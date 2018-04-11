Ameritech Financial Affirms That Federal Student Loan Borrower Protections Need to Be Maintained

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite reports about the federal student loan program becoming a burden on the American taxpayer, a New York Times opinion piece says just the opposite: the cost is quite reasonable. Given the context, this expert argues, federal student loans and the expanded protections they carry for borrowers, are important to borrowers and must not be curtailed. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps align student loan borrowers with and apply for federal programs that better suit borrowers' repayment needs, concurs that federal student loan protections should be maintained.

"There's been a ton of negative press about these federal loan repayment plans and programs that have been added within the last 10 or so years," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "But such programs are absolutely vital to the financial well-being of so many borrowers — they literally can't afford to lose them."

The piece is written in the context of rebuking some content of the PROSPER Act, which is a reauthorization of the Higher Education Act working its way through Congress. The new law would significantly change current repayment and forgiveness options for federal student loan borrowers, though likely for new borrowers only. The op-ed says, given context in the federal and Department of Education budgets, federal student loans do not present an excessive burden to taxpayers.

"The process of getting into these programs may be daunting for some borrowers, but their existence is important," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial helps people with federal student loans access the resources they deserve in an effort to make their repayment less burdensome."

