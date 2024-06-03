Ameritas announces new senior vice president of retirement plans

LINCOLN, Neb., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas Chief Executive Officer Bob Jurgensmeier has announced Orlando Cruz as the new senior vice president, retirement plans, effective Monday, June 3.

Cruz is a 30-year retirement and wealth management executive, having held senior leadership roles at several leading financial services firms.

"Orlando is an experienced industry leader," Jurgensmeier said. "He brings to Ameritas a strategic mindset focused on growth and delivering operational and financial performance. I believe Orlando is the right leader to build on the growth our retirement plans business line has delivered in recent years."

Cruz most recently served as senior vice president and chief growth officer for MissionSquare Retirement, where he was responsible for the firm's defined contribution business. He also was president of the broker-dealer and registered investment advisor, MissionSquare Investment Services.

Previously, Cruz served as president of MetLife Securities, Inc., and president of Voya's (ING) retail retirement investor channel. Cruz holds a degree in finance from the University of Miami and has been active in numerous industry associations.

