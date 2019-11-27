Amerisleep Releases 2019 Black Friday Mattress Sale Online & In Stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday is the time retailers offer major discounts on almost everything, from electronics to vehicles, and of course, beds. These end-of-the-year sales give consumers the chance to buy top-rated goods at more affordable prices, and Amerisleep mattresses are no different.

Amerisleep's 2019 Black Friday mattress sale features a $200 discount on every mattress in the line through their website and in stores. In-store only, customers can get $250 off mattress and foundation sets. With discount code, "BF200" customers can shave $200 off any Amerisleep mattress, no matter the size or model. With the applied savings, mattress prices start as low as $649.

Amerisleep features five mattresses ranging from firm to soft to accommodate each individual's unique sleep preferences and needs. The AS3 mattress, Amerisleep's best-selling bed , is medium in firmness and, due to its versatility, remains a customer favorite – earning an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and coming recommended by 98% of customers. During our Black Friday event, the AS3 will be priced at $1,199 for a queen and $1,499 for a king-size mattress.

Every Amerisleep mattress features proprietary Bio-Pur®, plant-based memory foam with an advanced open-cell design. Incorporated in most models too is Amerisleep's HIVE® technology which is proven to reduce pain-causing pressure points by up to 49%. All mattresses are made in America and come with a 100-night sleep trial and a 20-year warranty.

Complete new sleep surroundings with Amerisleep's Comfort Classic memory foam pillows, percale cotton sheets, and more, with 25% off premium accessories during the Black Friday sale. For this deal, apply the coupon code "BF25" at checkout. All orders within the continental United States also receive free shipping and free, zero-risk returns. The Black Friday weekend sale launches November 18th and runs through November 29th.

All Black Friday mattress deals are available nationwide, and customers are also invited to visit the brand's retail showrooms in Arizona (Scottsdale Optima Camelview, Gilbert SanTan Village, Glendale Arrowhead Towne Center, Tucson La Encantada), Colorado (Lone Tree Park Meadows, Denver Cherry Creek), Texas (Austin Domain NORTHSIDE, Fort Worth The Shops at Clearfork, Houston Baybrook Mall and The Galleria, Katy LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch), and Oregon (Portland Washington Square) or visit Amerisleep.com for more information.

