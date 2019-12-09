Ameritech College Seeks Regional Accreditation From Northwest Commission On Colleges And Universities
Dec 09, 2019, 10:00 ET
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While Ameritech College of Healthcare is nationally accredited, the College is seeking to become a candidate for regional accreditation from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). As part of that process, the College has scheduled an accreditation visit to its campus on April 8-10, 2020.
Comments related to Ameritech College of Healthcare's qualification for candidacy are invited, and may be sent to:
NWCCU
8060 165th Avenue NE, Suite 100
Redmond, WA 98052
Comments must be received no later than March 6, 2020. To obtain a copy of NWCCU's Commission Policy A-5, Public Notification and Third Party Comments, go to www.nwccu.org, or contact the Commission Office at 425.558.4224. Signed comments are forwarded, as received, to Ameritech College of Healthcare, to the evaluation committee, and the Commission.
Media Contact:
media@ameritech.edu
