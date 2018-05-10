Ameritech Financial Encourages a Teamwork Mindset When Planning Student Loan Repayment

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, a team can do almost anything. This is evident in ambitious endeavors, such as sending rockets to space or making movies. A good team requires good communication and sharing of ideas, which can be beneficial for personal goals as well. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that assists federal student loan borrowers with federal repayment plan applications, encourages student loan borrowers to adopt a teamwork mindset when it comes to their loan repayment but reminds them that, ultimately, they are responsible for their loans.

Credit: blas/Bigstock

"You never know if when talking to someone about your loans it will lead to a strategy or program that might be perfect for you or that you might not have learned about otherwise," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Some programs are not that visible to those outside the industry, or they are so confusing that borrowers shy away from them. That's where it helps to talk to others about these topics."

All federal student loan borrowers begin repayment in the Standard Repayment plan unless they request otherwise. While many borrowers are able to make payments in that program, many others cannot. Those who cannot afford their Standard plan payments may need to make a change, but they might not know what change to make. Although forbearance is an easy option to delay payments, other options may be better suited for long-term repayment.

Federal income-driven repayment plans (IDRs) have helped countless borrowers afford their payments despite low income or large family expenses. Such programs calculate payments on income and family size and must be recertified each year. While borrowers have been enrolling in IDRs at greater rates in the past few years, many still don't know about them or are confused by them.

Ameritech Financial can help borrowers understand federal income-driven repayment plans in the context of each borrower's financial situation. Additionally, the company assists with the process to apply for IDRs. The team works hard to compile complete applications for each client, and they check in periodically with the aim to catch potential problems and initiate recertification in a timely manner.

"Student loan repayment feels personal, but having a team supporting you throughout the process can really help," said Knickerbocker. "Our Ameritech Financial team has deep knowledge of IDR programs and application paperwork. Our goal is to help struggling federal student loan borrowers apply to get into better repayment situations that can impact their whole financial outcome."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

teamwork-can-benefit-student-loan.jpg

Teamwork Can Benefit Student Loan Repayment

Credit: blas/Bigstock

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameritech-financial-encourages-a-teamwork-mindset-when-planning-student-loan-repayment-300646489.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial

Related Links

https://ameritechfinancial.com

