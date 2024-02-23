Ameris Bank Recognized for Excellence in Small Business Banking

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank has been recognized with five Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business Banking in 2023.

Among more than 500 banks evaluated, Ameris Bank is one of 39 cited for Distinctive Quality in Small Business Banking nationally. The awards are based on interviews with nearly 28,000 executives of small businesses with sales of $1-$10 million across the country on a series of qualitative metrics measured by Coalition Greenwich.

"Ameris is a national winner in overall satisfaction for small business banking and cash management, and we are pleased with the recognition that our bankers are among the best in providing advice to help small businesses grow and thrive," said Ameris CEO Palmer Proctor. "We expanded our business banking team last year to meet the needs of increased demand and to better serve local markets."

Specifically, Ameris received the following awards:

Overall Satisfaction – U.S. Small Business Banking (National)

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction (National)

Overall Satisfaction – U.S. Small Business Banking (South Region)

Likelihood to Recommend (South Region)

Relationship Manager Proactive Provides Advice (South Region)

According to Coalition Greenwich, the 2023 Excellence Awards for U.S. Small Business Banking are given to companies that stand out for their ability to combine high quality day-to-day service, innovative digital banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $25.20 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.

