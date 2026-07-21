AMERISERV FINANCIAL REPORTS INCREASED EARNINGS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2026 AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

Jul 21, 2026, 08:00 ET

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported second quarter 2026 net income of $2,738,000, or $0.16 per diluted common share. This compares to a net loss for the second quarter of 2025 of $282,000, or $0.02 per diluted common share. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $4,532,000, or $0.27 per diluted common share. This represented a 170.0% increase in earnings per share from the six-month period of 2025 when net income totaled $1,626,000, or $0.10 per diluted common share. The following table details the Company's financial performance for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

Second

Quarter

2026

Second

Quarter

2025

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025









Net income (loss)

$

2,738,000

$

(282,000)

$

4,532,000

$

1,626,000

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.16

$

(0.02)

$

0.27

$

0.10

Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the second quarter 2026 financial results: "AmeriServ Financial achieved record quarterly earnings in the second quarter of 2026 due to growth in total revenue and favorable asset quality trends. The increase in total revenue was caused by meaningful improvement in our net interest income for both the second quarter and first six months of 2026 because of effective balance sheet management. Specifically, our net interest margin increased by 24-basis points in the first six months of 2026 leading to a $1.8 million increase in net interest income, which is important since it represents approximately 72% of our total revenue. Improved wealth management fees also contributed to growth in non-interest revenue. Our Company is well positioned for organic growth in the second half of 2026 as we have strong liquidity and solid capital. We will continue to diligently focus on both revenue growth and expense control to further improve the Company's operating efficiency."

All second quarter and six months 2026 financial performance metrics within this document are compared to the second quarter and six months of 2025 unless otherwise noted.

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2026 increased by $942,000, or 9.1%, from the prior year's second quarter and, for the first six months of 2026, increased by $1.8 million, or 9.0%, when compared to the first six months of 2025.  The Company's net interest margin of 3.34% for the second quarter of 2026 and 3.30% for the six months of 2026 represents a 24-basis point improvement for both the quarter and six-month periods.  Along with the sharply improved net interest margin performance, the increase also reflects controlled balance sheet growth, as both total earning assets and total deposits are at higher average levels due to effective balance sheet management. This, combined with effective pricing strategies, resulted in both the total earning asset yield and cost of interest-bearing funds improving between years.  The Federal Reserve's action to lower short-term interest rates during the latter portion of 2025 favorably impacted total interest-bearing deposits and borrowings costs.  Also, the U.S. Treasury yield curve demonstrating a more traditional steeper upward slope favorably impacted earning asset yields. Management believes the net interest margin will continue to improve through the second half of 2026.  Earnings performance in 2026 was also favorably impacted by a lower provision for credit losses reflecting improvement in the bank's asset quality.  An increase in non-interest expense for both 2026 time periods was partially offset by improved non-interest income for the same time frames. Overall, the improvement in the Company's financial performance was caused by increased total revenue and a lower provision for credit losses which more than offset higher non-interest expense resulting in earnings through six months of 2026 exceeding earnings through six months of 2025 by $2.9 million, or 179%. 

Total investment securities averaged $295.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, which was $38.7 million, or 15.1%, higher than the $256.4 million average for the second quarter of 2025.  Additionally, overnight short-term investments were higher by $21.1 million in the second quarter of 2026.  Similar trends were noted for the six-month period. These increases reflect a higher level of loan prepayment activity as well as our liquidity position strengthening in the fourth quarter of 2025 and throughout the first half of 2026 due to deposit growth.  Therefore, more funds were available to invest in the securities portfolio during a time when security yields improved, making purchases more attractive. As a result, the securities portfolio grew by $42.2 million, or 17.0%, since December 31, 2025.  New investment security purchases were also necessary to replace cash flow from maturing securities to maintain appropriate balances for pledging purposes related to public fund deposits. The higher balances and improved yields for new securities purchases caused interest income from investments to increase by $741,000, or 26.9%, for the second quarter and by $1.3 million, or 25.1%, for the first six months of 2026 compared to the same time periods last year.

Total average loans for the second quarter of 2026 declined from the second quarter of 2025 by $47.2 million, or 4.4%, due to increased loan payoff activity, particularly from the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio, which exceeded loan originations.  A similar trend was noted for the six-month period as total average loans dropped $42.3 million, or 4.0%. However, total loans continue to be above the $1.0 billion threshold, averaging $1.022 billion for the second quarter of 2026.  Total loan interest income decreased by $331,000, or 2.2%, for the second quarter and by $433,000, or 1.5%, for the first six months of 2026 compared to the same time periods last year.  This decline reflects the lower average loan balance more than offsetting the benefits of a better interest rate environment in 2026, and a portion of CRE loans, that were booked during the COVID pandemic when interest rates were low, repricing upward during the first half of 2026.  Overall, through six months of 2026, the average balance of total interest earning assets increased from last year's average by $13.7 million, or 1.0%, while total interest income increased by $890,000, or 2.6%, from the first half of 2025 due to the increased revenue contribution from the investment securities portfolio.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, total deposits averaged $1.27 billion for the second quarter of 2026 which was $29.8 million, or 2.4%, higher than the second quarter of 2025 average due to the Company's successful business development efforts.  Additionally, the Company's core deposit base continues to demonstrate the strength and stability that it has for many years due to customer loyalty and confidence in AmeriServ Financial Bank.  The Company does not utilize brokered deposits as a funding source.  The loan to deposit ratio averaged 80.5% in the second quarter of 2026, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is well positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.

Total interest expense decreased by $532,000, or 7.3%, for the second quarter of 2026 and decreased by $949,000, or 6.6%, for the six months when compared to both time periods of 2025.  Deposit interest expense declined by $549,000, or 4.4%, through the first six months of 2026 despite total average interest-bearing deposits growing by $39.6 million, or 3.8%, compared to the first six months of last year.  The decrease in deposit interest expense reflects management's effective deposit pricing strategies along with the benefit of the Federal Reserve easing monetary policy during the final four months of 2025.  This reduction in interest-bearing deposit costs contributed to the previously mentioned improvement in the net interest margin.  Overall, total deposit cost (including the benefit of non-interest-bearing demand deposits) averaged 1.92% for the second quarter of 2026, which is a 15-basis point improvement from the second quarter of 2025. 

Total borrowings interest expense decreased by $188,000, or 21.2%, for the second quarter of 2026 and declined by $400,000, or 21.6%, for the first six months when compared to both time periods of 2025.  The Company's utilization of overnight borrowed funds during the first six months of 2026 was lower than it was for the first half of 2025, resulting in the average decreasing by $4.4 million, or 88.5%, due to the higher level of total average deposits.  Also, management elected not to replace the majority of maturing Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) term advances during the full year of 2025 and did not replace any during the first half of 2026 because of the strength of the Company's liquidity position.  Therefore, the total average balance of advances from the FHLB during the first half of 2026 decreased by $13.0 million, or 24.5%, from the same period of last year. The decrease in borrowings interest expense also reflects the Federal Reserve's 2025 action to ease monetary policy by 75-basis points which had an immediate and favorable impact on the cost of overnight borrowed funds.

The Company recorded a $294,000 provision for credit losses recovery in the second quarter of 2026 after recording a $3.1 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a favorable shift of $3.4 million.  For the first six months of 2026, the Company recognized a $77,000 provision for credit losses recovery after recognizing a $3.0 million provision for credit losses in the first six months of 2025, resulting in a net favorable change of $3.1 million. The large provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025 was needed to resolve the Company's largest non-performing loan which also included a related $2.8 million loan charge-off.  The provision recovery in the second quarter of 2026 reflected a continuing favorable trend for historical loss rates along with a softening of reserve requirements due to the contraction in the size of the loan portfolio.    

Non-performing assets were relatively stable since December 31, 2025, decreasing by $138,000, or 1.6%, and totaling $8.4 million. Non-performing loans represented 0.76% of total loans on June 30, 2026.  The Company recognized net loan charge-offs of $230,000, or 0.05% of total average loans, in the first six months of 2026 compared to net loan charge-offs of $3.0 million, or 0.56% of total average loans, in the first six months of 2025.  Overall, the Company's allowance for loan credit losses provided 167% coverage of non-performing loans and represented 1.27% of total loans at June 30, 2026.   

Total non-interest income in the second quarter of 2026 increased by $471,000, or 11.5%, from the prior year's second quarter and increased by $317,000, or 3.9%, in the first half of 2026 when compared to the first half of 2025.  The increase in both time periods was due to higher levels of wealth management fees and bank owned life insurance (BOLI) revenue.  Wealth management fees increased by $312,000, or 11.2%, for the second quarter and by $308,000, or 5.5%, for the six months due to market appreciation of customer assets as the equity markets moved to record levels in the second quarter of 2026.  Overall, the fair market value of wealth management assets totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2026, and increased by $75 million, or 2.8%, since December 31, 2025.  BOLI revenue increased by $118,000 in the second quarter of 2026 and by $92,000 for the six-month period due to the receipt of a larger death claim in 2026.   

Total non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2026 increased by $1.1 million, or 9.3%, when compared to the second quarter of 2025 and increased by $1.7 million, or 7.2%, during the first half of 2026 when compared to the first half of 2025.  Professional fees increased by $520,000, or 57.6%, for the second quarter and by $1.0 million, or 63.0%, for the six months due to additional expenses related to expanded consulting services provided to the Company by SB Value Partners in accordance with the amended and restated consulting agreement. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $336,000, or 4.7%, for the second quarter and $338,000, or 2.4%, for the six months due primarily to annual salary increases. Other expenses increased by $126,000, or 10.6%, for the second quarter and $234,000, or 10.1%, for the six months due to the bank having to recognize additional workout expenses related to a loan relationship secured by an owner-occupied CRE property.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.1 million in the first half of 2026, or an effective tax rate of 19.3%, which compares to income tax expense of $408,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.1%, in the first half of 2025.

The Company had total assets of $1.46 billion, shareholders' equity of $123.1 million, a book value of $7.26 per common share and a tangible book value of $6.45(1) per common share on June 30, 2026.  Book value per common share increased by $0.55, or 8.2%, and tangible book value per common share also increased by $0.56, or 9.5%, over the past 12 months. The Company and Bank continued to maintain a strong capital position that exceeds the regulatory defined well-capitalized status as of June 30, 2026.

QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable August 17, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 3, 2026. This cash dividend represents a 3.1% annualized yield using the July 17, 2026, closing stock price of $3.90 and a 22.2% payout ratio based upon 2026 year to date earnings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology, market conditions, dividend program, and future payment obligations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continuing," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial markets, the level of inflation, and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects to our banking platform, including risks and unanticipated costs related to a core system migration; developments in technology, such as artificial intelligence, and our ability to incorporate innovative technologies in our business and provide products and services that satisfy our customers' expectations for convenience and security; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.











(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

 

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA

June 30, 2026

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

2026






1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:


















Net income (loss)







$

1,794

$

2,738

$

4,532




















PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):


















Return on average assets








0.50

%

0.75

%

0.63

%

Return on average equity








6.03


9.12


7.58

Return on average tangible common equity (1)








6.80


10.29


8.55

Net interest margin








3.26


3.34


3.30

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans








0.08


0.01


0.05

Efficiency ratio (3)








83.26


80.22


81.68




















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:


















Basic







$

0.11

$

0.16

$

0.27

Average number of common shares outstanding








16,927


16,964


16,946

Diluted







$

0.11

$

0.16

$

0.27

Average number of common shares outstanding








16,928


16,966


16,947

Cash dividends paid per share







$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.06

 

2025







1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:


















Net income (loss)







$

1,908

$

(282)

$

1,626




















PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):


















Return on average assets








0.54

%

(0.08)

%

0.23

%

Return on average equity








7.12


(1.02)


2.99

Return on average tangible common equity (1)








8.14


(1.16)


3.41

Net interest margin








3.01


3.10


3.06

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans








0.02


1.09


0.56

Efficiency ratio (3)








83.67


80.73


82.18




















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:


















Basic







$

0.12

$

(0.02)

$

0.10

Average number of common shares outstanding








16,519


16,519


16,519

Diluted







$

0.12

$

(0.02)

$

0.10

Average number of common shares outstanding








16,519


16,519


16,519

Cash dividends paid per share







$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.06

 

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

--CONTINUED--

(Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

2026



















1QTR

2QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:











Assets





$

1,472,654

$

1,460,481

Short-term investments/overnight funds






41,039

14,188

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -

     securities






263,085

290,636

Trading securities






7,164

8,588

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income






1,031,482

1,014,112

Allowance for credit losses - loans






13,206

12,896

Intangible assets






13,662

13,658

Deposits






1,269,950

1,259,665

Short-term and FHLB borrowings






40,895

36,195

Subordinated debt, net






26,778

26,788

Shareholders' equity






120,703

123,084

Non-performing assets






8,722

8,380

Tangible common equity ratio (1)






7.34

%

7.56

%

Community bank leverage ratio – AmeriServ Financial Bank






9.45

9.46

PER COMMON SHARE:











Book value





$

7.12

$

7.26

Tangible book value (1)






6.31

6.45

Market value (2)






3.62

3.88

Wealth management assets – fair market value (4)





$

2,613,708

$

2,756,776













STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:











Full-time equivalent employees






299

297

Branch locations






16

16

Common shares outstanding






16,964,267

16,964,267



























 

2025
















1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:











Assets

$

1,431,524

$

1,448,733

$

1,461,494

$

1,453,813

Short-term investments/overnight funds

3,865

4,805

39,098

39,418

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -

     securities

231,454

237,320

236,740

248,484

Trading securities

0

4,205

4,462

7,253

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

1,062,326

1,069,220

1,055,683

1,032,968

Allowance for credit losses - loans

13,812

14,060

14,408

13,128

Intangible assets

13,682

13,677

13,672

13,667

Deposits

1,216,838

1,244,533

1,258,588

1,248,128

Short-term and FHLB borrowings

63,121

51,611

48,023

44,615

Subordinated debt, net

26,736

26,747

26,757

26,767

Shareholders' equity

110,759

110,921

114,575

119,312

Non-performing assets

14,971

16,419

14,953

8,518

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.85

%

6.78

%

6.97

%

7.34

%

Community bank leverage ratio – AmeriServ Financial Bank

9.20

9.12

9.26

9.32

PER COMMON SHARE:











Book value

$

6.70

$

6.71

$

6.94

$

7.22

Tangible book value (1)

5.88

5.89

6.11

6.39

Market value (2)

2.43

3.04

2.90

3.19

Wealth management assets – fair market value (4)

$

2,486,920

$

2,583,839

$

2,661,214

$

2,681,678













STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:











Full-time equivalent employees

298

309

306

298

Branch locations

16

16

16

16

Common shares outstanding

16,519,267

16,519,267

16,519,267

16,522,267



























NOTES:

(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Information.  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

(2)

Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the share is traded on the last business day of the corresponding reporting period.

(3)

Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income.

(4)

Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.

 

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

2026









1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

INTEREST INCOME















Interest and fees on loans






$

14,406

$

14,601

$

29,007

Interest on investments







3,096

3,498

6,594

Total Interest Income







17,502

18,099

35,601

















INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits







5,919

6,064

11,983

All borrowings







755

699

1,454

Total Interest Expense







6,674

6,763

13,437

















NET INTEREST INCOME







10,828

11,336

22,164

Provision (recovery) for credit losses







217

(294)

(77)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)

     FOR CREDIT LOSSES







10,611

11,630

22,241

















NON-INTEREST INCOME















Wealth management fees







2,860

3,094

5,954

Service charges on deposit accounts







302

275

577

Mortgage banking revenue







50

59

109

(Loss) gain on trading securities







(63)

60

(3)

Bank owned life insurance







238

362

600

Other income







580

717

1,297

Total Non-Interest Income







3,967

4,567

8,534

















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits







7,225

7,412

14,637

Net occupancy expense







843

789

1,632

Equipment expense







408

435

843

Professional fees







1,165

1,423

2,588

Data processing and IT expense







1,267

1,230

2,497

FDIC deposit insurance expense







210

196

406

Other expense







1,240

1,313

2,553

Total Non-Interest Expense







12,358

12,798

25,156

















PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)







2,220

3,399

5,619

Income tax expense (benefit)







426

661

1,087

NET INCOME (LOSS)






$

1,794

$

2,738

$

4,532

 

2025









1QTR

2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

INTEREST INCOME














Interest and fees on loans






$

14,508

$

14,932

$

29,440

Interest on investments







2,514

2,757

5,271

Total Interest Income







17,022

17,689

34,711
















INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits







6,124

6,408

12,532

All borrowings







967

887

1,854

Total Interest Expense







7,091

7,295

14,386
















NET INTEREST INCOME







9,931

10,394

20,325

Provision (recovery) for credit losses







(97)

