AMERISERV FINANCIAL REPORTS INCREASED EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported third quarter 2022 net income of $2,102,000, or $0.12 per diluted common share. This earnings performance was a $671,000, or 46.9%, increase from the third quarter of 2021 when net income totaled $1,431,000, or $0.08 per diluted common share. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $6,501,000, or $0.38 per diluted common share. This represents a 22.6% increase in earnings per share from the nine-month period of 2021 when net income totaled $5,220,000, or $0.31 per diluted common share. The following table highlights the Company's financial performance for both the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:































Third

Quarter

2022

Third

Quarter

2021

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021





















Net income

$ 2,102,000

$ 1,431,000

$ 6,501,000 $ 5,220,000

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.12

$ 0.08

$ 0.38 $ 0.31



Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the 2022 financial results: "AmeriServ Financial continued its positive earnings momentum in the third quarter of 2022 as we again posted increased earnings when compared to the 2021 results. The improved earnings performance in 2022 reflects the full benefit of several important strategic actions that our company executed in 2021, the successful management of our asset quality throughout the pandemic, and effective balance sheet management. Our net interest income has increased in each quarter of 2022 as we have been able to more rapidly capture the benefit of higher interest rates on our earning assets while limiting the negative impact that higher rates have on the cost of funding our balance sheet. Additionally, this increase in net interest income occurred in 2022 despite a $1.5 million reduction in PPP loan related fee income in the first nine months of this year."

The Company's net interest income in the third quarter of 2022 increased by $1.3 million, or 14.1%, from the prior year's third quarter and, for the first nine months of 2022, increased by $1.6 million, or 5.7%, when compared to the first nine months of 2021. The Company's net interest margin of 3.35% for the third quarter of 2022 and 3.24% for the nine-month timeframe represents a 50 basis point improvement for the quarter and a 17 basis point improvement for the nine-month period. The size of the Company's balance sheet continues to remain at a high level by historical standards prior to the impact of the COVID-19 government stimulus programs. Both total loans and total deposits have demonstrated stabilization since the second half of last year. The Company's 2022 financial performance has been favorably impacted by the strategic actions taken by management in 2021 to lower funding costs. The Company has also benefitted from the higher U.S. Treasury yield curve as interest rates have increased due to the Federal Reserve's action to tighten monetary policy in their effort to tame decades high inflation. The higher national interest rates have favorably impacted the Company's financial performance, particularly net interest income, which has demonstrated an increasing trend as the year progresses. Specifically, in 2022, the higher interest rates are causing total interest income to increase to a higher level than the corresponding increase in total interest expense. In comparison to 2021, interest income increased for both the third quarter and the nine-month period. Interest expense in the 2022 third quarter remained relatively consistent with the 2021 third quarter level, increasing slightly, but demonstrating a significant decline when comparing the first nine-month time period between years. The higher interest rate environment along with increased investment in the securities portfolio more than offset a reduced level of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fee income and caused total interest income to increase for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 when compared to the same time periods from last year. The increased national interest rates resulted in total deposit costs increasing in the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the third quarter of 2021. But this increase in deposit interest expense was nearly offset by a decline in total borrowings interest expense resulting in only a slight increase to total interest expense. For the nine months in 2022, both deposit and borrowing interest expense declined and resulted in a significant decrease to total interest expense between years. Financial results also reflect the impact of continued diligent management of our asset quality, as the Company's loan loss provision expense increased by $150,000 for the 2022 third quarter but is $1,075,000 lower when compared to the first nine months of 2021. Overall, the increase to net interest income, along with a reduced loan loss provision, more than offset a lower level of non-interest income and higher non-interest expense resulting in an improved earnings performance in 2022.

