AMERISERV FINANCIAL REPORTS INCREASED EARNINGS FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2022 AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

Jan 24, 2023, 08:00 ET

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $947,000, or $0.06 per diluted common share.  This earnings performance was a $905,000, or 48.9%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 when net income totaled $1,852,000, or $0.11 per diluted common share.  For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $7,448,000, or $0.43 per diluted common share.  This represents a 4.9% increase in earnings per share from the full year of 2021 when net income totaled $7,072,000, or $0.41 per diluted common share.  On an adjusted basis, eliminating the impact of a pension settlement charge, diluted earnings per share for the 2022 year increased by 12% to $0.55(1)(2). The following table highlights the Company's financial performance for both the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:













Fourth
Quarter 
2022

Fourth
Quarter 
2021

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2021










Net income

$

947,000

$

1,852,000

$

7,448,000

$

7,072,000

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.06

$

0.11

$

0.43

$

0.41

Net income, adjusted(1)(2)

$

1,962,000

$

2,348,000

$

9,470,000

$

8,471,000

Diluted earnings per share, adjusted(1)(2)

$

0.11

$

0.14

$

0.55

$

0.49

Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the 2022 financial results: "During a period of extreme economic volatility in 2022 characterized by the highest inflation in almost 40 years and an over 4% increase in short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the AmeriServ Financial team worked together to produce the highest EPS performance in over 20 years and a 15% increase in dividend payments to our shareholders. This improved earnings performance for the 2022 year, on both an actual and adjusted basis, reflects the full benefit of several important strategic actions that our company executed in 2021 to reduce our cost of funding, the successful management of our asset quality throughout the pandemic, and effective balance sheet management. I was particularly pleased that we were able to grow our net interest income by $1.5 million despite a $1.8 million reduction in PPP loan related fee income in 2022.  Our Company will continue to diligently focus on further improving earnings in 2023 to benefit all of our key stakeholder groups."

All fourth quarter and full year of 2022 financial performance metrics within this document are compared to the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 unless otherwise noted.

The Company's net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by $155,000, or 1.5%, from the prior year's fourth quarter but, for the full year of 2022, increased by $1.5 million, or 3.8%, when compared to the full year of 2021.  The Company's net interest margin of 3.21% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.27% for the full year represents a five basis point decrease for the quarter but a 12 basis point improvement for the full year.  Net interest income demonstrated an increasing trend through the first three quarters of 2022 as interest income increased to a higher level than the increase in interest expense.  However, this positive trend reversed in the fourth quarter as interest expense increased to a higher level than the increase in interest income.  In comparison to 2021, interest income increased for both the fourth quarter and the full year.  The Company benefitted from the higher U.S. Treasury yield curve as interest rates increased due to the Federal Reserve's action to tighten monetary policy in their effort to tame decades high inflation.  The higher interest rate environment along with increased investment in the securities portfolio more than offset a reduced level of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fee income and caused total interest income to increase for both the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 when compared to the same time periods from last year.  The increased national interest rates resulted in total deposit and borrowing costs increasing in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.  However, the annual increase to interest expense was significantly lower when compared to the quarterly increase.  This resulted from the annual increase in deposit interest expense being partially offset by a 26% reduction in total borrowings interest expense, as the strategic actions taken by management in 2021 to lower funding costs favorably impacted financial performance.  Financial results also reflect the impact of continued diligent management of our asset quality, as the Company's loan loss provision expense increased by only $25,000 in the 2022 fourth quarter but is $1,050,000 lower when compared to the 2021 full year.  Overall, the full year 2022 increase to net interest income, along with a reduced loan loss provision, more than offset a lower level of non-interest income and higher non-interest expense resulting in an improved earnings performance in 2022.

Total average loans in the fourth quarter of 2022 are lower than the 2021 fourth quarter average by $14.5 million, or 1.5%, while total average loans for the full year of 2022 were $11.2 million, or 1.1%, lower than the 2021 full year average.  Strong loan pipelines resulted in 2022 production more than offsetting a higher than typical level of payoff activity during the year.  Excluding PPP loans, total average loans for the full year of 2022 exceeded the 2021 full year average by $30.1 million, or 3.2%, as growth of commercial real estate (CRE) and home equity loans along with a higher volume of residential mortgage loans more than offset a decrease in the level of commercial & industrial loans.  Of the $100 million of PPP loans originated from the government stimulus programs, only one very small PPP loan remains on the balance sheet, reflecting the Company's successful efforts working with our customers through the Small Business Administration (SBA) to complete the forgiveness process.  Overall, the higher interest rate environment along with the higher average volumes of CRE, residential mortgages and home equity loans, resulted in total loan interest income improving by $1.4 million, or 14.1%, for the fourth quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of last year.  On a year-to-date basis, however, the increase in loan interest and fee income is not as significant, increasing by $899,000, or 2.2%.  This results from the favorable impact of the higher volume of traditional loans and the higher interest rate environment being partially offset by a $1.8 million, or 80.9%, reduction in PPP loan fee related income.  Finally, on an end of period basis at December 31, 2022 and excluding total PPP loans, the total loan portfolio is approximately $22.1 million, or 2.3%, higher than the December 31, 2021 level. 

