AmeriServ Financial Announces New Labor Contract

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial Bank, the banking subsidiary of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) and United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2635-06, have agreed to a new four-year contract. Unionized employees voted to accept the contract at a meeting held on Sunday, October 12, 2025, in Johnstown. This contract covers the workforce through October 16, 2029.

The timely ratification of the new contract is positive news for AmeriServ and the community, according to AmeriServ President & CEO Jeffrey Stopko. "This new agreement allows us to continue focusing on our banking for life strategy while enhancing our unique labor partnership to further develop our strategically important union business development initiatives. As an organization, we are committed to providing outstanding service to our customers and communities, including partnering with unions and union represented businesses to develop financial and investment opportunities. All of our employees are working together to provide our shareholders, customers and the communities we serve with a positive banking experience today, tomorrow and into the future."

USW Local 2635-06 Unit President Bob Gilles agrees on the importance of the new contract to AmeriServ. "The approved agreement indicates to me that our membership believes in AmeriServ's continued commitment to being a leading community bank in our region while providing employees with good career opportunities."

Key financial terms of the new contract include annual wage increases of 4% for each of the first three years and 3% for the fourth year. Key provisions of existing health care coverage and retirement benefits remain unchanged for union employees.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank, located in Johnstown, PA. The bank provides full-service banking and wealth management services through 16 community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland. The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. At June 30, 2025, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.45 billion and a book value of $6.71 per common share. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol ASRV.

