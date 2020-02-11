Amerisleep Releases 2020 Presidents Day Mattress Sale Online & In Stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Presidents Day weekend, Amerisleep announces exciting deals on their popular mattresses, thoughtfully designed to enhance sleep quality.

Amerisleep's 2020 Presidents Day Mattress Sale features a $250 discount off mattresses purchased through their website or in-store. It brings the starting price of these premium mattresses down to $599. The brand offers five different mattresses ranging from firm to soft to meet individual sleeper needs. Customers may apply the coupon code "PRESDAY250" at checkout for the discount.

When shopping in-store, you have the option to receive a $250 discount off of a mattress set, instead. If you're interested in an adjustable base, this is the better deal for you.

The AS3 mattress, Amerisleep's best selling bed, is medium in firmness and provides the perfect support for different sleep positions. Its adaptability makes it a favorite amongst our customers—accounting for an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 15,000 verified reviews. During the Presidents Day event the AS3 will be priced at $1149 for a queen size mattress and $1449 for a king size mattress.

Three out of the five Amerisleep mattresses are available in a newly launched hybrid form as well. The AS2, AS3, and AS5 are now available as hybrids —each model features a layer of pocketed coils serving as a targeted pressure relief system.

Every Amerisleep mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 20-year limited warranty. All their mattresses have Amerisleep's proprietary Bio-Pur®, a plant-based memory foam with enhanced breathability and responsiveness. Its Celliant® covers safely turns body heat into infrared energy—promoting a temporary increase in local blood flow. All Amerisleep mattresses are made in the USA.

Complete your new sleeping environment by taking advantage of this special offer. The Presidents Day Sale launches on February 11th and runs through February 17th. All orders within the continental United States receive free shipping and free returns.

You can shop through Amerisleep's mobile-friendly website or visit their stores during this weeklong sale. Customers are invited to visit the brand's retail showrooms in Arizona (Scottsdale Optima Camelview, Gilbert SanTan Village, Glendale Arrowhead Towne Center, Tucson La Encantada), Colorado (Lone Tree Park Meadows, Denver Cherry Creek), Texas (Austin Domain NORTHSIDE, Fort Worth The Shops at Clearfork, Houston Baybrook Mall and The Galleria, Katy LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch), and Oregon (Portland Washington Square).

SOURCE Amerisleep