Total investment securities averaged $245.2 million for full year of 2022 which is $35.3 million, or 16.8%, higher than the $209.9 million average for the twelve months of last year.  The increase in the U.S. Treasury yield curve resulted in a more favorable market for securities purchasing activity in 2022.  The two-year to ten-year portion of the yield curve increased by approximately 225 to 363 basis points since the beginning of the year, with shorter yields in that range increasing to a higher degree than the longer yields, resulting in yield curve inversion.  Overall, the higher rates resulted in yields for new federal agency mortgage-backed securities and federal agency bonds improving and exceeding the overall average yield of the existing securities portfolio.  Management purchased more of these investments by redeploying the cash flow from the excess payoff activity from the loan portfolio and profitably utilizing the increased short-term liquidity on our balance sheet.  This redeployment of funds contributed to total securities growing between years.  Management also continued to purchase taxable municipals and corporate securities to maintain a well-diversified portfolio.  Overall, in 2022, the average balance of total interest earning assets was consistent with the full year 2021 average while total interest income increased by $2.4 million, or 5.1%, between years.

Due to a combination of increased investment in securities, loan growth and total deposits modestly declining, short-term investments decreased throughout the year and are now at pre-pandemic levels before government stimulus impacted the economy.  Total short-term investments averaged $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is $32.0 million, or 87.4%, lower than the 2021 fourth quarter average.  Despite this decline, the Company's liquidity position remains strong.  We will continue to carefully monitor our liquidity position and short-term investments as we expect deposits related to government stimulus programs to continue to decline in 2023.   

On the liability side of the balance sheet, total average deposits for 2022 are relatively consistent with the 2021 full year average, exceeding by $1.9 million, or 0.2%.  Total deposits continue to demonstrate stability over the past year despite a $16.3 million, or 1.4%, decrease in total average deposits when comparing the 2022 fourth quarter to last year's fourth quarter.  Deposit volumes continue to reflect the favorable impact of government stimulus which provided support to many Americans and financial assistance to municipalities and school districts during the pandemic.  However, the quarterly decrease reflects a portion of the funds from the government stimulus programs leaving the balance sheet and also reflects greater pricing competition in the market to retain deposits because of the increasing national interest rates. Overall, the loan to deposit ratio averaged 85.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is strongly positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.  

Total interest expense for the full year of 2022 increased by $909,000, or 12.0%, when compared to the full year of 2021, due to higher deposit and short-term borrowings interest expense.  Deposit interest expense was higher by $1.6 million, or 33.7%, despite the full year average volume of total deposits remaining relatively consistent with the 2021 full year average.  The impact that the higher national interest rates had on deposit costs combined with increased market competition to retain and attract deposits became more evident during the fourth quarter of 2022.  Total deposit interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $2.0 million, or 225%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, while deposit interest expense increased by $1.6 million, or 33.7%, on an annual basis.  The disproportionate increase that exists in the quarterly and annual comparisons is due to the lag that occurred from the time national interest rates rose and when the higher rates impacted deposit pricing.  In 2022, the Company benefitted from management's decision to allow a high-cost institutional deposit to mature during the third quarter of 2021 which proved to be beneficial since the interest rate on this particular deposit was indexed to the market and would have become more expensive with the rising national interest rates experienced this year.  This large institutional deposit was replaced by the additional low cost, fixed rate deposits from the Somerset County branch acquisition and resulted in significant interest expense savings.  The rising national interest rates this year did result in certain deposit products, particularly public funds, that are tied to a market index, repricing upward with the move in national interest rates and causing interest expense to increase.  Specifically, total deposit cost averaged 1.02% in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is 71 basis points higher than total deposit cost of 0.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021.  For the full year of 2022, total deposit cost of 56 basis points was 14 basis points higher than full year deposit cost in 2021. 

Total borrowings interest expense increased by $225,000, or 46.6%, between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 but decreased by $709,000, or 25.5%, when comparing the full year of 2022 to the full year of 2021.  The quarterly increase results from the impact that the higher national interest rates had on short-term borrowings cost as well as the Company utilizing more short-term borrowed funds during the fourth quarter.  The decrease to borrowings interest expense for the full year results from the favorable impact of the August 2021 subordinated debt offering which was used to replace higher cost debt.  This transaction effectively lowered debt cost on these long-term funds by nearly 4.0%.  This savings is recognized even though the size of the new subordinated debt is $7.0 million higher than the debt instruments it replaced.  Note that included in 2021 borrowings interest expense is $202,000 of additional interest expense that the Company had to recognize from the write-off of the unamortized issuance costs from the original debt instruments that the new sub-debt replaced.  Borrowings interest expense, in both the quarterly and full year time periods, was favorably impacted by reduced interest expense from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) term borrowings, which declined by $100,000, or 51.5%, for the quarter and by $322,000, or 37.1%, for the full year.  The full year average balance of FHLB term borrowings was lower in 2022 by $16.1 million, or 32.6%, as strength of the Company's liquidity position allowed management to let FHLB term advances mature and not be replaced. 

The Company recorded a $275,000 loan loss provision in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to a $250,000 provision recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.  For the full year 2022, the Company recorded a $50,000 provision compared to a $1.1 million provision recorded for the full year of 2021.  The increased fourth quarter 2022 provision expense primarily reflects loan portfolio growth and an increase in classified loans.  The $1,050,000 favorable comparison for total provision expense for the full year of 2022 reflects improved credit quality for the overall portfolio due to several loan upgrades and increased payoff and paydown activity of criticized loans. As demonstrated historically, the Company continues its strategic conviction that a strong allowance for loan losses is needed, which has proven to be essential given the support provided to certain borrowers as they fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.  Overall non-performing assets remain well controlled totaling $5.2 million, or 0.52% of total loans, on December 31, 2022.  The Company experienced net loan charge-offs of $1.7 million, or 0.17% of total average loans, for the 2022 year and is higher than net loan charge-offs of $47,000, which equates to 0.00% of total average loans, for the full year of 2021. The higher level of net charge-offs in 2022 is primarily related to the partial charge-down and transfer of one non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan relationship into non-accrual status while the borrower pursues the sale of the property.  In summary, the allowance for loan losses provided 207% coverage of non-performing assets, and 1.08% of total loans, on December 31, 2022, compared to 373% coverage of non-performing assets, and 1.26% of total loans, on December 31, 2021.   

Total non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by $439,000, or 10.1%, from the prior year's fourth quarter and for the full year of 2022 decreased by $1.1 million, or 6.0%, from the full year of 2021.  Net realized gains on loans held for sale decreased by $456,000, or 68.7%, for the full year, due to the lower level of residential mortgage loan production which reflects a reduced level of mortgage loan refinance activity because of the rapid escalation of interest rates since the beginning of 2022.  Residential mortgage loan production through twelve months in 2022 totaled $24.8 million representing a $65.8 million, or 72.6%, reduction from the 2021 production level. The reduced level of mortgage loan production also caused mortgage related fees to decline by $243,000, or 67.9%, for the full year.  Wealth management fees decreased by $289,000, or 9.8%, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and also declined by $366,000, or 3.1%, for the full year compared to 2021.  The decrease in both time periods reflects the unfavorable impact of the declining equity markets on wealth management fee income as well as the unfavorable impact that the move in the bond market had on wealth management asset values.  Both unfavorable items were partially offset by new customer business growth.  The fair market value of wealth management assets declined since the fourth quarter of 2021 by $398.3 million, or 14.7%, and totaled $2.3 billion at December 31, 2022.  Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $143,000, or 14.8%, in 2022 compared to the full year of 2021, as consumers are more active this year, increasing their spending habits.  Other income is $96,000, or 14.3%, lower for the quarter and $35,000, or 1.4%, lower for the full year due to the recognition of a credit valuation adjustment to the market value of the interest rate swap contracts that the Company executed to accommodate the needs of certain borrowers while managing our interest rate risk position.  Finally, the Company recognized an $84,000 gain from the sale of investment securities in 2021 while no gain or loss was recognized in 2022.

Total non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $581,000, or 4.8%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased for the full year of 2022 by $1.0 million, or 2.2%, when compared to 2021.  Salaries & employee benefits declined by $76,000, or 1.1%, for the quarter but are $645,000, or 2.3%, higher for the full year of 2022.  Within total salaries & benefits expense, salaries costs are higher by $1.4 million, or 7.8%, for the full year due to merit increases and a higher level of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) as the Company has been able to fill certain open positions this year.  Also, contributing to the higher salaries & employee benefits costs were additional increases to health care, payroll taxes and other employee benefits.  Partially offsetting these higher costs within salaries & benefits was lower incentive compensation by $808,000, or 38.2%, due to the reduced level of loan production and no performance related executive incentive payments in 2022.  Similar to what occurred in 2021, the Company was required to recognize a settlement charge in connection with its defined benefit pension plan in the second through fourth quarters of 2022 within other expense. The amount of the charge in the fourth quarter was $1.3 million, bringing the total settlement charge recognized in 2022 to $2.5 million.  The 2022 full year settlement charge was $762,000, or 43.9%, higher than the settlement charge of $1.7 million recognized for the 2021 year while the fourth quarter 2022 settlement charge was $638,000 higher than the fourth quarter 2021 charge. A settlement charge must be recognized when the total dollar amount of lump sum distributions paid from the pension plan to retired employees exceeds a threshold of expected annual service and interest costs in the current year.  The value of the lump sums continued to be elevated this year due to the lower interest rate levels late in 2021 when these lump sums were calculated.  However, since the retired employees have chosen to take the lump sum payments, these individuals are no longer included in the pension plan.  Therefore, the Company's basic pension expense is expected to be lower in the future.  This was evident in 2022 as the basic amount of pension expense required to be recognized, excluding the impact of settlement charges, was $997,000, or 98.2%, lower for the full year of 2022 compared to basic pension expense for the full year of 2021.  Professional fees were $521,000, or 9.5%, higher for the full year of 2022 due to higher legal costs, outsourced professional services and other professional fees.  Net occupancy expenses were $263,000, or 10.0%, higher in 2022 due to increased utilities cost along with maintenance and repair expense which was primarily related to the new branch office.  Partially offsetting these higher costs were other expenses decreasing by $309,000, or 3.5%, for the full year of 2022 when compared to last year.  Contributing to the lower level of other expense was no additional costs related to a branch acquisition in 2022 after $389,000 of expense was recognized for this purpose in 2021.  Other expenses were also favorably impacted by a $243,000 credit for the unfunded commitment reserve after $117,000 of expense was recognized last year, resulting in a $360,000 favorable shift.  Finally, FDIC insurance expense was $140,000, or 21.4%, lower in 2022.

