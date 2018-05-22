Ameritech Financial Aims to Increase Opportunities for Borrowers Struggling With Federal Student Loans

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity is a common theme surrounding higher education. Going to college and getting a degree creates job opportunities that high school graduates would not have access to. Attending college can also provide many opportunities to network, which can itself create job opportunities in the future. Student loans, while debt at its core, supports students' educational opportunities by allowing them to attend college that they would not be able to pay for otherwise. Ameritech Financial is a document preparation company that assists borrowers with federal repayment plan applications when they feel their student loans are nullifying other opportunities.

"Many borrowers feel like their loans are holding them back when they should have been a catalyst for success," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "That success seems to be unattainable as long as student debt is in the picture. Federal repayment plans might be able to help reverse that."

A college degree is advertised to increase lifetime earning potential, which can create opportunities for financial and personal growth. That increased income can possibly help borrowers buy a house or save for retirement, but student loans often delay such goals. The first few years out of college are the best to start saving for retirement — the more time that money can sit in an investment account, the more it is likely to grow by retirement. But those years are increasingly focused on paying down student loans instead.

Lifetime earning potentials depend on the job borrowers can get out of school. However, even jobs can be negatively affected by student loans. Borrowers who do not stay current on their loans may find employment difficult to find or keep. Some jobs require good credit or good financial habits, especially if the job includes money management. Additionally, borrowers in some states may have their professional license revoked if they default on their student loans.

Borrowers who feel that their loans get in the way of opportunities that their college education should be providing may consider looking into federal income-driven repayment plans. Such plans base payments on income and family size and can reduce payments to as little as zero dollars in certain situations. Such reductions in payments may allow borrowers to save toward financial goals while staying current on their loans.

"At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers understand and apply for IDRs that hopefully boost opportunities for their future," said Knickerbocker. "We believe IDRs help create opportunity when student loans end up doing the opposite. Our primary goal is helping borrowers realize that opportunity again through enrolling in an IDR to improve their financial situation."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