Total average loans in the third quarter of 2022 are lower than the 2021 third quarter average by $13.5 million, or 1.4%, while total average loans for the nine months of 2022 were $10.1 million, or 1.0%, lower than the 2021 nine-month level. Strong loan pipelines have resulted in increased production during the second and third quarters of 2022 and more than offset a higher than typical level of payoff activity in the first half of 2022. Excluding PPP loans, total average loans in the third quarter of 2022 exceed the 2021 third quarter average by $20.9 million, or 2.2%, as growth of commercial real estate (CRE) and home equity loans along with a higher volume of residential mortgage loans more than offset a decrease in the level of commercial & industrial loans. Total PPP loans averaged $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of $34.5 million, or 96.3%, from the third quarter of last year. Additionally, of the $100 million of PPP loans originated from both government programs, only one very small PPP loan remains on the balance sheet that totals approximately $24,000, reflecting the Company's successful efforts working with our customers through the SBA to complete the forgiveness process. Overall, the higher interest rate environment along with the higher average volumes of CRE, residential mortgages and home equity loans, resulted in total loan interest income improving by $861,000, or 8.8%, for the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the third quarter of last year. On a year-to-date basis, however, loan interest and fee income is $528,000, or 1.7%, lower through nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, as the favorable impact of the higher volume of traditional loans and the higher interest rate environment was more than offset by the reduction in PPP loan fee income. This decrease is primarily due to the Company recording a total of $433,000 of processing fees and interest income from PPP loans in the nine months of 2022, which is $1.5 million, or 77.6%, lower than PPP income in the nine months of 2021. Finally, on an end of period basis at September 30, 2022, excluding total PPP loans, the total loan portfolio is approximately $14.0 million, or 1.5%, higher from the September 30, 2021 level.

Total investment securities averaged $238.5 million for the nine months of 2022 which is $31.6 million, or 15.3%, higher than the $206.9 million average for the nine months of last year. The increase in the U.S. Treasury yield curve resulted in a more favorable market for securities purchasing activity so far in 2022. The 2-year to 10-year portion of the yield curve increased by approximately 220 to 344 basis points since the beginning of the year, with shorter yields in that range increasing to a higher degree than the longer yields. Overall, the higher rates resulted in yields for new federal agency mortgage-backed securities and federal agency bonds improving and exceeding the overall average yield of the existing securities portfolio. Management purchased more of these investments by redeploying the cash flow from the excess payoff activity from the loan portfolio and profitably utilizing a portion of the increased short-term liquidity on our balance sheet. This redeployment of funds contributed to total securities growing between years. Management also continued to purchase taxable municipals and corporate securities to maintain a well-diversified portfolio. Overall, through nine months of 2022, the average balance of total interest earning assets was consistent with the nine-month average of 2021 while total interest income increased by $276,000, or 0.8%, between years.

Although reduced from its high levels when government stimulus initially impacted the economy, our liquidity position continues to be solid as total short-term investments averaged $29.4 million for the nine-month period of 2022, which is $21.4 million, or 42.2%, lower than the 2021 nine-month average. Short-term investments averaged $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, which is lower than it has been trending over the past several quarters due to the additional investment in the securities portfolio. Uncertainty remains regarding the duration that the increased funds from government stimulus will remain on the balance sheet. Diligent monitoring and management of our short-term investment position remains a priority. Continued loan growth and prudent investment in securities are critical to achieve the best return on the Company's liquid funds with management expecting to continue to be active with new security purchases during the remainder of 2022 given the increase in interest rates.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, through nine months, total average deposits are $7.9 million, or 0.7%, higher compared to the nine months of 2021. Total deposits continue to demonstrate stability over the past year despite a $29.7 million, or 2.5%, decrease in total average deposits when comparing the 2022 third quarter to last year's third quarter. This decrease reflects management electing to allow one high cost, large institutional deposit to mature late in September 2021. Deposit volumes continue to reflect the favorable impact of government stimulus which provided support to many Americans and financial assistance to municipalities and school districts during the pandemic. Deposit volumes were also favorably impacted by the Company's successful business development efforts and the Somerset County branch acquisition, which occurred in late May 2021. Overall, the loan to deposit ratio averaged 84.2% in the third quarter of 2022, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is strongly positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.