Note that pension settlement charges are dependent upon the level of national interest rates from the previous year and the impact that interest rates have on lump sum distributions to those employees eligible to retire.  Pension settlement charges are also dependent upon the choice of retiring employees to either take a lump sum distribution or receive future monthly annuity payments.  As stated above, non-interest expense includes $2.5 million of pension settlement charges in 2022 and $1.7 million of pension settlement charges in 2021.  These settlement charges do not impact and are not reflective of the operations of the Company.  As such, deducting the full year pension settlement charges from total non-interest expense in both years would result in the increase in total non-interest expense between 2021 and 2022 being reduced to $272,000, or only 0.6%.  This is a clear indication of the Company demonstrating good expense control in this inflationary environment.  Further, adjusting earnings to reflect the lower level of non-interest expense as well as the corresponding necessary adjustment to income tax expense would result in increased earnings in both years.  In 2022, net income would improve from $7,448,000, or $0.43 per diluted common share, to adjusted net income of $9,470,000(1)(2), or $0.55 per diluted common share(1)(2).  In 2021, net income would improve from $7,072,000, or $0.41 per diluted common share, to adjusted net income of $8,471,000(1)(2), or $0.49 per diluted common share(1)(2).  Return on assets (ROA) in 2022 would improve from 0.55% to an adjusted ROA of 0.70%(1)(2) and improve in 2021 from 0.52% to an adjusted ROA of 0.63%(1)(2).     

The Company recorded income tax expense of $126,000, or an effective tax rate of 11.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2022, which compares to income tax expense of $421,000, or an effective tax rate of 18.5%, for the fourth quarter of 2021.  The lower income tax rate in the fourth quarter 2022 reflects an adjustment made to correct an over accrual for income tax expense through the first three quarters of 2022.  For the full year of 2022, the Company recorded income tax expense of $1.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 19.1%, compared to income tax expense of $1.7 million in 2021, or an effective tax rate of 19.4%.   

The Company had total assets of $1.4 billion, shareholders' equity of $104.0 million, a book value of $6.08 per common share and a tangible book value(1) of $5.28 per common share on December 31, 2022.  The decline in the Company's book value and tangible book value per share in 2022 reflects a decrease in the fair value of the Company's available for sale investment securities due to higher interest rates and the negative impact of a revaluation of the net pension liability resulting from a drop in the fair value of the pension plan assets. Both of these metrics demonstrated improvement between the third and fourth quarter of 2022. The Company continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well capitalized status.

QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable February 21, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 6, 2023. This cash dividend represents a 3.03% annualized yield using the January 18, 2023 closing stock price of $3.96. For the full year of 2022, the Company's dividend payout ratio amounted to 26.7%.

(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Information.  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

(2)

Adjusted for pension settlement charge.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

2022


















1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR


YEAR
TO
DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:

















Net income

$

2,418

$

1,981

$

2,102

$

947

$

7,448

Net income, adjusted (1)(2)

2,418

2,802

2,288


1,962


9,470



















PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):

















Return on average assets

0.73

%

0.59

%

0.62

%

0.28

%

0.55

%

Return on average assets, adjusted (1)(2)

0.73

0.83

0.68


0.58


0.70

Return on average equity

8.48

7.10

7.81


3.70


6.83

Return on average equity, adjusted (1)(2)

8.48

10.04

8.50


7.66


8.69

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

9.62

8.10

8.97


4.27


7.82

Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted (1)(2)

9.62

11.45

9.76


8.86


9.94

Net interest margin

3.14

3.23

3.35


3.21


3.27

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans

0.03

0.01

0.57


0.08


0.17

Loan loss provision (credit) as a percentage of average loans

(0.17)

(0.13)

0.20


0.11


0.01

Efficiency ratio (4)

81.38

84.89

78.93


90.37


83.82

Efficiency ratio, adjusted (1)(2)(4)

81.38

77.78

77.37


81.44


79.46



















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

















Basic

$

0.14

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.06

$

0.44

Basic, adjusted (1)(2)

0.14

0.16

0.13


0.11


0.55

Average number of common shares outstanding

17,094

17,109

17,111


17,115


17,107

Diluted

0.14

0.12

0.12


0.06


0.43

Diluted, adjusted (1)(2)

0.14

0.16

0.13


0.11


0.55

Average number of common shares outstanding

17,146

17,149

17,145


17,150


17,146

Cash dividends paid per share

$

0.025

$

0.030

$

0.030

$

0.030

$

0.115

2021
















1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

YEAR
TO
DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:















Net income

$

2,081

$

1,708

$

1,431

$

1,852

$

7,072

Net income, adjusted (1)(2)

2,081

2,394

1,648

2,348

8,471

















PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):















Return on average assets

0.65

%

0.51

%

0.41

%

0.54

%

0.52

%

Return on average assets, adjusted (1)(2)

0.65

0.71

0.47

0.69

0.63

Return on average equity

8.04

6.46

5.07

6.46

6.48

Return on average equity, adjusted (1)(2)

8.04

9.06

5.84

8.19

7.76

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

9.08

7.30

5.78

7.35

7.35

Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted (1)(2)

9.08

10.24

6.65

9.32

8.80

Net interest margin

3.23

3.13

2.85

3.26

3.15

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans

0.05

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.00

Loan loss provision (credit) as a percentage of average loans

0.17

0.04

0.14

0.10

0.11

Efficiency ratio (4)

79.00

84.35

84.42

82.73

82.60

Efficiency ratio, adjusted (1)(2)(4)

79.00

78.39

82.45

78.53

79.55

















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$

0.12

$

0.10

$

0.08

$

0.11

$

0.41

Basic, adjusted (1)(2)

0.12

0.14

0.10

0.14

0.50

Average number of common shares outstanding

17,064

17,073

17,075

17,080

17,073

Diluted

0.12

0.10

0.08

0.11

0.41

Diluted, adjusted (1)(2)

0.12

0.14

0.10

0.14

0.49

Average number of common shares outstanding

17,101

17,131

17,114

17,119

17,114

Cash dividends paid per share

$

0.025

$

0.025

$

0.025

$

0.025

$

0.100

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

--CONTINUED--

(Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

2022



1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:












Assets

$

1,331,265

$

1,321,402

$

1,350,048

$

1,361,736

Short-term investments/overnight funds

13,588

10,714

4,133

4,132

Investment securities

223,286

231,255

236,867

241,386

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

978,692

965,587

979,450

990,825

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (5)

7,835

2,242

24

22

Allowance for loan losses

11,922

11,568

10,672

10,743

Intangible assets

13,761

13,753

13,746

13,739

Deposits

1,140,889

1,142,756

1,152,813

1,108,537

Short-term and FHLB borrowings

37,863

34,028

54,796

108,406

Guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

0

0

0

0

Subordinated debt, net

26,613

26,624

26,634

26,644

Shareholders' equity

113,692

106,392

101,587

104,040

Non-performing assets

3,401

3,240

4,596

5,200

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

7.58

%

7.08

%

6.57

%

6.70

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio

14.01

14.33

13.92

13.89

PER COMMON SHARE:













Book value

$

6.65

$

6.22

$

5.94

$

6.08

Tangible book value (1)

5.84

5.41

5.13

5.28

Market value (3)

4.04

3.94

3.80

3.94

Wealth management assets – fair market value (6)

$

2,633,096

$

2,372,772

$

2,290,678

$

2,314,414
















STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:













Full-time equivalent employees

301

310

306

315

Branch locations

17

17

17

17

Common shares outstanding

17,109,084

17,109,097

17,112,617

17,117,617































2021


1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:












Assets

$

1,311,412

$

1,360,583

$

1,338,886

$

1,335,560

Short-term investments/overnight funds

18,025

45,459

10,080

16,353

Investment securities

204,193

219,395

214,295

216,922

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

986,557

992,865

996,029

986,037

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (5)

67,253

48,098

29,260

17,311

Allowance for loan losses

11,631

11,752

12,124

12,398

Intangible assets

11,944

13,785

13,777

13,769

Deposits

1,117,091

1,168,742

1,144,391

1,139,378

Short-term and FHLB borrowings

55,149

48,149

43,653

42,653

Guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

12,974

12,978

0

0

Subordinated debt, net

7,540

7,546

26,600

26,603

Shareholders' equity

105,331

111,272

113,736

116,549

Non-performing assets

4,245

3,727

3,119

3,323

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

7.19

%

7.24

%

7.54

%

7.78

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio

13.03

12.79

13.61

14.04

PER COMMON SHARE:












Book value

$

6.17

$

6.52

$

6.66

$

6.82

Tangible book value (1)

5.47

5.71

5.85

6.02

Market value (3)

4.06

3.93

3.88

3.86

Wealth management assets – fair market value (6)

$

2,517,810

$

2,614,898

$

2,596,672

$

2,712,695














STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:












Full-time equivalent employees

301

300

297

304

Branch locations

16

17

17

17

Common shares outstanding

17,069,000

17,075,000

17,075,000

17,081,500

_____________________________

NOTES:

(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Information.  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

(2)

Adjusted for pension settlement charge.

(3)

Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the share is traded on the last business day of the corresponding reporting period.

(4)

Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income.

(5)

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans are included in total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income.

