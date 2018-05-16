Ameritech Financial Encourages Federal Student Loan Borrowers to Seek Assistance

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For complicated problems, people may turn to research to become as informed as possible. But sometimes that can lead to additional stress as they cycle between thoughts about what could go wrong and doubt whether they are actually doing the best thing for their situation. Student loan repayment is especially susceptible to that kind of mental anguish. Borrowers might be paying too much, unsure of how to deal with that. Or they might not be aware or fully understand federal repayment plans. Ameritech Financial is a private company that assists federal student loan borrowers with federal repayment plan applications. The company encourages borrowers to seek professional help if they are struggling with repayment or even just stress.

"There's nothing wrong with asking for help, and it can even jumpstart success with something like student loan repayment," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "That help isn't necessarily in the form of money either, though many borrowers might welcome that. Instead, some of the most valuable help is advice on how to approach a situation."

Federal student loan repayment and forgiveness programs can be confusing for borrowers. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has a track record of confusing requirements and misleading guidance from loan servicers. It seems that most borrowers hoping to participate in the program have a false start and find out many payments into the required 10 years that something wasn't quite right.

One borrower found out only two years into the program that she had to restart and after that moment she questioned every move. It wasn't until after she spoke to a finance professional that she was able to let go of some of the stress. That planner also helped with more than just her student loans, assisting her to create a plan for her whole financial situation.

Ameritech Financial provides help to borrowers who might not know about or understand federal income-driven repayment plans, which calculate payments relative to income and family size. The company explains the plans in the context of each borrower's finances, and can even help those working in public service to align with PSLF requirements. Finally, Ameritech Financial helps borrowers who wish to enroll in such programs complete the application documents, similar to how tax professionals help prepare taxes.

"Student loan borrowers shouldn't be alone in repayment if they don't understand their options, especially considering how easy it was to take out the loans in the first place," said Knickerbocker. "At Ameritech Financial, we hope our clients don't feel alone in the process."

