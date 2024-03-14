Ameritas & FastTrack Partner to Implement FastTrack's Patent Pending Next-Generation Life & Annuity Claims Processing Solution

BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a leading InsurTech provider of intelligent Digital and Automated AI technology for the life and disability insurance marketplace, went live with Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, a renowned insurance and financial services company. This strategic collaboration aims to provide exceptional value to Ameritas Policyholder Beneficiaries, Agents/Brokers, and internal Claim Advocates. By leveraging FastTrack's Next-Generation Solutions (and Services), along with extensive claim industry knowledge and commitment to customer-centricity, Ameritas is equipped to take its Life Claims Management Process to new heights.

Key benefits of the collaboration:

Intelligent On-Line Portals: With FastTrack's Intelligent Portals used throughout the claims journey (Intake through adjudication), Ameritas Beneficiaries, Agents/Brokers, and Claims Associates can access a wide range of intelligent solutions/functionality in a user-friendly journey via the web with the highest level of HITRUST security that are designed to meet Ameritas diverse and growing needs.

AI Claims Decision Readiness Solutions (CDRS): By implementing FastTrack's Patent Pending CDRS, it digitizes, automates, and validates the gathering of required documents and data to achieve "In Good Order" Claim decision readiness in less time and with improved quality.

Exceptional Customer Service: FastTrack's dedication to outstanding customer service aligns perfectly with Ameritas' commitment to providing best-in-class service to its customers. The synergy of our two customer-focused cultures has and will continue to result in unparalleled care and support in the marketplace.

"Our Policyholder Beneficiaries, Claims Associates, and Agents/Brokers are at the heart of everything we do, and we deeply value the trust they place in us," said David Voelker, Senior Vice President of Individual Claims at Ameritas. "We are excited about the successful and timely FastTrack implementation and support provided. The team at FastTrack did an outstanding job understanding our needs and delivering an Intelligent Life Claims Solution. Our team and customers have already begun to experience FastTrack's vast benefits. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with FastTrack to enhance our claim management services further."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Ameritas Life Insurance Corp into the FastTrack family," said Thomas Capato, CEO & co-founder of FastTrack. "This collaboration represents a powerful convergence of our expertise, technology, and shared vision to provide individuals and families with the financial protection and peace of mind they deserve."

About FastTrack:

FastTrack – a Kamine Technology Group (KTG) division – is a full-service intelligent technology claims transformation solutions provider in the Life & Disability insurance vertical. Leading the way for more than 10+ years, FastTrack boasts a growing client portfolio consisting of top-tier insurers in North America's Group and Individual marketplace. Our made-for-insurance intelligent technology, including AI, digitalization & automation, speeds up to 90% of the claims journey, from claim intake to adjudication, resulting in fast claim outcomes that improve Claim Handle Time by 30%-40%. FastTrack helps insurers free up valuable human resources to focus on mission-critical tasks, such as improving the customer experience and making informed claim decisions.

About Ameritas:

Ameritas is the marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers individuals, families, and businesses a wide range of insurance and financial products and services. These products and services include life insurance, annuities, individual disability income insurance, group dental, vision, and hearing care insurance, and retirement plans.

