Ameritech Financial: Class Overload Now Can Lead to Financial Problems Later

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When planning for college, many people try to plan out how to get through school most efficiently. In many people's minds, that would mean planning for being at college for the least amount of time possible and taking as many classes as possible at once. But things happen and taking too many classes or units at once can lead to trouble. Ameritech Financial, a federal student loan document preparation service company, advises students to keep a realistic eye on what is possible for them to handle.

Credit: Elnur/Bigstock

"College is seen as a gateway to the rest of your life, so people want to get through it as quickly as possible. But faster doesn't always mean better," says Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President at Ameritech Financial. The more classes taken at once, the more coursework that is expected of the student. Dropping courses if the workload becomes too much is an option, but after a certain point in the program if paying per class, a refund will not be available. Or if a class is not dropped but failed, the class might have to be retaken, wasting the student's time. Events like that can easily pile up, and that can spell financial trouble for those attending college with student loans.

The best way to avoid such an issue is to take a step back and evaluate the situation with helpful information at hand. If someone needs to be a full-time student, knowing their specific college's definition of what a full-time student is, and then not exceeding that amount of work can be helpful. That trick is especially useful for when first starting college or going back after a while to get used to the workload. Summer courses are another way to get the work done quickly but to not become overburdened during the traditional school year.

Ameritech Financial helps federal student loan borrowers apply for income-driven repayment plans, regardless of how long it took them to complete their education or if they had to take some time off from college. Potentially having more manageable payments after the difficulties of college can be like a breath of fresh air after being stuck inside a classroom all day.

"Knowing the limits of what is possible for an individual is important to ensure that no time or money is wasted. Efficiency is important but overloading yourself to the point where it is costing you something is no longer considered efficient, and that is important to keep in mind," said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

college-student-overwhelmed-by-too.jpg

College Student Overwhelmed by Too Much Class Work

Credit: Elnur/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-class-overload-now-can-lead-to-financial-problems-later-300654684.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

http://ameritechfinancial.com

