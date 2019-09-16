Ameris Bank Reveals New Logo and Brand Elements

The updated look better represents Ameris Bank's size and scope in the financial industry while leveraging the existing reputational affinity for both Ameris and Fidelity in the Southeast.

In addition to retaining the Ameris Bank name and Fidelity-inspired lion, the updated brand also maintains Ameris Bank's red, white and blue color palette.

"Today represents the addition of a new chapter to a solid legacy for Ameris Bank," Ameris Bank CEO H. Palmer Proctor, Jr. said. "In addition to better representing who we are, our new brand is a reflection of our fierce commitment to helping customers achieve financial peace of mind."

Over the next several weeks, Ameris Bank will start updating branch signage and collateral, ATM design, debit card design and the bank's online and mobile presence.

Development of the new brand was a collaborative effort between Ameris and Fidelity leadership and team members, as well as external partners. Ameris engaged Atlanta-based agencies Matchstic, to lead the development of the new logo and brand identity, and Jackson Spalding, to support internal and external rollouts.

Recurring themes that guided the new identity include:

Scrapping convention

Getting things done right

Delivering on promises

Making quick decisions

The new brand also refines personality traits for Ameris Bank, including:

Dynamic: energetic, passionate and engaging.

Lionhearted: steady strength, bold, resolute and focused.

Unconventional: creative, outside the ordinary and beyond convention.

Resourceful: scrappy determination, nimble and on the ball.

Relational: good-natured, genuine and approachable.

For more information about the Ameris Bank brand update, visit amerisbank.com/newlook.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank manages over $16 billion in assets and more than 300 financial centers across the Southeast. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ameris Bank is fiercely committed to bringing financial peace of mind to the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB), Ameris Bank offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing solutions. Learn more about Ameris Bank and its full range of financial services at www.amerisbank.com .

