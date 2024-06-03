Ameritas announces new senior vice president of retirement plans

Ameritas

Jun 03, 2024, 13:45 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas Chief Executive Officer Bob Jurgensmeier has announced Orlando Cruz as the new senior vice president, retirement plans, effective Monday, June 3.

Cruz is a 30-year retirement and wealth management executive, having held senior leadership roles at several leading financial services firms.

Orlando Cruz named new head of Ameritas retirement plans.

"Orlando is an experienced industry leader," Jurgensmeier said. "He brings to Ameritas a strategic mindset focused on growth and delivering operational and financial performance. I believe Orlando is the right leader to build on the growth our retirement plans business line has delivered in recent years."

Cruz most recently served as senior vice president and chief growth officer for MissionSquare Retirement, where he was responsible for the firm's defined contribution business. He also was president of the broker-dealer and registered investment advisor, MissionSquare Investment Services.

Previously, Cruz served as president of MetLife Securities, Inc., and president of Voya's (ING) retail retirement investor channel. Cruz holds a degree in finance from the University of Miami and has been active in numerous industry associations.

About Ameritas
Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

