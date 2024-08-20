Ameritas names senior vice president, chief actuary and underwriting

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Wooster has been named senior vice president, chief actuary and underwriting, Ameritas announced. She will oversee the financial arm of the group division, including leading the actuarial and underwriting areas.

"She has helped the group division grow through her financial management expertise; disciplined leadership approach; and straightforward, effective coaching," said Kelly Wieseler, executive vice president, group division. "She built the compensation system into a consistent and effective tool for helping our sales team grow."

About Jennifer Wooster

Jennifer Wooster has been a group actuarial associate at Ameritas since 1997. During her career, she has held various actuarial titles and most recently has been vice president, actuarial, for the past 11 years. She has a four-year degree in actuarial science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries. Wooster volunteers with the United Way and has previously served as chair of the United Way Women in Philanthropy steering committee. She is also a member of the Nebraska Actuaries Club, where she has served previously as chair and president.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

SOURCE Ameritas