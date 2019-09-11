Ameristar Perimeter Security announces SAFETY Act Certification for all Active and Passive Barriers and Bollards

The SAFETY Act essentially eliminates liability that could arise out of a terrorist attack for sellers whose anti-terror products have been reviewed and approved by the DHS in America's fight against terrorism.

Ameristar's certified products include the following models:

Sentinel Wedge

Patriot Beam Barrier

Cityscape Gate

Titan Barrier System

Defender Bollard

Gladiator Bollard

Shallow Mount Bollard

SP1000 Bollard

DS22 Bollard

The company now offers 11 SAFETY Act Certified products including the Impasse II high security fence and Stalwart anti-ram passive cable barrier systems that received certification in 2015. This continued pursuit of anti-terrorism products demonstrates the company's commitment to protect property and save lives.

"SAFETY Act certification is a great benefit to customers and end-users of Ameristar barrier & bollard technologies – we are excited about the opportunities this certification will bring through future projects and value the designations SAFETY Act provides to current installations of our barrier and bollard systems," says Clay Hamann, Vice President of Ameristar Perimeter Security USA Inc.

SAFETY Act provides lawsuit protections that will result in significantly lower liability exposure for Ameristar and its customers should a future act of terrorism occur. This is a tremendous benefit to contractors who install the product and to security integrators, architects and engineers who specify these products. Most important, these lawsuit protections extend to Ameristar's customers should a future act of terrorism occur at their facility.

This may also create an opportunity for Ameristar's customers to recognize lower insurance premiums given the elimination of risk of lawsuits in the event of an act of terrorism. Companies that purchase products from other manufacturers that have not been SAFETY Act approved would not receive such protections.

