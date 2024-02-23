Ameris Bank Recognized for Excellence in Small Business Banking

News provided by

Ameris Bank

23 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank has been recognized with five Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business Banking in 2023.

Among more than 500 banks evaluated, Ameris Bank is one of 39 cited for Distinctive Quality in Small Business Banking nationally. The awards are based on interviews with nearly 28,000 executives of small businesses with sales of $1-$10 million across the country on a series of qualitative metrics measured by Coalition Greenwich.

"Ameris is a national winner in overall satisfaction for small business banking and cash management, and we are pleased with the recognition that our bankers are among the best in providing advice to help small businesses grow and thrive," said Ameris CEO Palmer Proctor. "We expanded our business banking team last year to meet the needs of increased demand and to better serve local markets."

Specifically, Ameris received the following awards:

  • Overall Satisfaction – U.S. Small Business Banking (National)
  • Cash Management Overall Satisfaction (National)
  • Overall Satisfaction – U.S. Small Business Banking (South Region)
  • Likelihood to Recommend (South Region)
  • Relationship Manager Proactive Provides Advice (South Region)

According to Coalition Greenwich, the 2023 Excellence Awards for U.S. Small Business Banking are given to companies that stand out for their ability to combine high quality day-to-day service, innovative digital banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $25.20 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.

SOURCE Ameris Bank

Also from this source

Ameris Bank Launches Ameris Choice Home Mortgage Lending Program

Ameris Bank Launches Ameris Choice Home Mortgage Lending Program

Ameris Bank announced the launch of the Ameris Choice program, providing qualified applicants in the Jacksonville, Florida area up to $20,000 in...
Clyde Anderson Joins Ameris Bank as Director of Community Lending

Clyde Anderson Joins Ameris Bank as Director of Community Lending

Ameris Bank is pleased to announce Clyde Anderson as director of Community Lending, effective December 18. In this newly created role, Anderson will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.