Total interest expense for the nine months of 2022 decreased by $1.4 million, or 21.9%, when compared to the nine months of 2021, due to lower levels of both deposit and borrowing interest expense. Deposit interest expense was lower by $425,000, or 10.9%, despite the higher year to date average volume of total deposits reflecting new deposit inflows as well as the loyalty of the bank's core deposit base. Also, management's decision to allow the previously mentioned large, high cost institutional deposit to mature has proven to be beneficial since the interest rate on this particular deposit was indexed to the market and would have become more expensive with the rising national interest rates experienced so far in 2022. This large institutional deposit was replaced by the additional low cost, fixed rate deposits from the Somerset County branch acquisition and resulted in significant interest expense savings. The rising national interest rates this year resulted in total deposit interest expense increasing as certain deposit products that are tied to a market index reprice upward with the move in national interest rates. Specifically, total deposit cost averaged 0.59% in the third quarter of 2022, which is 19 basis points higher than total deposit cost of 0.40% in the third quarter of 2021. However, through nine months in 2022, total deposits costs of 40 basis points remain favorable to total deposit costs of 45 basis points through nine months of 2021. Overall, management believes that total deposit cost will continue to rise given the expectation of additional short-term interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve throughout 2022.

Total borrowings interest expense decreased by $506,000, or 52.9%, between the third quarter of 2022 and the same quarter of 2021 and by $934,000, or 40.7%, when comparing the nine months of 2022 to the nine months of 2021. The decrease between years results from the favorable impact of the August 2021 subordinated debt offering which was used to replace higher cost debt. This transaction effectively lowered debt cost on these long-term funds by nearly 4.0%. This savings is recognized even though the size of the new subordinated debt is $7.0 million higher than the debt instruments it replaced. Note that included in 2021 borrowings interest expense is $202,000 of additional interest expense that the Company had to recognize from the write-off of the unamortized issuance costs from the original debt instruments that the new sub debt replaced. The remaining portion of the favorable variance in borrowings interest expense between the nine months of 2022 and the nine months of 2021 is due to reduced interest expense from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings. The average balance of total short-term and FHLB borrowings is lower in the first nine months of 2022 by $13.8 million, or 26.4%, as strength of the Company's liquidity position allowed management to let higher cost FHLB term advances mature and not be replaced.

The Company recorded a $500,000 loan loss provision in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to a $350,000 provision expense recorded in the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months of 2022, the Company recorded a $225,000 provision recovery compared to an $850,000 provision expense recorded in the nine months of 2021 resulting in a net favorable change of $1.1 million. The increased third quarter 2022 provision expense reflects the transfer of one commercial real estate loan relationship into non-accrual status while the borrower pursues the sale of the property. However, the provision recovery for the nine-month time period in 2022 reflects improved credit quality for the overall portfolio due to several loan upgrades and increased payoff and paydown activity including two substandard credits. As a result, the Company also experienced lower levels of classified assets. As demonstrated historically, the Company continues its strategic conviction that a strong allowance for loan losses is needed, which has proven to be essential given the support provided to certain borrowers as they fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with the third quarter increase, overall non-performing assets remain well controlled totaling $6.0 million, or 0.61% of total loans, on September 30, 2022. The Company continues to experience low net loan charge-offs, which were $111,000, or 0.02% of total average loans, in the nine months of 2022 and is only slightly higher than net loan charge-offs of $71,000, or 0.01% of total average loans, for the nine months of 2021. In summary, the allowance for loan losses provided 202% coverage of non-performing assets, and 1.23% of total loans, on September 30, 2022, compared to 373% coverage of non-performing assets, and 1.26% of total loans, on December 31, 2021.

Total non-interest income in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by $90,000, or 2.0%, from the prior year's third quarter and for the nine months of 2022 decreased by $630,000, or 4.7%, from the nine months of 2021. Net realized gains on loans held for sale decreased by $449,000, or 71.0%, for the nine months, due to the lower level of residential mortgage loan production which reflects a reduced level of mortgage loan refinance activity due to the rapid escalation of interest rates since the beginning of 2022. Residential mortgage loan production through nine months in 2022 totals $19.9 million representing a $56.2 million, or 73.8%, reduction from the 2021 production level. The reduced level of mortgage loan production also caused mortgage related fees to decline by $218,000, or 70.3%, for the nine months. Wealth management fees decreased by $324,000, or 10.3%, for the third quarter of 2022 and also declined by $77,000, or 0.9%, for the nine-month period between years. The decrease in both time periods reflects the unfavorable impact of the declining equity markets on wealth management fee income as well as the unfavorable impact that the move in the bond market is having on wealth management asset values. Both unfavorable items are being partially offset by new customer business growth. The fair market value of wealth management assets declined since the fourth quarter of 2021 by $422.0 million, or 15.6%, and totaled $2.3 billion at September 30, 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $139,000, or 20.3%, in the nine months of 2022 compared to the nine months of 2021, as consumers are more active this year, increasing their spending habits. Revenue from bank owned life insurance (BOLI) increased by $108,000, or 48.9%, for the third quarter of 2022 due to the receipt of a death claim. BOLI income for the nine months in 2022 is consistent with the 2021 level. Finally, other income is $113,000, or 16.1%, higher for the quarter and $61,000, or 3.2%, higher for the nine-month period due to the recognition of a positive credit valuation adjustment to the market value of the interest rate swap contracts that the Company executed to accommodate the needs of certain borrowers while managing our interest rate risk position.

The Company has demonstrated good expense control in this inflationary environment as total non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 increased by $207,000, or 1.8%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased in the nine months of 2022 by $453,000, or 1.3%, when compared to 2021. Salaries & employee benefits increased by $161,000, or 2.3%, for the quarter and are $721,000, or 3.5%, higher for the nine-month time period in 2022. Within total salaries & benefits expense, salaries costs are higher by $1.1 million, or 8.5%, through nine months due to merit increases and a higher level of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). Total FTEs of 306 in the third quarter of 2022 are nine higher than they were in the third quarter of 2021 as the Company has been able to fill certain open positions this year. Also, contributing to the higher salaries & employee benefits costs were additional increases to health care and other employee benefits. Partially offsetting these higher costs within salaries & benefits through nine months was lower incentive compensation by $354,000, or 25.1%, due to the reduced level of loan production. Similar to what occurred in 2021, the Company was required to recognize a settlement charge in connection with its defined benefit pension plan in the second and third quarters of 2022. The amount of the charge in the third quarter was $230,000, bringing the total settlement charge recognized for the nine months to $1.2 million. A settlement charge must be recognized when the total dollar amount of lump sum distributions paid from the pension plan to retired employees exceeds a threshold of expected annual service and interest costs in the current year. The value of the lump sums continued to be elevated this year due to the low level where interest rates were late in 2021 when these lump sums were calculated. It is anticipated that the Company will be required to recognize additional settlement charges through year end as more people retire. However, since the retired employees have chosen to take the lump sum payments, these individuals are no longer included in the pension plan. Therefore, the Company's normal annual pension expense is expected to be lower in the future. This has been evident so far in 2022 as the normal amount of pension expense required to be recognized is lower than the 2021 level. Specifically, pension expense in the third quarter of 2022 was $349,000, or 63.1%, lower than the 2021 third quarter level and was $687,000, or 34.9%, lower for the nine-month time period compared to last year. Professional fees were $401,000, or 9.8%, higher for the nine months of 2022 primarily due to higher legal costs in 2022. Net occupancy expenses were $156,000, or 7.9%, higher through nine months of 2022 due to increased utilities cost along with maintenance and repair expense which was primarily related to the new branch office. Partially offsetting these higher costs were other expenses decreasing by $767,000, or 12.0%, for the first nine months of 2022 when compared to the same time period from last year. Contributing to the lower level of other expense was no additional costs related to a branch acquisition in 2022 after $390,000 of expense was recognized for this purpose in 2021. Other expenses were also favorably impacted by a $215,000 credit for the unfunded commitment reserve after $92,000 of expense was recognized in the nine months of last year, resulting in a $307,000 favorable shift.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $526,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.0%, in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to an income tax expense of $341,000, or an effective tax rate of 19.2%, for the third quarter of 2021. Similarly, for the first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded income tax expense of $1.6 million, or an effective tax rate of 20.0%, compared to income tax expense of $1.3 million in 2021, or an effective tax rate of 19.7%.

