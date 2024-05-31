Ameris Bank Ranked Top 10 Mortgage Provider

ATLANTA, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank ranked among the Top 10 banks in the U.S. for the largest retail mortgage volume in the first quarter of this year, according to data reported by National Mortgage News today. The industry data was cited from quarterly call reports from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council.

"I credit our strong mortgage origination volume to our team of professionals who offer expert counsel, quick mortgage underwriting decisions, and attractive mortgage rates and programs," said Ameris Mortgage President Robert Odom. "In a season when many financial institutions saw a decline in mortgage business, I am particularly pleased that we posted an 8 percent increase in mortgage dollar volume in the first quarter. We stand ready to help consumers reach their dreams of homeownership across the many markets that we serve."

Ameris Mortgage offers a range of home loans and refinancing options, along with a variety of first-time buyer and downpayment assistance programs.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $25.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.

SOURCE Ameris Bank