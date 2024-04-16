AMERISERV FINANCIAL REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

Net Income Up 25.7% Compared to First Quarter of 2023

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) today reported first quarter 2024 net income of $1,904,000, or $0.11 per diluted common share. This earnings performance represented a $389,000, or 25.7%, increase over the first quarter of 2023 when net income totaled $1,515,000, or $0.09 per diluted common share. The following table details the Company's financial performance for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:





























First

Quarter

2024

First

Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change

















Net income

$ 1,904,000

$ 1,515,000

$ 389,000



25.7 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.11

$ 0.09

$ 0.02



22.2 %

Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the 2024 first quarter financial results: "Our first quarter 2024 results demonstrate that our previously announced earnings improvement program is working. Implementing this program contributed to a decrease in non-interest expense, an increase in certain non-interest income items and higher investment security revenue. We also benefitted from our diversified revenue streams and saw another strong contribution from our wealth management business, which delivered record quarterly revenue. These factors resulted in total non-interest income representing 36% of total revenue in the quarter. Finally, after five consecutive quarters of decline, our net interest income and margin increased in the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the more recent fourth quarter 2023 performance indicating that we have begun to reverse one of the major revenue challenges that our company faced with the inversion of the yield curve. We believe these results indicate that our strategy is working and we will continue to operate our customer focused community bank for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

All first quarter 2024 financial performance metrics within this document are compared to the first quarter of 2023 unless otherwise noted.

The Company's net interest income in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $775,000, or 8.1%, from the first quarter of 2023 while the net interest margin of 2.70% for the first quarter of 2024 represents a 33-basis point decrease from last year's first quarter. The decrease reflects net interest margin compression which has been prevalent in the banking industry since the Federal Reserve began tightening monetary policy in an effort to control inflation. Additionally contributing to net interest margin compression is the inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve. While the Company's net interest margin percentage in the first quarter of 2024 compares unfavorably to last year's first quarter, it did improve since the fourth quarter of 2023 by seven basis points. This improvement reversed a declining trend that existed for five consecutive quarters and reflects the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates stable since July 2023 along with the impact of management's pricing of loans and deposits. The Company benefitted from a provision for credit losses recovery in the first quarter of 2024 which represents a significant shift from a large provision expense in the first quarter of 2023. Total non-interest income is lower for the first quarter of 2024 compared to last year's first quarter after a gain was recognized on the sale of bank owned Class B common stock shares of Visa Inc. in 2023 and no such gain was recognized this year. This overshadowed significant improvement in other non-interest income line items which will be discussed later in this press release. Total non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2024 declined and compared favorably to non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to a lower level of legal and professional services costs. Overall, the favorable comparison in the Company's performance in the first quarter of 2024 reflects the positive shift in the provision for credit losses and a reduction in non-interest expense, both of which more than offset the lower level of total revenue.

Total average loans in the first quarter of 2024 were higher than the 2023 first quarter average by $43.3 million, or 4.4%. Strong loan pipelines during 2023 resulted in the loan portfolio demonstrating growth throughout the year. So far in 2024, payoff activity has surpassed loan originations which is consistent with what occurred during the first quarter of 2023 and has resulted in an $11.8 million, or 1.1%, decline in total loans since December 31, 2023. Overall, total loans continue to be above the $1.0 billion threshold averaging $1.030 billion for the 2024 first quarter. The higher interest rate environment along with the higher average total loans outstanding resulted in total loan interest income improving by $1.5 million, or 12.2%, for the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Total investment securities averaged $256.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, which is $9.3 million, or 3.5%, lower than the $266.0 million average for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease reflects management's 2023 strategy to allocate more cash flow from the securities portfolio to higher yielding loans while the Company controlled the amount of high cost overnight borrowed funds. While yields on new security purchases exceeded the overall average yield of the existing securities portfolio, the spread between overnight borrowings and the yield on new securities ranged from negative to only marginally positive causing the slowdown in purchasing activity during 2023 and into 2024. Thus, new investment security purchases were primarily used to replace cash flow from maturing securities to maintain appropriate balances for pledging purposes related to public funds deposits. The improved yields for new securities purchases along with management's execution of a late December 2023 investment portfolio repositioning strategy caused interest income from investments to increase by $150,000. This repositioning strategy resulted in an approximate 2.1% yield improvement on $16.8 million of securities. Overall, the 2024 first quarter balance of total average interest earning assets increased over last year's first quarter by $33.9 million, or 2.7%, while total interest income increased by $1.7 million, or 11.3%, since the first quarter of 2023.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, total average deposits of $1.160 billion were $10.4 million, or 0.9%, higher than the 2023 first quarter average. The increase reflects the Company's successful business development efforts which more than offset a portion of the funds from the government stimulus programs leaving the balance sheet and greater pricing competition in the market to retain deposits because of the higher interest rates. The Company's core deposit base continued to demonstrate the strength and stability that it has had for many years. On March 31, 2024, total deposits grew by $18.2 million, or 1.6%, since December 31, 2023, demonstrating customer loyalty and confidence in AmeriServ Financial Bank. The Company does not utilize brokered deposits as a funding source. In addition to its loyal core deposit base, the Company has several other sources of liquidity, including a significant unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), overnight lines of credit at correspondent banks and access to the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The loan to deposit ratio averaged 88.8% in the first quarter of 2024, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is well positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.

Total interest expense increased by $2.4 million, or 48.0%, for the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of last year, due to higher deposit and borrowings interest expense. Deposit interest expense was higher by $2.0 million, or 48.0%, while the first quarter 2024 average volume of total interest-bearing deposits grew from the 2023 first quarter average by $28.7 million, or 3.0%. The rising national interest rates in 2023 resulted in certain deposit products, particularly public funds, which are tied to a market index, repricing upward with the move in short-term interest rates causing interest expense to increase. Additionally, increased market competition resulted in the Company raising rates on certain shorter-term certificates of deposit to retain funds. Another factor contributing to net interest margin compression was an unfavorable deposit mix shift as the first quarter 2024 average of non-interest bearing demand deposits declined by $18.3 million, or 9.3%, while, as mentioned above, total interest-bearing deposits increased by $28.7 million, or 3.0%. For interest rate risk management purposes and to offset a portion of the unfavorable impact that rising funding costs are having on net interest income, management proactively executed $70 million of interest rate hedge transactions during 2023 to fix the cost of certain deposits that are indexed and move with short-term interest rates. These hedging transactions reduced the Company's negative variability of net interest income in a rising interest rate environment and helped slow net interest margin compression. Overall, total deposit cost averaged 2.15% for the first quarter of 2024, which is 67 basis points higher than total deposit cost of 1.48% for the first quarter of 2023.

Total borrowings interest expense increased by $415,000, or 48.1%, in the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase primarily results from the impact that the higher interest rates had on total borrowings cost. While the Company has utilized fewer overnight borrowed funds so far in 2024, the level of advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank have increased. Total fed funds purchased and other short-term borrowings averaged $33.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 after averaging $40.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank averaged $47.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 which is $30.2 million, or 170.9%, higher than the $17.7 million average in the first quarter of 2023. The increase to term advances results from management increasing our usage of this product to lock in lower rates than overnight borrowings due to the inversion in the yield curve. Therefore, the increase to borrowings interest expense in 2024 reflects a greater utilization of FHLB term borrowings.

The Company recognized a $557,000 provision for credit losses recovery in the first quarter of 2024 after recognizing a $1.179 million provision for credit losses expense in the first quarter of 2023. This represents a favorable shift of $1.7 million. The first quarter 2024 provision for credit losses recovery is the net impact of several items. A $293,000 recovery from the loan portfolio was recognized due to payoff activity that resulted in the total loan portfolio balance decreasing since year-end 2023. Additionally contributing to this portion of the recovery was a favorable adjustment to the loss and qualitative factors used to calculate the allowance for loan losses in accordance with CECL. Within the investment portfolio, a $435,000 recovery was recognized on a $926,000 reserve that was established in the first quarter of 2023 for a Signature Bank subordinated debt investment after this bond was successfully sold in the first quarter of 2024. These recoveries more than offset a $116,000 reserve established for a corporate AFS security and an additional $53,000 that was contributed to the reserve for HTM securities in accordance with CECL.

Non-performing assets decreased from $12.4 million at December 31, 2023 to $12.2 million at March 31, 2024 primarily due to a reduction in non-accrual commercial real estate loans. Non-performing assets are at 1.18% of total loans. The Company recognized net loan charge-offs of $120,000, or 0.05% of total average loans, in the first quarter of 2024 which is relatively consistent with net loan charge-offs of $116,000, or 0.05% of total average loans, in the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan credit losses declined since December 31, 2023 by $414,000, or 2.8%, to $14.6 million at March 31, 2024. Even with this modest decrease, the allowance for loan credit losses is $2.5 million, or 20.7%, higher than the allowance for loan credit losses at March 31, 2023. The increase since last year's first quarter end is due to the Company strengthening its allowance for loan credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2023. Overall, the Company continues to maintain solid coverage of both total loans and non-performing assets as the allowance for loan credit losses provided 120% coverage of non-performing assets and 1.43% of total loans at March 31, 2024.

Total non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $560,000, or 10.2%, from the prior year's first quarter. The decrease is primarily attributed to the Company recognizing a $1.7 million gain in the first quarter of 2023 from AmeriServ Financial Bank selling all 7,859 shares of the Class B common stock of Visa Inc. There was no such gain during the first quarter of this year. Other income is $555,000, or 121.4%, higher for the first quarter of 2024 due to the Company recognizing a $250,000 signing bonus that resulted from successful negotiations related to the renewal of an expiring contract with Visa. Also contributing to the favorable comparison in other income between quarters was a favorable adjustment to the fair market value of an interest rate swap related risk participation agreement as well as the recognition of a positive credit valuation adjustment to the market value of the interest rate swap contracts that the Company executed to accommodate the needs of certain borrowers while managing our interest rate risk position. These favorable adjustments totaled $166,000 and were impacted by the increase in interest rates since year-end 2023. Wealth management fees improved by $528,000, or 19.3%, to a record level for the first quarter of 2024 due in part to strong performance from our Financial Services division that resulted from new business growth. Also, the increase in wealth management fees reflects the improving market conditions particularly for equity securities as major market indexes have risen to record highs during the first quarter of 2024. Overall, the fair market value of wealth management assets totaled $2.6 billion at March 31, 2024 and increased by $248.5 million, or 10.6%, since March 31, 2023. Finally, bank owned life insurance revenue (BOLI) increased by $98,000 due to the receipt of a death claim.

Total non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $99,000, or 0.8%, when compared to the first quarter of 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $58,000, or 0.8%, due to the net impact of certain items within this broad category. Total health care cost was $406,000, or 41.1%, lower compared to last year's first quarter and reflects management's effective negotiations with our current health care provider that resulted in not having to recognize any premium costs in January 2024. This favorable item was partially offset by an increased level of incentive compensation by $243,000, or 89.2%, which corresponds to the strong performance of our wealth management division. There was also a smaller credit recognized for pension expense by $101,000 in comparison to last year's first quarter. Professional fees decreased by $306,000, or 23.4%, primarily due to lower expenses for legal and professional services costs caused by litigation and responses to the actions of an activist investor. FDIC insurance increased by $130,000, or 104.0%, due to an increase in both the asset assessment base as well as the assessment rate. Data processing and IT expenses increased by $81,000, or 7.5%, in the first quarter of 2024 due to additional expenses related to monitoring our computing and network environment. The Company recorded income tax expense of $483,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.2%, in the first quarter of 2024, which compares to income tax expense of $372,000, or an effective tax rate of 19.7%, for the first quarter of 2023.

The Company had total assets of $1.385 billion, shareholders' equity of $103.9 million, a book value of $6.06 per common share and a tangible book value(1) of $5.26 per common share on March 31, 2024. The Company continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well capitalized status as of March 31, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology, market conditions, dividend program, and future payment obligations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continuing," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in the financial markets, the level of inflation, and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; ability to successfully execute the Earnings Improvement Program and achieve the anticipated benefits in the amounts and at times estimated; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects to our banking platform; expense and reputational impact on the Company as a result of litigation by, and other continuing activities of, an activist shareholder; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement..