The Company had total assets of $1.4 billion, shareholders' equity of $101.6 million, a book value of $5.94 per common share and a tangible book value(1) of $5.13 per common share on September 30, 2022. The decline in the Company's book value and tangible book value per share in 2022 reflects a decrease in the value of the Company's available for sale investment securities due to higher interest rates and the negative impact of a revaluation of the net pension liability resulting from a drop in the value of the pension plan assets. The Company continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well capitalized status.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology, market conditions, dividend program, and future payment obligations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continuing," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in the financial markets, the level of inflation, and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects of our banking platform; risks and uncertainties relating to the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the pandemic or to treat its impact; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data) (Unaudited)

2022



























1QTR

2QTR



3QTR



YEAR TO

DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:



























Net income

$ 2,418

$ 1,981

$ 2,102



$ 6,501































PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):



























Return on average assets



0.73 %

0.59 %

0.62 %



0.65 % Return on average equity



8.48



7.10



7.81





7.80

Return on average tangible common equity (B)



9.62



8.10



8.97





8.90

Net interest margin



3.14



3.23



3.35





3.24

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans



0.03



0.01



0.00





0.02

Loan loss provision (credit) as a percentage of average loans



(0.17)



(0.13)



0.20





(0.03)

Efficiency ratio (D)



81.38



84.89



78.93





81.70































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:



























Basic

$ 0.14

$ 0.12

$ 0.12



$ 0.38

Average number of common shares outstanding



17,094



17,109



17,111





17,105

Diluted



0.14



0.12



0.12





0.38

Average number of common shares outstanding



17,146



17,149



17,145





17,146

Cash dividends paid per share

$ 0.025

$ 0.030

$ 0.030



$ 0.085



2021

























1QTR

2QTR



3QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:

























Net income

$ 2,081

$ 1,708

$ 1,431

$ 5,220





























PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):

























Return on average assets



0.65 %

0.51 %

0.41 %

0.52 % Return on average equity



8.04



6.46



5.07



6.48

Return on average tangible common equity (B)



9.08



7.30



5.78



7.35

Net interest margin



3.23



3.13



2.85



3.07

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans



0.05



(0.01)



(0.01)



0.01

Loan loss provision (credit) as a percentage of average loans



0.17



0.04



0.14



0.12

Efficiency ratio (D)



79.00



84.35



84.42



82.56





























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























Basic

$ 0.12

$ 0.10

$ 0.08

$ 0.31

Average number of common shares outstanding



17,064



17,073



17,075



17,071

Diluted



0.12



0.10



0.08



0.31

Average number of common shares outstanding



17,101



17,131



17,114



17,114

Cash dividends paid per share

$ 0.025

$ 0.025

$ 0.025

$ 0.075



AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV --CONTINUED-- (Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data) (Unaudited)

2022





1QTR



2QTR



3QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:



















Assets

$ 1,331,265

$ 1,321,402

$ 1,350,048

Short-term investments/overnight funds



13,588



10,714



4,133

Investment securities



223,286



231,255



236,867

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income



978,692



965,587



980,840

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (E)



7,835



2,242



24

Allowance for loan losses



11,922



11,568



12,062

Intangible assets



13,761



13,753



13,746

Deposits



1,140,889



1,142,756



1,152,813

Short-term and FHLB borrowings



37,863



34,028



54,796

Guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures



0



0



0

Subordinated debt, net



26,613



26,624



26,634

Shareholders' equity



113,692



106,392



101,587

Non-performing assets



3,401



3,240



5,986

Tangible common equity ratio (B)



7.58 %

7.08 %

6.57 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio



14.01



14.33



14.02

PER COMMON SHARE:



















Book value

$ 6.65

$ 6.22

$ 5.94

Tangible book value (B)



5.84



5.41



5.13

Market value (C)



4.04



3.94



3.80

Wealth management assets – fair market value (A)

$ 2,633,096

$ 2,372,772

$ 2,290,678























STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:



















Full-time equivalent employees



301



310



306

Branch locations



17



17



17

Common shares outstanding



17,109,084



17,109,097



17,112,617































2021





1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:

























Assets

$ 1,311,412

$ 1,360,583

$ 1,338,886

$ 1,335,560

Short-term investments/overnight funds



18,025



45,459



10,080



16,353

Investment securities



204,193



219,395



214,295



216,922

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income



986,557



992,865



996,029



986,037

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (E)



67,253



48,098



29,260



17,311

Allowance for loan losses



11,631



11,752



12,124



12,398

Intangible assets



11,944



13,785



13,777



13,769

Deposits



1,117,091



1,168,742



1,144,391



1,139,378

Short-term and FHLB borrowings



55,149



48,149



43,653



42,653

Guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures



12,974



12,978



0



0

Subordinated debt, net



7,540



7,546



26,600



26,603

Shareholders' equity



105,331



111,272



113,736



116,549

Non-performing assets



4,245



3,727



3,119



3,323

Tangible common equity ratio (B)



