award winners include:

First Place: Alicia Rhodes , assistant branch manager, Blountstown, Fla. — Rhodes has served as a volunteer firefighter at the Mossy Pond Volunteer Fire Department for nearly six years.





, assistant branch manager, — Rhodes has served as a volunteer firefighter at the Mossy Pond Volunteer Fire Department for nearly six years. Second Place: Jen Pollock , commercial banker, Orlando, Fla. — Pollock has held several roles with the Joe R. Lee Boys and Girls Club of Eatonville since 2018, not only participating as a general volunteer, but also serving in various positions on the board.





, commercial banker, — Pollock has held several roles with the Joe R. Lee Boys and Girls Club of since 2018, not only participating as a general volunteer, but also serving in various positions on the board. Third Place (tie): Summer Richmond , branch market manager, Moultrie, Ga. — Richmond has made contributions to multiple community organizations for several years, including the United Way of Colquitt County .





, branch market manager, — Richmond has made contributions to multiple community organizations for several years, including the United Way of . Third Place (tie): Anderea Williams , branch manager, Cartersville, Ga. — Williams has dedicated 25 years of service to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bartow County .

As part of the Volunteer of the Year Awards, the Ameris Foundation is providing grants to each winner's charity of choice. Separately, the bank provides a paid day off to all teammates for volunteerism each year.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $25.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.

SOURCE Ameris Bank