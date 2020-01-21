AmeriServ Financial Reports Earnings For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Of 2019 And Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $669,000, or $0.04 per diluted common share. This earnings performance represented a $1,259,000, or 65.3%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2018 when net income totaled $1,928,000, or $0.11 per diluted common share. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $6,028,000, or $0.35 per diluted common share. This represents an 18.6% decrease in earnings per share from the full year of 2018 when net income totaled $7,768,000, or $0.43 per diluted common share. The following table highlights the Company's financial performance for both the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:



Fourth Quarter

2019 Fourth Quarter

2018

Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2018











Net income $669,000 $1,928,000

$6,028,000 $7,768,000 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.11

$ 0.35 $ 0.43

Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the 2019 financial results: "Overall, 2019 was a successful year for AmeriServ Financial, Inc. despite the decline in fourth quarter 2019 earnings which was caused by an increased loan loss provision primarily related to one large commercial loan and an impairment charge recognized on a CRA related investment. Both of these items are discussed later in this release. I was encouraged that our net interest margin demonstrated improvement in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to increased loan activity and reduced deposit costs. Additionally, our sizable wealth management company is well positioned for revenue growth in 2020 with the equity markets reaching record highs to close out 2019. Finally, as a result of our strategic focus on active capital management, we were able to return approximately 70% of our 2019 earnings to our shareholders through accretive common stock buybacks and an increased cash dividend."

The Company's net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $181,000, or 2.1%, from the prior year's fourth quarter and, for the full year of 2019, decreased by $52,000, or 0.1%, when compared to the full year of 2018. The Company's net interest margin of 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.29% for the full year was 4 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2 basis points lower than the full year of 2018. The improvement in the net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2019 is attributed to an increase in average total loans as well as a higher level of loan fee revenue. These favorable items more than offset the unfavorable impact from the lower interest rate environment in the economy as well as a decrease in the balance of total average securities during the quarter. Overall, our net interest margin performance was challenged throughout 2019 as the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve shifted downward, flattened and became inverted in certain segments, at various times during the year. The lower interest rate environment along with a lower full year average total loan portfolio balance resulted in the modest year over year unfavorable comparison for net interest income. Positively impacting net interest income during 2019 was a favorable shift experienced in the mix of total average interest bearing liabilities as the amount of total interest bearing deposits increased and resulted in less reliance on higher cost borrowings to fund interest earning assets.

Total loans averaged $877 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 which is $3.8 million, or 0.4%, higher than the $873 million average for the fourth quarter of 2018. Total loans averaged $875 million for the full year of 2019 which is $6.6 million, or 0.7%, lower than the 2018 full year average. Overall, total loan originations in 2019 exceeded the prior year's level by $50 million and also exceeded another strong level of loan payoffs in 2019, which resulted in the favorable quarterly average comparison between 2019 and 2018. However, because of the high level of loan payoffs received late in 2018, the full year average comparison between years is unfavorable. Loan pipelines remained strong throughout 2019. Loan interest income increased by $1.9 million, or 4.6%, between the full year of 2019 and the full year of 2018. The higher loan interest income primarily reflects the Federal Reserve increasing the federal funds interest rate in 2018. This resulted in new loans originating at higher yields throughout 2018 and during the first half of 2019 and also caused the upward repricing of certain loans tied to LIBOR or the prime rate as both of these indices moved up with the federal funds rate increases in 2018. Certain floating rate loans, however, did reprice down in the second half of 2019 as the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate by a total of 75 basis points in the second half of 2019. Also, included in the favorable year over year loan interest income increase was a higher level of loan fee income by $325,000, due primarily to prepayment fees collected on certain early loan pay-offs.

Total investment securities averaged $194 million for the full year of 2019 which is $9.5 million, or 5.1%, higher than the $185 million average in 2018. The growth in the investment securities portfolio occurred primarily during 2018 and is the result of management taking advantage of the rising interest rate environment experienced during 2018 which provided an attractive market for additional security purchases. Purchases primarily focused on federal agency mortgage backed securities due to the ongoing cash flow that these securities provide. Also, management continued its portfolio diversification strategy through purchases of high quality corporate and taxable municipal securities. Investment security purchase activity slowed significantly during 2019 as the interest rate market was less favorable resulting in total average securities decreasing in the fourth quarter of 2019 by $7.7 million, or 4.0%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income on investments decreased between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018 by $26,000, or 1.6%, but increased for the full year of 2019 from 2018 by $768,000, or 12.7%. Overall, total interest income increased by $2.7 million, or 5.7%, between years.

Total interest expense for the twelve months of 2019 increased by $2.7 million, or 23.5%, when compared to 2018, due to higher levels of deposit interest expense which more than offset a slight decrease to borrowings interest expense. Deposit interest expense in 2019 was higher by $2.7 million, or 32.5%, for the full the year which reflects the higher level of total average interest bearing deposits and certain indexed money market accounts repricing upward due to the impact of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates during 2018. The Company did experience deposit pricing relief during the third and fourth quarters of 2019 because of the Federal Reserve easing interest rates late in July, September and October of 2019. Specifically, the Company's cost of interest bearing deposits declined by 10 basis points between the third and fourth quarters of 2019. However, the Company continues to experience competitive market pressure to retain existing deposit customers and attract new customer deposits. Customer product preference changed as well in 2019 resulting in movement of funds from non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts and lower yielding money market accounts into higher yielding certificates of deposits. Overall, total deposits grew during the year and averaged $980 million for the full year of 2019, which was $19.9 million, or 2.1%, higher than the 2018 full year average. The Company's loan to deposit ratio averaged 89.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, which we believe indicates that the Company has ample capacity to grow its loan portfolio.

The Company experienced a $21,000, or 0.7%, decrease in the interest cost of borrowings for the full year of 2019. The decline is a result of the lower total average borrowings balance between years combined with the impact from the Federal Reserve's action to decrease interest rates three times in 2019 and the impact that these rate decreases had on the cost of overnight borrowed funds and the replacement of matured FHLB term advances. The total full year average term advance borrowings balance increased by approximately $7.3 million, or 16.3%, when compared to the full year 2018. This increase is due to the inversion demonstrated by the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve in 2019 and resulted in certain term advances costing less than overnight borrowed funds. Overall, the 2019 full year average of FHLB borrowed funds was $63.4 million, which represented a decrease of $14.7 million, or 18.8%, due to the increase in total average deposits.

The Company recorded a $975,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to a $700,000 provision recovery in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year of 2019, the Company recorded an $800,000 provision expense for loan losses compared to a $600,000 provision recovery recorded for the full year of 2018 which resulted in a net unfavorable shift of $1.4 million. The rating downgrade of a $6.5 million performing commercial loan to substandard as a result of the unexpected death of a borrower caused a $675,000 increase in fourth quarter 2019 provision expense. While the Company currently believes that repayment should continue as agreed, this rating action was prudent due to the inherent uncertainties associated with a large estate liquidation. For the full year of 2019, overall asset quality remained good as evidenced by low levels of loan delinquency, net loan charge-offs and non-performing assets. Specifically, the Company experienced net loan charge-offs of only $192,000, or 0.02% of total loans, in 2019 compared to net loan charge-offs of $943,000, or 0.11% of total loans, in 2018. Overall, nonperforming assets totaled $2.3 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. In summary, the allowance for loan losses provided 397% coverage of non-performing assets, and 1.05% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to 629% coverage of non-performing assets, and 1.00% of total loans, at December 31, 2018.

Total non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $94,000, or 2.8%, from the prior year's fourth quarter, and increased for the full year by $549,000, or 3.9%. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recognized a $500,000 impairment charge on a Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) related investment. The Small Business Administration (SBA) recently gave formal notice that the managing company of this particular fund was placed into receivership which caused us to write off the full investment and no further action or loss will occur. It should be noted that the Company only has one other similar CRA related investment that totals $100,000 that has been performing as expected. Also, for the fourth quarter of 2019, no security sale gains or losses were recognized after a $291,000 net loss was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2018. The 2018 net loss resulted from the Company selling certain low yielding securities and reinvesting in securities to position the Company for an increased future return from the investment securities portfolio. Net realized gains on loans held for sale are $195,000, or 203.1%, higher in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due to increased residential mortgage loan sales in the secondary market as the lower interest rate environment in the second half of 2019 resulted in a greater level of residential mortgage loan production. Likewise, the increased residential mortgage loan production resulted in the associated level of mortgage fee income improving by $53,000, or 171.0%. Wealth management fees increased by $57,000, or 2.3%, in the fourth quarter as the Company benefitted from a continuing increase in market values for assets under management which also contributed to a $71,000, or 0.7%, favorable annual comparison for this important source of fee revenue which hit record levels in 2019. Also for the full year, similar comparisons for the same line items resulted in the favorable variance when comparing 2019 to 2018. Net realized gains on loans held for sale increased by $376,000, or 76.9%. In addition to increased residential mortgage originations, the full year favorable comparison in 2019 was also due to the sale of the guaranteed portion of a SBA loan that resulted in a $197,000 gain. The higher level of residential mortgage loan production resulted in mortgage related fees increasing by $106,000, or 54.1%. Additionally, the Company recognized a net investment security sale gain of $118,000 in 2019 compared to a $439,000 net loss in 2018 as the opportunity existed to capture gains on certain securities that demonstrated higher than typical market appreciation in this low interest rate environment. The 2018 net loss resulted from the Company repositioning a portion of the investment portfolio in 2018 for stronger future returns. Other income increased by $103,000, or 4.4%, due to higher letter of credit fees and increased revenue from check supply sales due to a favorable vendor contract renegotiation. These favorable items more than offset a $149,000, or 10.5%, decrease in service charges on deposit accounts due to reduced overdraft fees.

The Company's total non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $189,000, or 1.8%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased for the full year by $942,000, or 2.3%, when compared to 2018. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to a higher level of salaries & benefits expense by $224,000, or 3.6%, a greater level of other expense by $76,000, or 4.2%, and higher equipment related costs by $69,000, or 19.2%, due to additional depreciation and maintenance costs. These increases more than offset a reduction to FDIC deposit insurance expense by $160,000, or 160.0% and professional fees by $42,000, or 3.3%. Within salaries & benefits, higher salaries expense was due to annual merit increases, the addition of several employees to address management succession planning and four additional employees at our new financial banking center in Hagerstown, Maryland. Increased pension and health care costs also contributed to the higher employee costs between quarters. The increase to other expense is due to additional expense for the unfunded commitment reserve as a result of increased loan approvals in 2019 as well as increased investment in technology as evidenced by higher website costs and additional telecommunications expense. The Company recognized a $60,000 FDIC deposit insurance expense credit in the fourth quarter of 2019. As part of the application of the Small Bank Assessment Credit regulation, the FDIC awarded community banks under $10 billion an assessment credit because the banking industry reserve ratio exceeded its 1.38% target. For the full year of 2019 and for similar reasons as the quarterly variance, higher expenses included salaries & benefits by $1,071,000, or 4.4%, other expense by $401,000, or 5.7%, and equipment costs by $46,000, or 3.1%. Partially offsetting these unfavorable comparisons are lower FDIC deposit insurance expense by $457,000, or 82.0%, and lower professional fees by $154,000, or 3.1%, due to lower legal fees and other professional fees.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $169,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to an income tax expense of $499,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $1,572,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.7%, compared to income tax expense of $1,677,000 in 2018, or an effective tax rate of 17.8%. The lower effective tax rate for the full year of 2018 reflected the benefits of corporate tax reform as a result of the enactment of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" which allowed the Company to contribute additional funds to our pension plan in 2018 in order to achieve a greater income tax benefit. The tax benefit of this additional pension contribution favorably reduced income tax expense by $264,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

The Company had total assets of $1.17 billion, shareholders' equity of $98.6 million, a book value of $5.78 per common share and a tangible book value(1) of $5.08 per common share at December 31, 2019. Although demonstrating an increase since the fourth quarter of 2018, both the book value and tangible book value per common share did decline between the third and fourth quarter of 2019 as the annual reevaluation of the Company's pension obligation negatively impacted capital due to an approximate 1% decline in the discount rate between years. The Company's pension plan continues to be well funded. In accordance with previously announced common stock buyback programs, the Company returned an additional $2.6 million of capital to its shareholders through the accretive repurchase of 602,349 shares of its common stock for the full year of 2019. When including the increased cash dividend payments on our common stock, total capital returned to our shareholders approximated 70% of net income in 2019. The Company continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well capitalized status.

QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.025 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable February 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2020. This cash dividend represents a 2.40% annualized yield using the January 16, 2020 closing stock price of $4.17. For the full year 2019, the Company's dividend payout ratio amounted to 27.1%.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology, market conditions, dividend program and future payment obligations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continuing," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in the financial markets and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects of our new banking platform; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data) (Unaudited)













2019

1QTR 2QTR 3QTR 4QTR YEAR

TO DATE PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:









Net income $1,878 $1,792 $1,689 $669 $6,028











PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):









Return on average assets 0.66% 0.61% 0.57% 0.23% 0.51% Return on average equity 7.84 7.24 6.60 2.59 6.02 Return on average tangible common equity (B) 8.94 8.22 7.48 2.93 6.84 Net interest margin 3.24 3.30 3.18 3.26 3.29 Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.08 0.00 (0.01) 0.02 0.02 Loan loss provision (credit) as a percentage of average loans (0.19) 0.00 0.10 0.44 0.09 Efficiency ratio 83.90 82.18 81.65 85.30 83.23











EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Basic $0.11 $0.10 $0.10 $0.04 $0.35 Average number of common shares outstanding 17,578 17,476 17,278 17,111 17,359 Diluted 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.04 0.35 Average number of common shares outstanding 17,664 17,560 17,360 17,193 17,440 Cash dividends paid per share $0.020 $0.025 $0.025 $0.025 $0.095













2018

1QTR 2QTR 3QTR 4QTR YEAR TO DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:









Net income $1,767 $1,744 $2,329 $1,928 $7,768











PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):









Return on average assets 0.62% 0.60% 0.79% 0.66% 0.67% Return on average equity 7.55 7.30 9.54 7.89 8.08 Return on average tangible common equity (B) 8.63 8.34 10.88 9.00 9.22 Net interest margin 3.29 3.28 3.31 3.22 3.31 Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.15 0.21 0.04 0.03 0.11 Loan loss provision (credit) as a percentage of average loans 0.02 0.02 0.00 (0.32) (0.07) Efficiency ratio 81.61 82.04 79.50 85.69 82.17











EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Basic $0.10 $0.10 $0.13 $0.11 $0.43 Average number of common shares outstanding 18,079 18,038 17,924 17,697 17,933 Diluted 0.10 0.10 0.13 0.11 0.43 Average number of common shares outstanding 18,181 18,140 18,036 17,801 18,037 Cash dividends paid per share $0.015 $0.020 $0.020 $0.020 $0.075

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV --CONTINUED-- (Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data) (Unaudited)











2019

1QTR 2QTR 3QTR 4QTR FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:







Assets $1,167,682 $1,190,583 $1,171,426 $1,171,184 Short-term investments/overnight funds 7,996 6,532 6,039 6,526 Investment securities 194,553 191,168 182,699 181,685 Loans and loans held for sale 863,134 890,081 875,082 887,574 Allowance for loan losses 8,107 8,102 8,345 9,279 Goodwill 11,944 11,944 11,944 11,944 Deposits 957,779 968,480 969,989 960,513 FHLB borrowings 79,483 88,314 66,905 76,080 Subordinated debt, net 7,493 7,499 7,505 7,511 Shareholders' equity 99,061 101,476 102,460 98,614 Non-performing assets 1,168 1,681 1,957 2,339 Tangible common equity ratio (B) 7.54% 7.60% 7.81% 7.48% Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio 13.37 13.14 13.33 13.49 PER COMMON SHARE:







Book value $5.65 $5.84 $5.98 $5.78 Tangible book value (B) 4.97 5.15 5.28 5.08 Market value (C) 4.02 4.15 4.14 4.20 Wealth management assets – fair market value (A) $2,229,860 $2,288,576 $2,142,513 $2,237,898









STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:







Full-time equivalent employees 309 309 308 309 Branch locations 16 16 16 16 Common shares outstanding 17,540,676 17,384,355 17,146,714 17,057,871











2018

1QTR 2QTR 3QTR 4QTR FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:







Assets $1,151,160 $1,180,510 $1,168,806 $1,160,680 Short-term investments/overnight funds 7,796 8,050 7,428 6,924 Investment securities 171,053 174,771 177,426 187,491 Loans and loans held for sale 875,716 895,162 884,374 863,129 Allowance for loan losses 9,932 9,521 9,439 8,671 Goodwill 11,944 11,944 11,944 11,944 Deposits 944,206 928,176 944,213 949,171 FHLB borrowings 82,864 126,901 103,799 87,750 Subordinated debt, net 7,470 7,476 7,482 7,488 Shareholders' equity 95,810 96,883 97,179 97,977 Non-performing assets 2,157 1,160 1,067 1,378 Tangible common equity ratio (B) 7.36% 7.27% 7.37% 7.49% Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio 13.45 13.01 13.13 13.53 PER COMMON SHARE:







Book value $5.31 $5.37 $5.47 $5.56 Tangible book value (B) 4.65 4.71 4.80 4.88 Market value (C) 4.00 4.10 4.30 4.03 Wealth management assets – fair market value (A) $2,175,538 $2,201,565 $2,258,108 $2,106,172









STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:







Full-time equivalent employees 304 295 296 303 Branch locations 15 15 15 16 Common shares outstanding 18,033,401 18,044,692 17,767,313 17,619,303

NOTES:

(A) Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets. (B) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release. (C) Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the security is traded last business day of the corresponding reporting period.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













2019

1QTR 2QTR 3QTR 4QTR YEAR TO

DATE INTEREST INCOME









Interest and fees on loans $10,418 $10,994 $10,737 $10,784 $42,933 Interest on investments 1,746 1,771 1,696 1,621 6,834 Total Interest Income 12,164 12,765 12,433 12,405 49,767











INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits 2,730 2,867 2,895 2,697 11,189 All borrowings 777 837 774 748 3,136 Total Interest Expense 3,507 3,704 3,669 3,445 14,325











NET INTEREST INCOME 8,657 9,061 8,764 8,960 35,442 Provision (credit) for loan losses (400) 0 225 975 800 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,057 9,061 8,539 7,985 34,642











NON-INTEREST INCOME









Wealth management fees 2,396 2,419 2,431 2,484 9,730 Service charges on deposit accounts 310 317 321 323 1,271 Net realized gains on loans held for sale 62 107 405 291 865 Mortgage related fees 44 77 97 84 302 Net realized gains (losses) on investment securities 0 30 88 0 118 Impairment charge on other investments 0 0 0 (500) (500) Bank owned life insurance 128 129 131 133 521 Other income 665 578 622 601 2,466 Total Non-Interest Income 3,605 3,657 4,095 3,416 14,773











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits 6,301 6,348 6,324 6,456 25,429 Net occupancy expense 658 622 599 618 2,497 Equipment expense 361 387 333 429 1,510 Professional fees 1,120 1,249 1,276 1,240 4,885 FDIC deposit insurance expense 80 80 0 (60) 100 Other expenses 1,773 1,770 1,971 1,880 7,394 Total Non-Interest Expense 10,293 10,456 10,503 10,563 41,815











PRETAX INCOME 2,369 2,262 2,131 838 7,600 Income tax expense 491 470 442 169 1,572 NET INCOME $1,878 $1,792 $1,689 $669 $6,028













2018

1QTR 2QTR 3QTR 4QTR YEAR

TO DATE INTEREST INCOME









Interest and fees on loans $9,818 $10,125 $10,607 $10,478 $41,028 Interest on investments 1,399 1,478 1,542 1,647 6,066 Total Interest Income 11,217 11,603 12,149 12,125 47,094











INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits 1,781 1,973 2,164 2,525 8,443 All borrowings 688 772 876 821 3,157 Total Interest Expense 2,469 2,745 3,040 3,346 11,600











NET INTEREST INCOME 8,748 8,858 9,109 8,779 35,494 Provision (credit) for loan losses 50 50 0 (700) (600) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 8,698 8,808 9,109 9,479 36,094











NON-INTEREST INCOME









Wealth management fees 2,426 2,447 2,359 2,427 9,659 Service charges on deposit accounts 383 357 326 354 1,420 Net realized gains on loans held for sale 98 119 176 96 489 Mortgage related fees 39 72 54 31 196 Net realized gains (losses) on investment securities (148) 0 0 (291) (439) Impairment charge on other investments 0 0 0 0 0 Bank owned life insurance 132 133 135 136 536 Other income 705 553 536 569 2,363 Total Non-Interest Income 3,635 3,681 3,586 3,322 14,224











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits 6,093 6,218 5,815 6,232 24,358 Net occupancy expense 670 611 585 596 2,462 Equipment expense 391 378 335 360 1,464 Professional fees 1,184 1,252 1,321 1,282 5,039 FDIC deposit insurance expense 162 155 140 100 557 Other expenses 1,611 1,678 1,900 1,804 6,993 Total Non-Interest Expense 10,111 10,292 10,096 10,374 40,873











PRETAX INCOME 2,222 2,197 2,599 2,427 9,445 Income tax expense 455 453 270 499 1,677 NET INCOME $1,767 $1,744 $2,329 $1,928 $7,768