3,133

3,036

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)

     FOR CREDIT LOSSES







10,028

7,261

17,289
















NON-INTEREST INCOME














Wealth management fees







2,864

2,782

5,646

Service charges on deposit accounts







306

301

607

Mortgage banking revenue







28

58

86

(Loss) gain on trading securities







0

35

35

Bank owned life insurance







264

244

508

Other income







659

676

1,335

Total Non-Interest Income







4,121

4,096

8,217
















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits







7,223

7,076

14,299

Net occupancy expense







841

746

1,587

Equipment expense







390

404

794

Professional fees







685

903

1,588

Data processing and IT expense







1,252

1,153

2,405

FDIC deposit insurance expense







240

240

480

Other expense







1,132

1,187

2,319

Total Non-Interest Expense







11,763

11,709

23,472
















PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)







2,386

(352)

2,034

Income tax expense (benefit)







478

(70)

408

NET INCOME (LOSS)






$

1,908

$

(282)

$

1,626

 

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





2026

2025

2QTR

SIX

MONTHS

2QTR

SIX

MONTHS

Interest earning assets:










Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

$

1,022,054

$

1,024,595

$

1,069,207

$

1,066,931

Short-term investments and bank deposits

31,469

30,165

10,349

11,085

Investment securities

295,151

283,422

256,436

251,587

Trading securities

8,128

7,687

5,040

2,534

Total interest earning assets

1,356,802

1,345,869

1,341,032

1,332,137












Non-interest earning assets:










Cash and due from banks

13,495

13,733

15,431

15,599

Premises and equipment

17,232

17,315

17,648

17,822

Other assets

93,806

94,350

88,637

88,860

Allowance for credit losses

(13,594)

(13,516)

(15,007)

(14,745)

Total assets

$

1,467,741

$

1,457,751

$

1,447,741

$

1,439,673












Interest bearing liabilities:










Interest bearing deposits:










Interest bearing demand

$

336,953

$

330,501

$

322,136

$

331,819

Savings

125,239

124,645

123,078

122,106

Money market

271,584

261,318

245,971

241,888

Other time

369,282

373,214

371,801

354,249

Total interest bearing deposits

1,103,058

1,089,678

1,062,986

1,050,062

Borrowings:










Short-term borrowings

306

577

3,604

5,005

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

37,146

39,907

50,899

52,891

Subordinated debt

27,000

27,000

27,000

27,000

Lease liabilities

3,778

3,823

4,137

4,172

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,171,288

1,160,985

1,148,626

1,139,130












Non-interest bearing liabilities:










Demand deposits

167,043

166,573

177,337

179,053

Other liabilities

9,048

9,675

10,839

11,661

Shareholders' equity

120,362

120,518

110,939

109,829

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,467,741

$

1,457,751

$

1,447,741

$

1,439,673

 

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

2026





















COMMON

STOCK

TREASURY

STOCK

SURPLUS

RETAINED

EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS

TOTAL

Balance at December 31, 2025

$

270

$

(84,791)

$

147,070

$

64,112

$

(7,349)

$

119,312

Net income

0

0

0

1,794

0

1,794

Exercise of stock options and stock

     option expense

0

0

27

0

0

27

Adjustment for defined benefit pension

     plan

0

0

0

0

346

346

Adjustment for unrealized loss on

     available for sale securities

0

0

0

0

(1,039)

(1,039)

Market value adjustment for interest rate

     hedge

0

0

0

0

64

64

Common stock issued

2

0

705

0

0

707

Common stock cash dividend

0

0

0

(508)

0

(508)

Balance at March 31, 2026

$

272

$

(84,791)

$

147,802

$

65,398

$

(7,978)

$

120,703

Net income

0

0

0

2,738

0

2,738

Adjustment for unrealized gain on

     available for sale securities

0

0

0

0

137

137

Market value adjustment for interest rate

     hedge

0

0

0

0

16

16

Common stock cash dividend

0

0

0

(510)

0

(510)

Balance at June 30, 2026

$

272

$

(84,791)

$

147,802

$

67,626

$

(7,825)

$

123,084

 

2025





















COMMON

STOCK

TREASURY

STOCK

SURPLUS

RETAINED

EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS

TOTAL

Balance at December 31, 2024

$

268

$

(84,791)

$

146,372

$

60,482

$

(15,083)

$

107,248

Net income

0

0

0

1,908

0

1,908

Adjustment for unrealized gain on

     available for sale securities

0

0

0

0

2,124

2,124

Market value adjustment for interest rate

     hedge

0

0

0

0

(25)

(25)

Common stock cash dividend

0

0

0

(496)

0

(496)

Balance at March 31, 2025

$

268

$

(84,791)

$

146,372

$

61,894

$

(12,984)

$

110,759

Net loss

0

0

0

(282)

0

(282)

Adjustment for unrealized gain on

     available for sale securities

0

0

0

0

901

901

Market value adjustment for interest rate

     hedge

0

0

0

0

38

38

Common stock cash dividend

0

0

0

(495)

0

(495)

Balance at June 30, 2025

$

268

$

(84,791)

$

146,372

$

61,117

$

(12,045)

$

110,921

Net income

0

0

0

2,544

0

2,544

Adjustment for unrealized gain on

     available for sale securities

0

0

0

0

1,610

1,610

Market value adjustment for interest rate

     hedge

0

0

0

0

(5)

(5)

Common stock cash dividend

0

0

0

(495)

0

(495)

Balance at September 30, 2025

$

268

$

(84,791)

$

146,372

$

63,166

$

(10,440)

$

114,575

Net income

0

0

0

1,442

0

1,442

Exercise of stock options and stock

     option expense

0

0

9

0

0

9

Common stock issuable

2

0

689

0

0

691

Adjustment for defined benefit pension

     plan

0

0

0

0

2,215

2,215

Adjustment for unrealized gain on

     available for sale securities

0

0

0

0

843

843

Market value adjustment for interest rate

     hedge

0

0

0

0

33

33

Common stock cash dividend

0

0

0

(496)

0

(496)

Balance at December 31, 2025

$

270

$

(84,791)

$

147,070

$

64,112

$

(7,349)

$

119,312

 

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

(Dollars in thousands, except share, per share, and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP).  These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", and "tangible book value per share".  This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.  These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance.  We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results.  We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. 

2026









































1QTR


2QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE

COMMON EQUITY

















Net income (loss)






$

1,794


$

2,738

$

4,532



















Average shareholders' equity







120,676



120,362

120,518

Less: Average intangible assets







13,664



13,659

13,662

Average tangible common equity







107,012



106,703

106,856



















Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized)







6.80

%


10.29

%

8.55

%






























1QTR



2QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY














Total shareholders' equity






$

120,703


$

123,084

Less: Intangible assets







13,662



13,658

Tangible common equity







107,041



109,426
















TANGIBLE ASSETS














Total assets







1,472,654



1,460,481

Less: Intangible assets







13,662



13,658

Tangible assets







1,458,992



1,446,823
















Tangible common equity ratio







7.34

%


7.56

%
















Total shares outstanding







16,964,267



16,964,267
















Tangible book value per share






$

6.31


$

6.45






















 

2025









































1QTR


2QTR

YEAR TO
DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE

COMMON EQUITY

















Net income (loss)






$

1,908


$

(282)

$

1,626



















Average shareholders' equity







108,706



110,939

109,829

Less: Average intangible assets







13,684



13,679

13,682

Average tangible common equity







95,022



97,260

96,147



















Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized)







8.14

%


(1.16)

%

3.41

%























1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY












Total shareholders' equity

$

110,759

$

110,921

$

114,575

$

119,312

Less: Intangible assets

13,682

13,677

13,672

13,667

Tangible common equity

97,077

97,244

100,903

105,645














TANGIBLE ASSETS












Total assets

1,431,524

1,448,733

1,461,494

1,453,813

Less: Intangible assets

13,682

13,677

13,672

13,667

Tangible assets

1,417,842

1,435,056

1,447,822

1,440,146














Tangible common equity ratio

6.85

%

6.78

%

6.97

%

7.34

%














Total shares outstanding

16,519,267

16,519,267

16,519,267

16,522,267














Tangible book value per share

$

5.88

$

5.89

$

6.11

$

6.39

SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

21%

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