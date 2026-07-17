Ameritas names MacDonald, Mehra to new senior vice president positions

LINCOLN, Neb., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas has announced that Bob MacDonald is the new senior vice president, strategic planning, and Gaurav Mehra is the new senior vice president, marketing. Both appointments are now in effect.

(Left to Right) Gaurav Mehra and Bob MacDonald have been named new senior vice presidents by Ameritas.

"Since Bob's arrival at Ameritas, he has played a key role in shaping our areas of focus, giving structure and momentum to our enterprise strategy work. He will continue to lead the strategic planning function and partner closely with leadership to ensure we remain disciplined, forward-looking and competitive," said Sue Wilkinson, president and COO at Ameritas. "Gaurav has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, and a desire to help advance business strategies. He has a strong strategic mindset, collaborative approach and his ability to build and lead high-performing teams puts him in a great position to lead our marketing organization."

MacDonald is a strategy leader with more than 20 years of experience helping financial institutions accelerate growth, improve performance and navigate complex market shifts. As head of strategy and planning at Ameritas, he leads enterprise strategic planning, competitive intelligence, portfolio management, and long-term growth initiatives that support the company's strategic ambitions and capital allocation priorities. MacDonald holds graduate and undergraduate degrees, completed executive education at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, and maintains certifications in Applied Statistics, Lean & Six Sigma Black Belt, Prosci Change Management, and IDEO Design Thinking.

Mehra is a marketing and digital experience leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning marketing, design, product and technology. As senior vice president of marketing at Ameritas, he leads enterprise marketing strategy, digital experience, corporate communications and brand stewardship, with a focus on building data-driven, AI-enabled marketing capabilities that support growth across business lines. He holds a Master of Science in industrial engineering with a concentration in human-computer interaction and a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering and management.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Visit ameritas.com to learn more.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas