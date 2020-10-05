Ameritas Investment Company, LLC Chooses Entreda, A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Smarsh, To Provide Endpoint Cyber Risk And Compliance Software; Completes Roll Out To Independent Financial Professionals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an award-winning developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for the wealth management and insurance industries, today announced that it has finalized an agreement with Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC), an independent Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Adviser. Entreda will provide its comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions to the company's network of national financial professionals.

AIC's selection of Entreda highlights Entreda's differentiated position as the cybersecurity provider of choice for sophisticated enterprises, with its customer-first approach, leading auto-remediation capabilities and forward-looking strategic roadmap. The agreement with AIC comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has forced financial professionals from around the country to work remotely, making digital security of computers and devices a matter of utmost importance for wealth management and financial services firms. AIC has rolled out the Entreda endpoint cyber risk and compliance software to its independent financial professional channel.

Sid Yenamandra, CEO and founder of Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh, said, "In these uncertain times, when most financial and insurance professionals are working remotely, enterprises need the tools and solutions to ensure cyber vulnerabilities that surface due to the Covid-19 pandemic are addressed. Companies need to feel empowered to prevent and rebuff cyber-attacks, and Entreda's end-to-end cybersecurity platform does just that. We are thrilled to be working with AIC to help protect their data and networks."

Entreda's offerings for enterprise clients in the wealth management and insurance spaces include end-point monitoring for all network computers and other devices, industry-leading auto-remediation, real-time network vulnerability scanning, cyber awareness and anti-phishing training and cyber due-diligence of third-party vendors.

Carrie Weber, senior vice president – chief risk and compliance officer at Ameritas, said, "Working with the Entreda team has made the adoption of the new toolkit to our financial professionals a smooth and seamless transition. AIC is a longtime partner of Smarsh and we have been pleased with their services to manage cybersecurity risk profiles and information archiving. Smarsh and Entreda are helping us to fulfill the lives of our customers."

About Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh

Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice and other regulated industries. Entreda won the wealth management award for Top Cybersecurity vendor in 2019 and 2020. Entreda was acquired by Smarsh in May 2020. Smarsh helps financial services organizations get ahead – and stay ahead – of the risk within their electronic communications. Smarsh has established the industry standard for the efficient review and production of content from the diverse range of channels that organizations now use to communicate. With innovative capture, archiving and monitoring solutions that extend across the industry's widest breadth of channels, customers can leverage the productivity benefits of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging/collaboration, websites and voice, while efficiently strengthening their compliance and e-discovery initiatives. A global client base, including the top 10 banks in the United States and the largest banks in Europe, Canada and Asia, manages billions of conversations each month with the Smarsh Connected Suite. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with nine offices worldwide, including locations in Silicon Valley, New York, London and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit Ameritas.com.

