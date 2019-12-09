Ameritech College Seeks Regional Accreditation From Northwest Commission On Colleges And Universities

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While Ameritech College of Healthcare is nationally accredited, the College is seeking to become a candidate for regional accreditation from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). As part of that process, the College has scheduled an accreditation visit to its campus on April 8-10, 2020.

Comments related to Ameritech College of Healthcare's qualification for candidacy are invited, and may be sent to:

NWCCU

8060 165th Avenue NE, Suite 100

Redmond, WA 98052

Comments must be received no later than March 6, 2020. To obtain a copy of NWCCU's Commission Policy A-5, Public Notification and Third Party Comments, go to www.nwccu.org , or contact the Commission Office at 425.558.4224. Signed comments are forwarded, as received, to Ameritech College of Healthcare, to the evaluation committee, and the Commission.