(6)

Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

2022



1QTR

2QTR



3QTR

4QTR

YEAR
TO
DATE

INTEREST INCOME
















Interest and fees on loans

$

9,496

$

9,725

$

10,691

$

11,572

$

41,484

Interest on investments

1,532

1,802



2,009

2,231

7,574

Total Interest Income

11,028

11,527



12,700

13,803

49,058


















INTEREST EXPENSE
















Deposits

796

956



1,720

2,952

6,424

All borrowings

465

447



451

708

2,071

Total Interest Expense

1,261

1,403



2,171

3,660

8,495


















NET INTEREST INCOME

9,767

10,124



10,529

10,143

40,563

Provision (credit) for loan losses

(400)

(325)



500

275

50

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR
   LOAN LOSSES

10,167

10,449



10,029

9,868

40,513


















NON-INTEREST INCOME
















Wealth management fees

3,165

2,976



2,813

2,666

11,620

Service charges on deposit accounts

272

263



289

284

1,108

Net realized gains on loans held for sale

95

35



53

25

208

Mortgage related fees

33

32



27

23

115

Net realized gains on investment securities

0

0



0

0

0

Bank owned life insurance

209

231



329

320

1,089

Other income

561

601



815

575

2,552

Total Non-Interest Income

4,335

4,138



4,326

3,893

16,692


















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries and employee benefits

7,405

6,963



7,071

7,053

28,492

Net occupancy expense

741

697



698

747

2,883

Equipment expense

397

415



393

431

1,636

Professional fees

1,324

1,510



1,656

1,487

5,977

FDIC deposit insurance expense

145

130



125

115

515

Other expenses

1,467

2,395



1,784

2,855

8,501

Total Non-Interest Expense

11,479

12,110



11,727

12,688

48,004


















PRETAX INCOME

3,023

2,477



2,628

1,073

9,201

Income tax expense

605

496



526

126

1,753

NET INCOME

$

2,418

$

1,981

$

2,102

$

947

$

7,448

2021


1QTR

2QTR



 

 

3QTR

4QTR

YEAR
TO
DATE

INTEREST INCOME
















Interest and fees on loans

$

10,327

$

10,283


$

9,830

$

10,145

$

40,585

Interest on investments

1,442

1,555



1,542

1,545

6,084

Total Interest Income

11,769

11,838



11,372

11,690

46,669


















INTEREST EXPENSE
















Deposits

1,402

1,306



1,189

909

4,806

All borrowings

675

665



957

483

2,780

Total Interest Expense

2,077

1,971



2,146

1,392

7,586


















NET INTEREST INCOME

9,692

9,867



9,226

10,298

39,083

Provision (credit) for loan losses

400

100



350

250

1,100

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT)
   FOR LOAN LOSSES

9,292

9,767



8,876

10,048

37,983


















NON-INTEREST INCOME
















Wealth management fees

2,872

3,022



3,137

2,955

11,986

Service charges on deposit accounts

201

224



260

280

965

Net realized gains on loans held for sale

495

122



15

32

664

Mortgage related fees

130

99



81

48

358

Net realized gains on investment securities

0

84



0

0

84

Bank owned life insurance

332

218



221

346

1,117

Other income

584

630



702

671

2,587

Total Non-Interest Income

4,614

4,399



4,416

4,332

17,761


















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries and employee benefits

6,941

6,867



6,910

7,129

27,847

Net occupancy expense

680

649



651

640

2,620

Equipment expense

390

403



390

399

1,582

Professional fees

1,314

1,396



1,379

1,367

5,456

FDIC deposit insurance expense

155

155



170

175

655

Other expenses

1,825

2,568



2,020

2,397

8,810

Total Non-Interest Expense

11,305

12,038



11,520

12,107

46,970


















PRETAX INCOME

2,601

2,128



1,772

2,273

8,774

Income tax expense

520

420



341

421

1,702

NET INCOME

$

2,081

$

1,708


$

1,431

$

1,852

$

7,072



















AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



2022

2021


4QTR

TWELVE

MONTHS

4QTR

TWELVE

MONTHS

Interest earning assets:











Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

$

978,005

$

977,541

$

992,475

$

988,761

Short-term investments and bank deposits

4,628

23,213

36,651

47,306

Total investment securities

265,433

245,226

218,855

209,892

Total interest earning assets

1,248,066

1,245,980

1,247,981

1,245,959













Non-interest earning assets:











Cash and due from banks

16,947

17,602

18,296

18,736

Premises and equipment

17,646

17,498

17,529

17,749

Other assets

71,726

77,194

82,784

77,806

Allowance for loan losses

(11,242)

(11,895)

(12,310)

(11,919)













Total assets

$

1,343,143

$

1,346,379

$

1,354,280

$

1,348,331













Interest bearing liabilities:











Interest bearing deposits:











 Interest bearing demand

$

226,078

$

227,838

$

224,412

$

213,736

 Savings

135,809

137,845

131,843

126,050

 Money market

285,860

289,674

288,931

297,844

 Other time

284,853

285,760

301,736

305,251

Total interest bearing deposits

932,600

941,117

946,922

942,881

Borrowings:











 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings

30,431

9,268

244

389

 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

24,518

33,253

42,161

49,328

 Guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

0

0

0

9,741

 Subordinated debt

27,000

27,000

27,000

15,079

 Lease liabilities

3,351

3,446

3,613

3,729

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,017,900

1,014,084

1,019,940

1,021,147













Non-interest bearing liabilities:











 Demand deposits

211,987

215,196

213,954

211,557

 Other liabilities

11,616

8,113

6,631

6,446

Shareholders' equity

101,640

108,986

113,755

109,181

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,343,143

$

1,346,379

$

1,354,280

$

1,348,331

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME & ASSOCIATED RATIOS FROM THE PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting policies in the United States (GAAP).  These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", "tangible book value per share", "net income, adjusted", "diluted earnings per share, adjusted", "basic earnings per share, adjusted", "non-interest expense, adjusted", "return on average assets, adjusted", "return on average equity, adjusted", "return on average tangible common equity, adjusted", and "efficiency ratio, adjusted".  This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.  These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance.  We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results.  We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends.  Currently, the only adjustment included is for non-cash settlement charges in connection with our pension plan distributions.

2022



 


1QTR

 


2QTR

 


 

3QTR


 


4QTR

YEAR
TO

DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY


















Net income

$

2,418

$

1,981

$

2,102


$

947

$

7,448





















Average shareholders' equity

115,658

111,898

106,749



101,640

108,986

Less: Average intangible assets

13,766

13,757

13,749



13,742

13,753

Average tangible common equity

101,892

98,141

93,000



87,898

95,233





















Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

9.62

%

8.10

 

%

8.97

 

%


4.27

%

7.82

%












































1QTR

2QTR

3QTR



4QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY














Total shareholders' equity

$

113,692

$

106,392

$

101,587


$

104,040

Less: Intangible assets

13,761

13,753

13,746



13,739

Tangible common equity

99,931

92,639

87,841



90,301
















TANGIBLE ASSETS














Total assets

1,331,265

1,321,402

1,350,048



1,361,736

Less: Intangible assets

13,761

13,753

13,746



13,739

Tangible assets

1,317,504

1,307,649

1,336,302



1,347,997
















Tangible common equity ratio

7.58

%

7.08

%

6.57

%


6.70

%
















Total shares outstanding

17,109,084

17,109,097

17,112,617



17,117,617
















Tangible book value per share

$

5.84

$

5.41

$

5.13


$

5.28




































2021



1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

YEAR
TO

DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
















Net income

$

2,081

$

1,708

$

1,431

$

1,852

$

7,072


















Average shareholders' equity

104,931

106,009

112,028


113,755

109,181

Less: Average intangible assets

11,944

12,194

13,780


13,773

12,923

Average tangible common equity

92,987

93,815

98,248


99,982

96,258


















Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

9.08

%

7.30

%

5.78

 

%

7.35

%

7.35

%




















1QTR

2QTR

3QTR


4QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY













Total shareholders' equity

$

105,331

$

111,272

$

113,736

$

116,549

Less: Intangible assets

11,944

13,785

13,777


13,769

Tangible common equity

93,387

97,487

99,959


102,780















TANGIBLE ASSETS













Total assets

1,311,412

1,360,583

1,338,886


1,335,560

Less: Intangible assets

11,944

13,785

13,777


13,769

Tangible assets

1,299,468

1,346,798

1,325,109


1,321,791















Tangible common equity ratio

7.19

%

7.24

%

7.54

%

7.78

%















Total shares outstanding

17,069,000

17,075,000

17,075,000


17,081,500















Tangible book value per share

$

5.47

$

5.71

$

5.85

$

6.02















AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME & ASSOCIATED RATIOS FROM THE PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting policies in the United States (GAAP).  These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", "tangible book value per share", "net income, adjusted", "diluted earnings per share, adjusted", "basic earnings per share, adjusted", "non-interest expense, adjusted", "return on average assets, adjusted", "return on average equity, adjusted", "return on average tangible common equity, adjusted", and "efficiency ratio, adjusted".  This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.  These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance.  We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results.  We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends.  Currently, the only adjustment included is for non-cash settlement charges in connection with our pension plan distributions.

2022


1QTR

2QTR

 

 

3QTR


4QTR

YEAR TO
DATE

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND RATIOS FOR PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE


















Net income (A)

$

2,418

$

1,981

$

2,102


$

947

$

7,448

Plus: Pension settlement charge (B)

0

1,014

230



1,254

2,498

Less: Related tax effect (C)

0

193

44



239

476

Net income, adjusted (D = A + B – C)

2,418

2,802

2,288



1,962

9,470





















RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS, ANNUALIZED


















Average assets (E)

$

1,351,731

$

1,350,230

$

1,340,412


$

1,343,143

$

1,346,379

Return on average assets (= A / E)

0.73

%

0.59

%

0.62

%


0.28

%

0.55

%

Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E)

