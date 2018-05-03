ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The public universities of Virginia have not escaped the burden of budget cuts. Students are shouldering a larger burden of the costs of attending a public university, according to a recent article. In the meantime, though, students in Virginia who attend public universities are taking out more student loans to make up for the increased costs. When it comes time for repayment, some may need assistance figuring out the best approach. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers apply for federal repayment plans, encourages opportunities for easier repayment to mitigate the burden on borrowers.

"Virginia is definitely not alone in this phenomenon of budget cuts and tuition hikes, but Virginia students are feeling it just the same," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

This echoes the story of many public universities in states around the country that have felt steep budget cuts within the past 10 years. Virginia's public university students were only supposed to be shouldering 33 percent of the cost of operation; now students' tuition accounts for 53 percent of it. It begs the question of when a public school becomes private when most funds to operate are not, in fact, from the state.

Meanwhile, students are graduating from these public places of higher education with more student loans. Students who have federal student loans and face high student loan balances might benefit from different repayment plans than the Standard plan. Income-driven repayment plans, for example, base borrowers' payments on income and family size and extend the repayment period to a length of 20 or 25 years. Many borrowers find these plans more affordable.

Ameritech Financial helps borrowers identify, apply for and recertify their enrollment in income-driven repayment plans. While borrowers are able to apply for these plans offered by the Department of Education for free themselves, those who need extra assistance with the process might benefit from Ameritech's services. Ameritech Financial provides clients with a financial analysis and document preparation services related to applications for income-driven repayment plans.

"Students may not have expected to have to take on so much debt to attend public colleges, but their debt still needs to be dealt with," said Knickerbocker. "Ameritech Financial helps student loan borrowers blaze a path to better repayment."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

