Ameritech Financial Demystifies Repayment Options for Federal Student Loan Borrowers

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Depending on what kind of student loans a borrower has, repayment can get complicated. Private student loan borrowers must deal with the quirks of their individual lenders, servicers or both. Federal student loan borrowers usually have multiple repayment plans to choose from, but may not know which one is best for their situation or how to utilize what looks like a good option. Ameritech Financial, a private document preparation company that assists federal student loan borrowers in applying for federal repayment programs, helps make student loan repayment simpler for each borrower.

"Teasing out all of your options as a student loan borrower can be a headache for some folks," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Ameritech Financial helps federal student loan borrowers untangle all of their choices."

Ameritech Financial goes further than just helping federal student loan borrowers make sense of their repayment options. If appropriate, Ameritech Financial helps clients apply for a new repayment plan by providing document preparation support. This means that clients receive a full walkthrough of all necessary documents needed to apply for a plan. Then, Ameritech Financial gathers materials from the client and prepares the application for the client's review and approval. This is in order to keep the client's repayment plan application process as clear and efficient as possible.

If something changes -- whether the borrower's personal financial situation changes or a new repayment option might work for the borrower -- Ameritech Financial remains at the service of the client to assist with updating or submitting recertification documents for the repayment plan in the future.

"By having a partner in the repayment application and recertification process, clients of Ameritech Financial are receiving support that is intended to make their student loan experience simpler," said Knickerbocker. "We want to make repayment plans less complicated for borrowers so they have better success with their student loans."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Ameritech Financial is a member of the Association for Student Loan Relief (AFSLR), and each representative on the phone has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

customer.service@ameritechfinancial.com

