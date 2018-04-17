AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Craig G. Ford, AmeriServ's chairman of the board; Jeffrey Stopko, president and chief executive officer; and Michael Lynch, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the meeting and answer shareholder questions. The public is invited to listen.

Pertinent User Information:

What: 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: 1:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1438/24953

Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting. The replay of the meeting will be available at the same site 24 hours after the meeting has concluded.

About AmeriServ Financial, Inc. and AmeriServ Financial Bank

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is a $1.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Johnstown, Pa. and trades on NASDAQ under the symbol ASRV. Its principal subsidiary, AmeriServ Financial Bank, was established in 1901 and operates in five counties across southwestern and southcentral Pennsylvania, with loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pa; and Hagerstown, Maryland. For more information, visit www.ameriserv.com.

