Ameritech Financial: As Professional Degree-Seekers Face High Student Debt, Repayment Opportunities May Work in Their Favor

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loan borrowers who attended graduate school often have bigger student loan balances than undergraduate borrowers and account for a disproportionate share of the collective student debt in the United States. But "graduate school" can refer to a wide variety of degrees, both academic and professional. When divided into types of graduate degrees, it seems that professional degree-seekers borrow more than their academic degree counterparts. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for repayment programs, encourages borrowers with loans from professional degree programs to explore their opportunities for repayment.

"Not all grad programs are created equal, and borrowers who are training for very necessary fields may have enormous tuition prices," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "And this isn't just for law school and medical school, which are the most visible. Pharmacy degrees, physical therapy, veterinary studies, education, social work — these come at a steep price, so borrowers are leaving school with massive balances."

Expensive professional degrees can be health- or human services-related, but they might also refer to programs in other arenas, like architecture or city planning. Professional degree programs may cost tens of thousands of dollars per year and could last anywhere from a year to four years. Borrowers who studied in these kinds of programs who took out federal student loans might be eligible, whether they graduated or not, for a variety of repayment and forgiveness programs, including income-driven repayment.

Income-driven repayment allows qualified borrowers to make payments on their federal loans in amounts based on their income and family size. Borrowers who have a loan balance that is high relative to their income may find these plans more manageable. An application is required to enroll, however, and yearly recertification is necessary to remain in a plan. Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company that helps borrowers choose an appropriate plan, apply for the plan, and, if successfully enrolled, recertify their enrollment year after year should the borrowers wish to remain in such plan.

"Ameritech Financial offers professional assistance to borrowers who need help getting through the application and recertification process for income-driven plans," said Knickerbocker. "We know how difficult repayment can be and how complicated these processes can become. But Ameritech can help former students with debt get on track for a better situation."