7.19 %

7.24 %

7.54 %

7.78 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio



13.03



12.79



13.61



14.04

PER COMMON SHARE:

























Book value

$ 6.17

$ 6.52

$ 6.66

$ 6.82

Tangible book value (B)



5.47



5.71



5.85



6.02

Market value (C)



4.06



3.93



3.88



3.86

Wealth management assets – fair market value (A)

$ 2,517,810

$ 2,614,898

$ 2,596,672

$ 2,712,695





























STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:

























Full-time equivalent employees



301



300



297



304

Branch locations



16



17



17



17

Common shares outstanding



17,069,000



17,075,000



17,075,000



17,081,500





NOTES: (A) Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets. (B) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release. (C) Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the security is traded last business day of the corresponding reporting period. (D) Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income. (E) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans are included in total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

2022





1QTR

2QTR







3QTR

YEAR TO DATE INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 9,496

$ 9,725



$

10,691

$ 29,912 Interest on investments



1,532



1,802







2,009



5,343 Total Interest Income



11,028



11,527







12,700



35,255





























INTEREST EXPENSE



























Deposits



796



956







1,720



3,472 All borrowings



465



447







451



1,363 Total Interest Expense



1,261



1,403







2,171



4,835





























NET INTEREST INCOME



9,767



10,124







10,529



30,420 Provision (credit) for loan losses



(400)



(325)







500



(225) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES



10,167



10,449







10,029



30,645





























NON-INTEREST INCOME



























Wealth management fees



3,165



2,976







2,813



8,954 Service charges on deposit accounts



272



263







289



824 Net realized gains on loans held for sale



95



35







53



183 Mortgage related fees



33



32







27



92 Net realized gains on investment securities



0



0







0



0 Bank owned life insurance



209



231







329



769 Other income



561



601







815



1,977 Total Non-Interest Income



4,335



4,138







4,326



12,799





























NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries and employee benefits



7,405



6,963







7,071



21,439 Net occupancy expense



741



697







698



2,136 Equipment expense



397



415







393



1,205 Professional fees



1,324



1,510







1,656



4,490 FDIC deposit insurance expense



145



130







125



400 Other expenses



1,467



2,395







1,784



5,646 Total Non-Interest Expense



11,479



12,110







11,727



35,316





























PRETAX INCOME



3,023



2,477







2,628



8,128 Income tax expense



605



496







526



1,627 NET INCOME

$ 2,418

$ 1,981



$

2,102

$ 6,501

2021





1QTR

2QTR







3QTR

YEAR TO DATE INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 10,327

$ 10,283





$ 9,830

$ 30,440 Interest on investments



1,442



1,555







1,542



4,539 Total Interest Income



11,769



11,838







11,372



34,979





























INTEREST EXPENSE



























Deposits



1,402



1,306







1,189



3,897 All borrowings



675



665







957



2,297 Total Interest Expense



2,077



1,971







2,146



6,194





























NET INTEREST INCOME



9,692



9,867







9,226



28,785 Provision (credit) for loan losses



400



100







350



850 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES



9,292



9,767







8,876



27,935





























NON-INTEREST INCOME



























Wealth management fees



2,872



3,022







3,137



9,031 Service charges on deposit accounts



201



224







260



685 Net realized gains on loans held for sale



495



122







15



632 Mortgage related fees



130



99







81



310 Net realized gains on investment securities



0



84







0



84 Bank owned life insurance



332



218







221



771 Other income



584



630







702



1,916 Total Non-Interest Income



4,614



4,399







4,416



13,429





























NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries and employee benefits



6,941



6,867







6,910



20,718 Net occupancy expense



680



649







651



1,980 Equipment expense



390



403







390



1,183 Professional fees



1,314



1,396







1,379



4,089 FDIC deposit insurance expense



155



155







170



480 Other expenses



1,825



2,568







2,020



6,413 Total Non-Interest Expense



11,305



12,038







11,520



34,863





























PRETAX INCOME



2,601



2,128







1,772



6,501 Income tax expense



520



420







341



1,281 NET INCOME

$ 2,081

$ 1,708





$ 1,431

$ 5,220



































AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





2022

2021



3QTR



NINE MONTHS

3QTR



NINE MONTHS Interest earning assets:























Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

$ 975,615

$ 977,386

$ 989,164

$ 987,523 Short-term investments and bank deposits



13,009



29,409



71,361



50,857 Total investment securities



253,398



238,491



217,935



206,905 Total interest earning assets



1,242,022



1,245,286



1,278,460



1,245,285

























Non-interest earning assets:























Cash and due from banks



17,814



17,820



20,806



18,882 Premises and equipment



17,575



17,449



17,678



17,822 Other assets



74,758



79,016



82,919



76,147 Allowance for loan losses



(11,757)



(12,113)



(11,907)



(11,788)

























Total assets

$ 1,340,412

$ 1,347,458

$ 1,387,956

$ 1,346,348

























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing deposits:























Interest bearing demand

$ 226,606

$ 228,425

$ 220,594

$ 210,179 Savings



139,724



138,524



131,184



124,120 Money market



289,701



290,946



281,427



269,509 Other time



283,504



286,061



334,635



337,726 Total interest bearing deposits



939,535



943,956



967,840



941,534 Borrowings:























Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings



5,142



2,214



0



437 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



31,109



36,164



45,867



51,717 Guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures



0



0



12,794



12,988 Subordinated debt



27,000



27,000



18,017



11,106 Lease liabilities



3,424



3,477



3,695



3,767 Total interest bearing liabilities



1,006,210



1,012,811



1,048,213



1,021,549

























Non-interest bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits



219,307



216,266



220,745



210,758 Other liabilities



8,146



6,946



6,970



6,385 Shareholders' equity



106,749



111,435



112,028



107,656 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,340,412

$ 1,347,458

$ 1,387,956

$ 1,346,348

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data) (Unaudited)

The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting policies in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", and "tangible book value per share." This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance.

2022























YEAR TO





1QTR

2QTR



3QTR





DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





























Net income

$ 2,418

$ 1,981

$ 2,102





$ 6,501

































Average shareholders' equity



115,658



111,898



106,749







111,435

Less: Average intangible assets



13,766



13,757



13,749







13,757

Average tangible common equity



101,892



98,141



93,000







97,678

































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)



9.62 %

8.10 %

8.97 %





8.90 %



































































1QTR

2QTR



3QTR











TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





























Total shareholders' equity

$ 113,692

$ 106,392

$ 101,587











Less: Intangible assets



13,761



13,753



13,746











Tangible common equity



99,931



92,639



87,841











































TANGIBLE ASSETS





























Total assets



1,331,265



1,321,402



1,350,048











Less: Intangible assets



13,761



13,753



13,746











Tangible assets



1,317,504



1,307,649



1,336,302











































Tangible common equity ratio



7.58 %

7.08 %

6.57 %









































Total shares outstanding



17,109,084



17,109,097



17,112,617











































Tangible book value per share

$ 5.84

$ 5.41

$ 5.13























































































2021





1QTR

2QTR



3QTR



YEAR TO DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY



























Net income

$ 2,081

$ 1,708

$ 1,431



$ 5,220































Average shareholders' equity



104,931



106,009



112,028





107,656

Less: Average intangible assets



11,944



12,194



13,780





12,640

Average tangible common equity



92,987



93,815



98,248





95,016































Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)



9.08 %

7.30 %

5.78 %



7.35 %

































































1QTR

2QTR

3QTR





4QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 105,331

$ 111,272

$ 113,736



$ 116,549

Less: Intangible assets



11,944



13,785



13,777





13,769

Tangible common equity



93,387



97,487



99,959





102,780































TANGIBLE ASSETS



























Total assets



1,311,412



1,360,583



1,338,886





1,335,560

Less: Intangible assets



11,944



13,785



13,777





13,769

Tangible assets



1,299,468



1,346,798



1,325,109





1,321,791































Tangible common equity ratio



7.19 %

7.24 %

7.54 %



7.78 %





























Total shares outstanding



17,069,000



17,075,000



17,075,000





17,081,500































Tangible book value per share

$ 5.47

$ 5.71

$ 5.85



$ 6.02

































SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.