0.73

%

0.83

%

0.68

%


0.58

%

0.70

%




















RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY, ANNUALIZED


















Average equity (F)

$

115,658

$

111,898

$

106,749


$

101,640

$

108,986

Return on average equity (= A / F)

8.48

%

7.10

%

7.81

%


3.70

%

6.83

%

Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F)

8.48

%

10.04

%

8.50

%


7.66

%

8.69

%




















RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, ANNUALIZED


















Average tangible common equity (G)

$

101,892

$

98,141

$

93,000


$

87,898

$

95,233

Return on average tangible common equity (= A / G)

9.62

%

8.10

%

8.97

%


4.27

%

7.82

%

Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted (= D / G)

9.62

%

11.45

%

9.76

%


8.86

%

9.94

%




















EFFICIENCY RATIO


















Non-interest expense (H)

$

11,479

$

12,110

$

11,727


$

12,688

$

48,004

Less: Pension settlement charge (B)

0

1,014

230



1,254

2,498

Non-interest expense, adjusted (I = H – B)

11,479

11,096

11,497



11,434

45,506





















Tax equivalized net interest income (J)

$

9,771

$

10,128

$

10,532


$

10,147

$

40,578

Total non-interest income (K)

4,335

4,138

4,326



3,893

16,692

Total operating income (L = J + K)

14,106

14,266

14,858



14,040

57,270





















Efficiency ratio (= H / L)

81.38

%

84.89

%

78.93

%


90.37

%

83.82

%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= I / L)

81.38

%

77.78

%

77.37

%


81.44

%

79.46

%




















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (EPS)


















Basic average number of common shares outstanding (M)

17,094

17,109

17,111



17,115

17,107

Basic EPS (= A / M)

$

0.14

$

0.12

$

0.12


$

0.06

$

0.44

Basic EPS, adjusted (= D / M)

$

0.14

$

0.16

$

0.13


$

0.11

$

0.55





















Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (N)

17,146

17,149

17,145



17,150

17,146

Diluted EPS (= A / N)

$

0.14

$

0.12

$

0.12


$

0.06

$

0.43

Diluted EPS, adjusted (= D / N)

$

0.14

$

0.16

$

0.13


$

0.11

$

0.55























2021


1QTR

2QTR

 

 

3QTR


4QTR

YEAR TO
DATE

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND RATIOS FOR PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE


















Net income (A)

$

2,081

$

1,708

$

1,431


$

1,852

$

7,072

Plus: Pension settlement charge (B)

0

851

269



616

1,736

Less: Related tax effect (C)

0

165

52



120

337

Net income, adjusted (D = A + B – C)

2,081

2,394

1,648



2,348

8,471





















RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS, ANNUALIZED


















Average assets (E)

$

1,297,907

$

1,353,182

$

1,387,956


$

1,354,280

$

1,348,331

Return on average assets (= A / E)

0.65

%

0.51

%

0.41

%


0.54

%

0.52

%

Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E)

0.65

%

0.71

%

0.47

%


0.69

%

0.63

%




















RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY, ANNUALIZED


















Average equity (F)

$

104,931

$

106,009

$

112,028


$

113,755

$

109,181

Return on average equity (= A / F)

8.04

%

6.46

%

5.07

%


6.46

%

6.48

%

Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F)

8.04

%

9.06

%

5.84

%


8.19

%

7.76

%




















RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, ANNUALIZED


















Average tangible common equity (G)

$

92,987

$

93,815

$

98,248


$

99,982

$

96,258

Return on average tangible common equity (= A / G)

9.08

%

7.30

%

5.78

%


7.35

%

7.35

%

Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted (= D / G)

9.08

%

10.24

%

6.65

%


9.32

%

8.80

%




















EFFICIENCY RATIO


















Non-interest expense (H)

$

11,305

$

12,038

$

11,520


$

12,107

$

46,970

Less: Pension settlement charge (B)

0

851

269



616

1,736

Non-interest expense, adjusted (I = H – B)

11,305

11,187

11,251



11,491

45,234





















Tax equivalized net interest income (J)

$

9,698

$

9,872

$

9,231


$

10,301

$

39,102

Total non-interest income (K)

4,614

4,399

4,416



4,332

17,761

Total operating income (L = J + K)

14,312

14,271

13,647



14,633

56,863





















Efficiency ratio (= H / L)

79.00

%

84.35

%

84.42

%


82.73

%

82.60

%

Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= I / L)

79.00

%

78.39

%

82.45

%


78.53

%

79.55

%




















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (EPS)


















Basic average number of common shares outstanding (M)

17,064

17,073

17,075



17,080

17,073

Basic EPS (= A / M)

$

0.12

$

0.10

$

0.08


$

0.11

$

0.41

Basic EPS, adjusted (= D / M)

$

0.12

$

0.14

$

0.10


$

0.14

$

0.50





















Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (N)

17,101

17,131

17,114



17,119

17,114

Diluted EPS (= A / N)

$

0.12

$

0.10

$

0.08


$

0.11

$

0.41

Diluted EPS, adjusted (= D / N)

$

0.12

$

0.14

$

0.10


$

0.14

$

0.49