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV Average Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)







2019 2018

4QTR TWELVE

MONTHS 4QTR TWELVE

MONTHS Interest earning assets:







Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income $876,988 $875,198 $873,206 $881,767 Short-term investment in money market funds 17,471 10,552 6,488 6,725 Deposits with banks 1,015 1,018 1,020 1,023 Total investment securities 185,652 194,011 193,315 184,550 Total interest earning assets 1,081,126 1,080,779 1,074,029 1,074,065









Non-interest earning assets:







Cash and due from banks 19,888 20,239 24,476 23,067 Premises and equipment 18,725 17,928 12,667 12,480 Other assets 65,451 64,083 61,514 62,040 Allowance for loan losses (8,518) (8,404) (9,540) (9,866)









Total assets $1,176,672 $1,174,625 $1,163,146 $1,161,786









Interest bearing liabilities:







Interest bearing deposits:







Interest bearing demand $173,933 $170,326 $161,101 $138,572 Savings 94,117 96,783 96,806 98,035 Money market 229,740 234,387 244,827 249,618 Other time 338,117 326,867 307,414 299,391 Total interest bearing deposits 835,907 828,363 810,148 785,616 Borrowings:







Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 2,521 11,088 29,615 33,126 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 55,901 52,309 45,241 44,974 Guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 13,085 13,085 13,085 13,085 Subordinated debt 7,650 7,650 7,650 7,650 Lease liabilities 4,059 3,444 0 0 Total interest bearing liabilities 919,123 915,939 905,739 884,451









Non-interest bearing liabilities:







Demand deposits 148,576 151,292 156,262 174,108 Other liabilities 6,582 7,271 4,209 7,077 Shareholders' equity 102,391 100,123 96,936 96,150 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,176,672 $1,174,625 $1,163,146 $1,161,786

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting policies in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio" and "tangible book value per share." This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of our performance because it believes these measures are material and will be used as a measure of our performance by investors.



2019

1QTR 2QTR 3QTR 4QTR YEAR

TO DATE











Net income $1,878 $1,792 $1,689 $669 $6,028











Average shareholders' equity 97,166 99,371 101,566 102,391 100,123 Less: Goodwill 11,944 11,944 11,944 11,944 11,944 Average tangible common equity 85,222 87,427 89,622 90,447 88,179











Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 8.94% 8.22% 7.48% 2.93% 6.84%























1QTR 2QTR 3QTR 4QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY









Total shareholders' equity $99,061 $101,476 $102,460 $98,614

Less: Goodwill 11,944 11,944 11,944 11,944

Tangible common equity 87,117 89,532 90,516 86,670













TANGIBLE ASSETS









Total assets 1,167,682 1,190,583 1,171,426 1,171,184

Less: Goodwill 11,944 11,944 11,944 11,944

Tangible assets 1,155,738 1,178,639 1,159,482 1,159,240













Tangible common equity ratio 7.54% 7.60% 7.81% 7.48%













Total shares outstanding 17,540,676 17,384,355 17,146,714 17,057,871













Tangible book value per share $4.97 $5.15 $5.28 $5.08













2018

1QTR 2QTR 3QTR 4QTR YEAR

TO DATE











Net income $1,767 $1,744 $2,329 $1,928 $7,768











Average shareholders' equity 94,956 95,840 96,868 96,936 96,150 Less: Goodwill 11,944 11,944 11,944 11,944 11,944 Average tangible common equity 83,012 83,896 84,924 84,992 84,206











Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 8.63% 8.34% 10.88% 9.00% 9.22%

























1QTR 2QTR 3QTR 4QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY









Total shareholders' equity $95,810 $96,883 $97,179 $97,977

Less: Goodwill 11,944 11,944 11,944 11,944

Tangible common equity 83,866 84,939 85,235 86,033













TANGIBLE ASSETS









Total assets 1,151,160 1,180,510 1,168,806 1,160,680

Less: Goodwill 11,944 11,944 11,944 11,944

Tangible assets 1,139,216 1,168,566 1,156,862 1,148,736













Tangible common equity ratio 7.36% 7.27% 7.37% 7.49%













Total shares outstanding 18,033,401 18,044,692 17,767,313 17,619,303













Tangible book value per share $4.65 $4.71 $4.80 $4.88















SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ameriservfinancial.com