(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data) (Unaudited)



2024























1QTR PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:





































Net income (loss)































$ 1,904









































PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):





































Return on average assets

































0.55 % Return on average equity

































7.51

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

































8.67

Net interest margin

































2.70

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans

































0.05

Efficiency ratio (3)

































86.60









































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





































Basic































$ 0.11

Average number of common shares outstanding

































17,147

Diluted































$ 0.11

Average number of common shares outstanding

































17,147

Cash dividends paid per share































$ 0.03



2023



1QTR

2QTR



3QTR

4QTR

FULL YEAR

2023 PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:





































Net income (loss) $ 1,515



$ (187)



$ 647



$ (5,321)



$ (3,346)









































PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):





































Return on average assets

0.45 %



(0.06) %



0.19 %



(1.53) %



(0.25) % Return on average equity

5.85





(0.72)





2.49





(20.85)





(3.23)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

6.73





(0.82)





2.88





(24.11)





(3.72)

Net interest margin

3.03





2.89





2.76





2.63





2.86

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans

0.05





(0.02)





0.05





1.27





0.35

Efficiency ratio (3)

79.58





101.55





92.60





106.81





94.17









































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





































Basic $ 0.09



$ (0.01)



$ 0.04



$ (0.31)



$ (0.20)

Average number of common shares outstanding

17,131





17,147





17,147





17,147





17,143

Diluted $ 0.09



$ (0.01)



$ 0.04



$ (0.31)



$ (0.20)

Average number of common shares outstanding

17,155





17,147





17,147





17,147





17,144

Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.12



AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV --CONTINUED-- (Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data) (Unaudited)

2024







































1QTR FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:























Assets

















$ 1,384,516

Short-term investments/overnight funds



















3,353

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -

securities



















230,419

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income



















1,026,586

Allowance for credit losses - loans



















14,639

Intangible assets



















13,705

Deposits



















1,176,578

Short-term and FHLB borrowings



















60,858

Subordinated debt, net



















26,695

Shareholders' equity



















103,933

Non-performing assets



















12,161

Tangible common equity ratio (1)



















6.58 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio



















13.10

PER COMMON SHARE:























Book value

















$ 6.06

Tangible book value (1)



















5.26

Market value (2)



















2.60

Wealth management assets – fair market value (4)

















$ 2,602,997



























STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:























Full-time equivalent employees



















304

Branch locations



















16

Common shares outstanding



















17,147,270

























































2023



























1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:























Assets $ 1,345,957

$ 1,345,721

$ 1,361,789

$ 1,389,638

Short-term investments/overnight funds

4,116



3,366



3,598



4,349

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -

securities

238,613



232,259



229,335



229,690

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

980,877



988,221



1,002,306



1,038,401

Allowance for credit losses - loans

12,132



12,221



12,313



15,053

Intangible assets

13,731



13,724



13,718



13,712

Deposits

1,131,789



1,127,569



1,129,290



1,158,360

Short-term and FHLB borrowings

69,124



72,793



85,568



85,513

Subordinated debt, net

26,654



26,665



26,675



26,685

Shareholders' equity

105,899



103,565



101,326



102,277

Non-performing assets

4,599



5,650



5,939



12,393

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.92 %

6.74 %

6.50 %

6.44 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio

14.17



14.00



13.72



13.03

PER COMMON SHARE:























Book value $ 6.18

$ 6.04

$ 5.91

$ 5.96

Tangible book value (1)

5.38



5.24



5.11



5.16

Market value (2)

3.05



2.54



2.65



3.24

Wealth management assets – fair market value (4) $ 2,354,498

$ 2,446,639

$ 2,385,590

$ 2,521,501



























STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:























Full-time equivalent employees

308



315



308



307

Branch locations

17



17



17



17

Common shares outstanding

17,147,270



17,147,270



17,147,270



17,147,270



































































NOTES: (1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release. (2) Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the share is traded on the last business day of the corresponding reporting period. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income. (4) Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



2024



















1QTR INTEREST INCOME





























Interest and fees on loans

























$ 13,776 Interest on investments



























2,448 Total Interest Income



























16,224































INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



























6,199 All borrowings



























1,278 Total Interest Expense



























7,477































NET INTEREST INCOME



























8,747 Provision (recovery) for credit losses



























(557) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)

FOR CREDIT LOSSES



























9,304































NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Wealth management fees



























3,266 Service charges on deposit accounts



























293 Net realized gains on loans held for sale



























10 Mortgage related fees



























29 Net realized losses on investment securities



























0 Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares



























0 Bank owned life insurance



























337 Other income



























1,012 Total Non-Interest Income



























4,947































NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



























7,117 Net occupancy expense



























791 Equipment expense



























386 Professional fees



























1,002 Data processing and IT expense



























1,159 FDIC deposit insurance expense



























255 Other expenses



























1,154 Total Non-Interest Expense



























11,864































PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)



























2,387 Income tax expense (benefit)



























483 NET INCOME (LOSS)

























$ 1,904











































2023



1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

FULL

YEAR

2023 INTEREST INCOME





























Interest and fees on loans $ 12,276

$ 12,609

$

13,154

$ 13,589

$ 51,628 Interest on investments

2,298



2,270





2,285



2,379



9,232 Total Interest Income

14,574



14,879





15,439



15,968



60,860































INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits

4,189



5,019





5,653



6,153



21,014 All borrowings

863



750





987



1,226



3,826 Total Interest Expense

5,052



5,769





6,640



7,379



24,840































NET INTEREST INCOME

9,522



9,110





8,799



8,589



36,020 Provision (recovery) for credit losses

1,179



43





189



6,018



7,429 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)

FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,343



9,067





8,610



2,571



28,591































NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Wealth management fees

2,738



2,789





2,845



2,894



11,266 Service charges on deposit accounts

266



280





311



306



1,163 Net realized gains on loans held for sale

26



38





59



46



169 Mortgage related fees

33



34





41



23



131 Net realized losses on investment securities

0



0





0



(922)



(922) Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares

1,748



0





0



0



1,748 Bank owned life insurance

239



242





321



245



1,047 Other income

457



479





679



172



1,787 Total Non-Interest Income

5,507



3,862





4,256



2,764



16,389































NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits

7,175



7,728





7,358



7,367



29,628 Net occupancy expense

772



713





719



713



2,917 Equipment expense

415



422





376



410



1,623 Professional fees

1,308



1,907





1,146



956



5,317 Data processing and IT expense

1,078



1,080





1,139



1,133



4,430 FDIC deposit insurance expense

125



175





195



220



715 Other expenses

1,090



1,152





1,162



1,334



4,738 Total Non-Interest Expense

11,963



13,177





12,095



12,133



49,368































PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)

1,887



(248)





771



(6,798)



(4,388) Income tax expense (benefit)

372



(61)





124



(1,477)



(1,042) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,515

$ (187)

$

647

$ (5,321)

$ (3,346)











































AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



2024

2023

1QTR

1QTR Interest earning assets:





















Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income





$ 1,029,841







$ 986,493 Short-term investments and bank deposits







4,213









4,376 Total investment securities







256,745









265,996 Total interest earning assets







1,290,799









1,256,865























Non-interest earning assets:





















Cash and due from banks







14,571









16,412 Premises and equipment







18,252









17,849 Other assets







81,020









75,052 Allowance for credit losses







(16,113)









(12,147) Total assets





$ 1,388,529







$ 1,354,031























Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing deposits:





















Interest bearing demand





$ 223,016







$ 226,724 Savings







120,547









132,520 Money market







309,645









297,602 Other time







326,882









294,518 Total interest bearing deposits







980,090









951,364 Borrowings:





















Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings







33,645









40,719 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank







47,927









17,690 Subordinated debt







27,000









27,000 Lease liabilities







4,203









3,277 Total interest bearing liabilities







1,092,865









1,040,050























Non-interest bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits







179,531









197,878 Other liabilities







14,136









11,011 Shareholders' equity







101,997









105,092 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$ 1,388,529







$ 1,354,031

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

2024





COMMON

STOCK

TREASURY

STOCK

SURPLUS

RETAINED

EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME

TOTAL Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,364

$ 58,901

$ (19,976)

$ 102,277 Net income



0



0



0



1,904



0



1,904 Exercise of stock options and stock

option expense



0



0



8



0



0



8 Adjustment for defined benefit pension

plan



0



0



0



0



(131)



(131) Adjustment for unrealized loss on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(241)



(241) Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



630



630 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(514)



0



(514) Balance at March 31, 2024

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,372

$ 60,291

$ (19,718)

$ 103,933

2023





COMMON

STOCK

TREASURY

STOCK

SURPLUS

RETAINED

EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME

TOTAL Balance at December 31, 2022

$ 267

$ (83,280)

$ 146,225

$ 65,486

$ (22,520)

$ 106,178 Net income



0



0



0



1,515



0



1,515 Exercise of stock options and stock

option expense



1



0



106



0



0



107 Adjustment for defined benefit pension

plan



0



0



0



0



0



0 Adjustment for unrealized gain on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



449



449 Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



(655)



(655) Cumulative effect adjustment for change

in accounting principal



0



0



0



(1,181)



0



(1,181) Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(514)



0



(514) Balance at March 31, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,331

$ 65,306

$ (22,726)

$ 105,899 Net loss



0



0



0



(187)



0



(187) Exercise of stock options and stock

option expense



0



0



12



0



0



12 Adjustment for defined benefit pension

plan



0



0



0



0



0



0 Adjustment for unrealized loss on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(2,560)



(2,560) Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



916



916 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(515)



0



(515) Balance at June 30, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,343

$ 64,604

$ (24,370)

$ 103,565 Net income



0



0



0



647



0



647 Exercise of stock options and stock

option expense



0



0



11



0



0



11 Adjustment for defined benefit pension

plan



0



0



0



0



0



0 Adjustment for unrealized loss on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(2,700)



(2,700) Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



316



316 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(513)



0



(513) Balance at September 30, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,354

$ 64,738

$ (26,754)

$ 101,326 Net loss



0



0



0



(5,321)



0



(5,321) Exercise of stock options and stock

option expense



0



0



10



0



0



10 Adjustment for defined benefit pension

plan



0



0



0



0



1,688



1,688 Adjustment for unrealized gain on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



6,019



6,019 Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



(929)



(929) Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(516)



0



(516) Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,364

$ 58,901

$ (19,976)

$ 102,277

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", and "tangible book value per share". This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance. We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends.

2024























































1QTR

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE

COMMON EQUITY



































Net income (loss)





























$ 1,904







































Average shareholders' equity































101,997

Less: Average intangible assets































13,708

Average tangible common equity































88,289







































Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized)































8.67 %































































































1QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





























Total shareholders' equity























$ 103,933

Less: Intangible assets

























13,705

Tangible common equity

























90,228

































TANGIBLE ASSETS





























Total assets

























1,384,516

Less: Intangible assets

























13,705

Tangible assets

























1,370,811

































Tangible common equity ratio

























6.58 %































Total shares outstanding

























17,147,270

































Tangible book value per share























$ 5.26









































































2023



































1QTR

2QTR

3QTR





4QTR

FULL

YEAR

2023

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE

COMMON EQUITY



































Net income (loss)

$ 1,515

$ (187)

$ 647





$ (5,321)

$ (3,346)







































Average shareholders' equity



105,092



104,913



102,976







101,287



103,567

Less: Average intangible assets



13,734



13,727



13,720







13,714



13,724

Average tangible common equity



91,358



91,186



89,256







87,573



89,843







































Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized)



6.73 %

(0.82) %

2.88 %





(24.11) %

(3.72) %















































































1QTR

2QTR

3QTR



4QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





























Total shareholders' equity

$ 105,899

$ 103,565

$ 101,326





$ 102,277

Less: Intangible assets



13,731



13,724



13,718







13,712

Tangible common equity



92,168



89,841



87,608







88,565

































TANGIBLE ASSETS





























Total assets



1,345,957



1,345,721



1,361,789







1,389,638

Less: Intangible assets



13,731



13,724



13,718







13,712

Tangible assets



1,332,226



1,331,997



1,348,071







1,375,926

































Tangible common equity ratio



6.92 %

6.74 %

6.50 %





6.44 %































Total shares outstanding



17,147,270



17,147,270



17,147,270







17,147,270

































Tangible book value per share

$ 5.38

$ 5.24

$ 5.11





$ 5.16









































































SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.