Ameris Bank Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank released today its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report for the year 2020, highlighting continued progress toward investing in people, building better communities, going beyond banking, advancing a sustainable future, and acting with strong governance.

"Our teammates are the cornerstone of our success, and our culture is the driver. This has never been more prevalent than during the past year, as our team remained steadfast and provided meaningful support to our customers and communities," said Chief Executive Officer H. Palmer Proctor, Jr. "I take great pride in this report because it showcases the significant programs, services and activities in which we are investing to benefit our stakeholders and the environment. Our commitment is ongoing, and we look forward to advancing our social responsibility initiatives for years to come."

Highlights of Ameris Bank's 2020 CSR include:

People First

Formed a Diversity Task Force, Employee Resource Groups and a Leadership Development Program

Offered a variety of programs encouraging healthier lifestyles and improved emotional and mental wellbeing

Surveyed teammates and found that 92% feel they can make a difference in the success of the company

Building a Better Community

Funded mortgage loans totaling $1.7 billion through VA, FHA and USDA programs, and $250 million in home loans in partnership with more than 130 down payment assistance programs

through VA, FHA and USDA programs, and in home loans in partnership with more than 130 down payment assistance programs Donated $1.5 million to philanthropic and civic organizations

to philanthropic and civic organizations Funded efforts for educational equality, community health and wellbeing, housing affordability and economic development

Going Beyond Banking

Ensured teammates had sufficient resources and support to work remotely, which was confirmed by 96% of those surveyed

Provided more than $1.5 million in "thank you" pay to teammates who worked the frontlines during the pandemic

in "thank you" pay to teammates who worked the frontlines during the pandemic Enabled teammates to complete a combined 6,400 courses related to security awareness

Advancing a Sustainable Future

Informed by climate and sustainability frameworks to begin disclosing climate-related risk and opportunity targets

Saved nearly 1,250 trees per year by converting customers to e-statements and electronic bill payments

LED Lighting investment saving 71 thousand tons of greenhouse gasses

Created scalable and automated electronic and robotic mortgage solutions

Governance: Acting with Integrity

Established a management-level environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee

Refined an effective, scalable and efficient corporate and risk governance framework

Ameris Bank has long been recognized as a leader in banking. This year, Ameris was ranked #28 on Forbes' America's Best Bank 2021 list and was named a Greenwich Excellence award winner for US Small Business Banking.

To view the full report, visit Ameris Bancorp's Investor Relations website: ir.amerisbank.com

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank manages over $20 billion in assets and over 200 financial centers across the Southeast. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ameris Bank is fiercely committed to bringing financial peace of mind to the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB), Ameris Bank offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing solutions. Learn more about Ameris Bank and its full range of financial services at www.amerisbank.com.

