Ameritas announces newly elected officers

LINCOLN, Neb., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas Chief Executive Officer Bob Jurgensmeier announces the following officer elections, all with an effective date of June 1, 2024.

Doug Freehling is the new second vice president, information technology, and the IT leader for enterprise services. Freehling was previously director, architecture. He has a four-year degree in business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University and has been with Ameritas since 2013.

Jeffrey Martinson is the new second vice president, information technology, and the IT leader for core infrastructure, IT service management and endpoint management. Martinson was previously director, infrastructure, engineering and administration. He has a four-year degree in business information systems from Bellevue University and has been with Ameritas since 2015.

Scott Stricker is the new second vice president, information technology, and the IT leader for the group business unit. Stricker was previously director, development and integration. He holds a four-year degree in computer science from the University of Cincinnati and has been with Ameritas since 2017.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas