Ameritas names Galli, Pantozzi to the Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas has named Dan Galli, CFP, of Daniel J. Galli and Associates, and Joe Pantozzi, CLU, ChFC, of Alpha Omega Wealth as the newest members of the Hall of Fame. Galli and Pantozzi are entering the Hall of Fame as 2026 inductees.

Dan Galli and Joe Pantozzi are the newest members of the Ameritas Hall of Fame.

The prestigious Hall of Fame award is the highest honor an Ameritas field partner can achieve. The award recognizes people who, over the course of their careers, exhibited outstanding leadership qualities, a commitment to bettering their community, and significant professional contributions to both the insurance industry and to Ameritas.

"Being named to the Ameritas Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor," said Galli. "Throughout my life and career, I've tried to put the values of hard work and determination that I learned growing up into good use as a financial professional. My philosophy has been pretty simple over the years: focus on people, understand their needs and help solve their problems."

About Dan Galli, CFP

Galli has been affiliated with Ameritas for more than 35 years. He has served two terms on the Field Advisory Cabinet and over ten years on the Broker Dealer Task Force as well as serving on other committees. He is a long-time member of the Financial Planning Association, currently serving as the national president. He has taught at Northeastern University and Boston University. At Daniel J. Galli and Associates, his practice centers around financial planning and investment management with a focus on retirement planning for teachers, small business owners and professionals.

About Joe Pantozzi, CLU, ChFC

Joe Pantozzi is a financial services professional with more than 50 years of experience in life insurance and financial planning. Since joining Union Central in 2001, prior to its merger with Ameritas, he has expanded his practice to include health insurance, business planning, and advanced financial strategies, focusing on long-term client solutions. He is a Life and Qualifying Member of the Million Dollar Round Table, with 20 Top of the Table and 11 Court of the Table honors. He has served as President of the Nevada chapter of NAIFA, contributed as a board member, and is a member of GAMA. An 11-time Summit qualifier, he leads Alpha Omega Wealth, which received the 2025 President's Trophy in the Mid-Size Division.

For additional information about this award, visit this link.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC), Member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC (AAS). AIC, AAS, Daniel J. Galli and Associates and Alpha Omega Wealth are independent companies. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas