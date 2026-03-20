Ameritas announces new PEO retirement plans team members

LINCOLN, Neb., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas announces new members of the retirement plans pooled employer sales and relationship management team.

Brad Andelt has been named business development specialist. In this role, he will focus on helping existing PEOs, MEPs and PEPs expand their plans. Andelt has been with Ameritas over 12 years as an internal regional sales consultant.

Andrew Gunning has been named the national sales director for the PEO/MEP/PEP business. Gunning, previously director of national accounts for Ameritas retirement plans, will now focus on developing relationships with PEO and association prospects and the financial advisors that serve these markets. Gunning, a 30-year industry veteran with over 10 years' experience at Ameritas, brings a wealth of knowledge of retirement plans and pooled employer plans.

Denise Williams has been named the relationship manager for the PEO/MEP/PEP market. Williams will focus on building relationships with the current Ameritas PEO and association clients and advisors. Her depth of knowledge and ability to understand clients' needs comes from her industry experience. Williams, a 20-year industry veteran has been with Ameritas for almost 10 years. Williams previously served as a relationship manager in the southeast region.

"I couldn't be more excited about the team we've built to support our PEO, MEP and PEP clients," said Scott Holecheck, vice president, sales, distribution and relationship management, retirement plans. "With leaders like Brad, Andrew and Denise, we're bringing together decades of industry experience, deep Ameritas knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to our partners. This team truly embodies Experience You Trust. Partnership You Value."

"I am very excited about the team we've built to support the PEO, MEP and PEP retirement plan market" said Scott Holechek, vice president, sales, distribution and relationship management. "With leaders like Brad, Andrew, and Denise, we're bringing together decades of industry experience, deep Ameritas knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to our partners. This team truly embodies Experience You Trust. Partnership You Value. Ameritas has a long history of supporting PEOs, and this dedicated group is focused on strengthening those relationships—helping our clients grow, expand their plans, and deliver even greater value to the employers and participants they serve."

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Visit ameritas.com to learn more.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas