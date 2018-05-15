Ameritech Financial Discusses the Value of Networking in a Career Search and Student Loan Repayment

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Besides the knowledge and skills acquired through coursework, college offers a lot of value for students. Many people say that college was the best time of their life, while others keep the good times going with the help of lifelong friends made in college. Students might leave college with hobbies that they wouldn't have discovered if not for clubs or financial habits learned while trying to survive on a budget. However, one majorly beneficial takeaway from college is networking. Ameritech Financial is a document preparation company that helps federal loan borrowers apply for federal repayment plans. The company reminds borrowers that networking can be useful not just for career advancement, but for student loan repayment as well.

"Communication is a central theme in networking, and that can extend to more than just career search," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Talking to others about a problem can lead to referrals to professionals who can help, whether those professionals can offer a job or offer advice or other services."

College students may naturally network as they work with classmates in their majors. Roommates, clubmates, and even coffee-mates can form lasting relationships that can be used for their benefit later. Having a solid network can help in a search for a well-paying or satisfying job, which is the end goal of a college education. While networking may not be taught explicitly at every school, the main idea is that individuals communicate their assets and desires with those in their network to achieve their goal.

College graduates may need to network to find their target job or simply get a job that pays the bills. In fact, most jobs are found through networking rather than through job boards. But those networking skills can be put to other uses as well. Student loan borrowers may find success in repayment by applying networking strategies.

Borrowers who wish to pay off their loans quickly may start a crowdfunding campaign and network in order to get donations from more people. Or, borrowers may simply discover repayment strategies or plans they didn't know about by talking to others who may be experiencing success in repayment.

Ameritech Financial is a private document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers understand and apply for federal income-driven repayment plans. Such plans calculate payments based on income and family size and can end in forgiveness after 20 or 25 years of enrollment. However, not all borrowers know about IDRs or how they can benefit certain financial situations. That's where networking might come in handy.

"At Ameritech Financial, we specialize in IDRs that help a lot of people in repayment," said Knickerbocker. "We even have a referral program to spread the word about IDRs and how we can help borrowers in tough financial situations. The student loan problem is widespread, so it's likely that talking to someone about your loans can result in a solid plan for dealing with them."

